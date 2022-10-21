Finance
Fatal Accidents – How Do Fatal Accident Claims Work?
The death of a family member is probably the worst thing any one of us will have to endure. If the death was the result of a fatal accident, the shock and grief of a sudden, unexpected death will be very difficult to recover from.
When a family member dies suddenly, there is a huge amount to come to terms with and life will change forever. Many people struggle not just emotionally, but financially, too. This is the case particularly if the deceased person had been the major breadwinner of the family.
How a fatal accident can happen
Fatal accidents can happen in many different situations. Often claims are made following a fatal accident at work, on the road, in military operations or due to medical negligence.
Can I make a fatal accident claim?
If the accident occurred as a result of the negligence or wrongful act of someone else, family members are entitled to make a claim against them. This can help alleviate some of the financial burdens they are facing, and may also prevent the same kind of accident happening to someone else in the future.
How fatal accident claims work
There are two main parts to a fatal accident claim – the dependents’ claim(s) and the victim’s claim – as well as a statutory award for bereavement which is paid separately.
Dependents’ claims
If one or more family members, including husband, wife, former husband or wife and cohabiters living as husband or wife for at least two years, child, grandchild, parent or guardian, grandparent, brother, sister, aunt, uncle or child of brother, sister, aunt or uncle, were financially supported by the victim when they were alive, they can claim for the loss of that financial support.
Victim’s claim
If it can be shown that the victim endured physical or emotional pain or distress as a result of the accident before they died, compensation will be awarded for this. In addition, any financial loss the victim suffered following the accident will be compensated for. However, is the death happened instantly then neither of these will be the case and there will not be a claim for the victim.
Statutory bereavement award
As well as the dependents’ claims and the victim’s claim, there is a statutory award for bereavement. This is an additional damages payment which is a set sum to be paid when a accident was caused by somebody else. The amount increased from £10,000 to £11,800 for deaths occurring after January 1, 2008.
If the fatal accident claim is successful, this sum must be paid by the negligent party, regardless of loss of earnings and the pain and suffering of the victim.
Making a fatal accident claim
If the accident of a member of your family happened as a result of the negligence of someone else, you may be able to claim against them. Fatal accident claims work on a no win no fee basis, meaning that if you win, there will be no cost to you personally.
Benefits of Individual Vision Insurance
Individual vision insurance can provide a range of benefits. However, very few people actually utilize it and end up paying hundreds of dollars every year on expensive optical instruments and doctor visits. This often misunderstood insurance policy can be easily coupled with your regular health insurance policy for a tiny amount but can yielf great benefits.
Individual vision insurance is a special policy designed specifically to take care of eye health. While a health plan might cover general hospital visits, a vision plan caters specifically to eye doctors and optometrists. You are required to pay a monthly or annual premium for the policy in return for the benefits.
The people who can benefit from vision insurance the most are, of course, those who wear glasses or contacts regularly, or have other eye problems. Of course, even if you have perfect eye health but are interested in getting regular eye check-ups done, such an insurance policy will quite beneficial too.
Since the premium attached to a vision insurance policy is usually quite low (around $15 for most policies), you’ll find that it pays for itself on an annual basis, even if you scarcely visit the eye doctor. It is no secret that regular doctor visits and prescription glasses can put a significant strain on your wallet. A pair of prescription glasses along with quality frames can cost you several hundred dollars. An individual vision insurance policy can cut down these costs by providing cover for visits to the optometrist.
The prevalent misconception that perhaps prevents people from getting this insurance is that it provides cover only for annual doctor visits and not any unexpected eye health issues. This is largely untrue, however. While the benefits of different policies will vary, in most policies, there is adequate cover for visits to opthalmologists, optometrists, and in some cases, even eye surgeons. A few specially designed policies can even take care of very expensive procedures such as LASIK, cataract surgery, etc. In other words, whatever your requirement, you can get a policy that fits your needs at a marginal cost.
Seeking New Job Opportunities
In a day, it has been reported that millions of graduates leave their colleges unemployed. Uncertain with narrowed job opportunities, there are more and more graduates who are concerned with finding jobs. Good jobs that pay well, companies providing good accommodations, and alluring benefits are what graduates look for; however, dreams don’t always come true in reality. Scarcity of jobs and high unemployment rates have proved the challenges in finding jobs for graduates and even worse for high school degree holders. Despite the dark truth, it is crucial to hold onto positivity and start searching for new adventures. Although challenges and obstacles come in the way, it is important to know that experiences- the bumpy rides, the disappointments, and failures are what makes the human heart stronger. Going through life isn’t just about merely the happy times that flew by with words of congratulations, but also a long period of time that lets you learn to adapt to the happenings, face the challenges, and go through numerous struggles in order to experience life in numerous forms.
