Drop Shipping Business Expansion Through SaleHoo – How to Expand Your Business Through SaleHoo

Finally I found a way to convert my knowledge in traditional marketing into digital marketing skills.

You will be surprised if you know how easy and fun it is.

I want to take you through my personal experience, it won’t be long, don’t worry.

I came from Italy two years ago, after I finished my degree course in marketing.

I wanted to find more job opportunities in England, because I think here every business is marketing orientated and as you can’t do marketing without knowing English.

I though that with my degree I could find some profession in marketing.

Although I have done many job interviews with different companies and agencies I didn’t find the right role for me.

I realize that, the skills that the companies wants now are different from the skills that I have learnt during my degree course, for the reason that all the companies are digital orientated.

I decided then to find a way to learn how to get into digital.

I am going to share with you how to switch your knowledge from traditional into digital, all the information I give you come from my personal experience, so are already tested.

So let me give you a quick guide on how to covert your traditional marketing education into digital.

When we are done you will know exactly how to start looking for a real improvement in your career. Ready? Let’s start.

Step 1

Search on Google for a course that allows you to learn both theoretical and practical knowledge.

With a Google search with the right keywords you will find a lot of courses, for example you could search for ‘digital marketing course plus internship’, or ‘digital marketing course for graduates’.

When you think you found the course that fits for you, read some reviews to make sure you are doing the right choice, you can call their costumer service to let them explain how the course is structured.

When you find the course that satisfy your needs you can start to convert your traditional skills into digital skills.

Based on my persona experience, I found the ‘ Osborne training’ digital marketing course, it was exactly what I was looking for, a course organised in two sections, the live class section and a period of internship with a digital marketing agency.

Step 2

When you start the course you will understand the difference between digital marketing and traditional marketing, exploring the basis of digital marketing and the main tools to become a digital marketer.

According to my experience after the course enrolment I started the online live classes with a private tutor who guided me from the marketing basis to the search engine marketing, digital marketing tools to advertise a company and the marketing strategy to build a business.

I have learnt how to use tools such as Google AdWords, Google AdSense, Facebook Ads and how to create and send marketing e-mails.

With the knowledge of this tools you can now boldly get into the digital marketing world, the more you practice and the more you better understand how to deal with the different scenarios you would face.

Step 3

You’re almost done!

Now that you finally have understanding in how to use the main digital marketing tools, you are ready to use them.

How to start though?

Normally to use this tools you should have a business, a web site or a Facebook page that you want advertise.

The easiest way to start, if you don’t have a business to promote, is to create a Facebook page and try to build awareness of it.

Facebook offers a platform, called ‘Facebook advert manager’, to advertise your own page, business or website, it’s easy and fun to practice.

If you choose a digital marketing course which allows you to do an internship or a work experience, you could practice and be guided into the responsibilities.

Going back to my personal experience, after the theoretical part I have done the Internship programme, which consist in a period of 3 months work experience made up of doing the task that a digital marketer would deal on a daily basis routine.

Duties like managing a blog, developing and managing digital marketing campaigns to raise brand awareness, tracking conversion rates and making improvements to the website, designing strategies to drive traffic to the company website, utilising techniques including paid search, SEO and PPC.

After completing all this tasks I got the skills to start looking to find a job as digital marketer!

That is the path I followed to convert my knowledge in traditional marketing into digital skills.

Are you ready to start the conversion? Don’t waste anymore time, find the course that fits for you and begin to learn something useful to your career.