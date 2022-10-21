Blockchain
Disney Music Group and Obsess Team Up to Launch the Disney Music Emporium Virtual Experience
Immersive Web3 Experience Celebrates the Wonder of Disney Music
BURBANK, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disney Music Group and leading experiential e-commerce platform Obsess today announced the launch of the Disney Music Emporium virtual experience. The immersive online store celebrates the wonder of Disney music by giving fans a virtual way to discover, listen to, learn about and easily purchase soundtracks and songs from Disney’s extensive catalog.
“We are excited to collaborate with Obsess to launch an exciting new shopping experience for our Disney Music Emporium store. As we prepare to celebrate 100 years of Disney, this is the perfect way to create discovery and fun for our guests,” said Ken Bunt, President of Disney Music Group.
The Disney Music Emporium virtual experience offers an extensive selection of Disney film and TV soundtracks on CD and vinyl formats in addition to rich content, including a timeline with musical highlights from 100 years of Disney history. Visitors can click to learn about and listen to music from Disney’s groundbreaking, 1928 debut of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Steamboat Willie, the first cartoon released with synchronized sound, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and 1940’s Fantasia, with a score performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra. The century-long timeline also highlights music from beloved and iconic movies and series such as Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, Frozen, The Mandalorian and Encanto.
Disney Music Emporium virtual experience visitors can also directly connect to the Disney Hits podcast on their favorite streaming service through the virtual store, as well as to Walt Disney Records’ curated playlists featuring songs from the entire Disney film and TV catalog.
“We’re so excited to bring the wonder of Disney music to fans in a new way and for Disney Music Group to use the Obsess platform to create this immersive Web3 experience,” said Neha Singh, Founder and CEO of Obsess. “As Disney prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary, this Disney Music Emporium virtual environment honors the company’s musical history while providing visitors with a thoroughly modern brand and sensory experience.”
Obsess is a participant in the 2022 Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. Obsess expects to reveal more details about its exciting collaboration with Disney Music Group at the upcoming Disney Accelerator Demo Day in November.
To explore the Disney Music Emporium virtual experience, visit https://virtual.disneymusicemporium.com/d23/#/timeline-2.
About Disney Music Group
Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels’ genre-spanning rosters include Queen (in North America), Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI Stoessel, almost monday, New Hope Club and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks from some of the largest movie franchises in the world – from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and Pixar, including the chart-topping albums “Encanto,” “Frozen 2,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning “Frozen,” the Grammy-winning “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the Emmy®-winning music from “WandaVision,” the Emmy-winning music from “The Mandalorian,” the Oscar and Grammy-winning “Soul” score, plus the Oscar-winning “Black Panther,” “Coco” and “Moana” soundtracks. Recent titles include “Lightyear” and “Thor: Love and Thunder,” featuring score by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino, plus the television soundtracks “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Ms. Marvel,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3” and “Zombies 3.” Upcoming releases include “Andor,” “Strange World” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” DMG’s rich and eclectic catalog has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films such as “Snow White,” “Star Wars,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as recording artist Annette Funicello, and the beloved classic song “It’s a Small World.” DMG produces Disney’s For Scores podcast series highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from DMG soundtracks. Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, and many more. To stream classic Disney Hits, please visit: http://disneymusic.co/DisneyHits. Listen to the Disney Hits podcast here.
About Obsess
Obsess is a leading experiential e-commerce platform that enables retailers to create immersive, branded, discovery-driven virtual stores on their websites and on metaverse platforms. The mission of the company is to create the next-generation online shopping interface that transforms the thumbnail grid into a visual, interactive, social and highly engaging experience. The company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit ObsessAR.com or email [email protected].
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Makes Strategic Investment in Cricket NFT Platform Rario
DELHI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MasterBlaster–Rario, the world’s first officially licensed digital cricket collectibles platform, has partnered with the legendary cricketer Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to enter the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market. This partnership not only involves Sachin as a strategic investor but also allows fans from around the world to own his digital collectibles exclusively on Rario.com.
Sachin continues to hold a special place in the hearts of billions in India and worldwide, and his fan base continues to grow from generation to generation. With the help of this collaboration, Tendulkar’s fans’ now have the chance to own digital collectibles of their favourite player and use them across multiple utilities that follow.
