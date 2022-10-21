Brazil ATMs will distribute Tether USDT Stablecoin

Tether enables 24,000 ATMs around Brazil country to provide Tether USDT.
As of 2021, around 34 million eligible population in Brazil are still unbanked.
Tether USDT, the stablecoin functioning over the Tether blockchain platform has partnered with SmartPay. This partnership will enable 24,000 ATMs around Brazil country to provide Tether USDT. SmartPay, a Brazilian Payment company is expected to make these ATMs functional on 3 Nov 2022.
Tether USDT holds a position among the most used currency in the Brazilian economy. As per Tether’s official report, in August alone, more than $1.4 billion was transacted USDT over 70K transactions. And the average transaction value costs around $18K.
USDT in Brazil ATM
Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether, states:
“The difficulties and limitations imposed by inflation and a less-than-inclusive financial system has excluded many of Brazil’s citizens from being able to participate in the country’s growing economy”
He also added that this collaboration will bring in enormous change not only in payment industry but also in the country’s financial system. Users who have access to SmartPay can choose the ideal cryptocurrency for their intended use case, including tether tokens.
The exploiter stole 243,000 CELO from Binance and used it in an attack.
Users were cautioned against trading mTokens, Moola’s interest-bearing tokens.
Millions of dollars were made off of yet another DeFi protocol. The non-custodial liquidity protocol on Celo, Moola Market, is the protocol at hazard this time around. Moola, like other DeFi protocols, lets its customers earn compound interest on deposits or take out over-collateralized loans, delegated loans, or flash loans.
The Block researcher Igor Igamberdiev tweeted out the news about the Moola vulnerability and concisely explained the $8.4 million assault on the platform.
Attacker Artificially Pumped Price
The exploiter stole 243,000 CELO from Binance and used it in an attack on Moola Market. After that, they borrowed 1.8 million of Moola’s MOO tokens and loaned 60,000 CELO to the Moola platform. Last but not least, the attacker started pumping the price of MOO by borrowing more tokens against the existing CELO.
The intruder stole 1.8 million MOO tokens, worth $655,000. They got 8.8 million CELO (about $6.5 million), 765,000 cEUR (about $750,000), and 644,000 cUSD (about $639,000), all of which are stablecoins tied to Celo.
The Moola Market team has addressed the hacking incident. The organization has issued a statement on Twitter saying it is “actively investigating [the] incident” and has temporarily suspended all platform activities. Users were also cautioned against trading mTokens, Moola’s interest-bearing tokens.
In addition, Moola said it “contacted law enforcement and taken steps to make it difficult to liquidate the funds.” Moreover, a reward was offered to the perpetrator of the theft if the money was returned within 24 hours. The news of the event follows a recent assault on the BitKeep wallet, in which $1 million was taken via the BNB Chain.
CEO Kristina Walcker-Mayer of the German firm announced the shutdown.
The company first debuted in 2015 under the name Bitwala.
As the CEO said, the trade will be possible on the platform until November 30th, 2022. Following a temporary insolvency filing by Nuri in August, the company has now made this disclosure. At the time, it was reported that this was the first German fintech to make the switch to cryptocurrencies.
The company first debuted in 2015 under the name Bitwala and continued to operate under that moniker until 2021. The firm has had its share of ups and downs throughout the years, but the difficulties it faced this year proved to be unsustainable.
Users Asked to Withdraw Funds
Users of the cryptocurrency bank and exchange Nuri have been asked to withdraw their cash no later than December 18, 2022. In a letter, CEO Kristina Walcker-Mayer of the German firm announced to shut down and sell off its digital asset operations.
The CEO stated:
“Customers have access and will be able to withdraw all funds until the aforementioned date. All assets in your Nuri account are safe and unaffected by Nuri’s insolvency.”
Due to the unstable political and economic climate, it was unable to recruit investors and raise additional capital. Even after working closely with its administrators on a restructuring plan for the previous three months, Nuri was unable to locate a buyer due to the bankruptcy of one of its primary business partners, which exacerbated an already dire position.
There were many winners when cryptocurrency values were at their all-time highs last year, but many losers when the market crashed in 2022 due to things like the collapse of Terra ecosystem in May. It’s been tough to find a financial backer.
