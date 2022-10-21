High school football: In true Centennial style, Cougars march to win over Woodbury

There’s little mystery as to what teams are going to get when they step on the football field against Centennial. And Thursday night, Woodbury got exactly what it expected. In a game where possessions were at a premium, so were points, and the Cougars ground out a 17-14 win over the Royals in their regular-season finale at Royal Stadium.

Both teams finished the regular season 6-2, with Centennial avenging a 37-20 loss to Woodbury to conclude last year’s regular season. Both could contend for top seeds in their section tournaments; seedings will be announced Friday.

After keeping Woodbury off the scoreboard through three quarters, the Cougars and Royals traded scores off lengthy drives to begin the fourth. Woodbury closed to 10-7 only to see Centennial drive the length of the field and re-establish a 10-point advantage.

The Royals answered on quarterback George Bjellos’ second scoring pass of the quarter, but Centennial recovered Woodbury’s onside kick attempt at midfield with 4½ minutes left in the game, and the Royals never saw the ball again. The Cougars pounded their way down the field 4, 5 and 6 yards at a time, with Woodbury unable to get the stop it needed for one final possession.

“That’s who we are,” said Centennial head coach Mike Diggins. “We’ve been in (tight games) all year, but we really needed to get this one.”

It’s not always fancy, but it has been effective for Centennial, which has found comfort in these situations all season. The Cougars won 8-7 over Minnetonka last week. They defeated Totino-Grace 3-0 earlier in the season. In eight regular-season games, the Cougars scored more than 18 points just twice.

“We get in that position a lot at the end of games, and that’s when we’re just going to put our big dogs in and pound the ball,” said Centennial quarterback Daylen Cummings. “It’s fun.”

After forcing Woodbury to burn two of its timeouts during its game-clinching drive, Centennial was facing a third-and-1. Cummings raced around the right side of the Royals defense with what looked like a clear path to the end zone. Instead, the junior showed the poise of a veteran, sliding down in bounds and preserving the ability to burn the remainder of the clock.

Cummings finished the game with 66 rushing yards on 12 carries. Seven Cougars toted the ball at least once as Centennial rolled up 263 rushing yards.

“Our offense, we’re gonna ground and pound. We’re gonna punch you in the mouth,” Cummings said. “That’s our game. We’re physical.”

The only scoring of the first half came at the end of a lengthy Cougar drive that stalled inside the Woodbury 5-yard line. Kicker Eli Nowacki drilled a 25-yard field goal to give Centennial a 3-0 lead at the break.

Centennial made it 10-0 on the opening drive of the second half when Marcus Whiting scored from a yard out. That was the score until a minute and a half into the fourth, when Bjellos connected on a 16-yard scoring strike to receiver Jason Kauck.

Cummings answered with a touchdown on a 3-yard keeper to make it 17-7 before Bjellos connected with Quentin Cobb-Butler from 5 yards out to give the Royals a glimmer of hope.

“Against good teams you have to put points on the board. We knew we weren’t going to have a lot of possessions, so when you advance (into the red zone), you have to score, and we didn’t,” said Woodbury head coach Andy Hill. “Then when we finally did, it was too little, too late and we couldn’t stop them.”