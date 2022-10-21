News
France to quit Energy Charter Treaty, Macron says – POLITICO
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that France would quit the Energy Charter treaty, making it the biggest economy to announce it was quitting the troubled deal.
The pact, which allows companies and international investors to sue governments for interventions that harm the profits of energy projects, is increasingly seen as a threat to national climate plans.
“France has decided to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty,” Macron told a press conference following a summit of European leaders in Brussels, adding that the decision was “coherent “with the country’s climate ambitions and the Paris climate agreement.
The decision follows announcements from Spain, the Netherlands and Poland that they will withdraw from the pact. Germany and Belgium have signaled that they are considering their options.
Earlier this week, France’s High Council for Climate said continued adherence to the treaty posed a threat to EU climate goals.
“We need to accelerate investment in renewable energy and nuclear,” Macron said. “I am concerned about the return of fossil fuels and hydrocarbons. The war must not make us forget our commitment to reduce carbon emissions.”
France’s withdrawal is a blow to the deal and also to the European Commission, which has urged countries to back the treaty’s reforms.
Over the summer, the Commission completed a negotiation with the other treaty members which culminated in a proposal to grant the EU an exemption to phase out protections for fossil fuel projects in the EU. EU over the next 10 years.
The Commission told POLITICO this week that leaving the deal would expose countries to lawsuits for existing investments for 20 years, due to a sunset clause that binds them to their obligations.
Clea Caulcutt contributed reporting.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) { pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer; } !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' ); fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" ); fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args ); if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) { window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) { if ( listenerSuccess ) { if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) { __tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) { if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) { return; } const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter( function( vendorConsents ) { return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name; } ); if ( consents.length === 1 ) { fbq( 'consent', 'grant' ); } } ); } } }); }
Politices
News
Report: TikTok is bad at weeding out US election misinformation ads
TikTok’s algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours. What they don’t do so well, according to a new report, is detecting ads that contain blatantly false information about US elections.
This is despite the fact that TikTok banned all political ads from its platform in 2019.
The report raises new concerns about the hugely popular video-sharing app’s ability to detect election lies at a time when growing numbers of young people are using it not just for entertainment, but also to find information. Non-profit organization Global Witness and New York University’s Cybersecurity for Democracy team released the report on Friday.
Global Witness and NYU have tested whether some of the most popular social platforms – Facebook, YouTube and TikTok – can detect and remove fake political ads targeting US voters ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The watchdog group has conducted similar tests in Myanmar, Ethiopia, Kenya and Brazil with ads containing hate speech and misinformation, but this is the first time it has done so in the United States.
The US ads included misinformation about the voting process, such as when and how people can vote, as well as how election results are counted. They were also designed to sow distrust in the democratic process by spreading baseless allegations that the vote was “rigged” or decided before Election Day. All of them have been submitted for approval to social media platforms, but none have actually been released.
TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, did the worst, missing out on 90% of ads submitted by the group. Facebook fared better, detecting seven out of 20 fake ads, in English and Spanish.
Jon Lloyd, senior adviser at Global Witness, said the results for TikTok, in particular, were “a huge surprise to us” given that the platform has an outright ban on political advertising.
In a statement, TikTok said it was banning election misinformation and paid political ads from its platform.
“We value feedback from NGOs, academics and other experts who help us continually strengthen our processes and policies,” the company said.
Facebook’s systems detected and removed the majority of ads submitted by Global Witness for approval.
“These reports were based on a very small sample of ads and are not representative given the number of political ads we review daily across the world,” Facebook said. “Our ad review process has multiple layers of analysis and detection, both before and after an ad goes live.” He added that he invests “significant resources” to protect the election. .
YouTube, meanwhile, detected and removed all of the problematic ads, and even suspended the test account that Global Witness set up to post the fake ads in question. At the same time, however, the Alphabet-owned video platform did not detect any of the false or misleading election ads the group submitted for approval in Brazil.
“So it shows that there is a real global gap in their ability to enforce their own policies,” Lloyd said.
Google said it had “developed extensive measures to combat misinformation” on its platforms, including false claims about elections and voting.
“In 2021, we blocked or removed more than 3.4 billion ads for violating our policies, including 38 million for violating our misrepresentation policy,” the company said in a prepared statement. “We know how important it is to protect our users from this type of abuse – especially ahead of major elections like those in the United States and Brazil – and we continue to invest in and improve our enforcement systems to better detect and remove this content.