Many legendary and upcoming cricketers are already exclusively on the Rario’s platform including Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel.
Rario Co-Founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa said, “In 1996, I saw Sachin Tendulkar live for the first time at the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match in Kotla, Delhi. The greatest player in the world had scored a run-a-ball 137 – he was the hero of a billion cricket lovers. Twenty-six years later, partnering with the Master Blaster with him investing in Rario is a surreal feeling. It is a testament to our vision of making fandom more accessible. A world where stars don’t just exist on a distant flickering screen or in a crowded stadium, and fans don’t get to be passive observers but active participants. It is only fitting that the man who once carried a billion hopes is now blessing us in our journey to redefine fandom for a billion fans. With the God of Cricket backing us, sky is the limit!”
Speaking on the partnership, Sachin Tendulkar said – “Fans are an integral part of any sport. While the on-field action happens for a few hours, fans carry the memories forward and immortalise those moments forever. It is exciting to see NFT technology bringing fans closer to sports, giving them an opportunity to treasure their favourite moments. The team at Rario was committed to building a cricket community using technology in a responsible way. I am therefore happy to partner with the team, to launch my digital collectibles exclusively on the Rario platform.”
“Rario is committed to sustainability. And with this objective, we moved our infrastructure to Proof-of-Authority (PoA) Rario Chain, which translates to greater environmental friendliness and a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional blockchains. Our goal is to bring cricket fans closer to the sport and their idols by providing them with unique personalised experiences. There is no greater cricketing idol than Sachin Tendulkar! We are thrilled to have him as a strategic investor and brand ambassador on our journey to build the world’s largest cricket fan club,” said Sunny Bhanot, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Rario.
Since NFTs entered the market, the perspective on digital assets has undergone a radical change. NFTs are a class of digital assets that use blockchain to track asset ownership and transfer. Since its inception, the craze has spread to include all forms of art, media, fashion, and sports. NFTs are rapidly approaching the $50 billion market value of all works of art, with a market value of $40 billion.
“Evolving” NFTs Leveraging Innovative ERC271K Technology Launch on Celo
The carbon-negative, mobile-first network continues to pioneer Web3 innovations
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impact Cards, a new dynamic non-fungible tokens (NFTs) alpha that tracks and verifies cross-chain impact contributions, launches on Celo. Offering user-friendly experiences through “impact quests,” such as participating in on-chain donations to impactMarket, a poverty alleviation protocol, or Gitcoin grants, these purpose-driven NFTs utilize the ERC721K framework.
While ERC-721 is a free, open standard that is commonly used to build non-fungible or unique tokens on Ethereum and EVM-compatible blockchains, ERC721K is a pioneering technological innovation that combines dynamic on-chain images and metadata to create a Web3 credential via a unified proof-of-impact track record.
Using composable Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) and real-time data streams, ERC721K allows builders to construct, render and evolve NFTs, issuing collectibles that adapt and respond to the environment. These “evolving” on-chain NFTs are self-contained with customizable, dynamic traits whereby users accumulate “experience points” by interacting with the greater Web3 space.
“We chose Celo as the home for Impact Cards, because blockchains are more than just a new technology––they are an opportunity to encode values into actions,” says Kames Geraghty, Impact Cards’ chief architect and ERC271K creator, and Friends of Pooly CTO. “The Celo ecosystem’s commitment to innovation and mission-driven founders and builders means we can work directly with people who are already making a difference.”
“We look forward to unlocking greater access to public goods protocols on Celo through this Impact Cards alpha,” says Masha Healy, the Celo Foundation’s Grant Operations Lead. “This pioneering technology, with plans to track off-chain contributions, allows ReFi builders and projects to further user stickiness and composability, while better segmenting user data and product feedback––offering a unique, first-of-its-kind experience for users.”
Additional impact NFT projects on Celo include Ariswap, a mobile-first NFT marketplace that is actively creating education and community NFT programs across Africa and LATAM through art, and Cyberbox, an NFT Marketplace with ReFi integrations such as on-chain carbon offsetting.
