Deadline to File September GST Returns Extended to October 21

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard had waited over a year for this, to have a chance to return to the field. It was a 16-month stretch between injury and whistleblowing for the five-time All-Star who missed last season with a torn ACL. So what was another delay of more than 17 minutes?

Apparently, not much.

Leonard wasted no time getting back into an NBA season, hitting his first shot 27 seconds after registering in Thursday’s season opener in the second quarter against the Lakers. His 16-foot fadeaway gave the Clippers a 14-point lead. His second shot 31 seconds later put them ahead by 16 – en route to a 103-97 win at Cryto.com Arena.

“I thought he looked good,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “I thought he was tired from stretching, but I thought he had a good pop to start the game after sitting out for so long. It was really good.”

Lue had a game plan for Leonard before entering the field. He’d get the two-time NBA Finals MVP off the bench when he felt comfortable and have him on the court at the end. His idea worked.

Leonard played three long periods, definitely coming back into the game with 8:01 left. It was what the Clippers needed after struggling to maintain their grip on the game as the small forward landed three big shots in the final five minutes, including a 21-foot jumper that gave the Clippers a 10-foot lead. 101-97 with one minute left.

“It was awesome,” Leonard said of his first game back. “You know, my goal was to try to be great in my minutes, have fun, stay healthy, and win the basketball game. And we did that tonight. Just game one, we have a lot to build on.

Paul George was also happy to have Leonard back on the pitch.

“It was great being on the floor with him,” George said. “He came back to form mid-season, knocking down his first baskets, which was huge for him to settle in, especially in a crowd like this, with a game like this for the first time on top of that. a year back in the field. It was just great for him to get his feet wet.

Leonard finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.

“The fact that he made that big shot after the timeout in the stretch was huge,” Lue said. “And it’s hard. We’re going to have to do it all year with the minute restriction.

Lue said he plans to closely monitor John Wall and Leonard’s minutes played this season as they both strive to regain their form after missing last season.

Wall came off the bench Thursday and scored 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field.

“With the guys coming in and out, we get a good flow, a good rhythm to extend the game, but then the guys have to come out,” Lue said. “It’s difficult to manage and it’s also difficult to play this way.

“But we will take it as we can. It was a brave victory for us. We took a big lead – up 13 – and just stuck to the game plan. The guys got up and had a few shots, but defensively I thought we were really good.

Lue singled out center Ivica Zubac, who had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting and a career-high 17 rebounds.

“I thought Zu was a freak, as far as defense goes, on the boards he did a lot of things well,” Lue said.

For all the positives, Lue wasn’t happy with the team’s 21 turnovers and poor free-throw shooting (20 for 31).

Their sloppy play at times allowed the Lakers to even the score at halftime and briefly take the lead in the fourth quarter.

“I think we were No. 1 in the league in free throw shooting last year or the year before, I can’t remember,” Lue said. “I think we’re going to be able to make free throws and two, we have to be able to deal with the ball – or we have to deal with the basketball.

“Against a dangerous team like the Lakers, when you turn the ball around, that’s what got them back in the game. A few turnovers, a few quick shots, a few bad shots. We just have to focus on ball safety and take take care of the ball, make good shots, and then we will improve with that.

Lue called the win “courageous” but was overall pleased, calling it “a big win for us to start the season”.