Lloyd said the ramifications of a failure to control misinformation would be widespread.
“The consequences of inaction could be disastrous for our democracies, our planet and our society at large,” Lloyd said. “The growing polarization and all that. I don’t know what it will take for them to take this seriously.”
ABC News
News
How will the new British Prime Minister be elected next week?
London:
It took deposed British Prime Minister Liz Truss eight and a half weeks to get the keys to 10 Downing Street. His successor will achieve the same feat in a few days.
This time, the process of electing the new leader of the party – who will automatically become Prime Minister – is accelerated to last a week at most.
This will stand in stark contrast to the contest that led to Truss becoming prime minister.
After his predecessor Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down on July 7, it was not until September 5 that the decisive result of an online ballot was announced.
It was the culmination of a long process that began with MPs voting for their preferred candidate, who was not Truss.
It was only won after party members – who under Conservative rules have the final say when there are several remaining candidates – backed the former prime minister several weeks later.
The late Queen Elizabeth II then confirmed her in the post.
This time the process will be condensed into a week and maybe even faster.
Each candidate must gain the support of 100 MPs by 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Monday, according to Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers who will oversee the contest.
Nominations opened Thursday evening. Given that the party has 357 deputies in parliament, the field will necessarily be limited to a maximum of three candidates.
So far there are no official suitors, but the contest is expected to be a race between Johnson, former finance minister Rishi Sunak and senior cabinet member Penny Mordaunt.
The last word of the members?
A first vote will take place on Monday at 3.30 p.m., with the result announced at 6 p.m.
If there are three candidates, the one with the fewest votes will be eliminated.
The last two will then face a second round, intended to establish the preferred choice of the deputies, the result of which will be announced at 9:00 p.m.
At this point, the candidate with the lowest tally could drop out, as happened when Theresa May became prime minister in 2016.
In this scenario, the only remaining candidate automatically becomes party leader and prime minister.
If there are two remaining candidates, they will be subject to an online ballot of party members, the result of which will be announced on October 28.
At least one televised debate involving a final pair is expected to take place next week.
In the event of no run-off, party members would be denied their usual last word, a key factor in electing Truss who was more popular with party members than the parliamentary party.
In the last round of parliamentary voting, Sunak won 137 votes to Truss’ 113, making him the preferred choice of parliamentarians. Mordaunt, who was the other candidate, received 105 votes.
When the final two candidates were put to a membership ballot, attended by nearly 142,000 of the party’s roughly 170,000 members, Truss won 57 percent to Sunak’s 43 percent.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on ‘Midnights’
By ELISE RYAN
Taylor Swift “Midnights,” (Republic Records)
“All of me changed like midnight,” Taylor Swift confesses halfway through her latest album, the aptly named and moody “Midnights.” It’s a moment on the electric “Midnight Rain” that finds lyricist Swift at her best, reminding you of her unparalleled ability to make any emotion feel universal.
The song’s chorus begins: “He was sunshine, I was midnight rain.” And continues: “He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain. He wanted a bride, I was making my own name. Chasing that fame. He stayed the same.” Then, that lyric: “All of me changed like midnight.” The sound feels experimental for Swift, opening with her own vocals artificially pitched down to an almost-unrecognizable tone. It’s among the album’s most sonically interesting, an indie-pop beat that feels reminiscent of her producer Jack Antonoff’s work on Lorde’s “Melodrama,” but also fresh and captivating.
The song’s words, by Swift and Antonoff, are steady and detailed, but not distracting — allowing you to sink into the rhythm, flowing and feeling it with her.
On the 13 tracks of “Midnights,” a self-aware Swift shows off her ability to evolve again. For her 10th original album, the 32-year-old pop star approaches the themes she’s grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame — with a maturity that comes through in sharpened vocals and lyrics focused more on her inner-life than external persona.
“Midnight Rain” could be a thesis statement for the project she’s described as songs written during “13 sleepless nights,” an appropriate approach to the concept album for someone who has long had a lyrical appreciation for late nights (think “Style”: “midnight, you come and pick me up, no headlights…”). Of course, she’s centered her work around themes before — on “Red,” an ode to the color and the emotions it stands for, “reputation,” a vindictive reconfiguring of her own, and most recently on “folklore” and “evermore,” quarantine albums that expressed vulnerability in ways only isolation could.
