BANGKOK — The decapitated body of a high school teacher lay grotesquely displayed at a school in central Myanmar after he was arrested and killed by the military, witnesses said Thursday, marking the latest of many alleged abuses as the army attempts to crush opposition to military rule.
News
Elon Musk plans to cut Twitter staff by 75% after acquisition: Report
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — A potential big hit for thousands of people working on Twitter. On Thursday, The Washington Post published details of Elon Musk’s alleged plans to cut the company’s workforce by 75%.
The social media company is headquartered in San Francisco.
For those who have been following the months-long saga surrounding Twitter and Musk, reports detail that the two expect to complete the $44 billion purchase of Musk by next Friday.
“It’s got everything upside down,” Ahmed Banafa, a San Jose State University professor and technology expert, told ABC7 News. “He’s got everything upside down, and that’s his style.”
RELATED: Twitter Under Musk? Most plans are a mystery
If true, and only after Musk agrees to buy Twitter, around 5,500 people could face potential layoffs.
“You wake up as a Twitter employee and are told you may not have a job once this deal is done. It’s devastating,” Mark Molumphy, Partner at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy said. The company filed a shareholder complaint against Musk earlier this year.
Molumphy explained that by taking the company private, Musk and any incumbent board will have the ability to run the company’s operations as they see fit.
Until then, Molumphy said current Twitter employees have a few things to consider.
VIDEO: Experts explain what the future of Twitter could look like with Elon Musk
“If they are entitled to shares,” he said. “For example, if the effect of this type of decision and the timing of it is intended to reduce in some way the amount of stock or stock options to which they would otherwise be entitled under fusion.”
“These are just some of the things I would look into if I were a Twitter employee,” Molumphy explained.
The Washington Post said the move would bring Twitter’s entire workforce down to around 2,000.
“You need the human factor to do so many things that algorithms and AI can’t do,” Banafa pointed out.
MORE: Twitter is closing or reducing its offices in San Francisco, New York; Oakland expansion plans scrapped
He said removing humans from the equation will undoubtedly impact operations. The platform would be devoid of institutional knowledge to moderate content and protect security.
“He might know how to make a car,” Banafa told ABC7 News. “But running a media company like this, with all the factors that go around it – worrying about offensive comments, worrying about offensive content, worrying about spam that’s going to happen, piracy that’s going to happen – it’s is another story.”
The news of the potential cut of a majority of Twitter employees is just the latest in an ongoing saga surrounding Musk and the company.
“The problem with employees is that if these reports are true, they are about to be dropped,” Molumphy referenced. “He takes care of people’s lives. Along with the shareholders, he takes care of people’s savings. It gets a bit cruel after a while.”
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher
Neither the military government nor state-controlled media released any information about the teacher’s death.
Burma’s military has arrested tens of thousands of people and been blamed for the deaths of more than 2,300 civilians since it took power last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
“We are appalled by reports that Myanmar’s military regime has arrested, publicly mutilated and beheaded a teacher in the Magway area,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter. “The regime’s brutal violence, including against educators, demands a strong response from the international community. The United States officially refers to Myanmar by its former name, Burma, which was changed by a previous military government.
In September, at least seven young students were killed in a helicopter attack on a school at a Buddhist monastery in the Sagaing region of north-central Myanmar. The military government has denied any responsibility for the attacks. The UN has documented 260 attacks on schools and education personnel since the military took over, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child said in June.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military’s seizure of power in February 2021 was met with nationwide peaceful protests and civil disobedience that security forces have suppressed with lethal force. The crackdown led to widespread armed resistance, which has since escalated into what UN experts have described as a civil war.
The army has carried out major offensives in the countryside, including burning villages and driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, allowing them little or no access to humanitarian aid.
Myanmar’s military has long been accused of serious human rights abuses, including in the western state of Rakhine. International courts are examining whether there was genocide during a brutal counter-insurgency campaign in 2017 that caused more than 700,000 members of the Rohingya Muslim minority to flee to neighboring Bangladesh for safety.
The slain teacher, Saw Tun Moe, was a lifelong educator who participated in anti-military protests before taking over as head of a high school founded by the country’s pro-democracy movement in his home village of Thit Nyi Naung .
The National Unity Government, an underground organization opposed to the military regime that presents itself as the country’s legitimate administrative body, this year opened a network of schools as an interim education system in parts of the country where it believed the armed militias loyal to him were strong enough. to defend.
Saw Tun Moe also taught mathematics at his village school and another nearby alternative school and was involved in the administration of Thit Nyi Naung, where he lived with his family. He previously taught at a private school in Magway, also known as Magwe, for 20 years.
