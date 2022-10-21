Interpol Enters the Metaverse for Worldwide Law Enforcement

Dream Assembly Base Camp first cohort consists of eight start-ups that are focused on shaping the future of Web3 luxury commerce

The remote 12-week program is tailored to each start-up and will cover topics including luxury commerce, token design & economics, product roadmap, NFTs and community strategy

Start-ups will have direct access and support from Web3 mentors from the gaming, retail, marketing, talent management industries and venture capital

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DABC–FARFETCH Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, and Outlier Ventures, the leading global Web3 accelerator and investor, today announced the first cohort of start-ups for the Dream Assembly Base Camp accelerator program. The eight companies who are part of the first cohort are working to shape the future of Web3 luxury commerce and were selected from over 200 applications from around the world.

Dream Assembly Base Camp will provide a cohort of the most promising Web3 start-ups in the luxury fashion and lifestyle sectors with a curated program of mentorship, networking and support in order to help drive the future of Web3 luxury commerce.

FARFETCH and Outlier Ventures are pleased to announce the eight new companies that will take part in the program. These are: altr, Curie, iiNDYVERSE, METAV.RS, Mintouge, Reblium, SKNUPS and WEAR.

Martin Avetisyan, Chief Growth Officer, FARFETCH, said:

“Web3 is still a nascent industry and there’s so much more to develop and discover. The Dream Assembly Base Camp program is dedicated to supporting the best entrepreneurs and teams to scale to the next level of their development, working in partnership with the industry to design the applications and experiences that will help define the potential of Web3. We’re delighted to be launching and supporting this cohort in partnership with Outlier Ventures who have been backing start-up founders since 2014 and have unrivalled experience in the industry.”

Carol Hilsum, Senior Director of Product Innovation, FARFETCH, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome the first group of start-ups to our inaugural Dream Assembly Base Camp program. We had an incredible response to our call for applications – the community is filled with extraordinary talent and visionary entrepreneurs. The eight companies we have selected for the first cohort all show great potential in shaping the future of web3 luxury commerce.”

Jamie Burke, Founder and CEO, Outlier Ventures, said:

“Because Web3 is both a technological but also cultural movement allowing for new forms of digital scarcity it’s no surprise the fashion and luxury industry have been its first movers. However, to go beyond single NFT drops and campaigns requires a platform with the scale and capabilities of FARFETCH to help to extend Web3 to the very core of the industry’s value chain as a whole. Partnering with their Dream Assembly accelerator, Outlier Ventures brings its unparalleled deep knowledge and network to support start-ups to design, build and launch industry defining solutions with FARFETCH and its vast list of clients.”

The remote 12-week program is tailored to each start-up and will cover topics including luxury commerce, token design & economics, product roadmap, NFT & community strategy amongst others.

Start-ups will have direct access and support from a network of best-in-class Web3 mentors from the gaming, retail, marketing, talent management industries and venture capital.

Meet the first cohort:

altr (US) https://www.altr.space/

altr is a digital fashion platform dedicated to unlocking the value of cultural heritage and archival fashion. altr brings archival fashion and fashion cultural heritage to the metaverse while contributing to its physical-world preservation.

Curie (US) https://www.curie.co/

Curie is a Seattle-based startup, fulfilling the growing need for 3D in e-commerce, across all platforms and experiences, enabling fast and affordable 3D digital twins at scale.

Curie developed proprietary AI technologies and processes to fully-automate the production of 3D assets using only photos as input.

iiNDYVERSE (UK) https://www.iindyverse.com/

iiNDYVERSE is a web3 marketing & commerce no-code SaaS platform that makes it easy for any entertainment and fashion creator to engage their audiences with gamified shoppable Web3 experiences that convert them into loyal customers within the ownership economy.

METAV.RS (FR & HK) https://metav.rs/

METAV.RS is the all-in-one Metaverse Management Platform for brands and agencies, providing whitelabel solutions for NFT Commerce and Cross-Metaverse experiences.

Mintouge (UK) https://www.mintouge.com/

Mintouge is an eCommerce plug-in enabling luxury brands to on-ramp their product catalogues to Web3. Digital twins will be made available for avatars across multiple Metaverses and unlock token gated experiences to drive customer loyalty.

Reblium (NL) https://www.reblium.com/

Reblium delivers a premium avatar experience and enables you to express your unique digital identity in Web3. Scan your face in seconds and get ready to blend between gender, ethnicity, age and fantasy.

SKNUPS (UK) https://sknups.com/

SKNUPS (“skin-ups”) platform enables brands and creators to launch high-quality digital collectibles that connect into multiple games, experiences and Metaverses. The model empowers the participating brands and creators to build repeatable, scalable revenues. Led by an all-star founding team with expertise from LVMH, Kering, Dazed, ESL Gaming, Activision and Ubisoft.

WEAR (HK) https://www.wear-nft.com/

WEAR is a premium NFT platform, purpose built for luxury brands and contemporary artists. Their ecosystem provides brand partners with a one-stop-shop solution to create products, curate experiences and a marketplace to monetize them.

For more information please visit: https://outlierventures.io/base-camp/dream-assembly-base-camp/

ENDS

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations for the Dream Assembly Base Camp and Web3 luxury commerce, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “see,” “brings,” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on our website at http://farfetchinvestors.com. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of its date of publication. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About FARFETCH

FARFETCH Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, FARFETCH began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the FARFETCH Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,400 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a global platform. FARFETCH’s additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. FARFETCH offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses FARFETCH Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities, and Future Retail, which develops innovations such as our Connected Retail solutions.

For more information, please visit www.farfetchinvestors.com.

About Outlier Ventures

Outlier Ventures has been backing startup founders since 2014. Following huge growth in 2022, it is now the leading global Web3 accelerator and top three crypto investor globally by volume of investments, with a renowned reputation as the go-to authority for Web3 founders, investors and enterprise, to help shape the future of the Metaverse. Outlier Ventures plans to grow its portfolio to 180+ startups by the end of 2022, raising $350m in seed funding across its various accelerator programs and supporting the launch and growth of several billion-dollar crypto economies including Biconomy, Boson Protocol and DIA Data.

For more information, please visit www.outlierventures.io

Contacts

FARFETCH

Susannah Clark

EVP Communications

[email protected]

Maela Jouy

Communications Manager

[email protected]

Outlier Ventures

Nicola Staines

Head of Communications

[email protected]