But Swift presents “Midnights” as something different: a collection of songs that don’t necessarily have to go together, but fit together because she has declared them products of late night inspiration. Positioning listeners situationally — in the quiet but thoughtful darkness of night — instead of thematically, feels like a natural creative experiment for a songwriter so prolific that her albums have become synonymous with the pop culture zeitgeist.
And with that, comes a tone that is just a little darker, a little more experimental, and always electric.
Track one, “Lavender Haze,” pairs a muffled club beat and high-pitched backing vocals from Antonoff with stand-out, beckoning melody from Swift. “Maroon” is a grown-up and weathered version of “Red,” a dive into lost love with rich descriptions of rust, spilled wine, red lipstick — images Swift is reconjuring with more bite.
“Labyrinth” makes clear she’s carried the best of her previous pop experiments with her — the synth of “1989” and the softer alternative sounds of “folklore” — as she admits as only a songwriter can that a heartbreak “only feels this raw right now, lost in the labyrinth of my mind,” on top of a track featuring Bon Iver-esque electronic trills.
Swift shines when she is able to marry her signature lyrical musings with this new arena of electronic beats. And while this isn’t another album of acoustic indie sounds like “folklore,” it is clear that Swift has taken a step forward in the indie-pop genre — even if it’s a step in a different direction.
The album’s weaker moments are the ones where that balance feels off. “Bejeweled” is a bit too candy sweet, with lyrics that feel like an updated, glittery take on “Me!” The much anticipated “Snow On The Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey, is poetic, pretty, and at times cheeky, but not as emotionally deep as the lyricists’ combined power suggests it could be.
Even in those moments, “Midnights” finds Swift comfortable in her musical skin, revealing the strengths of a sharp and ever-evolving artist who can wink through always-cryptic allusions to her very public life or subtle self-owns dispersed amidst lyrical confessions (see: “Anti-Hero” and “Mastermind”) and hook even the casual listener with an alluring, and maybe surprising, beat.
But like the love-soaked “Lover,” and intimate “folklore” and “evermore,” “Midnights” feels like both a confessional and a playground, crafted by all the versions of Taylor Swift we’ve gotten to know so far for a new Taylor Swift to shine. And like always, we’re just along for the thrilling late-night ride.
News
High school rocket engineering teacher helps his students reach record heights
CLUTE, TX– Chris McLeod, a rocket engineering professor at Brazoswood High School, is one of three finalists for Texas High School Education of the Year. It teaches students in grades 10-12 how to build fully functional rockets. For him, launch day is the best day.
“The excitement of all that work culminating in a 10-second countdown is unlike anything else in your life,” McLeod said.
In June, its Rocketry III class set a high school hybrid rocket record for their Goddard Horizon 1 rocket during a launch in White Sands, New Mexico. Their rocket flew 45,482 feet in the air, breaking the previous record of 36,100 feet.
His classes are part of the professional and technical training program of Brazosport ISD. He says his teaching goes beyond learning science and math.
“It’s not really rocket science, yes we want to set records, yes we really want to get good engineering skills,” McLeod said, “but the real focus here is that we’re building collaborators, problem solvers problems and the world builders.”
A panel of judges will interview the finalists for State Teacher of the Year on October 20. Judges will choose two state-level winners, Elementary School Teacher of the Year and High School Teacher of the Year. They will select one to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program.
The Texas Association of School Administrators will announce all state award winners at a ceremony Oct. 21 in Round Rock.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Why did Steelers’ Kenny Pickett advance through concussion protocol quicker than Dolphins’ Bridgewater?
After weeks of the NFL’s concussion protocol taking Miami Dolphins quarterbacks out of games, limiting what they can do in practice and even going through revisions because of Tua Tagovailoa’s two hits to the head in five days, it’s a fair question to ask.
Why is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, ahead of Sunday night’s game in Miami, accelerating through concussion protocol much more rapidly than Dolphins backup Teddy Bridgewater did?
