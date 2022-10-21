Connect with us

Blockchain

Fidelity To Support Ethereum Trading For Institutions

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

Fidelity To Support Ethereum Trading For Institutions
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Fidelity Digital Assets is adding support for Ethereum trading for institutional trading effective at the end of the month. The news comes through a widely amplified screenshot of a leaked email that was reportedly sent to the firm’s clients.

Lets take a look at what we know in the early days around this leak, with realized support for Ethereum expected to be just a week away.

Fidelity Digital Assets Makes A Big Stride

Fidelity Investments operates one of the biggest financial institution behemoths on the planet, and has shown continued investment in their digital asset division. While the perspective last year from Fidelity Digital Assets – throughout the midst of the bull market – was that institutional demand for Ethereum was not sufficient, that seems to have changed course. According to reports surrounding the leaked memo, Fidelity Digital is expected to offer Ether buying, selling and trading for institutional clients as early as October 28.

The move is surprising to some, considering the bear market conditions that have persisted this year.

Ether (ETH) trading is expected to be supported later this month for institutional clients of Fidelity Digital Assets, according to leaked memos that have been unveiled this week. | Source: ETH-USD on TradingView.com

The Building Blocks Of Institutional Investment

This announcement, however, might not be surprising to all. A survey conducted by Fidelity Digital last year that engaged financial advisors, high-net-worth investors, hedge funds, family offices, endowments and foundations, and similar businesses across the globe, found that price volatility and lack of fundamentals have been two main drivers behind skepticism around digital asset investments.

One year later, the market has found relatively stability (albeit, bear market stability) compared to years past, and there is more use cases behind Ethereum blockchain-based utility than ever before. Has that been enough for the tide to turn when it comes to institutional investment? This move from Fidelity Digital suggests so. Additional movement throughout this year has suggested Fidelity’s interest in continuing a push into digital assets, too, such as a bullish perspective in recent months from Fidelity’s Director of Macro Jurrien Timmer, and company-wide support for Bitcoin allocations in employee 401k’s. Just last week, the company continued it’s push, launching an Ethereum Index Fund.

We’ll see how institutional investment responds to Fidelity’s new offering, but regardless, it only bodes well for the big-picture future of the broader crypto landscape.

Featured image from FidelityDigitalAssets.com, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
This op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Kusama (KSM) Eyes To Replicate Aave’s Strength, Can Price Flip $45 Resistance?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 21, 2022

By

Kusama (Ksm)
google news
  • KSM’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades in a downtrend channel as price eyes a possible breakout. 
  • KSM continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price channel after losing support to bears. 
  • The price of KSM trades below $45 for the first time after a while as the price continues its movement below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe. 

Kusama (KSM) hasn’t looked as strong as it should, as the price has lost its key support and has tested it several times against tether (USDT). With the price of Aave attempting to gain traction, it was expected that Kusama (KSM) would follow suit, but the crypto market has a way of turning things around. With so much uncertainty in the crypto market, this could be a significant factor, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) have seen a slight setback in their price movement, with the price of KSM experiencing a delayed movement. (Data from Binance)

Kusama (KSM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Most projects have fared poorly in the bear market, with many experiencing price declines of more than 50%, discouraging most traders and investors from stockpiling these assets.

With Bitcoin’s dominance (BTC.D) increasing, the price of most crypto assets may suffer. If BTC.D rises above 45%, altcoins will fall further with each minor price rejection for BTC.

Following a rally to a high of $600, the price of KSM encountered resistance to trend higher to a new all-time high, as the price has struggled to replicate such price action, with the price experiencing more of a downtrend than an uptrend.

The price of KSM saw a rejection to a weekly low of $43 as the price has since struggled to bounce off from this low to a high of $60. 

Weekly resistance for the price of KSM – $45.

Weekly support for the price of KSM – $30.

Price Analysis Of KSM On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily KSM Price Chart | Source: KSMUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of KSM continued to struggle as bulls could not defend the key support region of $45.

After falling to a low of $37, where the price formed good support, KSM rallied to a high of $47, where it was rejected, and has since moved in a downtrend channel with no buy volatility.

The price of KSM needs to break out of its downtrend in order to trend higher; if this structure holds, the price could drop to $30.

Daily resistance for the KSM price – $45.

Daily support for the KSM price – $37-$30.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Dogecoin Hash Rate Hits 7-Month High, But What Are Price Expectations?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 21, 2022

By

Dogecoin
google news

The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.

Dogecoin Hash Rate Balloons

Earlier in the week, the Dogecoin hash rate had recorded one of its highest spikes ever. This took place on Tuesday when the mining hash rate of the meme coin had jumped from a low of 373 TH/s and touched as high as 815 TH/s. 

Now, this spike in hash rate was quite brief but it also points to more power coming online for the digital asset. Since then, the hash rate has declined but it continues to maintain a healthy position of around 497 TH/s at the time of this writing. Although the CoinWarz chart shows that the meme coin continues to experience significant spikes in hash rate over the course of each day.

DOGE hash rate reaches 7-month high | Source: CoinWarz

It is also interesting to note that Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof of work network since Ethereum completed its upgrade. This puts it only behind bitcoin and is a natural choice for miners who are looking to continue their activities. However, it still sees a lower hash rate compared to Litecoin which currently sits at 518.54 TH/s at the time of this writing.

What Does The Community Expect?

It is safe to say that community expectations have declined along with the prices of meme coins. These are digital assets that shine best during bull markets and the low market momentum has not been kind to them.

As for community expectations when it comes to price, they remain low. Using the Price Estimates feature on Coinmarketcap shows that on average, investors do not expect more than an 8% growth for the digital asset by the end of October 2022.

Dogecoin Price Chart From Tradingview.com

DOGE price trending at $0.059 | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com

One thing to keep in mind though is that this is taken from votes of only about 1,320 people, so this data cannot accurately represent what the broader market is expecting from the digital asset. However, if the estimates from Coinmarketcap turn out to be the case, it would put the price of DOGE at $0.64 by the end of October.

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.059 which puts it firmly below its 50-day moving average. Sell pressure remains strong for the meme coin but there is mounting support for the digital asset at $0.058.

Featured image from The Coin Republic, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Newly Elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 21, 2022

By

Economic Secretary Wants The Uk To Become A Crypto Hub
google news
12 mins ago |