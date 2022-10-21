Finance
BPO Jobs in India-American Timings and American Style
English is one of the official languages of India, and there are a large number of people in the big cities and towns of India who possess a good command over the English language. Today, call centers employ a large number of students and young people from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Delhi is a major BPO hub of India, and call centers provide employment to almost a million people in India.
America and India are located on the opposite sides of the globe, and there is a major time difference between the two countries. Call centers operate in the night, and so people engaged in BPO jobs invariably need to work during the night and sleep during the day. People working in the BPO industry, especially call centre employees, live in a world of their own, and as they are employed by American firms, they try to be as American as they can.
Call centre employees drop their Indian names like ‘Ravindra’ and adopt conventional names like ‘Ron’. They take a long course in American history and spend months trying to master the American accent. Most well-educated Indians speak British English, but the British accent is not acceptable to the US firms and Indians working for BPO companies work hard to speak like an American. They read American news, try to understand American sports, and follow the lives of Hollywood celebrities. This training helps them build a rapport with the American consumers.
The corporate culture of India is very different from that of the US firms: elders are usually respected in India, and employees in Indian firms rarely call their superiors by their first name. But once you join a BPO firm, you are part of an American company. So, the lowliest employee in a BPO company addresses his boss by his first name, and in most cases, the name is an Americanized version of the Indian name.
Most BPO firms do not insist on formal dresses, and so most employees wear jeans to the office. Employees of BPO firms are paid well (by Indian standards), and they spend their money on US products: Coke, McDonalds burgers or KFC chickens, Levis jeans, Dell laptops, and iPhone mobiles. Also, as they are technically working for US companies, they don’t get holidays for India festivals, but they get a day off whenever a public holiday is announced in America.
BPO jobs pay well, but they take a toll on one’s body and mind. As a call centre employee in India, you are an American during the night, but you are an Indian with a headache when the sun rises.
Cheap Calling With Voice Over IP Services
Internet has penetrated into our very lifestyle and has become an essential part of our daily requirement. From on line buying and selling to searching for every possible information; the World Wide Web provides us all. Internet’s latest offering is voice over IP service which has changed the very way communication was perceived. Initially VoIP or voice over IP was not given a warm welcome. Much of it had to do with the fact that high speed Internet which is essential for call transmission was not easily available to one and all. With changing times this scenario has drastically changed. High speed broadband service has become a reality in the contemporary times with every nook and corner having a cyber-cafe and 2 out of 3 houses equipped with high speed Internet service.
Voice over IP call termination service has brought along with it bounteous leverages which makes it the preferred choice of many. It is the most cost effective method of making calls. Long distance and International calling through it can be made at a much cheaper rate thereby allowing you to save with every call that you make. Finally you have a reason to keep talking!
Besides this, Voip services provide enhanced quality with number of improvements being made in this field over a period of time. It increases the overall efficiency since it helps transmit voice, data and video all through a single channel i.e. via Internet. This in turn will have a direct positive effect on the productivity of your organization.
One of the best parts of using branded voice over IP service is that it provides ease of operations. You can make VoIP calls through your computer if it has an Internet connection by using a headset. However, if you are comfortable using fixed line telephones that we have been using till now, then VoIP facilitates that too. You can simply attach an ATA (analogue adapter) along with your regular phone and make calls exactly the way you used to at much cheaper rates. Life couldn’t get better!
Your Auto Insurance
Owning and purchasing a vehicle is one of the most expensive investments that a person could spend on in his or her lifetime. That is why most owners opt to spend on car insurance so as to alleviate any further costs in cases of loss or damage of the vehicle.
Vehicle insurance is also known as auto insurance, car insurance, or motor insurance. And this type of insurance is actually purchased for various automobiles like cars and trucks. Primarily, its purpose is to provide protection against great losses that could be incurred as a result of traffic accidents or crashes. However, there are various types and ranges of coverage that these auto insurances have.
Car insurance is actually determined by many factors although, of course, there are basic things and information that an insurance company asks for when it comes to determining the price and rate of car insurance. Most insurance companies that offer car or auto insurance would ask interested parties about their driving record. The more reckless a person is when driving, the higher the rates. This is primarily because a reckless person is more likely to get into crashes and accidents compared to those who are careful drivers.
Usage of the vehicle is also another factor used by insurance companies in determining a vehicle’s insurance. The more you use the vehicle, the higher the rates. The same principle as per a driver’s record is used here and for most of the factors used by insurance companies.
Other factors as well as drivers and driving information include how many drivers would be using the vehicle and how old they are, how many vehicles you own, the kind and extent of coverage that you want, the area where you live in, and your payment history. The color of the car that you drive is also included as well as your insurance credit score, your occupation, and your mileage.
Vehicle manufacturers and brands, like Dodge, have a tradition of keeping their vehicles filled with safety features. The more safety features that a vehicle has, the lower the rates that the auto insurance would have.
