Elon Musk plans to cut Twitter staff by 75% after acquisition: Report

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — A potential big hit for thousands of people working on Twitter. On Thursday, The Washington Post published details of Elon Musk’s alleged plans to cut the company’s workforce by 75%.

The social media company is headquartered in San Francisco.

For those who have been following the months-long saga surrounding Twitter and Musk, reports detail that the two expect to complete the $44 billion purchase of Musk by next Friday.

“It’s got everything upside down,” Ahmed Banafa, a San Jose State University professor and technology expert, told ABC7 News. “He’s got everything upside down, and that’s his style.”

RELATED: Twitter Under Musk? Most plans are a mystery

If true, and only after Musk agrees to buy Twitter, around 5,500 people could face potential layoffs.

“You wake up as a Twitter employee and are told you may not have a job once this deal is done. It’s devastating,” Mark Molumphy, Partner at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy said. The company filed a shareholder complaint against Musk earlier this year.

Molumphy explained that by taking the company private, Musk and any incumbent board will have the ability to run the company’s operations as they see fit.

Until then, Molumphy said current Twitter employees have a few things to consider.

VIDEO: Experts explain what the future of Twitter could look like with Elon Musk

“If they are entitled to shares,” he said. “For example, if the effect of this type of decision and the timing of it is intended to reduce in some way the amount of stock or stock options to which they would otherwise be entitled under fusion.”

“These are just some of the things I would look into if I were a Twitter employee,” Molumphy explained.

The Washington Post said the move would bring Twitter’s entire workforce down to around 2,000.

“You need the human factor to do so many things that algorithms and AI can’t do,” Banafa pointed out.

MORE: Twitter is closing or reducing its offices in San Francisco, New York; Oakland expansion plans scrapped

He said removing humans from the equation will undoubtedly impact operations. The platform would be devoid of institutional knowledge to moderate content and protect security.

“He might know how to make a car,” Banafa told ABC7 News. “But running a media company like this, with all the factors that go around it – worrying about offensive comments, worrying about offensive content, worrying about spam that’s going to happen, piracy that’s going to happen – it’s is another story.”

The news of the potential cut of a majority of Twitter employees is just the latest in an ongoing saga surrounding Musk and the company.

“The problem with employees is that if these reports are true, they are about to be dropped,” Molumphy referenced. “He takes care of people’s lives. Along with the shareholders, he takes care of people’s savings. It gets a bit cruel after a while.”

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live