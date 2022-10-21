News
Ex-Russian president dunks on ‘frenzied’ Truss
UK Prime Minister should receive Nobel Prize for fastest destruction of national finances, Dmitry Medvedev jokes
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has joined the chorus of criticism of British Prime Minister Liz Truss and the effect her proposed policies have already had on the state of the country’s economy.
The “frantic” Prime Minister “deserves the Nobel Prize in Economics for the fastest ever ruin of national finances”, the Russian official joked on social media on Thursday. The remark is part of a commentary on what Medvedev sees as the poor governance credentials of modern European leaders.
The Truss government has come under fire after a proposal for a radical neoliberal policy change drafted by former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng threw the UK financial market into disarray, triggering a sharp devaluation of the national currency.
Kwarteng was fired and replaced last Friday by Jeremy Hunt, who flip-flopped on the idea of cutting taxes to revive the economy, while increasing public spending to mitigate the impact of the global energy crisis.
Read more
As his approval ratings plunged, some Tory MPs urged Truss to resign. She refused to do so, telling the BBC this week that she “stick around.”
“We just can’t afford to spend our time talking about the Conservative Party, rather than what we need to deliver,” she explained.
The disarray within the Truss Cabinet was further deepened by the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Wednesday and a reported clash between the Prime Minister and Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker. A senior Tory MP was quoted by The Telegraph as thinking Truss had “hours, not days” left.
If forced out of office, she would become the shortest prime minister in British history, breaking George Canning’s record. His sole term in 1827 lasted only 119 days and was cut short by his death. Truss took over as head of the British government on September 6.
RT
News
Netflix Experiments With Knives Out Sequel, But Sticks To Limited Theater Tours
Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story’.
netflix
netflix retreated on advertisements. Should theatrical releases be next?
Some theater owners and industry analysts are wondering if the streaming giant will rethink its resistance to the traditional Hollywood movie release model as it looks for new ways to boost revenue.
This Thanksgiving, Netflix plans to release “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story,” the sequel to 2019 hit “Knives Out,” in select theaters for a week before rolling it out to subscribers a month later.
The streamer reportedly paid $400 million for the rights to two sequels after the original “Knives Out” grossed $312 million worldwide on a budget of just $40 million. The performance of the first film at the box office has in turn sparked questions about why Netflix limited the release of “Glass Onion” to a single week in just 600 theaters.
And with a slim pipeline of big movie releases this year, theater owners want more from Netflix.
“We’re glad they’re experimenting and giving us an exclusive time window,” said Brock Bagby, content and development manager for B&B Theaters, which has more than 50 locations in 14 states. “But we want it to be a longer race and we want it to be wider.”
Some Netflix executives reportedly pressured co-CEO Ted Sarandos earlier this year to consider longer stays in theaters and wider releases for some films, but Sarandos dismissed the idea. The company’s top brass have repeatedly said that the future of entertainment is streaming.
Netflix could benefit from a more flexible approach to movie releases, some on Wall Street say. This could help generate more box office revenue and attract filmmakers with the prestige that can come with theatrical releases.
“In fact, the last year has shown that Netflix is open and needs new revenue streams,” said Mike Proulx, vice president and research director at Forrester. “Additional subscription revenue alone will not be enough to reduce them in the future.”
Read more: Netflix wants investors to focus on revenue, not subscriber count
That’s part of why Netflix is adding an ad-supported tier to its service after so many years of resistance, he said.
Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said he understands Netflix doesn’t make movies to profit from theatrical releases, and that the company’s priority is to keep its members happy. “But that ignores the fact that movie makers strongly believe in theatrical exposure as a measure of success,” Pachter said.
Netflix executives stuck to their decision to show “Glass Onion” in just 600 theaters for one week. The company’s strategy in the past with limited theatrical releases — such as with Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” — has been to create buzz for subscribers when the film hits its service. That’s the game here, too, the company said during Tuesday’s earnings video.
“Our business is to entertain our members with Netflix movies on Netflix,” Sarandos said on the call.
He said Netflix brought movies to festivals and gave them limited theatrical runs because the filmmakers demanded it.
“The [are] all kinds of debates all the time, back and forth, but there’s no question internally that we make our movies for our members and we really want them to watch them on Netflix,” he said.
Netflix declined to comment further.
Always tinker
“One thing that Netflix has historically been successful at is iterating, experimenting and seeing what works best for its members and shareholders,” said Ralph Schackart, research analyst at William Blair. “It then looks at what works and moves away from what doesn’t. We believe part of Netflix’s historic success has been its willingness to be flexible and try unconventional methods.”
