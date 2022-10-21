LONDON — After a two-month whirlwind of drama and crisis, Britain finds itself back where it was before with some of the same faces competing to become the third prime minister in just eight weeks.
News
Deadline to File September GST Returns Extended to October 21
New Delhi:
The government has extended the deadline for filing GST returns for the month of September by one day to October 21, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) announced on Friday.
On Thursday, taxpayers were faced with slow operation of the GST portal, which was the deadline for filing monthly GST returns for some taxpayers.
Following this, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) had indicated that an extension of the due date was being considered.
“The GST Council’s GST Implementation Committee has approved the extension of the GSTR-3B filing deadline for the month of September 2022, for monthly filers, from October 20, 2022 to October 21, 2022. 2022,” CBIC tweeted Friday.
The GSTR-3B Monthly Tax Return and Payment Form is filed on a staggered basis between the 20th, 22nd, and 24th of each month by taxpayers in different states.
GST Network (GSTN) provides the technology backend for Goods and Services Tax (GST) enforcement. Infosys is the service provider for GSTN.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard displays familiar form in return – Orange County Register
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard had waited over a year for this, to have a chance to return to the field. It was a 16-month stretch between injury and whistleblowing for the five-time All-Star who missed last season with a torn ACL. So what was another delay of more than 17 minutes?
Apparently, not much.
Leonard wasted no time getting back into an NBA season, hitting his first shot 27 seconds after registering in Thursday’s season opener in the second quarter against the Lakers. His 16-foot fadeaway gave the Clippers a 14-point lead. His second shot 31 seconds later put them ahead by 16 – en route to a 103-97 win at Cryto.com Arena.
“I thought he looked good,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “I thought he was tired from stretching, but I thought he had a good pop to start the game after sitting out for so long. It was really good.”
Lue had a game plan for Leonard before entering the field. He’d get the two-time NBA Finals MVP off the bench when he felt comfortable and have him on the court at the end. His idea worked.
Leonard played three long periods, definitely coming back into the game with 8:01 left. It was what the Clippers needed after struggling to maintain their grip on the game as the small forward landed three big shots in the final five minutes, including a 21-foot jumper that gave the Clippers a 10-foot lead. 101-97 with one minute left.
“It was awesome,” Leonard said of his first game back. “You know, my goal was to try to be great in my minutes, have fun, stay healthy, and win the basketball game. And we did that tonight. Just game one, we have a lot to build on.
Paul George was also happy to have Leonard back on the pitch.
“It was great being on the floor with him,” George said. “He came back to form mid-season, knocking down his first baskets, which was huge for him to settle in, especially in a crowd like this, with a game like this for the first time on top of that. a year back in the field. It was just great for him to get his feet wet.
Leonard finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.
“The fact that he made that big shot after the timeout in the stretch was huge,” Lue said. “And it’s hard. We’re going to have to do it all year with the minute restriction.
Lue said he plans to closely monitor John Wall and Leonard’s minutes played this season as they both strive to regain their form after missing last season.
Wall came off the bench Thursday and scored 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field.
“With the guys coming in and out, we get a good flow, a good rhythm to extend the game, but then the guys have to come out,” Lue said. “It’s difficult to manage and it’s also difficult to play this way.
“But we will take it as we can. It was a brave victory for us. We took a big lead – up 13 – and just stuck to the game plan. The guys got up and had a few shots, but defensively I thought we were really good.
Lue singled out center Ivica Zubac, who had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting and a career-high 17 rebounds.
“I thought Zu was a freak, as far as defense goes, on the boards he did a lot of things well,” Lue said.
For all the positives, Lue wasn’t happy with the team’s 21 turnovers and poor free-throw shooting (20 for 31).
Their sloppy play at times allowed the Lakers to even the score at halftime and briefly take the lead in the fourth quarter.
“I think we were No. 1 in the league in free throw shooting last year or the year before, I can’t remember,” Lue said. “I think we’re going to be able to make free throws and two, we have to be able to deal with the ball – or we have to deal with the basketball.
