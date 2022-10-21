News
Dallas Cowboys Fans Think Dak Prescott And Kylie Jenner’s New Ambassadorial Deal Is Nothing But Bad Luck On His Career
Aside from attention-seeking, posing n-ked on social media, Dallas Cowboys Football League fans think, the Kardashians are cursed as well hence any brand that associates with them suffers the sequel as well. And they aren't f***ing around with the trolls but pleading with Dak Prescott to reconsider his deal with Kylie Jenner.
St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping woman in Minneapolis, taking her to Wisconsin
A St. Paul man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Minneapolis and bringing her across state lines.
In July, Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of kidnapping in connection with the February incident that began in North Minneapolis, continued into Wisconsin and ended in St. Paul.
According to state and federal court documents, Fasig kicked in the window of the woman’s home, kidnapped her at gunpoint and forced her into his SUV. She had an order for protection in place against Fasig, who she used to date.
Fasig drove the woman to Wisconsin, where he repeatedly threatened her with a rifle and a hammer he kept on his lap. He barricaded a bedroom door with a bed so she could not leave.
The next day, after realizing law enforcement was surveilling his home, Fasig left with the woman in his SUV. After a high-speed pursuit, he fled on foot but was caught and arrested in St. Paul.
Fasig has a 2018 kidnapping conviction in which he was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court to five years in prison. He was released from prison in June 2021 and put on supervised release until January 2023.
Switching Locations Online to Buy Games Cheap Actually Helped an Indie Developer
NPR’s Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with John Walker who wrote a Kotaku article on “price tourism”. It allows gamers to purchase video games at lower prices in countries with weaker economies.
Magic’s Paolo Banchero ‘left a lot of points on the board’ in historic NBA debut
The seeds of a strong NBA debut for Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, were planted early in Wednesday’s season-opening 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
What emerged was an all-time rookie performance.
A player having 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists — Banchero’s stat line against the Pistons in addition to 2 blocks — in their first game is rare. Banchero became the fifth player since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, and the first since LeBron James in 2003-04, to have 25-plus points, 5-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists in an NBA debut.
Not a common feat, but the way Banchero played off his teammates early made it easier.
Six of Banchero’s 11 field goals were assisted, including 3 of his 4 in the first half. There was his timely cut into the paint while Wendell Carter Jr. was posted up on the left block after Banchero’s defender, Saddiq Bey, lost track of him while moving off the ball. The result was Banchero scoring his first basket with a turnaround hook shot over Bey.
Banchero scored his second bucket, a dunk, after Carter passed to him on a cut to the rim. His fourth came after Jalen Suggs’ steal near midcourt, assisting Banchero on a dunk and helping the 19-year-old forward establish his rhythm early.
“All those buckets I got to start were all by my teammates,” Banchero said. “Really I just had to dunk the ball or laid it in that first half. I hit one jumper, but other than that it was me finishing the play.
“Give credit to my teammates [for] finding me. It’s always nice to see the ball go in that early and get easy buckets around the rim. That’s how I try to play, inside-out, try to get easy stuff around the basket and expand out.”
Banchero did most of his damage at close range, scoring 10 of his 11 field goals within three feet of the basket and making 5 of 7 free throws. But the degree of difficulty grew as the game went on.
He was a force in transition as a ballhandler and filling the lanes off the ball. His dunk over Cory Joseph, deservedly, was the highlight everyone talked about after the game.
But the way he controlled the Magic’s offense late was advanced for a rookie, especially in a debut.
Banchero scored 13 of the Magic’s 26 fourth-quarter points, mostly on fastbreaks, getting into the paint decisively and with ease.
“As he got comfortable, the game slowed down for him a little bit,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He registered how they were playing him. His ability to make plays down the stretch was huge.”
Although Banchero’s 27 points were the most scored by a No. 1 pick in their debut since Allen Iverson scored 30 on Nov. 1, 1996, he felt like he left points on the table, including four missed layups — two of which were relatively uncontested — and two missed free throws.
