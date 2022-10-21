Finance
Driving Various Vehicles
My family grew up in New England, the one thing my father told me that I will always remember and I say the same thing to everyone I meet that is learning how to drive. It does not matter if they are males or females. Never get into something that you do not know how to drive. The reason for this is if you have an emergency situation or if you are not able to drive out of that emergency situation, you will feel helpless. You could save someone life and that life could be yours.
Auto insurance can be summed up the same way, there are various packages and if you know what you are looking for and have it covered then when you have an emergency you know who to call. There are different rates for motorcycles, cars, and trucks. Of course, the year, make, and models have a play on the auto insurance rates too. If you get in a car that is an automatic they are pretty easy to learn. Push yourself and learn how to drive a standard. Once you learn how to drive a standard engine you would be amazed how easy that converts to a motorcycle. You just use your hands to shift gears instead of your feet.
What about a large truck? Once again, if you have the opportunity and one of your friends has large trucks do not be afraid to ask them to teach you how to drive it. There is nothing worse than feeling helpless in a vehicle because you do not know how to drive it. Even if it is a golf cart, get behind the wheel and see how an electric cart works. One day it may be your only transportation. Another reason to learn various vehicles is you may find one that you like better than another. You may enjoy driving a standard engine versus an automatic or you may enjoy driving a motorcycle for short trips in the spring and summer. Never close your options until you know all of them and tried them all. Then figure out which ones are for you and which ones you are good at driving. The same with auto insurance rates keep checking until you find one company that works for you.
Finance
Expense Recovery With Fatal Accident Claims
The law is contained in the Fatal Accidents Act 1976, and the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1934.
1. Expenses Incurred Prior to Death
The LRMPA allows recovery of funeral expenses by virtue of section 1(2)(c) which provides for the deceased’s estate to claim these. In addition, other expenses may also be claimed under the LRMPA. These are limited to what the deceased himself could have claimed had he lived. Section 1(1) LRMPA states:
Subject to the provisions of this section on the death of any person after the commencement of this Act all causes of action subsisting against or vested in him shall survive against, or, as the case may be, for the benefit of, his estate.
2. Defining “Funeral Expenses”
“Funeral expenses” are not defined in either Act. Neither does case law give us an exhaustive definition. What is clear from the case law is that in claims under both the Fatal Accidents Act 1976 and the LRMPA 1934, the funeral expenses must be ‘reasonable in all the circumstances’. The test seems to be the same under both Acts. The relevant circumstances will include the deceased’s station in life, occupation and racial origin (Goldstein v Salvation Army Assurance Society [1917] 2 KB 291; Hart v Griffiths-Jones [1948] 2 All ER 729 at 731 per Streatfield J; Gammell v Wilson [1982] AC 27, [1980] 2 All ER 557, CA).
Some examples of what has been deemed to be (a) a funeral expense and (b) a reasonable or unreasonable funeral expense through the case law include:
Reasonable
St George v Turner [2003] CLY 936 – an exceptional case in which damages were recovered for funeral expenses in Japan exceeding £50,000, including a family Buddhist altar and fittings; funeral costs; the cost of a Buddhist renaming ceremony for the dead; payments for attendance by Buddhist monks; a gravestone and works; a memorial day reception; and an anniversary reception. A Japanese woman had been murdered by her English Husband. McGregor on Damages comments upon this case “It is thought that this is far too extreme to be upheld; even murder cannot influence the level of recovery for funeral expenses”
Smith v Marchioness/Bowbelle (27 January 1993) – a reception was allowed as reasonable. ‘A claimant cannot ignore the social obligation to provide some refreshments to guests’. Social decencies must be observed and the £400 spent was recovered. See also St George v Turner (10 May 2003, unreported). Contrast Gammell v Wilson [1982] AC 27, CA
Gammell v Wilson (at first instance) – a headstone or gravestone would be considered a reasonable expense. Also, reasonable funeral expenses may include the costs of a burial in another country if that is from where the deceased comes (see also St George v Turner above)
Schneider v Eisovitch [1960] 2QB 430 – the expenses of two family members who travelled to France to arrange for the return of the (brother’s) body were reasonable. Paull J ruled that the services provided had to be necessary and as the expenses would have occurred in any event, they were reasonable.
