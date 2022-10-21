Finance
Cutting Agents for Cocaine
Cocaine is produced from the leaves of the coca plant (Erythoxylon Coca). The plant grows almost exclusively in northern and western South America. Columbia is now the main producer of illegal cocaine with Peru, Bolivia, and Chile providing significant amounts of the drug. The coca plant grows best in the mountain and jungle areas of these countries.
Hand picked coca leaves are soaked in gasoline and other chemicals to extract the coca base from the leaves. The moist leaves are then either pressed or dried resulting in powered leaves which it is then extracted from. Some people use other substances to mix with cocaine to increase its overall weight, these are called cutting agents.
Some of the substances used to mix with cocaine are harmless, but some can be harmful and lead to health problems of their own.
The most common substances used to mix with cocaine are: Baking Soda, Teething powder (as this has no taste and numbs the gums the same way cocaine does), Baby milk, Dried Milk, Epsom salts and Quinine.
The person who mixes a cutting agent with cocaine tends to use an odorless and tasteless substance so the user is not aware that a cutting agent has been used. So substances such as Dextrose, Creatine, Glucose, Lactose and Powder Vitamins are avoided as a cutting agent as a user will taste these and believe the cocaine is not of good quality.
In very rare occasions, rat poison can be used as a cutting agent for cocaine which can be lethal. Other illegal drugs such as Amphetamine (Speed) and other powdered drugs can also be used as a cutting agent as this gives a similar high as cocaine and can lead to other side effects aside from the ones experienced with cocaine.
Cocaine is a very addictive substance and the high is very short lived, lasting from 5 minutes to 30 minutes with the user having a “come down” for hours after use, hence wanting more.
I would advise anyone with a drug addiction to seek help as soon as possible as seeking help is the first step to overcoming a drug addiction.
If you or a loved one is planning to stop using cocaine, there is plenty of help to seek on the web. You could also seek professional advise or maybe go into a rehabilitation clinic or even see your family doctor and they could point you in the right direction.
Speed Reading Tactics – Speed Reading is Not Merely About Skimming, Scanning or Key Wording
If you have been searching for information about speed reading, you probably have been confused by both the abundance of information as well as the contradictions in the statements and “facts” you read. One of the most common statements someone who is looking for free information about the topic will see is, “speed reading is merely about skimming, scanning, and key-wording.” Is this statement true, or false?
As a user and teacher of the skills for over 30 years, I can emphatically state that the statement is false. Beware when you see this type of statement that the person who wrote it does not understand the process and is probably not a trained reading professional. This statement is one of the most common myths you will discover. Let’s explore each piece of this myth to clarify your understanding.
First, let’s examine the technique of scanning. Scanning, by definition, is to glance from point to point often hastily, casually, or in search of a particular item. When you scan you have something in mind you are looking for. We may scan the telephone book for a particular person’s number, scan the newspaper ads for a job, but we do not scan a new book, report, manual, etc. if we want to master it. Scanning may be used as an after reading technique, but is not speed reading. You can not merely scan a document and expect to know it. It can be a single tool in the speed reading tactics toolkit.
Next, let’s examine the statement, “Speed reading is merely skimming.” Again this is false. Skimming is sample reading portions of text – reading a sentence or two here and there, a paragraph or page here and there. Skimming is a good “pre-reading” technique, but is not “dynamic speed reading” in itself. Again it can be a single tool in the speed reader’s toolkit, but is incomplete as a way to describe speed reading.
Finally we get to the statement of key-wording. Sometime this approach is described as “skipping.” Key-wording is an old speed reading technique where the learner was told “don’t focus on the unimportant words,” such as, “a,” “the,” “of.” This cannot be done. Again, it is a myth. Prove it and try this yourself: Sit opposite someone who is about your height and look at their face. While you do this, try to not see their nose. You can’t do that! Sight, the mechanical part of reading, is impartial. Or in other words, you cannot not see something within your field of vision. Read that last sentence again. Yes, there is a double negative, but please consider its meaning. Your mind may not register or respond to something your eyes see, but that is another issue. In fact, not mentally registering the words your eyes have seen is the issue of comprehension which any speed reading program should cover in depth.