Obviously, Tagovailoa’s journey through protocol was much different, so that wouldn’t be a comparison to make. He suffered a serious concussion on Sept. 29 against the Bengals in Cincinnati. It left him unconscious, as he recalled, and had him taken away on a stretcher, strapped to a backboard.
But Bridgewater entered protocol on Oct. 9 at the New York Jets only because a spotter at MetLife Stadium deemed he stumbled, a sign of ataxia, after taking a hit from New York cornerback Sauce Gardner on the opening offensive play, although no video confirms said stumble. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after that game Bridgewater didn’t show any concussion symptoms. Because of the league and Players Association’s update to concussion protocol a day earlier, Bridgewater had to be taken out of the game and be treated in protocol the following week as if he had a concussion.
That process saw Bridgewater restricted to conditioning work on the side of practice the Wednesday that followed, listed officially as a non-participant on the injury report. He then went through drills on a limited basis on Thursday before increasing his workload to full participation that Friday.
Pickett took a hit from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White on Sunday that caused his head to hit the ground from whiplash in the third quarter of the Steelers’ win. By Wednesday’s practice, the first of the week, he was already allowed to participate fully. It was expected after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that would be the case, and Pickett again practiced in full on Thursday.
Why the disparity?
“Each player and each concussion is unique, and there is no set time-frame for return to participation,” a league spokesperson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in an email. “Team medical staff consider the player’s current concussive injury, as well as past exposures and medical history, family history and future risk in managing a player’s care.”
Given the factors the league considers, one can surmise Bridgewater’s concussion history played a role in his longer timeline. Bridgewater’s Dec. 19 concussion last year with the Denver Broncos kept him out for the final three games of the season. He also sustained one earlier that season, which he returned from for the following week’s game. Bridgewater had one other concussion in his NFL career, in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings, also getting cleared to return the following week.
The league does not comment on specific players’ injuries and neither team will detail specifics of their quarterback’s recovery.
Bridgewater’s limitations in practice early last week were noted by McDaniel as the reason why he didn’t start over third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Bridgewater, while Tagovailoa was held out, still relieved Thompson when the rookie left with a thumb injury.
Regardless of factors in play, Pickett’s rapid return is still alarming. According to Dr. David Chao, via Pittsburgh sports talk radio station 93.7 The Fan, of 39 concussions in the NFL this year, Pickett is the first player to return to full practice three days later. Some speculate the rookie quarterback didn’t actually sustain a concussion against the Buccaneers, but the Steelers announced he did Sunday.
NFL players clearing concussion protocol go through a five-step process to return to action. Clearance for full participation in practice, the fifth and final phase, is subject to the same approval by an unaffiliated doctor that has been heavily noted in all concussion protocol conversations in recent weeks.
“If, as part of a player’s progress through the five-step process, he is cleared for full participation by his club physician, he then must be seen by an Independent Neurological Consultant (INC), jointly approved by the NFL and NFLPA,” the league spokesperson wrote to the Sentinel. “If the INC confirms the club physician’s conclusion that the player’s concussion has resolved, he may return to contact practice or play in an NFL game.”
Bridgewater, last Sunday, refused to answer whether he experienced concussion symptoms on or following Oct. 9 against the Jets, but McDaniel, speaking at MetLife Stadium that day, said he did not. He nonetheless went through protocol because of the revision made the day before the game.
The five-phase protocol goes as follows with the player gradually increasing his activity: symptom-limited activity, aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, club-based non-contact training drills, full football activity/clearance. Clubs generally don’t detail the specific step a player is in. Presumably, being listed on the injury report as a full practice participant means the player reached Phase 5, but a potential inconsistency with quarterbacks as opposed to other positions is they aren’t contacted in practice anyway, wearing red jerseys to remind teammates not to hit them.
Bridgewater cleared protocol from his unique situation on Oct. 15, six days from entering it. Tagovailoa was cleared the same day, so it took him 16 days from the Sept. 29 concussion that sent him to the hospital. Again, different players recover differently. Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter suffered a concussion in the Sept. 11 opener on a kickoff collision. He did not return to practice in any capacity in four weeks that followed and, ultimately, was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 8, putting him out at least another four weeks from that point.
The protocol change by the league and union was sparked by Tagovailoa’s injury scare on Sept. 25 against the Buffalo Bills, days before the ugly scene in Cincinnati. That Sunday, he took a similar but lighter hit to the head against the ground. Tagovailoa grabbed at his helmet, shook off the cobwebs and stumbled upon getting up to walk it off just ahead of the first half’s two-minute warning.