Tron (TRX) welcomed the second week of this month with the news of its coin becoming a legal tender in the Commonwealth of Dominica announced by no less than its blockchain founder, Justin Sun.
Technical indicators for TRON are confusing as of this time
TRX could surge all the way to $0.0678 after 30 days
Tron network’s development activity surges over the last few days
With the development, the crypto, along with other Tron minted coins such as BTT, JST, NFT, USDD, USDT and TUSD, can now be used as medium of exchange within the island nation.
Meanwhile, just last September, Sun shared on Twitter that since October 28, 2021, the total number of burned TRX tokens reached 11 billion, dropping the asset’s supply to 71.6 billion.
The 15th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization also recently racked up another achievement, placing 3rd on the list of the most influential BTTs over the last 30 days.
BTTs are TRC-20 utility tokens used for powering various features of different decentralized applications and programs.
But even with all of these accomplishments, TRX failed to make any significant rally to push its prices to higher levels.
TRX Price Still Unable To Take Off
At press time, according to data from Coingecko, TRON is trading at $0.0623 and although it is up by 2.2% over the last seven days and by 4.3% for the past 30 days.
Source: TradingView
As for what lies ahead for TRX, technical indicators are confusing right now, as some of them point towards a bullish run while others suggest bear momentum.
The coin’s price movement suggests that it will soon hit 55-day Exponential Moving Average while its Bollinger Bands indicate it is caught in a squeezed zone. The conditions of these two indicators are telling signs of volatility and price surge.
Meanwhile, the altcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained in status quo and its Money Flow Index (MFI) experienced decline. These, on the other hand, suggest the crypto might head into a bearish run over the next few days.
According to Coincodex, TRX will slightly decline to $0.0611 over the next five days but will pump its price over the next 30 days to trade at $0.0678.
Active Network Keeps Tron In Balance
While still struggling, Tron has one thing that could give investors something good to look forward to – its network activity.
Over the last few days, its development activity and trading volume tallied a significant increase after declining last week. At press time, according to Coingecko, the digital asset’s volume stood at $295 million.
Moreover, last week, Tron’s NFT space performed well as trade count also surged, indicating that there is still significant interest for the blockchain project.
These positive developments, no matter how little, could eventually help Tron make that push to end the year with a higher trading price.
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
The corporation is hiring 100 tech personnel to develop new blockchain services.
It has also released a Bitcoin spot ETF in Canada.
For quite some time now, Fidelity has been showing enthusiasm for cryptocurrency. The asset manager said that many investors are starting to see Ethereum “through a new lens” after the recent merge, which completed the network’s switch to proof of stake. Years in the works, the upgrade has also considerably delayed the issue of ETH.
Fidelity, which manages $4.5 trillion in assets, is shifting its focus to Ethereum after Bitcoin. Institutional Ethereum capabilities will be available on the Fidelity Digital Assets platform on October 28, 2022, the company said in an email to customers. Only current institutional customers of Fidelity’s who trade or custody Bitcoin, for whom it has offered services since 2018, will be eligible to participate in the offering.
SEC Hurdles and Regulations
Although Fidelity’s Digital Assets Account currently allows institutional customers to include Bitcoin in their 401(k) plans, the custody option is unrelated to that service. Many in Congress, including Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, have spoken out against the company for providing the latter option.
Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop told the WSJ in May that the corporation was employing more than 100 tech personnel to develop new blockchain services, such as Ethereum trading and custody.
The WSJ reported last month that Fidelity is considering allowing retail clients to trade Bitcoin, a claim that Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has also publicly discussed. It has also released a Bitcoin spot ETF in Canada but is still unable to do so in the United States owing to SEC hurdles and regulations needed to serve U.S customers.
The Bitcoin price is lingering just under $19,000 at the time of writing, not far from the local low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released last week, the BTC price plunged to just that price level.
Unexpectedly for many, a very quick rebound happened, catching shorters off guard. With November 02 – when the FED meets again – in mind, the Bitcoin price doesn’t have much room to fall below that level at the moment. Moreover, a look at the on-chain suggests another crash is possible in the short term, although there are positive signals as well.
