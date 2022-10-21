Interview With Author Jan Pippins

Finding a cheap Michigan auto insurance policy is of the utmost importance for many residents of Michigan. After all, why pay more for your car insurance then you need to?

In fact , automobile insurance has become a main issue for many residents of not just Michigan but the entire United States. This may be to the fact that people in this country have become tired of relying in public transportation in some cities across America and have now come to realize that cars are truly a necessity.

With these changes in the public perspective, automobile insurance companies have seen an increase in customers in the last couple of years. Big cities give companies the best rates, because they can charge more. The state of Michigan is one of those states in which rates vary immensely because of the differences between cities and the rural population.

Michigan itself has an estimated 10,095,643 million people according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a slight change of 1.6% from 2005. For the people in Michigan it’s good that the population hasn’t grown that much, simply because the less people on the road; the less the risk of accidents.

Before trying to get cheap auto insurance policies in the state of Michigan it is important to understand the regulations and minimum requirements for automobile insurance in the state. Any person that wants to drive a car in the state of Michigan has to obtain what is called a 20/40/10 coverage. This means that if you are a resident of the state and want to be able to drive you will first have to get a policy that covers $20,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $40,000 in bodily injury liability total per accident and $10,000 property damage liability per accident.

It is important to highlight that this is the minimum coverage that a driver can have, for this reason is the cheapest thing in the market. Another important point to mention is that the state does not require personal injury protection coverage (covers yourself in case of injury during an accident), but most people acquire it because they want to be medically covered if they get injured in a crash.

As said before the minimum coverage is the cheapest option that a person has when it comes to buying auto insurance in Michigan. However, for people that are leasing a car or that are still making payments on a vehicle it is required to have collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. These people can achieve the goal of low cost MI car insurance through other means. One of the options these people have is to raise their deductible to something higher and of course, that they can afford. The higher the deductible is, the higher the out of pocket costs during an accident. This means that although you will have to pay more when you get in a wreck, the monthly payments will be less because of that.

Another way for Michigan residents to find the cheapest Michigan automobile insurance policy is to simply go shop around. Although some people don’t have enough time, they can do so from the comfort of their own home. On the Internet they will be able to go to the company’s website and some even give you big rebates if you enroll online.

On the other hand if you are planning on going around your local auto insurance agencies, then you have all the tools needed to succeed. Be sure to visit three or more local agencies and ask for every single policy and their prices. Always remember that agents can be the key to the low cost MI car insurance policy that will make room in your budget for vacations, big screen TV’s, and plenty of other things that are much more fun to purchase than a boring auto insurance policy.

Last but not least you can opt for just bundling all of your Michigan insurance policies together or by asking for discounts when getting quotes. When you bundle insurances together this means that you will have your home, life, health, auto or casualty insurances all under one provider. With the increase in insurance agencies, many of them have actually started to offer more services. This bundling of your Michigan auto insurance policy with your Michigan homeowners insurance policy for example is called the “multiple lines” discount so be sure and ask your MI auto insurance broker for details.

Also, make sure you ask every company that you come across about discounts in the state. Although they may vary from company to company, most providers will offer a discount for people that have good driver records. If you have been driving for more than three years and you don’t have any citations of accidents accounted for, you will be able to save A LOT of money!! Other discounts include the safety features discount (for air bags, alarms, anti lock brakes, etc), good student discount, defensive driver discount, and many others.