While he cleared concussion protocol at halftime to return for the second half — and correctly, under the letter of the law, according to the Players Association investigation — the union’s ruling was that his clearance did not match the intent of the regulations.
If a similar stumble was exhibited now, Tagovailoa, like Bridgewater was against the Jets, would automatically be ruled out of a game and enter protocol. A turnaround from entering protocol on a Sunday to clearing it entirely for a Thursday night game would not occur — even in Pickett’s acceleration through protocol, which he still has not cleared fully as of Friday morning.
Tomlin has said he plans to play Pickett, if cleared, on Sunday against the Dolphins.
()
News
RSV is spreading at unusually high levels, overwhelming children’s hospitals
CNN
—
When Amber Sizemore and her family headed out of state to celebrate her birthday last week, she had hoped her baby girl, Raegan, would try swimming. But the normally energetic and adventurous 15-month-old was not herself on Saturday.
“She hated it and she normally likes the water,” Sizemore said.
On Sunday, as the family returned to Ohio, the little girl was “coughing like crazy.”
“She coughed so hard she threw up,” Sizemore said. Raegan also stopped eating and developed a fever.
When Tylenol didn’t help, Sizemore rushed her to urgent care and told them that RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, a cold-like virus, was circulating at Raegan’s daycare center, where Sizemore also works.
The test came back positive and Raegan’s vital signs prompted emergency care staff to tell Sizemore to take her daughter to the hospital.
As soon as they saw his vital signs, staff at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland knew they had to admit Raegan, his mother said. She needed oxygen.
“They were great here and took good care of her, but the scariest thing is that if I hadn’t already known she was exposed to RSV, I might have left her coughing” , said Sizemore. “I’m glad I didn’t wait.”
There is now an “unprecedented” increase in RSV cases among children in the United States, some doctors have told CNN.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t track hospitalizations or deaths for RSV like it does for the flu, but it said on Thursday there has been an increase in RSV cases in many regions of the country.
Several children’s hospitals told CNN they have been “overwhelmed” with patients at a time of year when it is unusual to have a surge of RSV patients.
And overall, pediatric hospital beds are fuller now than they have been in the past two years, according to federal data.
The US Department of Health and Human Services does not specify the reason for the hospitalization, but about three-quarters of available pediatric hospital beds nationwide are currently in use. By comparison, pediatric hospital beds were about two-thirds full on an average day for the past two years.
With the push of RSV, UH Rainbow Babies a had so many patients, he was diverted for a few days in early October, meaning he couldn’t accept external ER admissions. He’s taking patients again now, but he’s still plagued with cases of RSV.
There has been such a dramatic increase in cases in Connecticut that Connecticut Children’s Hospital has coordinated with the governor and public health commissioner to determine whether to call in the National Guard to expand its ability to care for these young patients.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve been at Connecticut Children’s for 25 years and I’ve never seen this level of flare-up specifically for RSV coming into our hospital,” Dr. Juan Salazar, the hospital’s executive vice president and chief medical officer, told CNN. .
In Texas, where RSV cases typically spike in December or January, Cook Children’s Emergency Department in Fort Worth and its urgent care see significant numbers of RSV cases. Nearly half of the intensive care unit is filled with RSV cases, hospital spokesperson Kim Brown said; between October 2 and 8, there were 210 cases of RSV at Cook Children’s; a week later there were 288.
Lindy, 4-month-old daughter of Jeff and Zoey Green, was admitted to Cook on Sunday.
At the hospital, Lindy’s fever was so high at one point that they said they used ice packs to cool her down.
“I don’t know how, but she slept with those ice packs on her,” said Zoey Green, holding an exhausted Lindy in the hospital. She said they were trying to keep her hydrated so she didn’t have to go back to an IV.
“We want her to be better, that’s for sure.”
Dr. Mallory Davis, an infection control specialist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is also seeing an early rise.
“We are very comprehensive and our census numbers are quite high as we sort of figure out how to accommodate all the sick children in the community,” she said.