Hart v Griffiths Jones [1948] 2 All ER 729 – embalming a four year old child’s body was a reasonable expense.
Goldstein v Salvation Army Assurance Society [1917] 2 KB 291 – the cost of a tombstone was reasonable.
Unreasonable
Harding v Scott-Moncrieff [2004] EWHC 1733 (QB) – funeral expenses did not include the expenses of a memorial service, solicitors’ fees, accountants’ fees and a valuer’s report.
Quainoo v Brent and Harrow Area Health Authority (1982) 132 NLJ 1100 AND Gammell v Wilson [1982] AC 27, CA– expenses of an over-elaborate wake failed.
Gammell v Wilson [1982] AC 27, CA – The Court of Appeal upheld, with some hesitation, the trial judge’s award of £595 for a headstone in respect of a funeral which had taken place in 1976. One member of the court observed that “the tombstone… in this case was very near the boundary between a headstone and a memorial”. The Court of Appeal approved the approach ‘that there is a distinction between a headstone finishing off, describing and marking the grave, which is part of the funeral expense, and a memorial, which is not’. Expenses for an elaborate wake and mourning clothes were unrecoverable.
Stanton v Ewart F Youldon Ltd [1960] 1 All ER 429, [1960] 1 WLR 543 – expense on a memorial or monument was not in the circumstances reasonable but a simple gravestone would be allowed. McNair J said “‘The legal position is that a stone over a grave may properly be considered as part of the funeral expenses if it is a reasonable expenditure for the persons in the position of the deceased and of the relatives who are responsible for the actual ordering of the stone; but in so far as it is merely a memorial set up as a sign of love and affection, then it should not be included.a”
The claim also included £5 paid to the minister for attending the funeral, £8 for two additional limousine cars at the funeral, and £5 for removing the body to the house. These payments were also included as reasonable funeral expenses in the damages recovered.
Sadly, there is no definitive definition of funeral expenses, or, more importantly, reasonable funeral expenses. When considering these items in a fatal accidents claim, it will be a case of considering the case law and the two acts for guidance, and making a reasoned judgement based on this.
Finance
Interview With Author Jan Pippins
Jan Pippins, author of Henry Darrow: Lightning in the Bottle, explains how she first got involved writing the biography of veteran actor, Henry Darrow, the first actor of Puerto Rican heritage to star in an American television series. In chronicling the obstacles and successes during the actor’s more than fifty years in show business, Pippins (who co-wrote the book with Darrow) combined personal interviews, internet archives, and the actor’s personal memorabilia collection.
Although Pippins has written professionally for many years, this is her first book. Throughout several careers, she has written legislation, a local newspaper column, short news articles for trade publications and “Where are they now?” fan articles. But when she met the ALMA and Emmy Award-winning actor on her first trip to Los Angeles, she knew he would make the perfect subject for a book.
“It’s a story of life, work, love and redemption,” Pippins says. “Henry Darrow’s story entertains, inspires, and introduces readers to a very human hero who succeeded despite very long odds.”
Insider Scoop on Mid-Century America Show Business
In particular, the book follows the ups and downs of show business in mid-century America from Darrow’s unique perspective. He provides the insider scoop on how public sentiment, government intervention, advertising projections and hard feelings joined forces to kill the landmark series The High Chaparral and other television westerns. He also shares his observations about the problems confronting Latinos and other minorities before, during, and after the Civil Rights struggles of 1960s and how some people like Darrow surmounted those obstacles. The benefits of stardom, however, often came at great personal cost, such as the alienation from his children.
How did Pippins choose this particular subject? “Actually the subject chose me,” she says. “Darrow’s life has all the components of a good novel: a protagonist with big dreams and even bigger talent overcomes humble beginnings, life-threatening illness, crippling anxiety and prejudice to become an international star. At the height of his fame, he put his own hard-won career on the line to open doors for others. Hollywood chews people up and spits them out, but Henry was a working actor for over fifty years. When he asked me to write his biography, how could I refuse?”
