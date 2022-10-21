Fidelity To Support Ethereum Trading For Institutions

Fidelity Digital Assets is adding support for Ethereum trading for institutional trading effective at the end of the month. The news comes through a widely amplified screenshot of a leaked email that was reportedly sent to the firm’s clients.
Lets take a look at what we know in the early days around this leak, with realized support for Ethereum expected to be just a week away.
Fidelity Digital Assets Makes A Big Stride
Fidelity Investments operates one of the biggest financial institution behemoths on the planet, and has shown continued investment in their digital asset division. While the perspective last year from Fidelity Digital Assets – throughout the midst of the bull market – was that institutional demand for Ethereum was not sufficient, that seems to have changed course. According to reports surrounding the leaked memo, Fidelity Digital is expected to offer Ether buying, selling and trading for institutional clients as early as October 28.
The move is surprising to some, considering the bear market conditions that have persisted this year.
Ether (ETH) trading is expected to be supported later this month for institutional clients of Fidelity Digital Assets, according to leaked memos that have been unveiled this week. | Source: ETH-USD on TradingView.com
The Building Blocks Of Institutional Investment
This announcement, however, might not be surprising to all. A survey conducted by Fidelity Digital last year that engaged financial advisors, high-net-worth investors, hedge funds, family offices, endowments and foundations, and similar businesses across the globe, found that price volatility and lack of fundamentals have been two main drivers behind skepticism around digital asset investments.
One year later, the market has found relatively stability (albeit, bear market stability) compared to years past, and there is more use cases behind Ethereum blockchain-based utility than ever before. Has that been enough for the tide to turn when it comes to institutional investment? This move from Fidelity Digital suggests so. Additional movement throughout this year has suggested Fidelity’s interest in continuing a push into digital assets, too, such as a bullish perspective in recent months from Fidelity’s Director of Macro Jurrien Timmer, and company-wide support for Bitcoin allocations in employee 401k’s. Just last week, the company continued it’s push, launching an Ethereum Index Fund.
We’ll see how institutional investment responds to Fidelity’s new offering, but regardless, it only bodes well for the big-picture future of the broader crypto landscape.
KSM’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades in a downtrend channel as price eyes a possible breakout.
KSM continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price channel after losing support to bears.
The price of KSM trades below $45 for the first time after a while as the price continues its movement below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
Kusama (KSM) hasn’t looked as strong as it should, as the price has lost its key support and has tested it several times against tether (USDT). With the price of Aave attempting to gain traction, it was expected that Kusama (KSM) would follow suit, but the crypto market has a way of turning things around. With so much uncertainty in the crypto market, this could be a significant factor, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) have seen a slight setback in their price movement, with the price of KSM experiencing a delayed movement. (Data from Binance)
Kusama (KSM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Most projects have fared poorly in the bear market, with many experiencing price declines of more than 50%, discouraging most traders and investors from stockpiling these assets.
With Bitcoin’s dominance (BTC.D) increasing, the price of most crypto assets may suffer. If BTC.D rises above 45%, altcoins will fall further with each minor price rejection for BTC.
Following a rally to a high of $600, the price of KSM encountered resistance to trend higher to a new all-time high, as the price has struggled to replicate such price action, with the price experiencing more of a downtrend than an uptrend.
The price of KSM saw a rejection to a weekly low of $43 as the price has since struggled to bounce off from this low to a high of $60.
Weekly resistance for the price of KSM – $45.
Weekly support for the price of KSM – $30.
Price Analysis Of KSM On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of KSM continued to struggle as bulls could not defend the key support region of $45.
After falling to a low of $37, where the price formed good support, KSM rallied to a high of $47, where it was rejected, and has since moved in a downtrend channel with no buy volatility.
The price of KSM needs to break out of its downtrend in order to trend higher; if this structure holds, the price could drop to $30.
Daily resistance for the KSM price – $45.
Daily support for the KSM price – $37-$30.
The Dogecoin hash rate has actually seen good growth in the year 2022. At the end of 2021, it sat around 371 terahashes per second (TH/s) and by May had touched as high as 540 TH/s. There wasn’t much increase from there though until the Ethereum Merge happened back in September. Since then, Dogecoin has benefitted from the migration of ETH miners to other networks and its hash rate has touched a new 7-month high due to this.