So now that we have reviewed and debunked one of the great myths about speed reading, I hope you will decide to get some effective training in this vital skill. I encourage you to write me with your comments and questions.
BPA: A Real Life Case Study
An interesting occurrence just happened with our dog Celeste. She has been with us since the age of 9 weeks, so we pretty much know her personal doggie health and habits. She has always eaten very healthy home cooked food from stainless steel or ceramic bowls. But about 6 months ago, we started serving her food from the plastic container that it was stored in from the refrigerator.
Shortly thereafter, she developed a little growth on her lip. The veterinarian said that Celeste probably bit herself and that the little fibroma could be surgically removed or left there. The thought of putting Celeste under anesthesia to remove a benign small growth was quickly dismissed. Maybe it will go away on its own (Hah! That almost never happens.)
Then about 3 weeks ago, part of her nose started changing color from black to pinkish white. It was on the same side of her face as the fibroma. There was nothing in my mind that even put these same two facial anomalies in the same category. But as most of us know, there are no coincidences. Further detective work was started.
This time I went online to see if I could find the answers myself. (Those who know me, know that I do not give up easily when it comes to health challenges). The internet has a plethora of solutions for every problem. We just have to use discernment and some common sense when filtering through these websites.
Not wanting to buy into the gloom and doom of my dog being old (she’s only 3) or has a weird skin condition or blame it on the weather (hard to believe but seasonal change will cause this nose color shift), I looked into it further. I think it was somewhere around page 5 of the Google search, that other causative factors surfaced.
There was something I found about chemicals in plastic dishes possibly creating the color change. I figured this would be a simple thing to correct. We immediately changed all her serving bowls back to stainless or ceramic. Guess what? In three days, not only was her nose changing back to its normal color but that growth on her lip was also disappearing. One week later, there was no trace of any dis-ease on her nose or lip. My beautiful healthy puppy had her baby face back.
Thank you Celeste for that personal real live lesson on the dangers of plastics in our environment!!!
The thing to realize is that Celeste is a 12 pound dog. The effects on her were visually seen. If you are a 100 or 200 pound person, the effects will not be so obvious. And Celeste is EXTREMELY healthy so her immune system was able to keep these toxins at the skin surface without being deeply absorbed into her internal organs. That is probably the real reason why everything resolved so quickly.
Which brings me to the dangers of BPA.
Bisphenol-A (BPA) has become epidemic in our plastic reliant society. It not only affects our current population, but there is also evidence that it is passed on to newborns in utero as well. It is an endocrine disrupter; a synthetic estrogen mimicker (xenoestrogen). Hormonal disruption or imbalance leads to infertility, puberty, sexual and gender identity problems, diabetes, obesity and possibly even estrogen related cancers.
It is used in most plastic bottles, the inner linings of beverage and food cans, inks for store receipts, printers and paper money, and some cosmetics and clothing apparel. Even the CDC reported in 2004 that BPA has appeared in the urine of over 90% of people tested.
So why is this important in dentistry?
Because many of the composites and most of the sealants used in dentistry have bisphenol- A in them. Yep. You read that right. You took out your toxic silver mercury fillings and may have replaced them with toxic white ones. Not what I would call progress.
So you as the educated consumer need to stop being so trusting of your health professional (see my personal experience in Choosing a Holistic Dentist ), educate yourself some more, and make some better choices. It sure worked for Celeste.
And by the way, the sealants and white filling materials that we use in our office are BPA free.
No worries here.
Matol – The Truth Behind Matol Botanical International
Do You Think Matol Botanical Will Help Your Wealth Get Up And Go Too?
Now, you’re probably wondering why I even posed this question to you. Fact is, you are aware of your health care but even more than that you may be looking at the Matol Botanical distributorship opportunity as well.