About Celo
Celo is a carbon-negative, permissionless, layer-1 protocol with a rich ecosystem of global partners building innovative Web3 applications within the DeFi, ReFi, and NFT sectors on Celo. Accessible to anyone with a mobile phone, the Celo ecosystem consists of a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain technology stack (the Celo Protocol), the CELO native token, and several Mento stable assets (cUSD, cEUR, cREAL) that enable anyone to use digital assets like currency. Launched on Earth Day in 2020, the open source Celo mainnet now supports 1000+ projects created by developers and artists located around the world.
DappRadar’s Q3 Metaverse Report Confirms Metaverse Interest Despite Crypto Crisis
Despite the crypto bear market, demand is still fueling the expansion of the metaverse, as evidenced by the latest report from DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized apps.
Summary
Despite a 91.61% reduction to $90 million in trade volume for virtual worlds in the third quarter, the number of land sales only fell by 37.54% quarter over quarter, demonstrating that interest in these projects remains high. Top metaverse projects had an average 80% drop in trade volume from Q2, but only an 11% drop in sales count.
Setting the pace Season 3 of the Sandbox Alpha saw over 90 different experiences, four million wallet registrations, and over 200,000 unique users per month. As a result, the platform’s quarterly revenues increased by 190%. More than 1.12 million ENS domain names were registered in Q3, a 72% year-over-year increase from Q2. Nearly $360 million, or 33%, of the $1.2 billion brought in during the third quarter was specifically designated for metaverse infrastructure.
Synopsis of the Metaverse
Despite economic obstacles, interest in metaverse platforms remains high. Although the average sales count of the top 10 metaverse projects (excluding Axie and Upland) dropped by 11.55% in Q3, the report calls this “a bullish sign,” as it suggests that the buzz for these sorts of projects has not greatly waned.
The total amount of money transacted in the metaverse fell by $91.61 percent from the $893 million recorded in the previous quarter. However, land purchases dropped by 37.54 percent from the previous quarter to 52,224, suggesting that interest in these sorts of developments has not entirely waned but is instead entering a consolidation phase.
In May of 2022, following one of the biggest NFT mints, the most popular metaverse project was Otherdeed for Otherside. Nonetheless, in 2022, both The Sandbox and Decentraland remained two of the most popular metaverse platforms. Since May, an average of 750 wallets per day have been engaging with the contracts on The Sandbox’s gaming platform. On the other hand, since May, The Sandbox Marketplace’s daily UAW has increased by 348 percent, reaching 395 by September. The report did find that the average USD trade volume for the top 10 metaverse projects (not including Axie and Upland) dropped by 80% this quarter.
Decentraland Attracted 56,000 Daily Users in September
As a result of a number of September events, the number of people visiting Decentraland each day increased by 6,000, to 56,000, for a 6% month-over-month rise in daily active users (DAU). When combined with the daily meta-transactions and almost 800 distinct wallets that engage with Decentraland’s contracts, the blockchain activity monitored by UAW provides a bright picture of the virtual world. Almost 150 DAO proposals received over 11,000 votes in September, another promising indicator of the project’s active community.
Season 3 of The Sandbox Alpha
The Sandbox Alpha Season 3 has accomplished a major milestone, with over 200,000 active monthly users. And it was reported that every day, 39,000 people enter the virtual world, with 1.6 million people accessing The Sandbox website in the last month alone. In addition, there have been almost 1.6 million hours of playtime devoted to Season 3.
Metaverse-based Tokens Suffer Due to Market Downturn
Metaverse tokens have suffered with the rest of the cryptocurrency market during the crypto winter. Since May 1st, Yuga Labs’ APE token value has dropped 72.92%, to $5.44 on September 30th (with a total market cap of $1.42 billion). The Sandbox coin, SAND, is the second most valuable token in the Metaverse by market cap and performed in a similar fashion. One of the few metaverse tokens that has declined by less than 50% since May 1 is ImmutableX coin (IMX).
High Levels of Interest in ENS Domains
The number of new.eth domains registered by the ENS in September, 437,365, surpassed the previous record of 378,805 set in July. The number of registrations surged to over 2.6 million, up 72%, and income from registration and renewal fees rose to $5.5 million. Additionally, during that same month, ENS recorded 35,427 new accounts that registered or acquired at least one domain, bringing the grand total to 572,000.