Dogecoin Hash Rate Balloons
Earlier in the week, the Dogecoin hash rate had recorded one of its highest spikes ever. This took place on Tuesday when the mining hash rate of the meme coin had jumped from a low of 373 TH/s and touched as high as 815 TH/s.
Now, this spike in hash rate was quite brief but it also points to more power coming online for the digital asset. Since then, the hash rate has declined but it continues to maintain a healthy position of around 497 TH/s at the time of this writing. Although the CoinWarz chart shows that the meme coin continues to experience significant spikes in hash rate over the course of each day.
DOGE hash rate reaches 7-month high | Source: CoinWarz
It is also interesting to note that Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof of work network since Ethereum completed its upgrade. This puts it only behind bitcoin and is a natural choice for miners who are looking to continue their activities. However, it still sees a lower hash rate compared to Litecoin which currently sits at 518.54 TH/s at the time of this writing.
What Does The Community Expect?
It is safe to say that community expectations have declined along with the prices of meme coins. These are digital assets that shine best during bull markets and the low market momentum has not been kind to them.
As for community expectations when it comes to price, they remain low. Using the Price Estimates feature on Coinmarketcap shows that on average, investors do not expect more than an 8% growth for the digital asset by the end of October 2022.
DOGE price trending at $0.059 | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
One thing to keep in mind though is that this is taken from votes of only about 1,320 people, so this data cannot accurately represent what the broader market is expecting from the digital asset. However, if the estimates from Coinmarketcap turn out to be the case, it would put the price of DOGE at $0.64 by the end of October.
Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.059 which puts it firmly below its 50-day moving average. Sell pressure remains strong for the meme coin but there is mounting support for the digital asset at $0.058.
Liz Truss will hold the record for becoming the shortest British prime minister.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, has announced her resignation. Following her departure, Liz Truss will hold the record for becoming the shortest British prime minister ever. Members of the conservative party lost confidence in Truss’s ability to manage the UK economy, and she resigned as a result.
The government led by Truss, the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has been plagued by scandals ever since it took office. The worst, though, occurred when her mini-budget caused the UK economy to collapse. Unfunded tax cuts were included in the budget. The British pound plummeted as investors lost trust in its reliability. The market’s instability threatened many pension funds.
Effects of Economic Downturn
Former Finance Minister under Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng, was removed from office. But Conservative lawmakers had doubts about Truss’s ability to manage the ship through the rough economic waters. The fear of a recession was intensifying, and rising prices were not helping. Most of the measures included in former finance minister Eric Truss’s budget were reversed by Jeremy Hunt.
Conservative whips have recently suggested that a vote on fracking be treated as a vote of no confidence by members of Parliament. A junior minister, however, subsequently clarified that the vote had not been a confidence motion due to a technical error. Several members of parliament and Conservative Party officials were upset by this episode. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after this incident.
Truss’s departure is likely to cause significant fluctuations in the stock market. Investors are now waiting to see what the Conservative Party does next. Some members of the Conservative Party have expressed support for the call for early elections made by the Labor Party. As the situation develops, the market will react strongly.
XRP price has met with selling pressure each time the bulls tried to move past the $0.48 price level. XRP declined by almost 1% over the last 24 hours. Over the past week, the altcoin depreciated more than 6%. The bulls could be back on the chart if the coin breaks past its immediate resistance level.
The technical outlook for XRP signalled that the bears are in control as demand for XRP had fallen. For the bulls to power through, it is important that demand for the altcoin returns to the market. At the moment, all technical indicators have painted a bearish image for the altcoin.
If buyers continue to remain low, a fall to $0.40 is just a matter of the next trading sessions. Once the coin pierces below the $0.40 mark, it could also trade at $0.38. XRP has made a significant recovery since last month, but buying strength has remained inconsistent, causing the coin to falter. XRP price is trading almost 87% lower than its all-time high of 2018.
XRP Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
The altcoin was trading at $0.46 at the time of writing. It tried to topple over the $0.48 price mark, but the bears took over.
The coin has not been able to hold its recovery as demand for XRP continued to decline this month. Overhead resistance was at $0.48.
However, the bulls would only take charge if XRP traded above the $0.48 price mark.
Once the altcoin breaks above the $0.51 level, the bearish pressure will fade out.
