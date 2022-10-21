How will the new British Prime Minister be elected next week?





CNN

—



When Amber Sizemore and her family headed out of state to celebrate her birthday last week, she had hoped her baby girl, Raegan, would try swimming. But the normally energetic and adventurous 15-month-old was not herself on Saturday.

“She hated it and she normally likes the water,” Sizemore said.

On Sunday, as the family returned to Ohio, the little girl was “coughing like crazy.”

“She coughed so hard she threw up,” Sizemore said. Raegan also stopped eating and developed a fever.

When Tylenol didn’t help, Sizemore rushed her to urgent care and told them that RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, a cold-like virus, was circulating at Raegan’s daycare center, where Sizemore also works.

The test came back positive and Raegan’s vital signs prompted emergency care staff to tell Sizemore to take her daughter to the hospital.

As soon as they saw his vital signs, staff at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland knew they had to admit Raegan, his mother said. She needed oxygen.

“They were great here and took good care of her, but the scariest thing is that if I hadn’t already known she was exposed to RSV, I might have left her coughing” , said Sizemore. “I’m glad I didn’t wait.”

There is now an “unprecedented” increase in RSV cases among children in the United States, some doctors have told CNN.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t track hospitalizations or deaths for RSV like it does for the flu, but it said on Thursday there has been an increase in RSV cases in many regions of the country.

Several children’s hospitals told CNN they have been “overwhelmed” with patients at a time of year when it is unusual to have a surge of RSV patients.

And overall, pediatric hospital beds are fuller now than they have been in the past two years, according to federal data.

The US Department of Health and Human Services does not specify the reason for the hospitalization, but about three-quarters of available pediatric hospital beds nationwide are currently in use. By comparison, pediatric hospital beds were about two-thirds full on an average day for the past two years.

With the push of RSV, UH Rainbow Babies a had so many patients, he was diverted for a few days in early October, meaning he couldn’t accept external ER admissions. He’s taking patients again now, but he’s still plagued with cases of RSV.

There has been such a dramatic increase in cases in Connecticut that Connecticut Children’s Hospital has coordinated with the governor and public health commissioner to determine whether to call in the National Guard to expand its ability to care for these young patients.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve been at Connecticut Children’s for 25 years and I’ve never seen this level of flare-up specifically for RSV coming into our hospital,” Dr. Juan Salazar, the hospital’s executive vice president and chief medical officer, told CNN. .

In Texas, where RSV cases typically spike in December or January, Cook Children’s Emergency Department in Fort Worth and its urgent care see significant numbers of RSV cases. Nearly half of the intensive care unit is filled with RSV cases, hospital spokesperson Kim Brown said; between October 2 and 8, there were 210 cases of RSV at Cook Children’s; a week later there were 288.

Lindy, 4-month-old daughter of Jeff and Zoey Green, was admitted to Cook on Sunday.

At the hospital, Lindy’s fever was so high at one point that they said they used ice packs to cool her down.

“I don’t know how, but she slept with those ice packs on her,” said Zoey Green, holding an exhausted Lindy in the hospital. She said they were trying to keep her hydrated so she didn’t have to go back to an IV.

“We want her to be better, that’s for sure.”

Dr. Mallory Davis, an infection control specialist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is also seeing an early rise.

“We are very comprehensive and our census numbers are quite high as we sort of figure out how to accommodate all the sick children in the community,” she said.

Colorado Children’s Hospital has seen an early increase in RSV hospitalizations and is beginning to see the first flu cases of the season, said Dr. the University of Colorado.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of patients since late summer, which started with rhinoviruses and enteroviruses when the children returned to school, and which is now being driven by RSV and parainfluenza,” said he declared. “With flu season rapidly approaching with what appears to be an early start, we are concerned about the steady increase in the number of sick children requiring hospitalization.”

At UH Rainbow Babies, the staff are hoping things won’t get much worse. “I mean, hopefully we’re peaking right now, because if we’re not, then damn it,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director for pediatric infection control.

RSV cases can often fill hospitals, even during regular seasons, because there aren’t many treatments and it can take several days of supportive care in severe cases, Edwards said.

Sick children “need that oxygen support, so they can’t stay home,” she said.

Experts believe cases in the United States may be increasing now due to the phase of the Covid-19 pandemic we find ourselves in.

When everyone stayed home in 2020 and 2021 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it seemed to change the typical RSV season. The number of cases was low, which created an “immunity hole”.

Children who would normally have caught the virus in those years are now catching it.

The CDC says most children will catch RSV at some point before age 2. It is a highly contagious virus that often does not cause serious illness except in adults who are older or have chronic heart or lung disease or weakened immune systems, and in some infants and children.

There is no specific treatment for RSV and no vaccine. Symptoms usually last a week or two and go away with plenty of fluids and rest.

For some children, however, it can be a much more serious illness. RSV can be especially dangerous for premature infants, newborns, children with weakened immune systems or neuromuscular disorders, and those under age 2 with chronic lung and heart conditions, according to the CDC.

RSV can turn into bronchiolitis, in which the small airways can become inflamed and congested, or pneumonia. A child may need to stay in the hospital so they can get extra oxygen or even mechanical ventilation to help them breathe.

An infected person can transmit RSV by coughing or sneezing. If the respiratory droplets land on a surface like a doorknob or desk and someone else touches her and then touches her face, she can get sick.

RSV symptoms

It’s usually such a mild condition that adults often don’t realize they have it, or think it’s just a cold or allergies and continue to interact with others .

“It’s not a tiresome virus like the flu or Covid, so you feel really good,” Edwards said. “And then what happens is your neighbor has this beautiful baby, and you bring a pan, and you kiss this little baby because you feel good. You don’t feel sick. And unfortunately, you pass it on to them, and sometimes they end up in the hospital.

Older siblings can also transmit the virus to younger ones.

“Babies drool on toys and each other and everything, so daycare centers pass that on too,” Edwards said.

If your child is coughing or lethargic, or just doesn’t seem like himself, it’s a good idea to take him to his pediatrician. The doctor’s office will have the tests to determine if it is RSV, the flu, Covid-19 or strep.

Pediatricians say a trip to the emergency room may be necessary if a baby is dehydrated; if they have difficult, labored, shallow or rapid breathing; if they have a high fever or bluish skin; or if they stop responding. The CDC says most improve with supportive care and can often go home after a few days.

Doctors say the best way to prevent RSV infections is to teach children to cough and sneeze into a tissue or their elbows rather than their hands. Also try to keep frequently touched surfaces clean.

“Hand hygiene is the single most important thing we can do to keep ourselves and others safe,” said Davis, of Grand Rapids Children’s Hospital. She tells people never to touch their face unless they have recently washed their hands.

When children or adults are sick, they should do one thing and one thing only, she said: “Stay home when you are sick so you don’t spread the respiratory disease you have.

Sizemore, whose daughter is still in hospital with RSV but appears to be getting better, also advises people to take the virus seriously.

“I would like other parents to know that they should not monitor their child’s cough lightly and take the symptoms seriously,” she said. “It could have been a much worse situation if we hadn’t gotten Raegan’s help.”