Explore Your Hobbies
Apart from the things learned in college, exploring hobbies and getting to know one’s abilities in extracurricular activities proved wider job opportunities for graduates. Regardless of the degree, there are numerous job opportunities and occupations out there to welcome experts and professionals in various fields like art, music, entertainment, film, design, sculpting, and others. If becoming an accountant seems difficult, as one fails multiple interviews with big companies, panicking will not solve the issue. Looking at what one can do and exploring different sides of the cube might help expand job opportunities. An accountant graduate might get a job as a professor in a business institute and a part-time job as an arts and crafts tutor during the weekends, for instance.
For high school diploma holders, job opportunities might seem a little scarce and unwelcoming. However, being a professional or an expert in some of the specific fields can help widen job opportunities. Working in fields that don’t require college degrees does not only mean it is only limited to part-time or freelance jobs. If one is an expert in writing, becoming a world-inspiring writer wouldn’t be impossible at all.
Expand Your Thoughts and Be Optimistic For Good
Optimism does not come naturally for some individuals, and that is understandable. Not everyone thinks positive all the time and there are reasons for it. Nevertheless, expanding one’s thoughts a little would do magic to the abruption of emotions, keeping them calm, and not overly eruptive. There are times when stress and negative thoughts harm individuals mentally and physically. Therefore, expanding thoughts and being more productive as well as creative can help lessen stress, anxiety, and keep the levels of worries low.
There are several sources that question ‘optimism’ and its reliability. It is relatable that optimism doesn’t always come with everyone, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be practiced. Half a minute of laughter keeps the brain active and results in efficient blood circulation. Thinking positive and out of the box will definitely enable one to think precisely, search for more options, and find better ways to continue to success without falling down on their knees.
How to Decide What Product Or Service to Offer in Your Next Social Media Online Marketing Campaign
What to consider when Promoting a product or service using Social Media Online Marketing Campaign
Personally, I have to have a good fit with my online marketing plan, as I am not just in it for the money. You have so many options for your online marketing campaign; I find it a tough making decisions. I say carefully analyze the stats provided the certain internet marketing strategies you have outlined for your business, then follow your gut.
Here are some online marketing tips…How you develop relationships and how you play social politics lays the foundation for your marketing branding in online communities. In Your campaign strategy you must provide value to people’s lives.
It took me 8 months to get a good grip on the massive complexity of online marketing education, SEO- SEM strategies, site structure, various online marketing tools, social protocol- SEO2.0 and marketing branding. All the while I was applying these theories to my target market and intended service I was planning to promote to create an effective online advertising and marketing campaign.
Notice I did not mention programming, html, web design, IT, fulfillment /e commerce… If I did not have my partner Glenna Branham to do the excellent job she does covering those areas, I would be burnt toast.
Well sometimes the rush of it all…. feels like the possible rush one would feel having their skin seared from a branding iron…literally… yikes.
Seriously, Daily I asked myself…is this what branding marketing and online advertising is all about. Do I have what it takes to survive in such a stressed, high paced and demanding environment?
Choosing a niche is what you do in the first 3 days the thirty day challenge. After completing my online marketing search with my new Market Samurai tool, the results made me feel a bit defeated. Then doubt of success began to creep in….. again.
So what made me feel defeated with Market Samurai’s results?
The results said do not waste your time.” However, prior to my experience with Market Samurai, my online marketing research results provided by another search strategy and set of tools said “go for it”
Hence my confusion…
One of the many things I do love about the thirty day challenge, aside from its name, is that it encourages consistency. It so far is the most brilliantly delivered online marketing programs I have ever received, for free. These guys are amazing. Their accent rocks…which I find an additional treat… You have got to check them out.
Back to my dilemma…
So I decided to ignore my findings with Market Samurai and continue on with my original online campaign strategy
Am I wasting my time, will I loose money? We shall see… however I do not believe so.
What I want to share is this…
1. If you are planning to start an internet business, go at it like it is a REAL business, consistency is one of the key components to your online marketing plan if you expect to pull this massive gig off enough to produce an income, just like any other business.
2. The tasks required to maintain this online marketing mix with Research& Development is daunting.
3. Keep in mind; marketing is only 20% selling or less. Your main goal needs to be focused more on marketing branding and relationship building. So it takes a lot longer to build a solid foundation of trust.
