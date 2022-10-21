Connect with us

Blockchain

Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Its Social Dominance Improves

Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page.

In a blog post from October 18, developer community DZone provided a comprehensive explanation of the tools.

Their recent show of strength can be directly linked to this change.

This Metric May Have Some Issues

Data collected recently indicates that there has been an upswing in the number of blocks developed for Flow on the chain. To see people making use of the resources made available to them and creating dApps on top of Flow is a promising indication.

Investors and traders may take this as a positive sign.

As of this writing, however, the value of their native token has plummeted by a stunning 17.49% over a period of 16 days.

Weekly, biweekly, and monthly reductions in value have also been recorded by Coingecko.

Back in October 17 and 18, FLOW tried to rally but was rejected at $1.580. The CMF for FLOW, however, indicates that buyers are in command.

Given the latest on-chain advancements of Flow, investors and traders may be in for a longer route.

Will Flow Continue Downstream Or Ascend?

Although Chaikin’s money flow indicator favors bulls, negative RSI and momentum readings nullify this advantage.

We anticipate FLOW to decline below the 78.60 percent Fibonacci retracement level, now located at $1.345, given that the token is already subject to intense selling pressure.

Previous price action was consistent with a flag and pole bearish formation, which will impede any near-term gains. At present, the token is testing the lower half of its trading range, which currently sits at $1,406.

With the token’s present bearish momentum, we can expect it to reach a descent as low as the 100 Fibonacci retracement level ($1.222).

However, similar to what was stated previously, the recent upswing in development activity is a strong indicator that things will remain stable for investors over the long term.

Eventually, demand for FLOW will increase as the network’s blockchain grows and as developers add more and more tools for greater connectivity between the blockchain and decentralized applications (dApps).

In the upcoming weeks, this may serve as a spark for a rally. Meanwhile, Flow investors may also buy the dip to generate a short-term price increase.

FLOW total market cap at $1.45 billion on the daily chart

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

In 2022, euro-denominated digital assets have gained in popularity and many experts believe that the formation of this new sector will against all odds become a cornerstone for the future economy. 

The stablecoin economy is worth roughly $150+ billion today, with euro-backed stablecoin issuance experiencing a drastic increase of 1,683% from $31.9 million worth of tokens on January 3, 2020, to today’s almost $600 million.

Whilst most of the emerging stablecoin economy’s value is based on tokens backed by the U.S. dollar, Euro is still the leading currency by transaction value having closed a 5% gap against the USD within just 3 years, according to ECB data. 

The global mentality of crypto investors is hard to beat, though – the world continues to count wealth in dollars. 

The Pinnacle of the Stablecoin Sector

We have chosen the euro as an underlying currency of our asset by being able to predict specific trends. The times of euro correction against the dollar happen occasionally, but it’s all cyclical. There are periods of USD depreciation across other currencies now. It is the opposite going on for a while. 

Over time, STASIS has become one of the largest non-USD stablecoin issuer with EURS products reaching a whopping $5B+ of transferred value up to date. Currently, it ranks as a top-10 stablecoin globally with a vast international user base. 

What does it take to be the pinnacle of the stablecoin sector? We arrived first and have continued to be the spearheads in the euro-based stablecoin area since 2017. Among the dozen digital asset products, going hand-in-hand within the tightly competitive digital soil, EURS proudly stands as the largest and most transparent product with substantial support from its global community. 

There’s more than a half-billion worth of euro-based stablecoins in existence today, or approximately $569 million as of July 31, 2022. However, despite the drastic increase over the last two years, euro-pegged stablecoins are just a drop in the ocean compared to the entire stablecoin economy as euro-backed crypto assets today only represent 0.37% of the $153 billion stablecoin economy. 

Crypto market is a highly competitive market and it takes much legal, financial and technological expertise to stand out and differentiate. Today, EURS is the only euro-backed stablecoin that enables multiple distributed ledgers and unique features not present in other assets. It combines the benefits of blockchain technology with the reputation and relative stability of the euro. Most cryptocurrency holders are subject to significant volatility and counterparty risk. EURS mitigates these risks by letting users hold a stable digital asset, transparently backed by euro reserves.

Being transparent, makes investors confident that their digital assets are fully backed by the appropriate collateral such as daily account statements, monthly verifications by BDO Malta, quarterly audits by BDO Malta, and on-demand verification for an onboarded entity.

In addition, EURS fully supports the multichain direction of market development. Ethereum has been and continues to be the base layer of STASIS-issued products. However, we see vast potential in exploring additional emerging chains and ecosystems. STASIS has signed agreements with Algorand, Ripple, XDC and other companies so our multi-chain infrastructure will advance by leaps and bounds in the coming years.

Next, EURS is the DeFi-centric stablecoin as it successfully competes in the DeFi corner with the biggest euro-denominated staking pools. Being the asset that provides lucrative yields in decentralized finance protocols, it continues to harness more percentage out of stablecoin pools on Curve and other popular protocols, becoming a more appealing asset for those who wish to capitalize in a newly emerging field.  One can leverage EURS fungibility for on/off ramp and trading in the Decentralized Finance ecosystem.

Willingness to Go the Extra Mile Defines Success

Nowadays, it’s not always common to evaluate risks. But since more and more users climb this learning curve, understanding is growing. The general user may not be aware of the number of risks involved when entering the newly-emerged cryptocurrency territory. There are more than a dozen euro stablecoins on the market nowadays. By choosing EURS, you can be sure that you are protected from the usual pitfalls and risks squared. You choose digital euro, unchained from additional risk exposure. 

Five years ago, having forecasted the trend, the STASIS team decided to dive in and make a quantum leap into the striving digital asset realm by building the euro-stablecoin product. And it was not a leap of faith. The effort resulted from extensive research and conviction to stay ahead of the market. Nowadays, with the emergence of dozens of other euro-stablecoin products and the downfall of a bunch of USD-backed ones, we see that our bet was correct. The STASIS team will continue to develop EURS further as well as build more ambitious plans behind the scenes to ensure that we remain paramount in the cryptocurrency realm.

Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed in this article is solely of the author’s. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the TheNewsCrypto or its members. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their research before investing.

The Company’s Focus on Cryptocurrency Mining Aligns Closely With the Chamber of Digital Commerce’s Priorities

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #BITF—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today announced that it has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce (the “Chamber”), a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency trade association, as a member of its Executive Committee. BitNile joins a select group of companies working to accelerate and promote the adoption of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies.

The Chamber’s Executive Committee sets the organization’s priorities and strategy. The Chamber is focused on developing a pro-growth legal and regulatory environment that fosters innovation, job creation, and investment in the digital asset ecosystem. The Chamber and its members are developing educational resources and advocacy campaigns to drive the industry forward.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “We believe cryptocurrencies and the blockchain are two of the most disruptive technologies shaping the future of finance and global commerce. We are pleased to join the Executive Committee of the Chamber with other like-minded industry leaders. We look forward to working closely with their team to assist in influencing and guiding the strategic direction for this emerging ecosystem.”

“While the global economy faces existential threats, blockchain technology offers tools to help people around the world reach new levels of freedom and prosperity,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. “Our members represent the leading organizations that are committed to building the infrastructure needed to enable a more sound and inclusive financial system. BitNile has established itself as a leader in emerging financial technologies and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Executive Committee.”

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.

