German Crypto Bank and Exchange Nuri Announces Shut Down

As the CEO said, the trade will be possible on the platform until November 30th, 2022. Following a temporary insolvency filing by Nuri in August, the company has now made this disclosure. At the time, it was reported that this was the first German fintech to make the switch to cryptocurrencies.
The company first debuted in 2015 under the name Bitwala and continued to operate under that moniker until 2021. The firm has had its share of ups and downs throughout the years, but the difficulties it faced this year proved to be unsustainable.
Users Asked to Withdraw Funds
Users of the cryptocurrency bank and exchange Nuri have been asked to withdraw their cash no later than December 18, 2022. In a letter, CEO Kristina Walcker-Mayer of the German firm announced to shut down and sell off its digital asset operations.
The CEO stated:
“Customers have access and will be able to withdraw all funds until the aforementioned date. All assets in your Nuri account are safe and unaffected by Nuri’s insolvency.”
Due to the unstable political and economic climate, it was unable to recruit investors and raise additional capital. Even after working closely with its administrators on a restructuring plan for the previous three months, Nuri was unable to locate a buyer due to the bankruptcy of one of its primary business partners, which exacerbated an already dire position.
There were many winners when cryptocurrency values were at their all-time highs last year, but many losers when the market crashed in 2022 due to things like the collapse of Terra ecosystem in May. It’s been tough to find a financial backer.