4. Applying social media online strategies affords value beyond belief if approached correctly. That is why there is much room at the top, yet at the top there is fierce competition. This is where branding saves your butt, stay true to yourself.
5. Staying true to yourself could be dangerous to your health, as it requires self examination in preparation for a new level of transparency in seo2.0. Again, plenty of room at the top, cause for most of us… to be honest…we do not like what we see in ourselves.
6. If your online research results do not line up with your product/ service choice, dig deeper if your gut tells you too. I did and found the demand is there for my service and products. The only problem is that the audience does not know how to search for it yet! When they do, they will find me… because I know the internet marketing strategies to correctly plan the advertising campaigns to advertise on line and drive my audience to it.
7. You have to have a system and a clear action plan that is orderly and daily maintained if you expect to survive in the social media online marketing arena.
How ELDs are making and saving fleets more money?
It’s no secret that electronic logging devices (ELDs) are becoming increasingly popular among truck fleets. And for good reason – ELDs offer a host of benefits that can save fleets both time and money. In this blog, we’ll explore some of the ways in which ELDs are making and saving fleets more money. So if you’re looking to boost your bottom line, read on!
Benefits of using ELDs for both small and large fleets
ELDs (Electronic Logging Devices) are quickly becoming a must-have for trucking companies of all sizes. ELDs save fleets money by improving compliance with Hours of Service regulations, and they also make it easier to track vehicles and schedule maintenance.
ELDs improve compliance by automatically tracking a driver’s hours, so there’s no need for paper logs or manual entries. This not only saves time, but it also reduces the risk of errors that could lead to penalties.
ELDs also make it easier to track vehicles and schedule maintenance, which can save fleets money in the long run. By having accurate information about a vehicle’s location and status, fleets can plan routes more efficiently and avoid breakdowns.
How to save money with ELDs?
If you’re not using electronic logging devices (ELDs), you could be losing money in a number of ways. ELDs can help you save money by reducing fuel costs, minimizing vehicle maintenance, and improving driver productivity.
Fuel costs are one of the biggest expenses for any fleet. ELDs can help you reduce fuel consumption by helping you plan and optimize your routes. This can lead to significant savings on fuel costs over time.
Vehicle maintenance is another major cost for fleets. ELDs can help you keep track of maintenance schedules and preventative maintenance intervals. This can help you avoid costly repairs and downtime.
Finally, ELDs can improve driver productivity. By helping drivers stay on schedule and providing them with real-time information about their hours of service, ELDs can help drivers make the most of their time on the road. This can lead to significant savings on labor costs over time.
How to choose the right ELD for your fleet?
Not all ELDs are created equal. With so many options on the market, it can be tough to know which one is right for your fleet. Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for an ELD:
-Does the ELD come with a subscription? Some providers charge a monthly fee for use, while others include the cost of the ELD in the purchase price.
-How easy is it to use? You’ll want an ELD that’s easy for your drivers to use, so they can stay focused on the road.
-How compatible is it with your existing fleet management system? Make sure the ELD you choose can integrate with your current system, so you can continue to use the features you rely on.
Tips for getting the most out of your ELD investment
There’s no question that electronic logging devices (ELDs) are changing the trucking landscape and the way fleets do business. The benefits of using ELDs are many, but perhaps the two most important are better compliance with Hours of Service (HOS) regulations and increased fuel efficiency.
To get the most out of your ELD investment, here are a few tips:
1. Educate your drivers on the benefits of using ELDs.
2. Train your drivers on how to use the ELD system.
3. Use data from your ELDs to improve fleet operations.
4. Stay up to date on ELD news and developments.
Final thoughts on the impact of ELDs on fleet businesses
ELDs have been shown to have a positive impact on fleet businesses in terms of both cost savings and increased efficiency. In terms of cost savings, ELDs help to reduce fuel costs by eliminating the need for paper logs and by helping fleets to track and optimize their routes. In terms of increased efficiency, ELDs help to improve communication between drivers and dispatch, and they also help to reduce the need for manual data entry.
Overall, the impact of ELDs on fleet businesses has been overwhelmingly positive. ELDs have helped to save fleets money in terms of both fuel costs and labor costs, and they have also helped to increase communication and efficiency. If you are considering implementing an ELD solution for your fleet, we encourage you to do so!
Prepaid Phone Card Buying Advice
What does one thing that a vacationer, a overseas student and a business person all have in common? They are far from home, friends and family. Staying in touch with a familiar voice is comforting and satisfying for a lonely soul. But it can get quite costly making those phone calls which is why a prepaid phone card is ideal.