In any case, there is more to Matol and its attractive range of natural products. You decide in the end if this opportunity is ripe for you and we will run through a few facts together. Let’s begin.
1) The Journey Of Two Men
Quite simply the story of Matol could be traced back to the lives of two men namely Karl Jurak and J.F. Robert Bolduc. It will probably be always a mystery of figuring out how the Matol Botanical formula came about but it all started with Mr. Karl Jurak.
One incident was that when Karl was mountain climbing back in 1922, he also perfected a formula herbal remedy of 57 botanicals. It was only in 1982 when Karl’s son Anthony would introduce the family brew to Robert. That is how the Matol story really started to take off.
2) The Product Or The Opportunity?
Since its inception Matol Km has been said to maintain your vital energy by eliminating toxins and balancing the acidity level (pH level). Plus, its supposed to reduce your stress level by a regular dosage.
In a nutshell, Matol Km is really a botanical concoction of a health remedy not evaluated by the FDA and should be thought of as a traditional supplement. One of the way of marketing comes from Anthony and Roberts belief of direct salesmanship.
3) The Truth Behind Matol Distributorship
Here’s something else. Your main concern right now might be the compensation plan. Matol essentially operates on a network marketing or MLM system. By this, you have to factor in such things like personal group volume (PGV), commission points (CP) and organizational volume (OV).
The bottom line is your compensation really depends on two things: (a) Enrolling more distributors under you in the Matol opportunity, and (b) Helping your team to make sales of Matol Km so you can leverage on the organizational compensation.
Reality Or Hype
Up until now Matol Botanical International has been able to sustain a good reputation product wise. However, you could cash in any opportunity even in one like Matol as long as you know how to market online.
Buying Life Insurance Online Is Easy
It can be very easy to buy life insurance if you know where to look. Shopping online for life insurance is definitely the best strategy for the busy working person. Finding insurance online can take a few minutes instead of the few days it would take if you did it through the telephone system. The most important thing when shopping for life insurance online is to decide beforehand how much insurance you want to take out and how long you want the policy to be in effect for. Once you know these two things it is a relatively easy and painless process.
Apart from the normal life insurance purchases that can be made online, you can also search for types of life insurance that are very specific to your needs and cover only one purpose.
One of these is final expense insurance. When finding this insurance online, you need to have ready an estimate of how much money will be needed to cover funeral and burial expenses. This will depend on how extravagant you want your funeral, casket and headstone to be. Do some research online and see what the going rates are for the things you want to have done and then add on a good few percent or maybe even double it if you are a young person to allow for inflation. This is the amount that you can have set aside for your burial requirements. Just be sure to state in your will that this is what it is for and what you want to have done (if you are that particular).
Another single purpose policy is mortgage life insurance. As the name says, it is a policy that will cover what is owed on your house once you pass away. This is a good idea if you are slightly older and have recently bought a new house with plenty of time left on the loan term. The amount that the policy contains will decrease each year in accordance with the payments made on the house, in other words, it will only cover what is owed on the house, not what the house was originally worth. This is a good way to protect your children’s inheritance from debt collectors and leave them with a fully paid off property rather than a mountain of debt.
Then there is the readjustment period policy. This is similar to a retirement fund. Once it matures, it pays out a certain amount of money each month for a pre-set length of time. This is a good backup for your retirement fund in case inflation gets out of hand and you find that you will not be left with enough to get by when you are no longer able to work.
Make sure you have values in mind when you shop for insurance online, no matter what kind of insurance it is. This way you know when you are being offered a good deal and when you are being duped. As always shop smart and get numerous quotes to compare and choose the one that works best for you.
Considering The Economics Of VOIP Phone Service
It seems like everywhere you go these days, people are talking about the VOIP phone service they got and how much they like it. Many college students do not even have a regular telephone in their dorm room or apartment, but instead they opt for VOIP phone services. What is all the hubbub? Did you ever feel like you were missing something and did not know what it was?