“Against a dangerous team like the Lakers, when you turn the ball around, that’s what got them back in the game. A few turnovers, a few quick shots, a few bad shots. We just have to focus on ball safety and take take care of the ball, make good shots, and then we will improve with that.
Lue called the win “courageous” but was overall pleased, calling it “a big win for us to start the season”.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Manchester: Chinese consulate says pulling Hong Kong protester’s hair was ‘my duty’
hong kong
CNN
—
A Chinese diplomat who was filmed pulling the hair of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester on the grounds of his consulate in Manchester, England, has defended his actions – saying it was his ‘duty’ to maintain the dignity of China.
“Any diplomat” would have done the same, Chinese Consul General Zheng Xiyuan said on Wednesday when asked about video footage of a group of men assaulting the protester.
The confrontation took place on Sunday, when a group of pro-democracy protesters showed up at the consulate with banners displaying satirical images of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The protest coincided with the start of a key week-long meeting of Chinese Communist Party elites in Beijing, where Xi is expected to secure a groundbreaking third term as leader.
Video footage shows one of the pro-democracy protesters – since identified as Bob Chan – being dragged through the gate into the consulate compound and beaten by the group of men. It also shows Manchester police entering the consulate compound to end the violence.
In an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, Zheng defended his actions and those of his staff, saying pro-democracy protesters had incited violence with “crude banners”.
“I didn’t beat anyone. I didn’t let my people beat anyone. The fact is that the so-called protesters beat my people,” Zheng said.
However, when the Sky News interviewer asked about an image showing him pulling Chan’s hair, Zheng seemed to admit he had been involved, saying, “Yeah, the man abused him. my country, my leader. I think it’s my duty.
“To pull his hair? asked the interviewer – to which Zheng replied, “Yeah!”
He added that he maintained the dignity of China and its people, and that “any diplomat” would have done the same in such a situation.
In a letter to Manchester police on Thursday, Zheng insisted the consulate had been “respectful of the right to protest” and claimed the consular grounds had been “mobbed” by protesters.
China’s Foreign Ministry was quick to defend Zheng, describing the protesters as “harassers” who illegally entered the Chinese consulate, “endangering the security of Chinese diplomatic premises”.
The incident now threatens to further damage UK-China relations, which have soured in recent years with disagreements over Hong Kong, a former British colony, a major point of contention.
On Tuesday, Britain’s foreign secretary summoned China’s second-most senior diplomat to Britain, Chargé d’Affaires Yang Xiaoguang, to demand an explanation and express deep concern over the incident.
Manchester Police have opened an investigation into the assault but said on Wednesday there had been no arrests so far, calling it a “complex and sensitive investigation” which will take time.
Speaking publicly at a press conference on Wednesday, Bob Chan said he now feared for his safety and that of his family – echoing fears expressed by other members of the British diaspora in Hong Kong.
He claimed he tried to stop consular staff from tearing down the protest banners when they started assaulting him.
“I clung to the door where I was kicked and punched. I couldn’t hold out for long and was eventually dragged into the consulate compound,” Chan said.
“My hair was pulled and I felt punches and kicks from several men,” he said, adding that the assault only stopped when a police officer took him out. through the door of the consulate.
He showed photos of his injuries, saying he had bruises on his head, neck, back and around his eyes. “I fear being silenced by the powers that be. I fear for the safety of my family,” he continued. “I am shocked because I never thought something like this could arrive in the UK.”
Britain is home to large numbers of Hong Kongers, many of whom left the city after Beijing introduced a sweeping national security law in 2020. Under the law, protesters and activists have been jailed, halls of newsrooms closed, civil society dismantled and an effective formal political opposition. annihilated.
Hong Kong’s leaders have repeatedly asserted that the city’s freedoms remain intact and that the law has restored order and stability after massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.
But the combination of China’s tightening grip on the city and its tough Covid-19 restrictions has prompted an exodus from the city in recent years.
In August, Hong Kong recorded its biggest population decline since official records began in 1961.