Researching and Writing the Biography
Darrow’s massive memorabilia collection helped the author find the right background materials and authenticate stories from various sources. “He’s a packrat,” she says. “We cleaned out one garage and two closets, making his wife, Lauren, very pleased. It was sweaty work, but worth it.”
Her additional research included reading books on the history of Hispanics in the entertainment industry, television and movie westerns, and American history covering pertinent time periods. She also credits internet newspaper and trade magazine archives with helping her establish the proper context for Darrow’s biography.
As enjoyable as the researching and writing was for Pippins, she did face challenges in telling the story of someone in the public eye. One particular challenge was in structuring a career that spans over such a long period. She decided to begin Henry Darrow: Lightning in the Bottle, with a scene of the actor at age seventy-five while he was rehearsing for a demanding role in a stage play of “My Fair Lady.”
Pippins describes the opening of her book: “His knees are bad, his back aches and his memory is failing. For the first time in his life, he’s unsure of himself as an actor. From there we flashback through Henry’s remarkable life and career in three sections – three acts as if in a play. At the end we circle back around to ‘My Fair Lady’ and what happened in that performance.”
The author also recognized the importance of telling someone’s life story with accuracy, attention to detail, and tender loving care. According to Pippins, “While writing the book, I was acutely aware that I had a significant responsibility. This kind and charming man, his wonderful wife, friends and family entrusted me with their stories. I owed my best work to everyone involved, including eventual readers.”
Book Details
Henry Darrow: Lightning in the Bottle. Authors: Jan Pippins and Henry Darrow. Publisher: BearManor Media, 2012. Pages: 392. http://www.henrydarrowbook.com. ISBN: 978-1593936884.
Finance
The Prerequisites to Factory Fire Insurance
Images of poor immigrants forced to toil in intolerable conditions of the sweat shop of the early twentieth century come to mind the minute you hear of a factory fire. The shameful episode of the NY City Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in March 25th, 1911 was something that brought about significant changes in business fire codes and workers unions. Recent tragic fires in various factories located in Bangladesh where US retailers manufacture clothing have caused an uproar of late as well.
Now that the headlines scream about a major cosmetics factory conflagration that occurred in Windsor, NY, the authorities – and certainly the commercial property insurance provider – are investigating causes with a fine tooth comb.
Insurance exclusions, after all, include irresponsible maintenance and fire hazards that are not taken care of and do not meet up to the state standards and guidelines.
Here, we list some of the main things that the insurance companies and government safety codes strictly enforce.
Preventing Fire in the Workplace (or Dormitory) – Fourteen Tips to Stay Fire Safe
• Post clear signs above all doors and exit ways.
• Keep all doors, windows and exit ways unlocked while anyone is inside the building.
• Check all smoke, fire and carbon monoxide detectors routinely to be sure they are operating properly.
• Check fire bells regularly to ensure they will go off if there is a fire emergency.
• Make sure all fire extinguishers are strategically placed for easy access in the event of an emergency.
• Train workers on accurate use of fire extinguishers.
• Overhead sprinkler system should be in good working order.
• Make sure any solvents are held in a tightly sealed, fire-proof container.
• Prohibit tobacco smoking in areas where there is flammable material.
• Check wires and cords for disrepair and repair or replace as necessary.
• Keep wires and cords away from employee and customer traffic.
• Conduct periodic safety checks.
• Make sure all business products and supplies are stored neatly away.
• Make sure all entrances and exit ways, as well as factory aisles are clear and not obstructed.
Adhering to safety standards is the business owners first priority in preventing human and financial calamity. Speak to an experienced independent insurance agency whose reputation extols excellence for guidance on the type of commercial indemnity your company needs. By having a professional review your current coverage so that he or she will be able to aptly advise you on any necessary updates will ensure the peace of mind you need in the event of liability claims.
Have a fire-safe day – every day!
