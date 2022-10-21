Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Its Social Dominance Improves

Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page.
In a blog post from October 18, developer community DZone provided a comprehensive explanation of the tools.
Their recent show of strength can be directly linked to this change.
🛠 @DZoneInc share the essential tools for building on Flow and our smart contract language, Cadence!
🧰 CLIs, IDE extensions, client libraries, local networks and more 🌊 How Flow tools compare to Ethereum tools
Data collected recently indicates that there has been an upswing in the number of blocks developed for Flow on the chain. To see people making use of the resources made available to them and creating dApps on top of Flow is a promising indication.
Investors and traders may take this as a positive sign.
As of this writing, however, the value of their native token has plummeted by a stunning 17.49% over a period of 16 days.
Weekly, biweekly, and monthly reductions in value have also been recorded by Coingecko.
Back in October 17 and 18, FLOW tried to rally but was rejected at $1.580. The CMF for FLOW, however, indicates that buyers are in command.
Given the latest on-chain advancements of Flow, investors and traders may be in for a longer route.
Will Flow Continue Downstream Or Ascend?
Although Chaikin’s money flow indicator favors bulls, negative RSI and momentum readings nullify this advantage.
We anticipate FLOW to decline below the 78.60 percent Fibonacci retracement level, now located at $1.345, given that the token is already subject to intense selling pressure.
Previous price action was consistent with a flag and pole bearish formation, which will impede any near-term gains. At present, the token is testing the lower half of its trading range, which currently sits at $1,406.
With the token’s present bearish momentum, we can expect it to reach a descent as low as the 100 Fibonacci retracement level ($1.222).
However, similar to what was stated previously, the recent upswing in development activity is a strong indicator that things will remain stable for investors over the long term.
Eventually, demand for FLOW will increase as the network’s blockchain grows and as developers add more and more tools for greater connectivity between the blockchain and decentralized applications (dApps).
In the upcoming weeks, this may serve as a spark for a rally. Meanwhile, Flow investors may also buy the dip to generate a short-term price increase.
FLOW total market cap at $1.45 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Market Periodical, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
In 2022, euro-denominated digital assets have gained in popularity and many experts believe that the formation of this new sector will against all odds become a cornerstone for the future economy.
The stablecoin economy is worth roughly $150+ billion today, with euro-backed stablecoin issuance experiencing a drastic increase of 1,683% from $31.9 million worth of tokens on January 3, 2020, to today’s almost $600 million.
Whilst most of the emerging stablecoin economy’s value is based on tokens backed by the U.S. dollar, Euro is still the leading currency by transaction value having closed a 5% gap against the USD within just 3 years, according to ECB data.
The global mentality of crypto investors is hard to beat, though – the world continues to count wealth in dollars.
The Pinnacle of the Stablecoin Sector
We have chosen the euro as an underlying currency of our asset by being able to predict specific trends. The times of euro correction against the dollar happen occasionally, but it’s all cyclical. There are periods of USD depreciation across other currencies now. It is the opposite going on for a while.
Over time, STASIS has become one of the largest non-USD stablecoin issuer with EURS products reaching a whopping $5B+ of transferred value up to date. Currently, it ranks as a top-10 stablecoin globally with a vast international user base.
What does it take to be the pinnacle of the stablecoin sector? We arrived first and have continued to be the spearheads in the euro-based stablecoin area since 2017. Among the dozen digital asset products, going hand-in-hand within the tightly competitive digital soil, EURS proudly stands as the largest and most transparent product with substantial support from its global community.
There’s more than a half-billion worth of euro-based stablecoins in existence today, or approximately $569 million as of July 31, 2022. However, despite the drastic increase over the last two years, euro-pegged stablecoins are just a drop in the ocean compared to the entire stablecoin economy as euro-backed crypto assets today only represent 0.37% of the $153 billion stablecoin economy.
Crypto market is a highly competitive market and it takes much legal, financial and technological expertise to stand out and differentiate. Today, EURS is the only euro-backed stablecoin that enables multiple distributed ledgers and unique features not present in other assets. It combines the benefits of blockchain technology with the reputation and relative stability of the euro. Most cryptocurrency holders are subject to significant volatility and counterparty risk. EURS mitigates these risks by letting users hold a stable digital asset, transparently backed by euro reserves.
Being transparent, makes investors confident that their digital assets are fully backed by the appropriate collateral such as daily account statements, monthly verifications by BDO Malta, quarterly audits by BDO Malta, and on-demand verification for an onboarded entity.