As the size of Hong Kong’s diaspora has grown and Beijing has become more assertive on the world stage, relations between the UK and China have also deteriorated – with British public sentiment also worsening. deteriorated, experts say.
“The Manchester incident reflects the hardening of the UK’s attitude towards China since the 2019 protests in Hong Kong and the resulting chill in UK-China relations,” Chi said. -kwan Mark, senior lecturer in international history at the University of London, adding that this partly reflected “the intensification of the ideological clash between China and the West”.
And it has become a bipartisan issue, with members of Britain’s Conservative and Labor parties backing “a hardline approach to China”, he said.
In remarks to the UK House of Commons on Tuesday, Conservative lawmaker Alicia Kearns called the incident a “frightening escalation”, a sentiment echoed by Labor lawmaker Afzal Khan, who said: “The aggressive and intimidating acts of the Chinese Communist Party have no place on the streets of my city or my country.
“The British government … is under pressure to do something about China and to defend Hong Kong,” Mark said – although he added that these authorities are now in the difficult position of having to “strike a balance between confrontation and engagement with China.”
Cnn
News
The GOP wanted us to lower gas prices, now they say the SPR should only be for emergencies
On Thursday’s “Morning Joe” show on MSNBC, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain responded to criticism from Republicans that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve should only be used in the event of an emergency. emergency and President Joe Biden is using it for political purposes saying he can’t take Republicans seriously because ‘we’ve had Republicans say, hey, he has to do something about about gas prices, and then we did something about gas prices, and they’re, well, don’t do that.” And that Biden has been releasing reserve over the past year, driving prices down.
Co-host Joe Scarborough asked, “So, Ron, the President has announced that we are going to release 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The Republicans, some Republicans came out and were very critical, said that this should never be exploited except in war and that the President was only doing this because an election was in a few weeks. What is your response to these criticisms?
Klain replied, “Well, I would say first of all we had Republicans who said, hey, he has to do something about gas prices, and then we did something about gas prices. gasoline, and they’re, like, well, don’t do that. So it’s hard for me to take the criticism very seriously. Look, we had a policy this year of a historic release from the reserve of oil, and it worked to bring the price of gas down. Over the summer, it’s been down 98 days in a row, thanks in part to these outings. And by the way, not just us. The president has been trying to get other countries to do the same. India exited SPRO, Japan, South Korea. We brought the world together in this effort, again, to deal with the aftermath of the Russian war in Ukraine. We drove the price of gas down all summer, to almost $1.50. And then, around this action with Saudi Arabia, it started ent to go up a little. So the president, again, brought the same tools to the table. Part of that was the release of the reserve that you mentioned, Joe, but also part of what he announced yesterday was to set a price to fill the reserve, which incentivizes the American oil industry to continue to explore and produce more. We are going to see record oil production in this country in 2023. We want to continue to responsibly increase it as we transition to clean energy for the long term. We believe this country can have energy security and a clean energy future. This is the direction we are pointing America. And the president’s announcement yesterday focused on both the price of gas in the short term and a more stable energy supply in the long term.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath lays the groundwork for a mega cable car project
Dehradun:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand and laid the foundation stone for the Gaurikund-Kedarnath Ropeway or Ropeway project.
Dressed in a white colored Himachali outfit of the hill people with a “swastika” symbol embroidered on it, the prime minister performed a “puja” at the temple. He also visited the temple of Badrinath after his visit to Kedarnath.
During his two-day visit to the state, Prime Minister Modi will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones for some new ones.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt upon his arrival at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.
After performing the “puja” at Kedarnath Temple, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the 9.7 km Gaurikund-Kedarnath cable car project. Thanks to the cable car, devotees can now reach the temple from Gaurikund in 30 minutes.
The priests who performed the “puja” prayed to the prime minister to give him strength to move the country forward.
Prime Minister Modi also visited Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s Samadhi Sthal and spent time there.
In Badrinath Dham, Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress of development projects along the river.
In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will lay foundation stones for road and cable car projects worth Rs 3,400 crore for Kedarnath and Badrinath temples, and address a gathering at Mana village . He will also provide an update on the progress of the beautification project for the Arrival Plaza and the lakes in the area.