He said Netflix likely won’t commit to a longer theatrical release window until it sees if that strategy can benefit its business.
Additionally, Dan Rayburn, a media and streaming analyst, said there was no publicly available data suggesting that Netflix would make more money from subscriptions, in the long run, if the company placed more. of its cinematic content in theaters.
Of course, theatrical releases come with marketing costs, and Netflix has been hesitant to spend on promoting features playing for limited engagements.
And while theatrical releases could open up a new revenue stream for Netflix, Forrester’s Proulx noted that movie theaters might not be as relevant as they once were. According to Forrester’s Consumer Energy Index and Retail Pulse survey released in December 2021, 54% of American adults who use a streaming service said they prefer streaming movie premieres.
Still, people are returning to cinemas after crashing at the start of the pandemic, especially for action and horror movies, as well as established franchises. “Halloween Ends” debuted to $41.25 million at the domestic box office over the weekend, despite also launching on Universal’s Peacock streaming service at the same time.
There’s also an argument to be made for making case-by-case decisions, especially for a movie like “Glass Onion,” given how the franchise’s first installment performed in theaters in late 2019 — all the more so. that there are so few big movies coming to theaters before the end of the year.
The original “Knives Out,” which carried a $40 million production budget, grossed $26.7 million in its opening weekend and held audiences’ attention for weeks, before to see a further increase in December holiday ticket sales. By the end of its theatrical release, it had grossed $165 million at the domestic box office and $312 million worldwide.
“The benefits of a longer theatrical run for Netflix would appear to outweigh the disadvantages,” said Shawn Robbins, chief media analyst at BoxOffice.com. “It’s not an unproven original film like the streamer has mostly done for its platform in the past, but an IP sequel with star names and strong commercial potential.”
He also noted that Netflix places such importance on filmmaker Rian Johnson’s sequels due to the success of the original film during a long and exclusive theatrical run under Lionsgate.
“Without that last bit, would Netflix have invested as much in ‘Glass Onion’ and its eventual follow-up, if at all?” Robin said.
The deal for two “Knives Out” sequels was announced in March 2021 and was reportedly valued at around $400 million. Johnson was to retain complete creative control, and Daniel Craig, the star of the original film, would return for both films.
“Like the first movie, the legs could be really strong,” B&B’s Bagby said of “Glass Onion.”
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of Universal, Peacock and CNBC.
cnbc
News
Islanders had no answers to Devils speed play
After a 4-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday night, Mathew Barzal blamed the Islanders’ myriad offensive problems on a problem with the speed of their opponents.
Biggest problem: The Islanders are set to face five straight teams that have speed — and skill — in droves. After a back-to-back game this weekend at the Lightning and Panthers, they come home to face the Rangers, then have another back-to-back game, in Carolina and at home against defending champion Avalanche.
This streak includes three of last season’s four conference finalists, the Presidents’ Trophy winners and the Metropolitan Division winners.
So if they don’t find a way to deal with speed quickly, their 2-2 start could become a nightmare by Halloween.
“I don’t think we’ve faced such a fast team before,” Barzal said. “It’s a fast hockey club there. They make a ton of games. I just got hit with a lot of speed. We flipped the pucks and fed them. That was the master key, I think, tonight.
The night was a punch after back-to-back encouraging performances in which the Islanders beat the Ducks 7-1 and outscored the Sharks 5-2. The Devils, a division rival with its own issues – primarily the goalie – represented a beatable foe before a tough time.
If Thursday foreshadowed what was to come, the Islanders are going to have a big problem on their hands, and fast.
“I would just say put the pucks in better spots,” Barzal said, when asked how they can better manage their opponent’s speed. “Not turning the puck over. No more cycle play, can’t turn the puck over, can’t block shots. I just need to fuel our cycle game to the lowest. Hopefully that will wrap up the transition game with these quick teams.
Coach Lane Lambert didn’t have much to say afterward, but he also knows the Islanders need to be better when they face the Lightning on Saturday.
“For a man, we all know we’re better than that,” coach Lane Lambert said. “We’re going to look at it and learn from it, because that’s what we need to do, and we’ll move on.”
The fisherman’s jersey is back.
The Islanders will don their doomed mid-1990s look six times this season as part of the NHL’s reverse retro jersey initiative, the team announced Thursday. The jersey features the same fisherman logo the Islanders donned in 1995-96, although the color scheme is slightly different.
The look will make its 2022-23 debut on Dec. 10 at home against the Hurricanes. The Islanders will also wear it for home games on December 23, December 27, January 12, January 21 and January 28.
The Islanders assigned Bode Wilde to the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators and forward Richard Panik to Lausanne HC in the Swiss A League.