The NUG education arm mourned his death on Thursday evening in a statement that praised him and other fallen teachers as “revolutionary heroes” and expressed solidarity with teachers and students who continue their resistance to the military.
His death came as a column of around 90 government troops carried out sweeps of at least a dozen villages in the area this month.
A villager told The Associated Press by phone that she was among about two dozen villagers, including Saw Tun Moe, who were hiding behind a hut in a peanut field at 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a group of more than 80 soldiers accompanied by armed civilians arrived. , firing their weapons in the air. The military arm and employ civilian auxiliaries who serve as guides and participate in raids.
The villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she feared punishment by authorities, said she was caught by troops, who seized their phones and other personal belongings and, on orders from an officer, separated three men from the group, but took away only Saw Tun Moe.
“Our heads were bowed at the time and we didn’t dare look at them. Later, one of the soldiers shouted at him, “Come on. Come chubby, follow us,” and led her away. The soldiers treated him leniently, so we didn’t think this would happen,” the villager said.
She said Saw Tun Moe was taken to Taung Myint village, more than a kilometer (almost a mile) north of Thit Nyi Naung, and killed him there the next day.
“I learned Monday morning that he had been killed. It is very sad to lose a good teacher on whom we depended for the education of our children,” added the villager. She said her two children studied at her school.
A villager from Taung Myint village said he saw Saw Tun Moe’s body around 11 a.m. Monday after the soldiers left.
“First I called my friends, then I took a closer look at the body. I immediately knew it was Professor Moe. He used to visit our village as a teacher for the past few months, so I recognized his face,” said the Taung Myint villager, who also asked not to be named for his own safety.
Photos taken by his friend showed the teacher’s body and head. An old campaign poster with photos of Suu Kyi covered the corpse’s thigh. Severed fingers from his right hand had been placed between his thighs, according to villagers. A three-finger salute is a gesture adopted by the country’s civil disobedience movement, inspired by “The Hunger Games” series.
On a wall outside the school, which was partially set on fire by soldiers on Sunday, is graffiti scrawled with an ominous warning: “I’ll be back, you (expletive) who ran away”.
washingtonpost
News
Ex-Russian president dunks on ‘frenzied’ Truss
UK Prime Minister should receive Nobel Prize for fastest destruction of national finances, Dmitry Medvedev jokes
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has joined the chorus of criticism of British Prime Minister Liz Truss and the effect her proposed policies have already had on the state of the country’s economy.
The “frantic” Prime Minister “deserves the Nobel Prize in Economics for the fastest ever ruin of national finances”, the Russian official joked on social media on Thursday. The remark is part of a commentary on what Medvedev sees as the poor governance credentials of modern European leaders.
The Truss government has come under fire after a proposal for a radical neoliberal policy change drafted by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng threw the UK financial market into disarray, triggering a sharp devaluation of the national currency.
Kwarteng was fired and replaced last Friday by Jeremy Hunt, who flip-flopped on the idea of cutting taxes to revive the economy, while increasing public spending to mitigate the impact of the global energy crisis.
Read more
As his approval ratings plunged, some Tory MPs urged Truss to resign. She refused to do so, telling the BBC this week that she “stick around.”
“We just can’t afford to spend our time talking about the Conservative Party, rather than what we need to deliver,” she explained.
The disarray within the Truss Cabinet was further deepened by the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Wednesday and a reported clash between the Prime Minister and Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker. A senior Tory MP was quoted by The Telegraph as thinking Truss had “hours, not days” left.
If forced out of office, she would become the shortest prime minister in British history, breaking George Canning’s record. His sole term in 1827 lasted only 119 days and was cut short by his death. Truss took over as head of the British government on September 6.
RT
News
Netflix Experiments With Knives Out Sequel, But Sticks To Limited Theater Tours
Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story’.
netflix
netflix retreated on advertisements. Should theatrical releases be next?
Some theater owners and industry analysts are wondering if the streaming giant will rethink its resistance to the traditional Hollywood movie release model as it looks for new ways to boost revenue.
This Thanksgiving, Netflix plans to release “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story,” the sequel to 2019 hit “Knives Out,” in select theaters for a week before rolling it out to subscribers a month later.
The streamer reportedly paid $400 million for the rights to two sequels after the original “Knives Out” grossed $312 million worldwide on a budget of just $40 million. The performance of the first film at the box office has in turn sparked questions about why Netflix limited the release of “Glass Onion” to a single week in just 600 theaters.
And with a slim pipeline of big movie releases this year, theater owners want more from Netflix.