Five Types of Personal Injuries That May Lead to Compensation
Have you been injured or harmed through another party’s negligence? Here are five types of personal injury claims that often lead to compensation pay-outs.
1. One of the biggest causes of personal injuries is a road traffic accident. Whether in a car, on a motorcycle, bicycle or in a heavy goods vehicle, if you have been injured when somebody else was to blame, you could be entitled to make a claim. Injuries caused by road traffic accidents tend to fall into three categories – slight, serious and fatal.
2. Accidents at work are very common, from head and hand injuries to bad knees, eyes or hearing. However, because people are reluctant to make a claim against an employer, they often go by without being dealt with. However, by ignoring the problem, the same injury could be caused to other employees. On the other hand, by making a successful claim you could get the compensation to cover any medical bills and loss of earnings, while the problem could get rectified to avoid it happening to anyone else.
3. Industrial disease cases, particularly those relating to asbestos-related illnesses are sadly more common than they should be. If you were exposed to asbestos for many years or repeatedly over a short time period, you may only find out about its impact many years later. Asbestosis, mesothelioma, plaque thickening and lung cancer are all diseases associated with asbestos, so make a claim if you have suffered from them. Other industrial disease claims include dermatitis and occupational deafness.
4. One of the most common personal injuries are trips and falls, which have gained widespread coverage in recent years. From broken footpaths and wet floors to dodgy ladders and hazardous obstacles, there are numerous causes of these injuries – which can include broken limbs, hip injuries, back problems and sprains.
5. When you go on a package holiday, you may feel lost and alone if you encounter a personal injury. However, no matter where you are in the world, it’s important to know that if the accident was not your fault, you may still be entitled to make a claim. Problems at the hotel, with the transfer, at the airport, or even out and about could all lead to the compensation you’re entitled to.
So, if you’ve suffered a personal injury or developed a serious disease because of a company’s negligence, then you may be entitled to make a claim. Why not speak to a personal injury specialist to find out more information about the situation?
MPLS Fiber Ethernet Service Providers
Using the circuits provided by MPLS Fiber Ethernet service providers for internet access gives an exceptionally high speed connection. The connection is always a symmetrical bandwidth solution of full duplex and has extremely low overheads. It also has great throughput and an upscale reliability than any other broadband service. For this reason, it is has become one of the best type of connection and provides the most reliable internet connection and site to site connectivity.
As a result of the unimaginable transition of commercial telecommunication, Ethernet is today the most widely accepted replacement for other leased line technologies that are more traditional. It offers a scalable and flexible bandwidth options that range from 10Mb to an unimaginable 1 GB internet access. Its circuits may also be used in point-to-point connections or even in providing private and confidential MLPS (multiprotocol label switching) networks that have shared internet access break-out.
Many leading Ethernet providers across the globe have a wide range of products and customer customizations. Some key features of these services include XDSL backup options, project management, SNMP monitoring, managed preconfigured routers, guaranteed SLAs that have service credits amongst others. Some of the providers also have an extensive experience in technologies like VoIP and are leading providers of SIP trunks.
Fiber Ethernet circuit has some identifiable features that make it absolutely unique from other service providers. These features include the ease in using dedicated fiber access circuits, a wide range of bandwidths, an unlimited allocation of IP address and a guaranteed bandwidth. Others include highly resilient and reliable internet connections and the provision of direct site to site internet or connectivity.
Additionally, the internet connection provided here is cost effective with a high speed data interface. For business, the connectivity is critically conscious and provides diversely routed alternatives. This is so in the sense that its customers are able to utilize a privately managed network of data directly linking numerous sites to a core network through a myriad of circuits.
Unlike the costly VPNs or leased lines, the connection of multiple sites to one hub is more user-friendly, resilient, flexible and cost-effective. Through this, a new site is easily added into an existing network. This process is as easy as ordering one circuit through the new address. The connection is then automatically linked to an existing multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) network to allow a secure data transfer without having to install firewalls.
MPLS is a routing protocol that is mostly used in very highly performing networks and labels every packet with a generally virtual label. The labels are then used to transfer packets effectively from one private or public network node to the next. This system works in a completely understandable manner. Instead of utilizing whole IP addresses, the forwarding decisions of the system is entirely based on the many labels initiated and this gives a faster protocol.
The most outstanding benefit is that their hosted firewalls allow a centralized internet connection. Additionally, there are also lower overall costs and resilient, flexible and secure multi-site solutions.
Cheap Car Insurance – Where to Find the Best Deals
So, you’re a young driver, or maybe the parent of a teen driver. Fortunately, you’ve already worked out the time or monetary aspects of sharing a vehicle or purchasing an additional vehicle for the new driver in your home. However, you’re now worrying about the hundreds of dollars you will have to spend for additional insurance coverage.
The bad news is that insurance companies automatically expect the worst from young drivers. Considering them as higher risks, despite how reliable the actual driver is, means more money out of your pocket. Don’t worry, there’s good news, too. Finding cheap car insurance for young drivers is not impossible; you just have to know where to look!