New York Post
News
Car found in backyard of Atherton home was likely buried in the 1990s, police say
ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) — Police are investigating after landscapers discovered a car buried in the backyard of a property in Atherton on Thursday.
Atherton Police responded to the 300 block of Stockbridge at around 8.50am
SKY7 was above the scene as investigators worked to excavate the vehicle.
Police say the vehicle may have been buried in the 1990s, about four to five feet in the ground with unused bags of concrete throughout the vehicle.
Dead dogs were brought to the scene for investigation. Although the dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains, police said no remains were located.
According to police, the vehicle was buried before the current owner moved into the property.
The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
UMass Memorial doctors save Amherst’s mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning
WORCESTER — Doctors at UMass Memorial Medical Center were able to save a mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning.
It didn’t take Kai Chen and his mother Kam Look long to realize they were in trouble.
“For both of us, what we felt was that we were really in imminent danger,” Kai Chen said.
About two weeks ago, mother and son ate a mushroom picked from a friend’s garden in Amherst.
Look, 63, says it reminded her of the mushrooms she used to eat where she grew up in Malaysia.
“To me, it looked like any other normal capped mushroom that I thought was very safe to eat,” Look’s 27-year-old son said, translating for her.
It was actually toxic. Both mother and son say the symptoms appeared within hours. They say it looked like food poisoning, only worse. The symptoms have not gone away.
They arrived at the UMass Memorial and were greeted by Dr. Stephanie Carreiro. “When they arrived they were both very sick with signs of liver damage and Kam also had signs of kidney damage from the fungus,” Dr Carreiro said.
A rare experimental drug was flown in from Philadelphia to stabilize them. The mother eventually had to undergo a liver transplant.
Doctors call the mushroom they ate a “death cap” mushroom and say it has enough poison in the cap alone to kill two people.
Cnn
News
Exclusive: Lost rainforest could be revived across 20% of Britain | Environment
Temperate rainforest, which has been decimated for thousands of years, has the potential to be restored across a fifth of Britain, a new map reveals.
Atlantic temperate rainforest once covered most of the western coasts of Britain and Ireland, thriving in the humid and mild conditions of the archipelago, which is home to rainforest indicator species such as lichens, mosses and liverworts. Today it covers less than 1% of the land, having been cleared for thousands of years by humans and found only in isolated pockets, such as the waterfalls area in the Brecon Beacons and Ausewell Wood in Dartmoor.
Two maps published by Lost Rainforests of Britain, and shared exclusively with the Guardian, show both what exists today and what could be revived in the future. The map showing the remaining fragments of rainforest in England, Wales and Scotland was compiled with help from the public, scientists and geolocation specialists.
The second map shows that more than half of Wales and almost all of western Scotland – as well as large parts of Cornwall, the Lake District and other pockets north of Manchester – have climates suitable for temperate rainforest.
Guy Shrubsole, an environmental campaigner who leads the Lost Rainforests of Britain campaign, said the 18,870 hectares (46,628 acres) that survive in England could double in size within a generation if allowed to regenerate naturally, spread by ecosystem engineers such as jays, which have been shown to promote forest regeneration.
“I think the map gives a sense of hope that 20% of Britain has the right climate for temperate rainforest,” Shrubsole said. “It is very likely that this area would have been covered in rainforest thousands of years ago. Ultimately, I think it’s something we need to take inspiration from and look to the past to think about what we need to bring back in the future.
“I don’t necessarily think we could cover all 20%. But I think we could allow these existing fragments that we’ve identified to expand in size.
The organization commissioned a YouGov poll, which found that 93% of the British public support the protection of the country’s rainforest, while 85% support its expansion and 80% believe public funding should support its restoration.
Conservationists say invasive species, pollution and cattle grazing have damaged temperate rainforest in the UK, but substantial protection and careful tree planting could see rare ecosystems generate naturally.
A previous analysis by Lost Rainforests of Britain found that 73% of the remaining fragments of England’s temperate rainforest are not designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest, despite their importance for biodiversity. Shrubsole encouraged members of the public to help him identify and map the remaining fragments of rainforest.
The RSPB, Wildlife Trusts, National Trust and Woodland Trust have backed Shrubsole’s campaign, writing to new environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena last month urging him to better protect what remains and expand the rare habitat, which is also found in Chilean Patagonia, Alaska and Japan.
In the letter, seen by the Guardian, leading wildlife NGOs urged the government to ensure all of England’s rainforests are protected to help support its pledge to protect 30% of the country, a plan by key objective for an international agreement on biodiversity to be negotiated in December at COP15 in Montreal.