In addition, EURS fully supports the multichain direction of market development. Ethereum has been and continues to be the base layer of STASIS-issued products. However, we see vast potential in exploring additional emerging chains and ecosystems. STASIS has signed agreements with Algorand, Ripple, XDC and other companies so our multi-chain infrastructure will advance by leaps and bounds in the coming years.
Next, EURS is the DeFi-centric stablecoin as it successfully competes in the DeFi corner with the biggest euro-denominated staking pools. Being the asset that provides lucrative yields in decentralized finance protocols, it continues to harness more percentage out of stablecoin pools on Curve and other popular protocols, becoming a more appealing asset for those who wish to capitalize in a newly emerging field. One can leverage EURS fungibility for on/off ramp and trading in the Decentralized Finance ecosystem.
Willingness to Go the Extra Mile Defines Success
Nowadays, it’s not always common to evaluate risks. But since more and more users climb this learning curve, understanding is growing. The general user may not be aware of the number of risks involved when entering the newly-emerged cryptocurrency territory. There are more than a dozen euro stablecoins on the market nowadays. By choosing EURS, you can be sure that you are protected from the usual pitfalls and risks squared. You choose digital euro, unchained from additional risk exposure.
Five years ago, having forecasted the trend, the STASIS team decided to dive in and make a quantum leap into the striving digital asset realm by building the euro-stablecoin product. And it was not a leap of faith. The effort resulted from extensive research and conviction to stay ahead of the market. Nowadays, with the emergence of dozens of other euro-stablecoin products and the downfall of a bunch of USD-backed ones, we see that our bet was correct. The STASIS team will continue to develop EURS further as well as build more ambitious plans behind the scenes to ensure that we remain paramount in the cryptocurrency realm.
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed in this article is solely of the author’s. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the TheNewsCrypto or its members. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their research before investing.
The Company’s Focus on Cryptocurrency Mining Aligns Closely With the Chamber of Digital Commerce’s Priorities
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP#BITF—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today announced that it has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce (the “Chamber”), a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency trade association, as a member of its Executive Committee. BitNile joins a select group of companies working to accelerate and promote the adoption of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies.
The Chamber’s Executive Committee sets the organization’s priorities and strategy. The Chamber is focused on developing a pro-growth legal and regulatory environment that fosters innovation, job creation, and investment in the digital asset ecosystem. The Chamber and its members are developing educational resources and advocacy campaigns to drive the industry forward.
Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “We believe cryptocurrencies and the blockchain are two of the most disruptive technologies shaping the future of finance and global commerce. We are pleased to join the Executive Committee of the Chamber with other like-minded industry leaders. We look forward to working closely with their team to assist in influencing and guiding the strategic direction for this emerging ecosystem.”
“While the global economy faces existential threats, blockchain technology offers tools to help people around the world reach new levels of freedom and prosperity,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. “Our members represent the leading organizations that are committed to building the infrastructure needed to enable a more sound and inclusive financial system. BitNile has established itself as a leader in emerging financial technologies and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Executive Committee.”
For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.
Contacts
BitNile Holdings IR Contact [email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
Taxpayers will need to disclose any and all transfers of digital assets.
The year 2022 is the first year when the phrase “digital asset” may be used on tax returns.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is extending its mandate for citizens to disclose cryptocurrency transactions. A new draught of Form 1040 declares that digital assets would be “treated as a digital asset for federal income tax purposes.”
Digital assets are defined in this year’s publication to include both fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. “Any digital representations of value that are recorded on a cryptographically secured distributed ledger or similar technology” is also included.
Digital Asset Option on Tax Returns
Taxpayers will need to specify on their tax returns whether they obtained digital currencies as money, as a reward, through mining or staking, or from a hard fork. In addition, taxpayers will need to disclose any and all transfers of digital assets, including those made as gifts or sales.
If a taxpayer just owned a digital asset, moved it between their own wallets, or bought it with fiat money like the U.S. dollar, they may say “no.” It specifies that no reporting is required for purchases of cryptocurrency via services like PayPal and Venmo.
The Internal Revenue Service requests that users “not leave [each] question unanswered” and instead choose “yes” or “no” for each option presented. If tax filing is required for digital assets, taxpayers may choose between reporting profits or losses as capital gains or as ordinary income.
The year 2022 is the first year when the phrase “digital asset” may be used on tax returns. The IRS used the term “virtual currency” in the past, but did not go into depth on non-fungible tokens, mining income, or any of the other topics included in this year’s form.
