Islanders had no answers to Devils speed play

After a 4-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday night, Mathew Barzal blamed the Islanders’ myriad offensive problems on a problem with the speed of their opponents.

Biggest problem: The Islanders are set to face five straight teams that have speed — and skill — in droves. After a back-to-back game this weekend at the Lightning and Panthers, they come home to face the Rangers, then have another back-to-back game, in Carolina and at home against defending champion Avalanche.

This streak includes three of last season’s four conference finalists, the Presidents’ Trophy winners and the Metropolitan Division winners.

So if they don’t find a way to deal with speed quickly, their 2-2 start could become a nightmare by Halloween.

“I don’t think we’ve faced such a fast team before,” Barzal said. “It’s a fast hockey club there. They make a ton of games. I just got hit with a lot of speed. We flipped the pucks and fed them. That was the master key, I think, tonight.

Jesper Bratt skates with the puck in the Devils’ 4-1 win. The Islanders struggled to keep up with New Jersey’s fast pace. PA

The night was a punch after back-to-back encouraging performances in which the Islanders beat the Ducks 7-1 and outscored the Sharks 5-2. The Devils, a division rival with its own issues – primarily the goalie – represented a beatable foe before a tough time.

If Thursday foreshadowed what was to come, the Islanders are going to have a big problem on their hands, and fast.

“I would just say put the pucks in better spots,” Barzal said, when asked how they can better manage their opponent’s speed. “Not turning the puck over. No more cycle play, can’t turn the puck over, can’t block shots. I just need to fuel our cycle game to the lowest. Hopefully that will wrap up the transition game with these quick teams.

Coach Lane Lambert didn’t have much to say afterward, but he also knows the Islanders need to be better when they face the Lightning on Saturday.

“For a man, we all know we’re better than that,” coach Lane Lambert said. “We’re going to look at it and learn from it, because that’s what we need to do, and we’ll move on.”

The fisherman’s jersey is back.

The Islanders will don their doomed mid-1990s look six times this season as part of the NHL’s reverse retro jersey initiative, the team announced Thursday. The jersey features the same fisherman logo the Islanders donned in 1995-96, although the color scheme is slightly different.

The look will make its 2022-23 debut on Dec. 10 at home against the Hurricanes. The Islanders will also wear it for home games on December 23, December 27, January 12, January 21 and January 28.

The Islanders assigned Bode Wilde to the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators and forward Richard Panik to Lausanne HC in the Swiss A League.