VOIP might be a good thing for you but you need to be sure you understand what it is and what it is not. VOIP phone service has disadvantages that you need to be aware of so you can decide if VOIP is for you.
VOIP phone service uses your existing high-speed Internet connection and allows you to make and receive phone calls over the Internet. That is the entire bottom line summary of what VOIP is. But you need to dig under the surface a bit in order to determine if VOIP is right for you.
First of all, not all parts of the country can get a local phone number. If you live in a rural area, chances are that a LOCAL telephone number for your VOIP service is not going to be available. What that means is that if someone local wants to call you, even your next door neighbor, they may have to make a long distance call to reach you.
Yes, you can “port” your existing phone number to your new VOIP service, but there have been so many horror stories about how the phone companies screws that up that I would not recommend that option. It SHOULD be simple, it should be seamless, but like many other things, the reality of what happens does not reflect the simplicity of doing it.
You also need a high-speed Internet connection and this is not provided with the VOIP service from any of the VOIP providers. They assume you already have this. In most cases they are right as the price of home DSL and home cable Internet prices keep going down. But even if you already have high-speed Internet access, you should carefully consider the following two points:
1. A high-speed Internet connection does NOT include satellite. If you have a satellite high-speed Internet connection, do not consider VOIP because you will not be happy. Sure they will SELL it to you but with a satellite high-speed connection, you will not be happy and you will sound like you are talking from the bottom of a bathtub in best case.
2. Is your existing high-speed Internet connection reliable? Remember, when your high-speed Internet connection goes out, so does your VOIP service and you will not be able to make or receive any calls. If you are on DSL and your speed is very slow because you are at the end of their pipe, VOIP is going to likely be a problem there too.
Now if you have not been scared away yet, then VOIP phone service might be a good idea for you. VOIP conversation quality is typically as good as or better than your traditional phone conversation. But the big draw for VOIP is the economic considerations. With your phone company, a phone line costs about $25 a month and for that you get a dial tone and perhaps unlimited local calling. That is it and everything else is extra. But with VOIP phone service, you get unlimited calling throughout the entire continental US (some VOIP providers also include Canada), plus caller ID, plus voice mail, plus call waiting, and the VOIP service costs about the same amount of money, and with some VOIP providers, even under $20 per month. Even if they are the same, the fact that long distance is already included in your VOIP service is a huge benefit.
Consider joining the VOIP phone service bandwagon today, but like anything else, be sure you do all your homework first to make sure VOIP is right for you.
Driving Various Vehicles
My family grew up in New England, the one thing my father told me that I will always remember and I say the same thing to everyone I meet that is learning how to drive. It does not matter if they are males or females. Never get into something that you do not know how to drive. The reason for this is if you have an emergency situation or if you are not able to drive out of that emergency situation, you will feel helpless. You could save someone life and that life could be yours.
Auto insurance can be summed up the same way, there are various packages and if you know what you are looking for and have it covered then when you have an emergency you know who to call. There are different rates for motorcycles, cars, and trucks. Of course, the year, make, and models have a play on the auto insurance rates too. If you get in a car that is an automatic they are pretty easy to learn. Push yourself and learn how to drive a standard. Once you learn how to drive a standard engine you would be amazed how easy that converts to a motorcycle. You just use your hands to shift gears instead of your feet.
What about a large truck? Once again, if you have the opportunity and one of your friends has large trucks do not be afraid to ask them to teach you how to drive it. There is nothing worse than feeling helpless in a vehicle because you do not know how to drive it. Even if it is a golf cart, get behind the wheel and see how an electric cart works. One day it may be your only transportation. Another reason to learn various vehicles is you may find one that you like better than another. You may enjoy driving a standard engine versus an automatic or you may enjoy driving a motorcycle for short trips in the spring and summer. Never close your options until you know all of them and tried them all. Then figure out which ones are for you and which ones you are good at driving. The same with auto insurance rates keep checking until you find one company that works for you.
