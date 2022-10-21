Car found in backyard of Atherton home was likely buried in the 1990s, police say

The Justice Department is asking Congress for an additional $34 million to continue investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege just weeks before the November midterm elections.

The funding bill would likely go to the House in December, but if Republicans take control in a few weeks, such approval for such a funding request is unlikely to be granted.

The criminal investigation into those who participated in the riot has expanded and examined thousands of rioters who stormed the building in support of then-President Donald Trump. So far there have been 870 arrests.

“There are a lot of requests,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, told NBC News of the DOJ’s request for additional funding.

Online sleuths have managed to further identify hundreds more people who attended the protest but have not yet been arrested

“We look at them all and see what does and what doesn’t.”

The Justice Department has described the investigation into the events of January 6, 2021 as “the most extensive” in its history.

The Department has written to Congress explaining how more than $34 million in funding is “critically needed” to fund the investigation.

“The cases are of an unprecedented scale and are expected to be among the most complex investigations pursued by the Justice Department,” the Justice Department wrote to the legislature.

If the additional funds could not be obtained, it would have a “detrimental impact” on US Attorney’s offices across the country, which “would have to suffer a budget cut to fund these prosecutions.”

This still image shows Thomas Webster, in a red jacket, at a barricade line on the west facade of the US Capitol on January 6. He was convicted of attacking a policeman with the pole

The concern would then be to prevent the offices from pursuing other important cases in their localities.

The funding would be part of the fiscal year 2023 budget, which Congress expects to pass in December, around the same time the Jan. 6 committee releases its final report.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia led the effort with the help of 93 federal prosecutors’ offices across the country who volunteered staff, but more work needs to be done.

Online sleuths managed to further identify hundreds of additional rioters who were present at the Capitol that day but were not arrested.

The Department’s entry bin is slowly shrinking, with those convicted outpacing the number of new arrests.

Since the beginning of the year, about four people have been arrested each week in connection with the riots.

Congress now has until Dec. 16 to try to reach an agreement on funding.

The January 6 committee will release its final report, likely in December

The initial funding request was presented in a bill that was approved by the Democratic-led House Appropriations Committee this summer, but it will be more difficult to pass a bipartisan bill that can be approved by both bedrooms.

A minimum of 10 Republican votes are needed for the bill to pass the House chamber, with the possibility of it getting a much slimmer approval if Republicans take the house by making Trump’s ally, the Representative Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House.

A likely chairman of the Judiciary Committee overseeing the Justice Department could be Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who is also an outspoken Trump ally who hawked clams the election was stolen and openly criticized the committee. of January 6.

Nonetheless, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Lisa say prosecutions of those involved on Jan. 6 will continue even if U.S. prosecutors’ offices take on the cases and a subsequent budget hit.

“Of course, we would like more resources, and if Congress wants to give us some, that would be great,” Garland said in July. “But we have people – prosecutors and agents – from across the country working on this case, and I have every confidence in their ability, their professionalism, their dedication to this task.”