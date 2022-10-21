Schools

“Without teachers, our schools cannot operate safely.” Striking Haverhill Public School teachers held a rally outside Haverhill Town Hall on Tuesday. Jim Davis/Boston Globe

Haverhill pupils are due to return to class on Friday after authorities announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days.

Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent Margaret Marotta announced that classes would be canceled on Friday and one area remained in dispute despite a series of agreements.

Talks were still ongoing around 8 p.m. Thursday, when hundreds of people protested outside Haverhill Town Hall as negotiations continued inside.

“We have an agreement. After many hours of negotiation and back and forth, we were able to reach a finalized agreement very recently,” said Scott Wood, chairman of the Haverhill Teacher Negotiating Committee, according to WCVB.

As the agreement was reached so late and the school community was initially advised that classes would be cancelled, there will be no bus service for Haverhill pupils on Friday.

In addition, students can show up at any time and those who do not show up will be excused.

“With this contract, we have won a financial package that represents a substantial investment in our public schools, closing a detrimental wage gap between educators in Haverhill and educators in other districts. We got wording that deals with student safety. We won the language to build a more diverse teaching force,” Haverhill Education Association president Tim Briggs said, according to WCVB.

The Haverhill School Board and the Haverhill Education Association met Thursday for a sixth consecutive day of high-profile talks, Marotta said. The two sides reached a series of agreements, but one area remained in dispute. She did not specify which issues remained unresolved.

In total, the students missed four days of class. Any missed school days will be made up, Marotta said, because Massachusetts law requires 180 days of instruction for students.

State law also does not allow public sector employees, including teachers, to strike. The Haverhill School Board worked with the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board to secure a temporary restraining order on Monday. The order demanded that the teachers end their strike and return to work. Following a hearing on Tuesday, Judge James Lang issued an injunction further ordering teachers back to work and ordering union leaders to stop encouraging any activity promoting the strike.

Lang informed the HEA and the Massachusetts Teachers Association that they would each have to pay an initial fine of $50,000, as well as fines of up to $10,000 per day, Boston 25 reported.

“Obviously there is a financial impact. But there is also a psychological impact. A court ruled against the union’s actions here. And now they’re forcing some pain in their direction,” Haverhill school board attorney Dave Connelly told the station.

Union leaders and school committee representatives made significant progress on Wednesday, the HEA wrote in a Facebook post, but district negotiators “would not codify language that ensures a system of transparency for teacher safety and students”.

HEA President Timothy Briggs said the talks were going in the right direction financially, but student safety remained a sticking point ahead of Thursday’s breakthrough.

“It is evident by what we are addressing that what we are doing is the right thing because although we have an agreement in principle on money, we have no agreement on language to keep students safe,” Briggs told reporters outside. at union headquarters on Wednesday evening, according to video from WHDH.

School committee member Scott Wood said Wednesday that the committee had accepted HEA’s financial proposal totaling $25 million.

“We believe this contract will put Haverhill teachers on a level playing field with teachers in similar urban school districts,” Wood said in a video posted by WHDH. “We are still stuck on language related to administrative processes.”

Last Friday, teachers in Haverhill and Malden voted overwhelmingly to strike if contract talks failed over the weekend. Talks in the two cities have stalled and two strikes began on Monday.

Teachers in both cities said they were fighting for higher pay, a safe work environment, educator-led planning time and smaller class sizes.

The statewide Massachusetts Teachers’ Association supported the two striking unions.

“We must continue to stand in solidarity with our union brothers and sisters in Haverhill, who remain without contracts, as they fight for fair pay, a diverse education workforce and safe schools for educators and students. “said MTA President Max Page and Vice President Deb McCarthy. said Tuesday in a statement.

The Malden School Board and the Malden Education Association reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract on Monday evening, ending this strike after one day. The union voted Wednesday to ratify a new three-year contract with the school district.