“It’s crazy, I felt like I left a lot of points on the board,” Banchero said. “Missed some shots I could’ve made.”
Like all rookies, Banchero knows he has more room to grow.
He had 4 of the Magic’s 18 turnovers, 2 of which were bad passes. Banchero got into foul trouble early, finishing with 5. He was caught reaching in for the ball multiple times — an issue for the entire team — even when he made the right rotation or had the proper positioning to disrupt the play without reaching.
“A lot to work on,” Banchero said. “I wasn’t disappointed with the way I played. I thought I played hard, I thought I played to the end. I thought we played hard.”
Although the Magic dropped their season opener, Banchero’s performance had his name being mentioned alongside legends: James, Iverson, Grant Hill and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
It’s way too early to project what Banchero’s career will look like but his first game left encouraging signs of what his future could hold.
“It means a lot,” he said. “Obviously, would’ve liked to win. I just wanted to play hard, [and] play for the team. It’s a blessing.”
The Magic (0-1) will play the Hawks (1-0) in Atlanta on Friday at State Farm Arena. The game has a 7:30 p.m. scheduled tipoff and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
Cole Anthony, who sat Wednesday because of an illness and didn’t practice Thursday, was listed as questionable. Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Opener facts
- The Magic’s opener on Bally Sports Florida was up 270% over the audience of last season’s opener, according to the overnight Nielsen ratings.
- Banchero’s 27 points, 21 points for Suggs (21 years old) and 20 by Franz Wagner (21) marked the first time in NBA history that three 21-or-younger players had 20-plus points in an opener. It also was the first time in the Magic’s history that three players of any age scored 20-plus points in an opener.
- Trae Young (23 points and 13 assists) and Dejounte Murray (20 points and 11 assists) were the first teammates in the league’s history with 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in the Hawks’ win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, according to Stathead.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Cory Hardrict Begs Tia Mowry To Return Home After She ‘Trapped’ Him With A Steamy Picture Of Herself On Instagram
44-year-old actress Tia Mowry is in full wicked mode with Cory Hardrict. With no explicit reason, the actress has left her husband but still admits she loves him. Cory on the other hand is still pleading with Tia's dithering self to come back even after she set him up for public ridicule.
4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including a potential change on the offensive line and N’Keal Harry’s likely season debut
The Chicago Bears on Thursday returned to the practice field for the first time since their Oct. 13 loss to the Washington Commanders, refreshed after the extended time off in what coach Matt Eberflus termed a “mini-bye.”
Eberflus opened up everything to scrutiny after the 12-7 loss to the Commanders, including scheme and personnel, but only so much can be accomplished in-season. Many have focused on possible changes on the offensive line.
Here are four things we learned Thursday.
1. Matt Eberflus said multiple times ‘we’ll see where it goes’ in regard to potential changes on the offensive line.
The Bears can make only so many changes, especially with left guard Cody Whitehair sidelined for at least two more games on injured reserve with a sprained MCL in his right knee. The Bears likely want to keep Teven Jenkins at right guard as he continues to settle in at a new position, and tackles Braxton Jones and Larry Borom don’t figure to be moved at this point.
The most discussed possibility is moving Lucas Patrick — who has had some tough times at guard — inside to center. That is the position the team said he would play when Patrick signed a two-year, $8 million contract in free agency. A broken right thumb on his snapping hand at the outset of training camp changed plans for the beginning of the season, but now he’s healthy.
“There are some serious things I have been working on trying to work out kinks, which side I have been playing. I am trying to get in a rhythm,” Patrick said. “I have to be better for this team. What I was brought in here to do and perform … I haven’t been playing to my standards, point blank.”
If Patrick slides to center, that would leave the Bears with maybe three options at left guard:
- Michael Schofield has 81 career starts, by far the most experience of any interior lineman on the Bears with the exception of Whitehair. Schofield struggled in training camp and preseason and was released in the roster trim to 53. The Bears re-signed him in Week 2 when Alex Leathewood was placed on the non-football illness list.
