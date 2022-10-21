Everything you need to know about voting at Mass.

Policy

From registration to voting, here’s all the information voters need. FILE – Voting booths for the primary elections at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, August 23, 2022.

The Massachusetts general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022, when races for governor, secretary of state, and state auditor will be decided.

If you’re looking to fulfill your civic duty in the Bay State, here’s everything you need to know.

Voting register

If you are a US citizen, at least 16 years old, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, you can register as a voter. There are in-person, online, and mail-in registration options. 16 and 17 year olds can pre-register to vote, while those 18 and older can vote in the next election.

Registration deadlines

The last day to register to vote in Massachusetts is October 29 — in any form. Registration by mail must be postmarked before this date. If you are registering in person at a local election office, the deadline is 5 p.m. The online deadline is 11:59 p.m. Unlike other states, you cannot register to vote on Election Day.

Can’t remember if you registered to vote? You can check your status here.

Voting in person

Each precinct in Massachusetts is assigned a specific polling location — you can find yours here. All polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, but some stations open as early as 5:45 a.m. If you’re still in line to vote at 8 p.m., don’t leave—all voters in line must be allowed to vote. Accessibility measures are also in place for voters with disabilities – for more information, click here.

Early voting

For those looking to beat the crowds, Massachusetts offers early voting in person or by mail. This year, the early voting period runs from October 22 to November 4. Each city sets its own locations and times for early voting — the secretary of state suggests checking your local municipality’s websites for more information.

Postal voting

To vote by mail, you must submit a request virtually or physically to your local electoral office. Mail-in ballots must be requested by November 1 at 5 p.m. Once the ballot is completed, it can be returned in several ways; by mail (the state provides an envelope – no postage required), hand-delivered to a local election office or early voting location, or dropped off at a local ballot box. You can track the status of your mail-in ballot here.

Military and Overseas Voting

Overseas citizens, as well as active duty military personnel and their families, are exempt from voter registration in Massachusetts. If you fall into one of these categories, you can submit a request to vote by mail using the Federal Postcard Request (FPCA).

How to vote

The Secretary of State’s office has a comprehensive guide for new voters or those who might need a refresher. When you enter your polling place, line up to register. You will be asked for your name and address, and possibly an ID. Once you are registered, you can tag and vote. The check-out process is similar to check-in – you will again be asked for your name and address. If you are registered with a political party, this will also be requested upon check-in and check-out.

What to bring

Identification is the only thing voters need – acceptable ID must show your name and the address you are registered to vote at. Some examples include a Mass. driver’s license, signed lease, or recent utility bill. If you are unable to present identification, you are still permitted to vote with a provisional ballot.

What’s on the ballot

The Massachusetts general election is shaping up to be crucial for the state. The race to replace Charlie Baker as governor pits former Attorney General Maura Healey against Trump-backed Geoff Diehl. Other races to be determined on Nov. 8 include Lieutenant Governor, Commonwealth Secretary, State Auditor and Suffolk County Attorney.