This is Prime Minister Modi’s sixth visit to Kedarnath and second to Badrinath as Prime Minister.
Security had been tightened around the two famous hill temples in preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit. Both temples were decorated with quintals of flowers.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson vie for UK PM
Could Boris Johnson stage an extraordinary political comeback? What about Rishi Sunak, the bookies favorite who fell to Liz Truss in the last contest? Or Penny Mordaunt, who isn’t well known but sounds good to members of the Conservative Party? Or could someone else become the main hope of becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party?
It’s been less than 24 hours since Liz Truss announced she was stepping down as leader, giving her the unenviable title of shortest prime minister ever. The party is working on a surprisingly short time frame and expects to complete its contest within a week.
No one has officially declared he is running, but the backers of the top three – and the new rules ensure there can be no more than three – have started declaring their support.
How Liz Truss became the UK’s shortest prime minister
Rishi Sunak is the favorite of bookmakers. The finalist of the last leadership race was himself particularly discreet, but his The “Ready for Rishi” team has started to shift into high gear. They point out that in the last competition his candidacy received the most support from his colleagues and say that many of his economic ideas turned out to be prescient.
His critics claim he betrayed Johnson and blame him for helping to end that era. But according to the Daily Telegraph, he has more public statements of support than any other candidate.
“Rishi’s skill, compassion, economic foresight and leadership qualities mean he is the candidate to unite our party. Rishi’s charisma and wider appeal in the country means he is best placed to rebuild support for our Party,” wrote Nick Gibb, a Conservative Party MP.
Johnson’s supporters want him back from his plow — like the classic Cincinnatus-era hero brought back to deal with a crisis, which Johnson referenced in his resignation speech.
Rumors are swirling that Johnson, who was Britain’s 55th prime minister, may also want to be his 57th UK prime minister. Members of the ‘Bring Back Boris’ camp argue that Johnson is the only candidate who has a ‘mandate’ to lead. In 2019, Johnson helped his party win a huge general election victory. It’s unclear if anyone else can galvanize the populace to the same extent – or if Johnson himself still can.
“One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January 25. If Liz Truss is no longer PM, there can be no coronation of previously failed candidates. MEPs must demand the return of @BorisJohnson – if not, it must be a leadership election or a GE”, or a general election, tweeted Nadine Dorries, a Johnson loyalist.
Johnson is the first choice among 170,000 members of the Conservative Party. But there is also widespread antipathy among the general public. His tenure was marked by scandal after scandal, and voters and his own colleagues were upset by his refusal to accept responsibility. He was the first sitting Prime Minister to be fined by the police.
It was under his leadership that the Conservatives earlier this year began to slip behind the opposition Labor Party in the polls for the first time in years. Johnson is still under investigation for lying to parliament. Not so long ago, 41% of his own colleagues said they didn’t trust Johnson’s leadership.
It would surprise few people if he officially declared that he was running. After all, there was that Cincinnatus reference in his final speech and Johnson seems ready to leave the farm for his country again.
The third potential successor many see is Penny Mordaunt, who is looking to become a household name but may have a ways to go – in a survey, most respondents couldn’t name her when shown his picture. But her ‘PM4PM’ supporters are seeking to change that, pointing out that she polls senior members of the Conservative Party better than Sunak.
Mordaunt’s visibility received a big boost in the final days of Truss’ tenure when she replaced Prime Minister in Parliament after the dismantling of the economic program and skillfully dealt with hostile issues. Many at the time speculated that it might be a dry run for own tender for the top job as he showcased his parliamentary fighting skills.
The candidates do not have much time to mobilize support. The race has been truncated so it will happen quickly. Britain could have a new Prime Minister as early as Monday.
The rules were changed on Thursday so the country could replace Truss quickly. Candidates must gain the support of at least 100 Conservative colleagues to advance in the race. It is possible that, given the high bar, only one candidate will be presented by Monday at 2 p.m., the closing date for applications.