- Leatherwood last week began a 21-day window for the team to evaluate him in practice after he was sidelined four weeks with mononucleosis. The Bears can put him in action once he’s moved to the 53-man roster. Leatherwood played exclusively on the right side at tackle and guard as a rookie last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s fair to assume the Bears will want to look at him at some point this season, but he has had fewer than 10 practices with the team. “We like where he is,” Eberflus said. “Mentally in the meetings and giving feedback to C-Mo (offensive line coach Chris Morgan) and our offensive line coaches. It’s been great. And he’s in a good spot. He’s working himself back in there, and we’ll see where it goes physically. But we’re certainly excited to have a talent like that and really start to evaluate where he is.”
- Rookie seventh-round pick Ja’Tyre Carter is on the active roster, so in theory he’s a potential candidate. It’s unlikely coaches would want to have rookies alongside each other on the left side of the line. A more likely scenario would be the Bears waiving Carter to create a space on the 53-man roster for Leathewood and then re-signing the rookie to the practice squad.
2. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry figures to make his season debut Monday against the New England Patriots.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, whom the Bears waived Monday, was on the field for 44 of the 107 offensive snaps in the previous two games, which might be a little more than Harry is ready to bite off considering the time he missed since suffering a high ankle sprain early in training camp.
“We’re excited where he is physically,” Eberflus said of Harry. “We’ll see where it goes this week. Obviously we’re going to evaluate the week’s practice as we go through it. We are certainly pleased where he is.”
Quarterback Justin Fields said he hasn’t seen much of Harry, acquired in a July trade with the Patriots, since early in camp.
“But I’m excited,” Fields said. “Of course, he’s a big body. He’s great at the catch point. Great at jump balls. Great run blocker, so he’s definitely going to be a weapon for the offense.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday was asked about the 2019 first-round pick.
“Big, talented kid,” Belichick said. “Things didn’t really work out here the way that I think all of us hoped for. Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out. So I’m sure he’ll be ready to go. I’m sure he’ll play hard.”
3. Mac Jones reportedly will be available Monday, but uncertainly about who will play quarterback for the Patriots isn’t affecting the Bears.
Jones, drafted at No. 15 last year — four spots behind Justin Fields — has missed the last three games with a sprained left ankle. ESPN reported he is expected to be available for the game, but whether the Bears see Jones or fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe remains to be seen.
“The offense is the Patriots offense, so I don’t really see a big difference when I watch the tape before or after (Jones’ injury),” Eberflus said. “To me, it’s the offense that they’re running and it’s their style, and they’re going to stick with that. We’re just going to try to do what we can the best we can fundamentally.”
Zappe is 2-0 as a starter since replacing former Bears backup Brian Hoyer, who was sidelined with a concussion. Zappe has played 11 quarters and completed 51 of 70 passes (72.9%) for 596 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. The Patriots defeated the Detroit Lions in Zappe’s first start, and when he went on the road for the first time, the Patriots throttled the Cleveland Browns 38-15. Jones started slowly after a rookie season that offered hope, throwing five interceptions in three starts after throwing 13 all last season.
The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round after he spent one season at Western Kentucky. He started his college career at Houston Baptist.
“Bailey is a rookie, so they might try to keep things simpler for him,” cornerback Kindle Vildor said. “He will take the check-downs and stuff like that. With Mac Jones, you know the playbook will be fully open. But they’re similar in style, so we just have to be ready for whoever is out there.”
4. Extended rest did the Bears good.
The Bears reported a clean injury report as players were able to recharge with a weekend off and then meetings the last few days. Not a single player was listed, which is rare at this point of the season.
The Patriots were relatively clean as well. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was held out of practice with a hamstring injury. Nine players, including Jones and defensive linemen Christian Barmore and Lawrence Guy, were limited. Maybe the most notable designation was full participation for running back Damien Harris. He missed Sunday’s win over the Browns with a hamstring injury.