It also calls on the government to adopt a specific rainforest strategy to protect England’s ancient forests, working with landowners and farmers to help regenerate areas naturally in line with the latest scientific knowledge.
In addition to Shrubsole, the letter was signed by Ian Dunn, managing director of Plantlife; Katie-Jo Luxton, Global Director of Conservation at the RSPB; Rosie Hails, Director of Nature and Science at the National Trust; Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts; and Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project.
The government has previously said much of the country’s temperate rainforest is protected and is committed to safeguarding it.
Find more Age of Extinction coverage here and follow the biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and patrick greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features
theguardian
News
Justice Department asks Congress for $34 million in additional funding to continue Jan. 6 investigation
The Justice Department is asking Congress for an additional $34 million to continue investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege just weeks before the November midterm elections.
The funding bill would likely go to the House in December, but if Republicans take control in a few weeks, such approval for such a funding request is unlikely to be granted.
The criminal investigation into those who participated in the riot has expanded and examined thousands of rioters who stormed the building in support of then-President Donald Trump. So far there have been 870 arrests.
“There are a lot of requests,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, told NBC News of the DOJ’s request for additional funding.
Violent insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, January 6, 2021, in Washington DC
Online sleuths have managed to further identify hundreds more people who attended the protest but have not yet been arrested
“We look at them all and see what does and what doesn’t.”
The Justice Department has described the investigation into the events of January 6, 2021 as “the most extensive” in its history.
The Department has written to Congress explaining how more than $34 million in funding is “critically needed” to fund the investigation.
“The cases are of an unprecedented scale and are expected to be among the most complex investigations pursued by the Justice Department,” the Justice Department wrote to the legislature.
If the additional funds could not be obtained, it would have a “detrimental impact” on US Attorney’s offices across the country, which “would have to suffer a budget cut to fund these prosecutions.”
The Capitol Riot of January 6, 2021 arose from President Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen
So far there have been 870 arrests, but hundreds more will be targeted. This still image shows Thomas Webster, in a red jacket, at a barricade line on the west facade of the US Capitol on January 6. He was convicted of attacking a policeman with the pole
The concern would then be to prevent the offices from pursuing other important cases in their localities.
The funding would be part of the fiscal year 2023 budget, which Congress expects to pass in December, around the same time the Jan. 6 committee releases its final report.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia led the effort with the help of 93 federal prosecutors’ offices across the country who volunteered staff, but more work needs to be done.
Online sleuths managed to further identify hundreds of additional rioters who were present at the Capitol that day but were not arrested.
The Department’s entry bin is slowly shrinking, with those convicted outpacing the number of new arrests.
Since the beginning of the year, about four people have been arrested each week in connection with the riots.
Congress now has until Dec. 16 to try to reach an agreement on funding.
The January 6 committee will release its final report, likely in December
The initial funding request was presented in a bill that was approved by the Democratic-led House Appropriations Committee this summer, but it will be more difficult to pass a bipartisan bill that can be approved by both bedrooms.
A minimum of 10 Republican votes are needed for the bill to pass the House chamber, with the possibility of it getting a much slimmer approval if Republicans take the house by making Trump’s ally, the Representative Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House.
A likely chairman of the Judiciary Committee overseeing the Justice Department could be Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who is also an outspoken Trump ally who hawked clams the election was stolen and openly criticized the committee. of January 6.
Nonetheless, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Lisa say prosecutions of those involved on Jan. 6 will continue even if U.S. prosecutors’ offices take on the cases and a subsequent budget hit.
“Of course, we would like more resources, and if Congress wants to give us some, that would be great,” Garland said in July. “But we have people – prosecutors and agents – from across the country working on this case, and I have every confidence in their ability, their professionalism, their dedication to this task.”
President Donald Trump addressed his supporters from the Ellipse near the White House and urged them to march to the Capitol on January 6, 2021
dailymail us
Ex-Russian president dunks on ‘frenzied’ Truss
Netflix Experiments With Knives Out Sequel, But Sticks To Limited Theater Tours
Islanders had no answers to Devils speed play
Car found in backyard of Atherton home was likely buried in the 1990s, police say
UMass Memorial doctors save Amherst’s mother and son who nearly died from mushroom poisoning
Exclusive: Lost rainforest could be revived across 20% of Britain | Environment
Justice Department asks Congress for $34 million in additional funding to continue Jan. 6 investigation
Will Solana Web3 Phone Able to Battle With Google & Apple?
Mosambi juice allegedly given on drip, patient dies, UP hospital sealed
Live from the EU leaders meeting on energy, Ukraine and China – POLITICO
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love