Investing in the Development of the Metaverse
In spite of the market downturn, funding for metaverse and Web3 games continues to be quite large. Even if the third quarter of 2022 was the lowest, it still surpassed $1.2 billion, bringing the total amount raised for blockchain gaming and metaverse projects to nearly $7 billion. Funding for blockchain-based video games and metaverse projects amounted to 38.5 percent of the total, followed by 33.5 percent for infrastructure, 33.5 percent for investment businesses, 22.9 percent for media and NFTs, and 5.0 percent for other uses.
Mass Brand Adoption
The adoption of the metaverse has exploded this quarter. Six growth-stage startups, including three Web3 companies, were chosen to participate in the 2022 Disney Accelerator Program. Dapper Labs has announced its partnership with the world’s leading ticketing platform after distributing 70,000 NFT tickets for Super Bowl LVI. There are several well-known companies now present in the metaverse, and Walmart is one of them. Both Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play, virtual experiences created by the US retailer, were recently released on Roblox.
In Conclusion
The report claims the metaverse will have far-reaching effects on professional and private lives and has the potential to produce up to $5 trillion in value by 2030. Watching last week’s Meta Connect event would have made this obvious.
The report noted:
“The metaverse should not replace the physical world or the interpersonal bonds that unite us. It should complement what people do and permit unrestricted mobility between the two worlds in a manner that broadens rather than restricts our range of experiences. For this to occur, however, collective leadership is required to ensure that the acts done responsibly shape the course of this revolution.”
Paystand Network Now Makes Business Payments Available in One Day with Zero Fees
The new feature deposits B2B payments directly to the Paystand DeFi Corporate Card, making it far faster and cheaper than traditional payment rails
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paystand, the leader in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, today announced that businesses can have access to their revenue next business day, and at zero cost by using the Paystand Network and the DeFi Corporate Card.
Irrespective of market conditions, businesses want faster access to their funds. In today’s market characterized by rising inflation, volatility, and early signs of slow down in important economic sectors – housing, construction, and industries sensitive to interest rates – it is especially crucial for businesses to have nearer-term visibility into and access to their cash flows.
For some commercial enterprises serving other businesses, it can take 45-90 business days for a business payer to complete a payment. Merchants then must wait anywhere from 2-14 business days beyond that to gain access to their funds and pay transaction fees of 3% or more, depending on the payment methods their customers used.
In response to these conditions and utilizing its unique, DeFi-enabled B2B payment network, Paystand is able to deliver a functionality that gives businesses access to their revenue the next day with zero fees.
The Paystand functionality works through its recently launched, full featured DeFi Corporate Card Account, which every Paystand AR customer will automatically receive. The Card enables customers to receive and manage their cash with the least amount of friction; using their cash quickly to make AP and vendor payments. Finance teams can select which payments go to the DeFi Card, and then can create unlimited, prepaid virtual and physical cards with custom spend controls.
“This is a tremendous breakthrough for the industry. Never before have merchants been able to receive their revenue automatically, at zero cost, and then be able to use it the next day,” said Jeremy Almond, Founder and CEO, Paystand. “We have delivered A/R automation at massive scale – processing more than $5 billion in revenue payments for our merchants. Today, the DeFi Card allows merchants to use those revenue payments next banking day with next-gen spend management tools.”
In addition to speeding up time-to-cash, the new DeFi Card payment process allows merchants to encourage better spending behavior among their teams, and streamline their online vendor payments. Here is how it works:
- When a business pays a Paystand merchant using the Bank Network payment method, the merchant is notified the next day that the funds are available
- The merchant can decide to transfer a portion or the full amount of those funds to their DeFi Card, making the funds instantly available
- They can create virtual and physical cards that draw on those funds and use them wherever Visa is accepted
This unique DeFi Corporate Card also offers precise spend controls, real time visibility into expenses, and 1% back in bitcoin on every transaction.
For those attending Money20/20 2022, which is being held in Las Vegas from October 23-26, Paystand’s payment experts will be available to showcase how DeFi Corporate Card can help finance team leaders gain faster access to cash and get their company’s spend under control. Please come see us at booth 4716.
To learn more about Paystand and DeFi Corporate Card, or to apply, please visit the Paystand website here.