If there are more than one, hopes will be dashed before the final two are offered to the Conservative Party’s 170,000 members. Officials said the contest would end on October 28 at the latest.
Some have argued that this method is undemocratic. The new leader will either be chosen by a group of around 350 Conservative lawmakers or, if it goes to membership, then 170,000 – barely the same as an election for the whole country.
“By the end of October, the UK will have had three prime ministers in eight weeks, two of whom came to power without a general election…” the Financial Times wrote in an editorial. “The prospect of a new Conservative Prime Minister chosen without a general election ignores not only the UK’s growing democratic deficit, but also the lack of competence displayed by its deplorable government.”
But despite growing calls for a general election, that seems highly unlikely. The Conservative Party is not expected to push for something that, with current polls, would likely result in its annihilation.
washingtonpost
News
Senate Democrats urge SEC chairman to slow down Wall Street rules
“It is critical that as the SEC moves through the rulemaking processes, there is sufficient time to evaluate each individual rule as well as how those rules interact with existing and proposed rules.” , the senators said, noting the “significant number of separate rules.” Proposed Regulations” on the SEC agenda.
A Tester spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter and its signatories. Tester, Warnock, Sinema and Warner are members of the Senate Banking Committee, which handles oversight of the SEC. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The September 13 letter, which has not been widely distributed but has begun circulating among lobbyists in recent days, underscores the growing tensions between Gensler and moderate Democrats on Capitol Hill at a particularly contentious time for the regulator, as the The agency’s upcoming rules face increasing risk. industry litigation as well as potential investigations by Republican lawmakers.
The letter touches on what has become a growing sore point for U.S. companies: the length of comment periods during which the agency allows the public to send in comments on proposed regulations.
Under Gensler, the SEC is increasingly offering rules with what critics say are unnecessarily tight public comment windows, like 30 or 45 days.
Republicans like Sens. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Thomas Tillis of North Carolina have previously criticized the SEC chief for the short comment periods. In April, nearly four dozen members of the House, including Democrats and Republicans, wrote to Gensler asking whether comment periods for certain rules aimed at the private equity industry “could impede the ability of the public to provide effective and meaningful input.” And SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, the agency’s top Republican official, said 30 days “is generally not enough time to get comments on a proposed rule “.
“The review and comment process is intended to be a dialogue,” Peirce said in December. “Analyzing a rule of several hundred pages in the context of complex markets and an already complicated set of securities and other relevant laws is no easy task.”
Should the SEC choose to allow more time for public comment, it would ultimately result in the proposed market safeguards taking longer to take effect, which could be good news for corporate executives hoping to wait. Gensler for a change of administration.
Gensler pushed back against those concerns, saying the law only requires the SEC to provide 30 days to comment. Even then, comment periods typically begin when the proposal is published on the Federal Register, which operates with a lag of several weeks. In the meantime, comments may still be submitted to the SEC.
The SEC chairman is not the first to face backlash during short comment periods. In the Trump administration, the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility and the Council of Institutional Investors urged then-SEC Chairman Jay Clayton for more than 60 days to comment on a series of rule changes relating to companies that advise shareholders on corporate governance issues.
Gensler has come under fire for the pace of rulemaking coming out of the agency, with critics saying it’s impractical to dissect the flood of new proposals in such a short time. Gensler pointed out that the number of proposals was broadly comparable to what past SEC chairmen like Clayton have done. The latest proposals have just been more clumped than in the past, Gensler said.
Politices
Deadline to File September GST Returns Extended to October 21
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard displays familiar form in return – Orange County Register
Rarible Leveling up New Features to Make NFT Life Easier
Manchester: Chinese consulate says pulling Hong Kong protester’s hair was ‘my duty’
The GOP wanted us to lower gas prices, now they say the SPR should only be for emergencies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath lays the groundwork for a mega cable car project
Binance U.S Hires Former FBI Agent as Head of Investigations
Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson vie for UK PM
Senate Democrats urge SEC chairman to slow down Wall Street rules
Team Biden’s “weak” army is not ready to take on China and Russia. America must act quickly on defense.
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love