On the other hand, less demand will let the XRP price slip further to its closest support line of $0.44.
Falling from the $0.44 mark will bring XRP down to $0.40 and then to $0.38. The amount of XRP that was traded in the last session experienced a fall, indicating low buying strength.
Technical Analysis
The recent rejection from the $0.48 level has caused the altcoin to witness low buying strength. The technical indicators point towards the same.
The altcoin even formed a death cross where the 200-SMA (green) line is above the 20-SMA (red) line.
This is considered quite bearish for the coin, and it means XRP might experience a further fall in price. The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line as sellers took over buyers.
XRP price was below the 20-SMA line, which corresponded to fading demand and sellers driving the price momentum in the market.
The altcoin registered sell signal in accordance with the other indicators on its chart.
The Awesome Oscillator reads the price direction and momentum. AO still displayed red histograms above the half-line, which was sell signal for XRP price.
Bollinger Bands measure the price volatility and chances of fluctuation. The bands were parallel and that meant less chance of upcoming volatility.
However, it also meant that XRP could move sideways in the next couple of sessions before it finally goes north or south.
The current crypto bear market also had a negative impact on SEN.
Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) volumes were lower than the industry average.
The stock price of Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) has dropped 19.5% over the last five days after the cryptocurrency-focused bank announced a dismal third quarter. Silvergate stock has recovered 3.5% during Thursday’s early trade, to a price of $55.3 per share, according to Nasdaq.
The current crypto bear market also had a negative impact on SEN (Silvergate Exchange Network), the company’s internal transfer network for crypto customers, during the third quarter.
Third-quarter SEN transaction volume was lower than expected at $112.6 billion, down 41% year-over-year from the previous quarter’s $191.3 billion. In addition, fee income dropped from $8.8 million in the second quarter to $7.9 million this quarter.
Delay of Stablecoin Launch
Although Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) volumes were lower than the industry average this quarter, CEO Alan Lane remained bullish on the company’s platform and growth prospects in a company blog post.
As of the end of the third quarter of 2022, the company’s average cryptocurrency holdings were $12 billion, down from $13.8 billion in the previous quarter. Silvergate shares lost 3 months’ worth of gains due to a negative week’s performance, which sent the stock back to its July 2022 levels.
Silvergate bought Diem, Meta’s failing cryptocurrency firm, in January 2022 with the intention of constructing a stablecoin on top of its infrastructure.
Silvergate stock has dropped since the stablecoin has not yet been released to the public and because Alan Lane has said that a release this year is not expected. The key reason for the stablecoin launch delay is regulatory obstacles.
SOL’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades below the region of interest for more uptrend.
SOL continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price movement after losing support to bears.
The price of SOL trades below $30 first the first time after a while as the price continues its movement below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
The price of Solana (SOL) hasn’t looked as strong as it should, as the price lost its key support and has tested this region on several occasions against tether (USDT). Although the uncertainty that surrounds the crypto market could be a huge factor as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) have seen a slight setback in their price movement, the price of Solana (SOL) hasn’t seen its price show some sense of relief lately. (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Most projects have not fared well in the bear market, as most have seen more than 50% price declines, discouraging most traders and investors from stockpiling these assets.
Despite massive support from great partnerships and a massive community that has continued to build and grow, the price of SOL has struggled to keep prices from falling as bulls were unable to defend key support zones.
The last rally for SOL was a spectacle for many as most investors and traders witnessed firsthand the price action showed by SOL rallying from a low of $2 to a high of $250.
After rallying to a high of $250, the price of SOL faced resistance to trend higher to a new all-time high as the price has struggled to replicate a glimpse of the rally as the price was rejected to a weekly low of $80.
The price of SOL bounced off from this low to a high of $137 but was rejected as price continued its decline to a low of $30 as price struggled to defend this region.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL- $45.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $24.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SOL continued to struggle as bulls could not defend the key support region of $30.
After dropping to a low of $28, where the price formed good support, the price of SOL rallied to a high of $47, where the price was rejected and has continued to move in a range forming a descending triangle in an attempt to start its rally on a possible breakout.
The price of SOL broke out to the downside of the trend signaling the bears taking over; if the bulls fail to reclaim $30-$35, we could see the price of SOL going lower to $24-$20.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $35.
Daily support for the SOL price – $24-$20.