“We’re glad they’re experimenting and giving us an exclusive time window,” said Brock Bagby, content and development manager for B&B Theaters, which has more than 50 locations in 14 states. “But we want it to be a longer race and we want it to be wider.”
Some Netflix executives reportedly pressured co-CEO Ted Sarandos earlier this year to consider longer stays in theaters and wider releases for some films, but Sarandos dismissed the idea. The company’s top brass have repeatedly said that the future of entertainment is streaming.
Netflix could benefit from a more flexible approach to movie releases, some on Wall Street say. This could help generate more box office revenue and attract filmmakers with the prestige that can come with theatrical releases.
“In fact, the last year has shown that Netflix is open and needs new revenue streams,” said Mike Proulx, vice president and research director at Forrester. “Additional subscription revenue alone will not be enough to reduce them in the future.”
Read more: Netflix wants investors to focus on revenue, not subscriber count
That’s part of why Netflix is adding an ad-supported tier to its service after so many years of resistance, he said.
Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said he understands Netflix doesn’t make movies to profit from theatrical releases, and that the company’s priority is to keep its members happy. “But that ignores the fact that movie makers strongly believe in theatrical exposure as a measure of success,” Pachter said.
Netflix executives stuck to their decision to show “Glass Onion” in just 600 theaters for one week. The company’s strategy in the past with limited theatrical releases — such as with Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” — has been to create buzz for subscribers when the film hits its service. That’s the game here, too, the company said during Tuesday’s earnings video.
“Our business is to entertain our members with Netflix movies on Netflix,” Sarandos said on the call.
He said Netflix brought movies to festivals and gave them limited theatrical runs because the filmmakers demanded it.
“The [are] all kinds of debates all the time, back and forth, but there’s no question internally that we make our movies for our members and we really want them to watch them on Netflix,” he said.
Netflix declined to comment further.
Always tinker
“One thing that Netflix has historically been successful at is iterating, experimenting and seeing what works best for its members and shareholders,” said Ralph Schackart, research analyst at William Blair. “It then looks at what works and moves away from what doesn’t. We believe part of Netflix’s historic success has been its willingness to be flexible and try unconventional methods.”
He said Netflix likely won’t commit to a longer theatrical release window until it sees if that strategy can benefit its business.
Additionally, Dan Rayburn, a media and streaming analyst, said there was no publicly available data suggesting that Netflix would make more money from subscriptions, in the long run, if the company placed more. of its cinematic content in theaters.
Of course, theatrical releases come with marketing costs, and Netflix has been hesitant to spend on promoting features playing for limited engagements.
And while theatrical releases could open up a new revenue stream for Netflix, Forrester’s Proulx noted that movie theaters might not be as relevant as they once were. According to Forrester’s Consumer Energy Index and Retail Pulse survey released in December 2021, 54% of American adults who use a streaming service said they prefer streaming movie premieres.
Still, people are returning to cinemas after crashing at the start of the pandemic, especially for action and horror movies, as well as established franchises. “Halloween Ends” debuted to $41.25 million at the domestic box office over the weekend, despite also launching on Universal’s Peacock streaming service at the same time.
There’s also an argument to be made for making case-by-case decisions, especially for a movie like “Glass Onion,” given how the franchise’s first installment performed in theaters in late 2019 — all the more so. that there are so few big movies coming to theaters before the end of the year.
The original “Knives Out,” which carried a $40 million production budget, grossed $26.7 million in its opening weekend and held audiences’ attention for weeks, before to see a further increase in December holiday ticket sales. By the end of its theatrical release, it had grossed $165 million at the domestic box office and $312 million worldwide.
“The benefits of a longer theatrical run for Netflix would appear to outweigh the disadvantages,” said Shawn Robbins, chief media analyst at BoxOffice.com. “It’s not an unproven original film like the streamer has mostly done for its platform in the past, but an IP sequel with star names and strong commercial potential.”
He also noted that Netflix places such importance on filmmaker Rian Johnson’s sequels due to the success of the original film during a long and exclusive theatrical run under Lionsgate.
“Without that last bit, would Netflix have invested as much in ‘Glass Onion’ and its eventual follow-up, if at all?” Robin said.
The deal for two “Knives Out” sequels was announced in March 2021 and was reportedly valued at around $400 million. Johnson was to retain complete creative control, and Daniel Craig, the star of the original film, would return for both films.
“Like the first movie, the legs could be really strong,” B&B’s Bagby said of “Glass Onion.”
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of Universal, Peacock and CNBC.
cnbc
News
Islanders had no answers to Devils speed play
After a 4-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday night, Mathew Barzal blamed the Islanders’ myriad offensive problems on a problem with the speed of their opponents.