According to CryptoQuant, a bear market signal appears when the realized price of all long-term holders (blue line) goes above the realized price of all coins bought (red line) and when the BTC price falls below the realized price of long-term holders and the realized price of all coins.
Based on this analysis, the analysis concludes that the Bitcoin price has been in a bear market for 124 days. In this respect, the drop from $6,000 to $3,000 is comparable to the price decline from $30,000 to $18.00, as the percentage decline in the last bear market from $6,000 to $3,000 was 50%.
That being said, the bottom may not have been seen yet:
The drop from $30.7k to $18.2k was 41%. A 50% drop from $30.7k would put BTC at $15k (-18% from the current price). Similar to the $14.7k delta price.
Contradictory On-Chain Data For Bitcoin
With Santiment, another major on-chain analysis service stated that the Bitcoin market needs to ideally see accumulation at the moment, while small traders remain bearish and spread doom and gloom.
However, contradictory data is showing up in this regard. Thus, Bitcoin’s small to mid-sized addresses (with 0.1 to 10 BTC) have recently reached an all-time high of 15.9% of available supply. At the same time, whales with 100 to 10,000 BTC have recorded a 3-year low of 45.6% of supply.
On the bullish side, Bitcoin experienced a massive outflow of coins from exchanges on October 18. Santiment recorded the largest daily volume in 4 months, amounting to 40,572 BTC. With this, the supply of coins on all exchanges has dropped to 8.48%. This means that the risk of a future sell-off has decreased at least somewhat.
Bullish data is also reported by the third major on-chain data provider Glassnode. Bitcoin supply which has not moved in the last 6 months is approaching an all-time low. It currently stands at 18.12% of circulating supply or about 3.485 million BTC. Glassnode writes:
Historically, very low volumes of mobile supply typically occur after prolonged bear markets.
Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research LLC, recently quoted an old trader’s adage, “Never short a dull market,” which may apply more than ever to the Bitcoin market.
According to his analysis, the realized volatility meaning the backwardation or actual volatility is at a 2-year low and is recording one of the lowest levels of all time.
Markets bottom on apathy, not excitement. BTC and ETH have apathy. The S&P 500 is nearly the opposite, as prices move around like a video game. This might also be another sign of the TradFi/Crypto tight relationship breaking. If so, this is long-run bullish for crypto.
Diverging volatility could therefore be a sign of this shift and ultimately trigger a long-term positive trend.
Rarible has declared that the platform will now upgrade to Rarible 2 on Oct. 20.
Rarible project follows a DappRadar report that hinted at impending NFT marketplace wars.
Rarible, the Ethereum-based Non-Fungible Token marketplace announced that the platform upgraded to Rarible 2 on October 20. According to the NFT marketplace, new attribute tools are being initiated to highlight NFTs from all over the Web3 space. Users can now browse and buy digital assets based on Ethereum from Rarible, OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2, and Sudoswap.
Upgrading Rarible’s Features
The platform creates an open environment where users can access the best prices for NFTs through a unified platform. According to Rarible co-founder and chief strategy officer Alex Salnikov.
This Rarible development follows a DappRadar report that hinted at impending NFT marketplace wars. Other major Web3 platforms mentioned in DappRadar’s report include Uniswap and OpenSea, both of which acquired NFT aggregator platforms this year. Unlike OpenSea and Uniswap, Rarible simply converted its services to an indexing model. Based on the report, such acquisitions may result in direct competition between platforms.
Rarible also introduced a mechanism through which users can lock up their RARI, the marketplace’s native token, to earn rewards and incentives for ecosystem participation. According to Salnikov, this is a step toward further decentralization of the platform.
Users get to decide where the ecosystem goes next. They have a say in Rarible’s future, which you can’t get from funds or an NFT.
The decentralization of NFT marketplaces is a significant subject of debate within the Web3 community. The excessive centralization of market leaders like OpenSea has drawn criticism from many users on Twitter. Additionally, some have tweeted that centralized marketplaces like MagicEden and OpenSea must fade away
And the Rarible marketplace has been shielded from a potential market breaching by researchers since the year began. Researchers at cybersecurity software maker Check Point found a market vulnerability that could have cost nearly 2 million active monthly users their NFTs in a single transaction.