Finance
Free Online Car Insurance Quotes Give You the Cheapest Rates
Presently there are not a lot of people out there that do not try to save cash wherever and whenever they can. Usually only people who have remarkable amounts of discretionary earnings are happy-go-lucky with their investing habits, blowing money on products which cost far more than they should or dropping money on unneeded products or items. The typical individual attempts to be wise with the cash that they earn, as there is not a ton of additional cash lying around that will make up for them pissing away plenty on needless items. As a result, many people will price shop and tend to make much more sound monetary investments to be able to protect the cash they do have. They try really hard to think about expenditures before they spend the money to pay for them.
Amazingly enough, not everyone is as careful with regards to acquiring auto indemnity. Lots of people have the misconception that purchasing coverage through a local broker will cost them less than insuring with a national brokerage. This will likely be because they have befriended the broker and believe that he will cut them a deal but brokers, although independent contractors only have so much say in the prices which they provide their clients, regardless how familiar they’re. Other people really feel that choosing coverage through the biggest name company, which most likely does business in additional areas of the United States, will result in the cheapest policy prices because they are a bigger company. While it is possible to get great rates and perhaps the best rate in these ways, it’s not assured.
However, when one accesses free online car insurance quotes, they can be totally certain that they will find the cheapest prices that are offered. How is this? People who search for free online car insurance quotes control the power of the web, meaning they are able to get more data in a faster time than people making phone calls or stopping by physical businesses. In a couple of short minutes, one can get access to estimates from every business that offers free online car insurance quotes. This means that one can see the offerings of each and every insurance provider that gives customers the opportunity to get pricing online. These days this amounts to pretty much every indemnity service provider there is.
Normally the sheer number of free online car insurance quotes that one finds out at once provides the customer the best ability to choose the very best price. Beyond this variety of knowledge and independence of choice, nevertheless, is an unseen reason why free online car insurance quotes are really cheaper than other ways of obtaining a policy. This particular reason is competition. The direct competition of a local brokerage is just the quantity of other brokerages in the region. The direct competition of a company that provides free online car insurance quotes is any other company which also does business in this manner- a significantly, much larger amount. The higher the amount of competitors, the harder they fight to get and maintain their customer base. This fight leads to much better service and cheaper prices for the customer.
Finance
Full Coverage Auto Insurance
The benefits of full coverage auto insurance:
One cannot stress enough how important full coverage auto insurance is. With it you insure the safety of yourself, your family and all who may be involved in an accident. There will be no constant fear of being wronged by the car insurance company as all of your flanks will be well secured of any harm, be that monetary or in regards to your health or life. Obviously cheap full coverage auto insurance will be something a bit harder to come by, but it is well worth the costs. Just contemplate on what is the biggest priority for you: regular low cost car insurance and constant fear of an accident or your wellbeing.
Liability insurance coverage:
One of the three key aspects that build full coverage auto insurance is the liability coverage. It protects a car owner from any legal issues that might arise between him and anyone else that has problems that may concern car insurance company, be that a person that was involved in an accident, property owners or even a service stop that provided low quality fuel that ruined the car.
Underinsured motorist coverage:
The second pillar that holds the full coverage auto insurance is underinsured motorist coverage. What it implies is that in case someone with no insurance or poor coverage hits you, you have to go through the legal procedures with that person to win what is due to you. With this coverage you receive that due from your car insurance company and they remotely from you arrange trials with that person.
Collision and comprehensive coverage:
And the last part of full coverage auto insurance that will be covered is the collision and comprehensive coverage. The name says it all. In case of a collision you will be reimbursed. It is a little bit more complicated with comprehensive coverage, which protects you financially in case your car sustains damage from outer sources, like natural disasters that might total your vehicle.
How to find cheap full coverage auto insurance:
It is not as hard as one might think it is, since basically there are only three coverages that are a must. You can always go for the medical insurance as well, but if you already have a health care policy, than you can neglect this step, therefore saving a considerable amount of money. Many auto insurance companies offer amazing discounts for those who take full coverage car insurance, especially if it is paid up front. Not only that, but special promotions with extras like free coverage for your pets can be obtained with specific car insurance company. Like with most auto insurance companies and any kind of insurance plan, in order to find cheap full coverage car insurance, serious investigation and shopping around should be made.