Prepaid phone cards come in many denominations which determines how much airtime you have available. Depending on the destination you are calling, a call could be as low as 1¢ per minute. But don’t assume that the call per minute rate is the only fee that will be deducted from your prepaid calling card. There are various fees such as maintenance fee, carrier service fee and connection fee. If a prepaid phone card contains all those fees than you can bump up that 1¢ call to 4¢ per minute.
Fortunately not all phone cards contain these fees. Here are a few tips that will help you search for a phone card with a budget that you can handle and not leave you wondering where your minutes have disappeared to.
My first advice is to not jump at the first cheapest phone card you can find to call your destination country. Cheap phone cards are notoriously laden with the most fees and poor call quality. If you go ahead and check the card’s full details you will see what I mean. So should you totally disregard cheap phone cards? Absolutely not. If you think you can finish off the phone card in one sitting than do it. Because cheap phone card’s high fees are deducted after each call or on a weekly basis. So if you can finish off your call in one sitting that means you have avoided the fees and took advantage of the cheap minutes.
My second advice is to try and figure out your calling habit or frequency. If you think that you will need to make an international phone call once a week than choose a calling card with a low weekly maintenance. Even better choose one that has low bi-weekly maintenance fees. These cards usually carry a slightly higher per minute call rate but is still in the reasonable range depending on where you are calling.
My last advice is do not sacrifice call quality for the sake of saving money. Like most things in life the more expensive the item is the higher the quality the item is. The same goes for phone cards. If you are using international phone cards for the sole purpose of business then please purchase a higher quality card. There is nothing more embarrassing then to have a call constantly dropping and making you sound like you are speaking next to a waterfall.
How to Use Google AdWords PPC Marketing to Improve Your Business
Google AdWords is a service that allows users to create and run pay-per-click ads for their business. Pay-per-click (PPC) means just that, that you only pay for the ad when someone clicks on it. These ads are displayed along with the search results when someone searches Google using one of your keywords. The ad will appear under “Sponsored links” in either the side column of the results page or the top row above the free search results.
The main advantage of Google AdWords is that since you choose relevant keywords for your ad, it allows you to advertise to an audience that’s already interested in your business. When potential customers search for your keywords on Google, your sponsored ad will appear above or next to the natural search results. With Google AdWords, you get the freedom of choosing from multiple ad formats that can include text, images and videos.
PPC marketing is especially valuable to those local businesses who are in very competitive industries or industries where you travel to the customer rather than the customer coming to your physical location. This is because Google Maps is geo-targeted which means its hard to get exposure in a certain location without a physical address. For example, if your business is in Huntington Beach, but you would like to service customers throughout Orange County as well as Los Angeles County, the easiest way to reach your target audience would be with PPC ads. In fact the entire PPC system can be customized so ads appear exactly in the area where your target audience resides.
If your business has a physical business location, PPC advertising is extremely valuable. This is because Google only allows 5 keyword categories on Google Places accounts and their AdWords accounts allow up to 2000 keywords. The additional keywords will help your business show up for more keyword phrases, therefore increasing the chances of potential customers finding you rather than your competitors.
The cost of your Google AdWords PPC ads varies depending on the audience you are trying to reach and the location of your business. There’s no minimum monthly charge for AdWords. You have full control over how much you’re willing to spend each day as well as how much you’re willing to pay per click or per impression (your ad being seen in the search results). The best part about a PPC advertising campaign is that you pay only for results. You choose to pay only for clicks on your ads or for impressions your ads receive.
The price per click of each ad also depends on which keywords you want to use. The more competitive keywords, or the keywords that people want to use the most, cost more money per click. These are generally broad keywords. The more targeted and specific keywords tend to cost less because there is less competition for them. You can use the Google Keyword Tool to view keyword traffic and cost estimates then choose the right keywords in order to maximize your budget.
Once you get your account set up, you can analyze your Google AdWords reports to figure out which ads are working for you and which ads need to be replaced or altered. PPC campaigns are all about trial and error because what works for one business might not necessarily work for yours. After your first month of service you can analyze your reports and decide whether to choose new keywords, write new ads or edit other aspects of your campaign to better appeal to your target audience.
If you aren’t familiar with PPC advertising, it can be complicated and in many cases it’s best to let a professional handle your campaign. It is possible to find an online marketing company with Google AdWords Certified individuals who can help you for a management fee. If you have no idea what you’re doing, this is probably your best option.
