Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Trading for Institutions by Fidelity Starting Next Week

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

Ethereum Trading For Institutions By Fidelity Starting Next Week
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Altcoin News
  • The corporation is hiring 100 tech personnel to develop new blockchain services.
  • It has also released a Bitcoin spot ETF in Canada.

For quite some time now, Fidelity has been showing enthusiasm for cryptocurrency. The asset manager said that many investors are starting to see Ethereum “through a new lens” after the recent merge, which completed the network’s switch to proof of stake. Years in the works, the upgrade has also considerably delayed the issue of ETH.

Fidelity, which manages $4.5 trillion in assets, is shifting its focus to Ethereum after Bitcoin. Institutional Ethereum capabilities will be available on the Fidelity Digital Assets platform on October 28, 2022, the company said in an email to customers. Only current institutional customers of Fidelity’s who trade or custody Bitcoin, for whom it has offered services since 2018, will be eligible to participate in the offering.

SEC Hurdles and Regulations

Although Fidelity’s Digital Assets Account currently allows institutional customers to include Bitcoin in their 401(k) plans, the custody option is unrelated to that service. Many in Congress, including Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, have spoken out against the company for providing the latter option.

Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop told the WSJ in May that the corporation was employing more than 100 tech personnel to develop new blockchain services, such as Ethereum trading and custody.

The WSJ reported last month that Fidelity is considering allowing retail clients to trade Bitcoin, a claim that Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has also publicly discussed. It has also released a Bitcoin spot ETF in Canada but is still unable to do so in the United States owing to SEC hurdles and regulations needed to serve U.S customers.

Recommended For You:

Fidelity Invests $5 Million in New Ethereum Index Fund

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Will Bitcoin See A Repeat Of November 2018

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 21, 2022

By

Bitcoin Bear
google news

The Bitcoin price is lingering just under $19,000 at the time of writing, not far from the local low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released last week, the BTC price plunged to just that price level.

Bitcoin lingering under $19.000. Source: TradingView

Unexpectedly for many, a very quick rebound happened, catching shorters off guard. With November 02 – when the FED meets again – in mind, the Bitcoin price doesn’t have much room to fall below that level at the moment. Moreover, a look at the on-chain suggests another crash is possible in the short term, although there are positive signals as well.

According to CryptoQuant, a bear market signal appears when the realized price of all long-term holders (blue line) goes above the realized price of all coins bought (red line) and when the BTC price falls below the realized price of long-term holders and the realized price of all coins.

Cryptoquant Bitcoin Analysis
Bitcoin’s downside potential. Source: CryptoQuant

Based on this analysis, the analysis concludes that the Bitcoin price has been in a bear market for 124 days. In this respect, the drop from $6,000 to $3,000 is comparable to the price decline from $30,000 to $18.00, as the percentage decline in the last bear market from $6,000 to $3,000 was 50%.

That being said, the bottom may not have been seen yet:

The drop from $30.7k to $18.2k was 41%. A 50% drop from $30.7k would put BTC at $15k (-18% from the current price). Similar to the $14.7k delta price.

Contradictory On-Chain Data For Bitcoin

With Santiment, another major on-chain analysis service stated that the Bitcoin market needs to ideally see accumulation at the moment, while small traders remain bearish and spread doom and gloom.

However, contradictory data is showing up in this regard. Thus, Bitcoin’s small to mid-sized addresses (with 0.1 to 10 BTC) have recently reached an all-time high of 15.9% of available supply. At the same time, whales with 100 to 10,000 BTC have recorded a 3-year low of 45.6% of supply.

On the bullish side, Bitcoin experienced a massive outflow of coins from exchanges on October 18. Santiment recorded the largest daily volume in 4 months, amounting to 40,572 BTC. With this, the supply of coins on all exchanges has dropped to 8.48%. This means that the risk of a future sell-off has decreased at least somewhat.

Santiment Data Of Bitcoin
Bitcoin exchange supply at a 4-year low. Source: Twitter

Bullish data is also reported by the third major on-chain data provider Glassnode. Bitcoin supply which has not moved in the last 6 months is approaching an all-time low. It currently stands at 18.12% of circulating supply or about 3.485 million BTC. Glassnode writes:

Historically, very low volumes of mobile supply typically occur after prolonged bear markets.

Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research LLC, recently quoted an old trader’s adage, “Never short a dull market,” which may apply more than ever to the Bitcoin market.

According to his analysis, the realized volatility meaning the backwardation or actual volatility is at a 2-year low and is recording one of the lowest levels of all time.

Markets bottom on apathy, not excitement. BTC and ETH have apathy. The S&P 500 is nearly the opposite, as prices move around like a video game.  This might also be another sign of the TradFi/Crypto tight relationship breaking. If so, this is long-run bullish for crypto.

Diverging volatility could therefore be a sign of this shift and ultimately trigger a long-term positive trend.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Rarible Leveling up New Features to Make NFT Life Easier

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 21, 2022

By

Rarible Leveling Up New Features To Make Nft Life Easier
google news
NFT News
  • Rarible has declared that the platform will now upgrade to Rarible 2 on Oct. 20.
  • Rarible project follows a DappRadar report that hinted at impending NFT marketplace wars.

Rarible, the Ethereum-based Non-Fungible Token marketplace announced that the platform upgraded to Rarible 2 on October 20. According to the NFT marketplace, new attribute tools are being initiated to highlight NFTs from all over the Web3 space. Users can now browse and buy digital assets based on Ethereum from Rarible, OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2, and Sudoswap.

Upgrading Rarible’s Features

The platform creates an open environment where users can access the best prices for NFTs through a unified platform. According to Rarible co-founder and chief strategy officer Alex Salnikov.

This Rarible development follows a DappRadar report that hinted at impending NFT marketplace wars. Other major Web3 platforms mentioned in DappRadar’s report include Uniswap and OpenSea, both of which acquired NFT aggregator platforms this year. Unlike OpenSea and Uniswap, Rarible simply converted its services to an indexing model. Based on the report, such acquisitions may result in direct competition between platforms.

Rarible also introduced a mechanism through which users can lock up their RARI, the marketplace’s native token, to earn rewards and incentives for ecosystem participation. According to Salnikov, this is a step toward further decentralization of the platform.

Users get to decide where the ecosystem goes next. They have a say in Rarible’s future, which you can’t get from funds or an NFT.

The decentralization of NFT marketplaces is a significant subject of debate within the Web3 community. The excessive centralization of market leaders like OpenSea has drawn criticism from many users on Twitter. Additionally, some have tweeted that centralized marketplaces like MagicEden and OpenSea must fade away

And the Rarible marketplace has been shielded from a potential market breaching by researchers since the year began. Researchers at cybersecurity software maker Check Point found a market vulnerability that could have cost nearly 2 million active monthly users their NFTs in a single transaction.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Binance U.S Hires Former FBI Agent as Head of Investigations

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 21, 2022

By

Binance U.s Hires Former Fbi Agent As Head Of Investigations
google news

21 mins ago |