Finance
How to Find the Cheapest Michigan Auto Insurance Policy – Key Michigan Car Insurance Discounts
Finding a cheap Michigan auto insurance policy is of the utmost importance for many residents of Michigan. After all, why pay more for your car insurance then you need to?
In fact , automobile insurance has become a main issue for many residents of not just Michigan but the entire United States. This may be to the fact that people in this country have become tired of relying in public transportation in some cities across America and have now come to realize that cars are truly a necessity.
With these changes in the public perspective, automobile insurance companies have seen an increase in customers in the last couple of years. Big cities give companies the best rates, because they can charge more. The state of Michigan is one of those states in which rates vary immensely because of the differences between cities and the rural population.
Michigan itself has an estimated 10,095,643 million people according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a slight change of 1.6% from 2005. For the people in Michigan it’s good that the population hasn’t grown that much, simply because the less people on the road; the less the risk of accidents.
Before trying to get cheap auto insurance policies in the state of Michigan it is important to understand the regulations and minimum requirements for automobile insurance in the state. Any person that wants to drive a car in the state of Michigan has to obtain what is called a 20/40/10 coverage. This means that if you are a resident of the state and want to be able to drive you will first have to get a policy that covers $20,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $40,000 in bodily injury liability total per accident and $10,000 property damage liability per accident.
It is important to highlight that this is the minimum coverage that a driver can have, for this reason is the cheapest thing in the market. Another important point to mention is that the state does not require personal injury protection coverage (covers yourself in case of injury during an accident), but most people acquire it because they want to be medically covered if they get injured in a crash.
As said before the minimum coverage is the cheapest option that a person has when it comes to buying auto insurance in Michigan. However, for people that are leasing a car or that are still making payments on a vehicle it is required to have collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. These people can achieve the goal of low cost MI car insurance through other means. One of the options these people have is to raise their deductible to something higher and of course, that they can afford. The higher the deductible is, the higher the out of pocket costs during an accident. This means that although you will have to pay more when you get in a wreck, the monthly payments will be less because of that.
Another way for Michigan residents to find the cheapest Michigan automobile insurance policy is to simply go shop around. Although some people don’t have enough time, they can do so from the comfort of their own home. On the Internet they will be able to go to the company’s website and some even give you big rebates if you enroll online.
On the other hand if you are planning on going around your local auto insurance agencies, then you have all the tools needed to succeed. Be sure to visit three or more local agencies and ask for every single policy and their prices. Always remember that agents can be the key to the low cost MI car insurance policy that will make room in your budget for vacations, big screen TV’s, and plenty of other things that are much more fun to purchase than a boring auto insurance policy.
Last but not least you can opt for just bundling all of your Michigan insurance policies together or by asking for discounts when getting quotes. When you bundle insurances together this means that you will have your home, life, health, auto or casualty insurances all under one provider. With the increase in insurance agencies, many of them have actually started to offer more services. This bundling of your Michigan auto insurance policy with your Michigan homeowners insurance policy for example is called the “multiple lines” discount so be sure and ask your MI auto insurance broker for details.
Also, make sure you ask every company that you come across about discounts in the state. Although they may vary from company to company, most providers will offer a discount for people that have good driver records. If you have been driving for more than three years and you don’t have any citations of accidents accounted for, you will be able to save A LOT of money!! Other discounts include the safety features discount (for air bags, alarms, anti lock brakes, etc), good student discount, defensive driver discount, and many others.
Driving Various Vehicles
Olympic champion’s coach injured by US-supplied weapons – media – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Expense Recovery With Fatal Accident Claims
Get Cozy For Fall With The Best Shackle Deals
What’s in the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that could impact the whole country: NPR
Brazil ATMs will distribute Tether USDT Stablecoin
Interview With Author Jan Pippins
NFL Week 7 Bettors Guide: Go with Zach Wilson and the Jets, won’t need many points to beat the Broncos
The Prerequisites to Factory Fire Insurance
Man killed in Spring Valley fight; another man detained
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love