Shopping for the most affordable car insurance available isn’t just smart, it’s necessary. In these tough economic times, be aware that insurance companies are also trying to cut costs and increase revenue. Local agents have been discontinuing special offers and discounts they once used to gain customers, but you can still get competitive rates if you know where to look. My first recommendation is to cut out the local agents who are very commission-oriented. You can find much better offers online, without ever having to leave the house.
Several websites are available that make shopping for the best prices on auto insurance much more simple and less time consuming. In fact, many of these sites offer side-by-side quotes for easy comparisons. Last time I was shopping for quotes, I was able to pull up the different rates for at least ten companies that serve my state. These quotes each reflected my state requirements along with my vehicle information, driving record, and credit history. I was able to find all of this information from just one comparison site, and it really made the experience as pain-free as possible.
If you’re in the market for cheaper car insurance, I highly recommend starting online. Do some comparison shopping and find the best deal. If you want to call a local agent afterwards to compare, I’m willing to be you will be surprised by just how much you can save by buying online.
Five Powerful Customer Service Secrets to Growing Your Business During Challenging Times
We are all faced with challenges during these changing economic times. How we overcome them and what leadership we provide will make the difference between success and failure.
The secret weapon for being successful during this changing time is customer service. Outstanding customer service will make you stand out from the competition and make your organization successful. Whether your organization is for profit or non-profit, a private or government agency; or a big corporation vs. a small business, the following five customer service secrets will help you succeed in any situation:
1. Grow Your Business with Customer Service Basics – Joy and I were looking to purchase a new cell phone and walked into a retail store. When we walked into the store, the young lady did not look up and acknowledge our presence. When she finally looked up, she asked without a smile and without emotion, “Can I help you?” To make a long story short, every question we asked was appeared to be a bother to the clerk and we quickly left without purchasing anything. We went to another store less than a mile away, and as soon as we walked in the store the clerk had a smile on his face and was attentive to our needs and questions. Within a matter of minutes, we had purchased two cell phones and were happy with our purchase.
Realize that the customer has many options to spend their money and you may have only one opportunity to impress that customer. Treat the customer as the key to making your organization successful and value their time.
Get back to the basics of customer service whether you are in front of the customer or talking to the customer by phone. Greet the customer with a smile, talk with the customer with enthusiasm, and take a sincere interest. Really listen to the customer’s wants and needs so that you can work towards finding a solution. Make eye contact when speaking with the customer. If you ask the customer a question, wait to hear the answer before doing anything else. These basics show the customer you really want to provide a solution for them.
2. Grow Your Business By Going the Extra Mile – I have a membership and exercise at a local gym where I pay extra for their team-training program. One day I was running late and missed the last team training session. The trainer asked me to wait to see what he could do for me. He came back a few minutes later and shared that he would be willing to personally train Joy and me for one hour at no extra cost. We were impressed with the offer and the personal attention we received for the hour.
Joy and I mentioned to the training director that we would like to train in the team training area by ourselves during the off hours. We like to do this because it is quiet in the room and we are able to think while we exercise. As a result of this conversation, the training director decided to initiate a rule that only team training members can use the exercise room during off hours.
By going the extra mile in both cases, this business was able to please two members and made them feel special. Because of this special treatment, we will keep our membership, tell other potential members about the customer service, and the training director was able to initial a special “value-added” service to sell future potential team members when explaining why they should join team training.
Challenge plus Opportunity equals Business Success
What extra customer service can you give your customers so that they will continue to do business with you?
3. Grow Your Business With the Ultimate Customer Experience – We continue to shop at a local grocery store chain that has higher prices, yet provides a combination of customer service tools that create the ultimate customer experience. They always have fresh, high quality produce and meats; they provide superior customer service every step of the way; and they give us the opportunity to save by offering double and triple coupons. Management is always visible to answer questions and assist the customer in any way possible. The clerks are always happy to look in the stockroom when asked. They create an enjoyable shopping experience every time. When was the last time you had a truly enjoyable customer experience?
4. Grow Your Business By Hiring the Right Customer Service Personnel – We use a mailing retail establishment that is two miles further than the same establishment one mile away. Why do we do this? Because the business further away took the time to connect with us. They hire clerks with personality, who are excited to help us with our business. When we come to the store, they greet us by name and move quickly to retrieve our mail. When I call on the phone to see what mail has arrived, they are quick to find out and tell me exactly what mail arrived, thus saving me drive time.
As with previous examples, these companies hire right the first time and will not accept employees who don’t meet their standards.
Are your business frontline people helping you grow your business or putting you out of business?
5. Grow Your Business By Getting Involved With Your Customers – Whether you own your business or are a manager for a business, get involved with your customers so that you can meet their goals. Take time to reach out to your customers by asking them about their customer experiences in your establishment. If needed, send surveys and offer a bonus for responding. The more your customer sees that you care about them, the more they will care about your business and increase your bottom line.
Apply these five customer service secrets to grow your business and your business will be even more successful during any economic environment.