Colorado Children’s Hospital has seen an early increase in RSV hospitalizations and is beginning to see the first flu cases of the season, said Dr. the University of Colorado.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of patients since late summer, which started with rhinoviruses and enteroviruses when the children returned to school, and which is now being driven by RSV and parainfluenza,” said he declared. “With flu season rapidly approaching with what appears to be an early start, we are concerned about the steady increase in the number of sick children requiring hospitalization.”
At UH Rainbow Babies, the staff are hoping things won’t get much worse. “I mean, hopefully we’re peaking right now, because if we’re not, then damn it,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director for pediatric infection control.
RSV cases can often fill hospitals, even during regular seasons, because there aren’t many treatments and it can take several days of supportive care in severe cases, Edwards said.
Sick children “need that oxygen support, so they can’t stay home,” she said.
Experts believe cases in the United States may be increasing now due to the phase of the Covid-19 pandemic we find ourselves in.
When everyone stayed home in 2020 and 2021 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it seemed to change the typical RSV season. The number of cases was low, which created an “immunity hole”.
Children who would normally have caught the virus in those years are now catching it.
The CDC says most children will catch RSV at some point before age 2. It is a highly contagious virus that often does not cause serious illness except in adults who are older or have chronic heart or lung disease or weakened immune systems, and in some infants and children.
There is no specific treatment for RSV and no vaccine. Symptoms usually last a week or two and go away with plenty of fluids and rest.
For some children, however, it can be a much more serious illness. RSV can be especially dangerous for premature infants, newborns, children with weakened immune systems or neuromuscular disorders, and those under age 2 with chronic lung and heart conditions, according to the CDC.
RSV can turn into bronchiolitis, in which the small airways can become inflamed and congested, or pneumonia. A child may need to stay in the hospital so they can get extra oxygen or even mechanical ventilation to help them breathe.
An infected person can transmit RSV by coughing or sneezing. If the respiratory droplets land on a surface like a doorknob or desk and someone else touches her and then touches her face, she can get sick.
RSV symptoms
It’s usually such a mild condition that adults often don’t realize they have it, or think it’s just a cold or allergies and continue to interact with others .
“It’s not a tiresome virus like the flu or Covid, so you feel really good,” Edwards said. “And then what happens is your neighbor has this beautiful baby, and you bring a pan, and you kiss this little baby because you feel good. You don’t feel sick. And unfortunately, you pass it on to them, and sometimes they end up in the hospital.
Older siblings can also transmit the virus to younger ones.
“Babies drool on toys and each other and everything, so daycare centers pass that on too,” Edwards said.
If your child is coughing or lethargic, or just doesn’t seem like himself, it’s a good idea to take him to his pediatrician. The doctor’s office will have the tests to determine if it is RSV, the flu, Covid-19 or strep.
Pediatricians say a trip to the emergency room may be necessary if a baby is dehydrated; if they have difficult, labored, shallow or rapid breathing; if they have a high fever or bluish skin; or if they stop responding. The CDC says most improve with supportive care and can often go home after a few days.
Doctors say the best way to prevent RSV infections is to teach children to cough and sneeze into a tissue or their elbows rather than their hands. Also try to keep frequently touched surfaces clean.
“Hand hygiene is the single most important thing we can do to keep ourselves and others safe,” said Davis, of Grand Rapids Children’s Hospital. She tells people never to touch their face unless they have recently washed their hands.
When children or adults are sick, they should do one thing and one thing only, she said: “Stay home when you are sick so you don’t spread the respiratory disease you have.
Sizemore, whose daughter is still in hospital with RSV but appears to be getting better, also advises people to take the virus seriously.
“I would like other parents to know that they should not monitor their child’s cough lightly and take the symptoms seriously,” she said. “It could have been a much worse situation if we hadn’t gotten Raegan’s help.”
Cnn
France to quit Energy Charter Treaty, Macron says – POLITICO
Interpol Enters the Metaverse for Worldwide Law Enforcement
Latest Cell Phones – Information and Different Ways to Buy Cheap Cell Phones
Report: TikTok is bad at weeding out US election misinformation ads
Visalus Review: Just Another Health and Wellness Company?
Why The Bitcoin Price May Be Ready To Return To $20,000
How will the new British Prime Minister be elected next week?
Electronic Press Releases For Authors
Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on ‘Midnights’
Affiliate Earning Structure – How to Make Money Through Affiliate Business Model
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love