About Paystand
Paystand is on a mission to create an open and equitable commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. With its acquisition of the Mexico-based Yaydoo, Paystand has attained unicorn status and is the largest B2B receivables, payables and payments network running on a commercial blockchain. Paystand makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. The AR/AP solutions are designed for both U.S. and LATAM businesses of all sizes. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Interpol Enters the Metaverse for Worldwide Law Enforcement
- The first ever Metaverse specifically designed for law enforcement worldwide.
- Interpol metaverse will allow users to visit a virtual replica of the Interpol headquarters.
The first-ever Metaverse specifically intended for “law enforcement worldwide” was introduced by International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) at the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi. Prominent police officers from its 195 members attended the general assembly from October 18 to October 21.
How the Interpol Metaverse Works?
Interpol is getting ready to tackle an ever-growing list of criminal violations in the Metaverse by equipping its virtual reality headsets. According to a statement made on October 20, the Interpol metaverse is a fully functional platform that enables registered users to interact with other officers via their avatars.
Interpol metaverse will allow users to visit a virtual replica of the Interpol General Secretariat headquarters in Lyon, France, without any physical or regional limits, and even enroll in immersive training programs in forensic investigation and other crime control abilities.
Offenses against children, data theft, money laundering, financial fraud, counterfeiting, ransomware, phishing, and sexual assault and harassment might all be added to the list of potential crimes in the future.
Furthermore, Interpol made plans to create a division to prevent cryptocurrency crime. However, Some of the threats were likely to provide severe difficulties because not all acts that are illegal in the real world are also unlawful in the virtual world.
Jürgen Stock, the secretary general of Interpol stated earlier that the absence of a legal framework for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) presents difficulties for law enforcement organizations. Moreover, Jürgen Stock, underlined the need for the unit because many law enforcement organizations are now inadequately handling the complexity of the crypto industry.
Blockchain
Why The Bitcoin Price May Be Ready To Return To $20,000
The Bitcoin price managed to close yesterday’s daily candle above critical support, giving bulls a fighting chance to prevent further downside. However, today’s trading session has favored the bears, with BTC moving below the $19,000 area.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin stands at $18,900, with a 1% loss in 24 hours and a 2.4% loss in one week. Other cryptocurrencies in the crypto top 10 by market cap follow a similar trend except for Cardano and Solana. These cryptocurrencies are recording heavy losses across the board.
Bitcoin Price Takes Downside Liquidity
Last week, the Bitcoin price negatively reacted to the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) print published by the U.S. government. This metric is one of the benchmarks for inflation, and its September print hinted at higher levels.
In turn, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will tighten the monetary conditions of global markets. This policy will continue to cap any bullish momentum for Bitcoin and risk-on assets, including those in legacy markets.
This reaction to higher inflation, and a hawkish Fed, led the Bitcoin price to revisit its yearly lows near $17,600 as the September CPI print was published. The crash was short-lived as BTC rebounded to the high area of $19,000s.
During the flash crash, many traders opened long positions while BTC rebounded. These traders expected a higher move, and their leverage positions left a lot of liquidity to the downside. According to analyst Justin Bennett, the Bitcoin price is taking that liquidity before resuming its bullish momentum.
Bennett pointed out that BTC is moving in a tight range between $18,600 and around $19,800. The cryptocurrency might return to those levels before attempting another break of critical resistance near the $20,000 area. The analyst said the following while sharing the chart below:
This has been my plan for $BTC all week. It was a combination of last Thursday’s long lower wick getting partially filled + the liquidity gap at mid $18k + channel support.
Bitcoin Shows Signs Of Capitulation
At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price appears to follow this trajectory. The cryptocurrency is back at its range and could be aiming for the top of the channel.
On higher timeframes, Bennett said that while $18,700 holds on the daily chart, Bitcoin might be gathering momentum to push into the central area in the $20,000 region before making a fresh leg lower.
Data from research firm Santiment indicates that Bitcoin is showing signs of capitulation. Many believe that over the past months, BTC holders capitulated en masse, making this long period of consolidation a painful step in gearing up the next move to the upside.
👋 Capitulation signs have been popping up Friday, including transactions from addresses trading out their assets while at a loss. #Bitcoin is seeing its lowest ratio of loss vs. profit transactions in 4.5 months, and #Ethereum is seeing historically lows. https://t.co/hbytGlCBJ7 pic.twitter.com/tsJcgqWyBh
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 21, 2022