Biggest problem: The Islanders are set to face five straight teams that have speed — and skill — in droves. After a back-to-back game this weekend at the Lightning and Panthers, they come home to face the Rangers, then have another back-to-back game, in Carolina and at home against defending champion Avalanche.
This streak includes three of last season’s four conference finalists, the Presidents’ Trophy winners and the Metropolitan Division winners.
So if they don’t find a way to deal with speed quickly, their 2-2 start could become a nightmare by Halloween.
“I don’t think we’ve faced such a fast team before,” Barzal said. “It’s a fast hockey club there. They make a ton of games. I just got hit with a lot of speed. We flipped the pucks and fed them. That was the master key, I think, tonight.
The night was a punch after back-to-back encouraging performances in which the Islanders beat the Ducks 7-1 and outscored the Sharks 5-2. The Devils, a division rival with its own issues – primarily the goalie – represented a beatable foe before a tough time.
If Thursday foreshadowed what was to come, the Islanders are going to have a big problem on their hands, and fast.
“I would just say put the pucks in better spots,” Barzal said, when asked how they can better manage their opponent’s speed. “Not turning the puck over. No more cycle play, can’t turn the puck over, can’t block shots. I just need to fuel our cycle game to the lowest. Hopefully that will wrap up the transition game with these quick teams.
Coach Lane Lambert didn’t have much to say afterward, but he also knows the Islanders need to be better when they face the Lightning on Saturday.
“For a man, we all know we’re better than that,” coach Lane Lambert said. “We’re going to look at it and learn from it, because that’s what we need to do, and we’ll move on.”
The fisherman’s jersey is back.
The Islanders will don their doomed mid-1990s look six times this season as part of the NHL’s reverse retro jersey initiative, the team announced Thursday. The jersey features the same fisherman logo the Islanders donned in 1995-96, although the color scheme is slightly different.
The look will make its 2022-23 debut on Dec. 10 at home against the Hurricanes. The Islanders will also wear it for home games on December 23, December 27, January 12, January 21 and January 28.
The Islanders assigned Bode Wilde to the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators and forward Richard Panik to Lausanne HC in the Swiss A League.
New York Post
News
Car found in backyard of Atherton home was likely buried in the 1990s, police say
ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) — Police are investigating after landscapers discovered a car buried in the backyard of a property in Atherton on Thursday.
Atherton Police responded to the 300 block of Stockbridge at around 8.50am
SKY7 was above the scene as investigators worked to excavate the vehicle.
Police say the vehicle may have been buried in the 1990s, about four to five feet in the ground with unused bags of concrete throughout the vehicle.
Dead dogs were brought to the scene for investigation. Although the dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains, police said no remains were located.
According to police, the vehicle was buried before the current owner moved into the property.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
UMass Memorial doctors save Amherst’s mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning
WORCESTER — Doctors at UMass Memorial Medical Center were able to save a mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning.
It didn’t take Kai Chen and his mother Kam Look long to realize they were in trouble.
“For both of us, what we felt was that we were really in imminent danger,” Kai Chen said.
About two weeks ago, mother and son ate a mushroom picked from a friend’s garden in Amherst.
Look, 63, says it reminded her of the mushrooms she used to eat where she grew up in Malaysia.
“To me, it looked like any other normal capped mushroom that I thought was very safe to eat,” Look’s 27-year-old son said, translating for her.
It was actually toxic. Both mother and son say the symptoms appeared within hours. They say it looked like food poisoning, only worse. The symptoms have not gone away.
They arrived at the UMass Memorial and were greeted by Dr. Stephanie Carreiro. “When they arrived they were both very sick with signs of liver damage and Kam also had signs of kidney damage from the fungus,” Dr Carreiro said.
A rare experimental drug was flown in from Philadelphia to stabilize them. The mother eventually had to undergo a liver transplant.
Doctors call the mushroom they ate a “death cap” mushroom and say it has enough poison in the cap alone to kill two people.
Cnn
Elon Musk plans to cut Twitter staff by 75% after acquisition: Report
Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher
Ex-Russian president dunks on ‘frenzied’ Truss
Netflix Experiments With Knives Out Sequel, But Sticks To Limited Theater Tours
Islanders had no answers to Devils speed play
Car found in backyard of Atherton home was likely buried in the 1990s, police say
UMass Memorial doctors save Amherst’s mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning
Exclusive: Lost rainforest could be revived across 20% of Britain | Environment
Justice Department asks Congress for $34 million in additional funding to continue Jan. 6 investigation
Will Solana Web3 Phone Able to Battle With Google & Apple?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love