Breaking down the Mets’ Jacob deGrom decision
If you were paying close enough attention to Mets general manager Billy Eppler last week when he addressed the media, you might have noticed how he referred to Jacob deGrom: as a future member of the Hall of Fame.
Twice Eppler said the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner is a future hall-of-famer. It was an interesting comment given deGrom is not widely considered a first-ballot pitcher, at least not yet. His career 41.1 bWAR is well below that of his teammate Max Scherzer (70.7) and he is not among the top five active leaders.
However, WAR, be it from Baseball Reference or Fangraphs, is not necessarily gospel when it comes to Hall of Fame voting. DeGrom will certainly have a case for enshrinement if he continues down the track he is currently on, and maybe the Mets are publicly pumping up his tires in attempt to lure him back to Queens to build on that legacy.
“We did build the team to be able to pitch in the postseason. We headlined it with two guys that are going to end up in the Hall of Fame,” Eppler said last week in his end-of-season press conference. “Ultimately we fell short at the very end. There are a variety of things that go into that.”
As Eppler said, the foundation of the Mets is built on pitching and the club intends to build a formidable rotation that can pitch the team deep into October. They did that in 2022 and won 101 games but the pitching in the NL Wild Card round did not perform as expected.
Except for deGrom, who played the role of the hero in Game 2. But deGrom has publicly stated his intention to opt out of the final years of his contract with the Mets. Owner Steve Cohen has said he will do what it takes to keep deGrom in Queens, but little is known about what he wants next.
Fans seem to be expecting an imminent departure and while the hallmark of Mets fans is loyalty, many seem to have turned on deGrom over the last few years. Maybe it’s because he, himself, has not exactly pledged loyalty to the Mets, though he has repeatedly lauded the fans. Maybe it’s because of his recent injury history and that they don’t see a pitcher entering his age-35 season with a history of Tommy John, ulnar nerve surgery, neck, elbow and scapular issues as the kind of player you award a record contract to.
Regardless of what the issues are, deGrom is still one of the best pitchers in the game when healthy and has a feel for pitching that cannot be taught. There aren’t many pitchers like him and the Mets are already having to reconfigure their rotation. Scherzer is the only pitcher guaranteed to return next year and the club has yet to decide if they want to pick up Carlos Carrasco’s option for next year. Right-handers Chris Bassitt (mutual option) and Taijuan Walker (player option) could depart as well.
Left-hander David Peterson and right-hander Tylor Megill could step into the rotation next season but Eppler was not ready to commit to using them as full-time starters. The Mets could also choose to make pending free agent Seth Lugo an offer with a guarantee he will be used as a starter. And they could replace one of the departing arms with someone like Carlos Rodon, should he opt out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants.
There are a few other notable arms with club options, like Aaron Nola and Luis Severino. Ex-Met Noah Syndergaard will also be a free agent this winter, though it seems unlikely the Mets would bring back the former fan favorite known as Thor.
Should deGrom depart, the club could always go big with AL Cy Young front-runner Justin Verlander, but he’ll be turning 40 next season. The goal for next year is not necessarily to get younger, but just to get better so maybe Verlander would be willing to take a short-term deal in order to win another World Series.
A World Series would certainly bolster deGrom’s Hall of Fame candidacy and Cohen has a stated goal of winning a championship in the next few years. The Mets are not about to reverse course on how they build a team, so convincing deGrom to come back is crucial.
“I still think we’re going to see big pitching performances,” Eppler said. “This postseason, what these teams are going to roll out there until the end. When you get pitching and it’s the best version of itself, we saw this year, throughout a number of games, when we won some games 2-1 because of who we put on that mound. That’s a recognition of the players and also the recognition of the coaching behind it.
“That’s a really good recipe for success and success in meaningful games and postseason games – having someone on that mound that can carve up a postseason lineup.”
