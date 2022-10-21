She got a post-pandemic gut punch that is hitting renters across the nation this year. After landlords largely suspended rent hikes and federal assistance came during shutdowns, renters are now paying a steep price for that brief clemency. Nationwide, rents are up 11.3 percent this year, according to the real-estate-research firm CoStar Group. In some parts, like in Mallman’s working-class complex, the penalty … is weighing in at 25 percent.