Recommended For You:
Federal Investigations Against Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius
The validator kept these costs for themselves after approving the trade.
MEV strategists may profit from arbitraging these kinds of on-chain chances.
A user of Ethereum seems to have fallen prey to an unusual attack. In a report published, blockchain security firm PeckShield claimed that an Ethereum user had been duped into paying gas costs equal to 121.56 ETH (about $155,443 as of this writing). The validator kept these costs for themselves after approving the trade.
It is presently unknown what exactly happened or how the vulnerability was used. PeckShield seems to think that MEV, the process of squeezing value out of transactions by switching their order while a block is being constructed, is involved in this assault. Through the use of Ethereum’s MEV-Boost relays, MEV strategists may profit from arbitraging these kinds of on-chain chances.
Unsolved Mystery
The transaction was handled by a Flashbots MEV-Boost relay. The most influential group in the MEV community, and a block-builder from builder0x69. However, the validator who delegated block production to the relay is connected to the Lido liquid staking protocol. However, it remains unknown as of this writing who of the parties involved is responsible. For driving up the gas charge to such an exorbitant level.
PeckShield’s tweets seem to indicate that they still consider the vulnerability active. The group quickly followed up its first post about the find with a statement claiming 24 unique addresses were “gaming for this type of rewards.” Fascinatingly, PeckShield went on to say that none of them were connected to Lido, indicating that the attackers could be using a different validator than they did in the first place. Ethereum has recently concluded the Merge, transitioning from Proof-of-work to Proof-of-stake.
Recommended For You:
Ethereum Foundation Launches Pre-Shanghai Testnet ‘Shandong’
Tether enables 24,000 ATMs around Brazil country to provide Tether USDT.
As of 2021, around 34 million eligible population in Brazil are still unbanked.
Tether USDT, the stablecoin functioning over the Tether blockchain platform has partnered with SmartPay. This partnership will enable 24,000 ATMs around Brazil country to provide Tether USDT. SmartPay, a Brazilian Payment company is expected to make these ATMs functional on 3 Nov 2022.
Tether USDT holds a position among the most used currency in the Brazilian economy. As per Tether’s official report, in August alone, more than $1.4 billion was transacted USDT over 70K transactions. And the average transaction value costs around $18K.
USDT in Brazil ATM
Instituto Locomotiva study in 2021, revealed a shocking fact that 34 million eligible population in Brazil are still unbanked.
Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether, states:
“The difficulties and limitations imposed by inflation and a less-than-inclusive financial system has excluded many of Brazil’s citizens from being able to participate in the country’s growing economy”
He also added that this collaboration will bring in enormous change not only in payment industry but also in the country’s financial system. Users who have access to SmartPay can choose the ideal cryptocurrency for their intended use case, including tether tokens.
The exploiter stole 243,000 CELO from Binance and used it in an attack.
Users were cautioned against trading mTokens, Moola’s interest-bearing tokens.
Millions of dollars were made off of yet another DeFi protocol. The non-custodial liquidity protocol on Celo, Moola Market, is the protocol at hazard this time around. Moola, like other DeFi protocols, lets its customers earn compound interest on deposits or take out over-collateralized loans, delegated loans, or flash loans.
The Block researcher Igor Igamberdiev tweeted out the news about the Moola vulnerability and concisely explained the $8.4 million assault on the platform.
Attacker Artificially Pumped Price
The exploiter stole 243,000 CELO from Binance and used it in an attack on Moola Market. After that, they borrowed 1.8 million of Moola’s MOO tokens and loaned 60,000 CELO to the Moola platform. Last but not least, the attacker started pumping the price of MOO by borrowing more tokens against the existing CELO.
The intruder stole 1.8 million MOO tokens, worth $655,000. They got 8.8 million CELO (about $6.5 million), 765,000 cEUR (about $750,000), and 644,000 cUSD (about $639,000), all of which are stablecoins tied to Celo.
The Moola Market team has addressed the hacking incident. The organization has issued a statement on Twitter saying it is “actively investigating [the] incident” and has temporarily suspended all platform activities. Users were also cautioned against trading mTokens, Moola’s interest-bearing tokens.
In addition, Moola said it “contacted law enforcement and taken steps to make it difficult to liquidate the funds.” Moreover, a reward was offered to the perpetrator of the theft if the money was returned within 24 hours. The news of the event follows a recent assault on the BitKeep wallet, in which $1 million was taken via the BNB Chain.
Recommended For You:
Hacker Steals Over $1 Million From BitKeep Wallet Provider