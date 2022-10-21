LONDON — She campaigned for prime minister as the ideological embodiment of 1980s Iron Lady Margaret Thatcher, a strong, outspoken woman in pearls who would finally unleash the true post-Brexit potential of the Britain by cutting taxes on investors and businesses, and getting the workers to work a little harder.
Jarred Vanderbilt, who defined Timberwolves’ identity, makes his return to Target Center
In his first regular-season game as a member of the Utah Jazz, Jarred Vanderbilt gobbled up 12 rebounds in his first 12 minutes of action, to the surprise of no one in the Timberwolves’ locker room.
“Yeah, that’s Vando, for sure,” Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell said.
Minnesota witnessed that type of effort, passion and production on a nightly basis for the last season and a half. Vanderbilt, 23, who will make his return to Target Center on Friday for the first time since he was dealt as part of the Rudy Gobert trade when Utah comes to the Twin Cities, was the spark plug who played a large role in changing the course of the Timberwolves’ franchise from cellar dweller to a playoff team a year ago.
The 6-foot-9 forward did so by playing with a relentless energy that permeated throughout the rest of the team. That energy and effort became Minnesota’s identity.
“He definitely challenged you to bring your energy every day,” Taurean Prince said. “I was unaware that that was really his first year really getting those minutes. And I didn’t realize it until he was gone. But credit to him. He’s gonna have a good career.”
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch called coaching Vanderbilt “a pleasure.”
“The guy works hard. He does a lot of the small things that lead to winning,” Finch said.
And he did so, Karl-Anthony Towns noted, without asking any questions. Vanderbilt was a player who mastered his role as an offensive rebounder and high-level defender, which freed up others to shine in their respective areas of expertise.
“That’s what makes him so special — his value is deeper than stats. There’s a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet that Vando does,” Towns said. “It was one of those things where you knew every single night that things were going to be energetic and people were going to need to run hard, and you could always trust that Vando was doing 40-yard dashes out there.”
He’s a sparkplug Minnesota will now match up against, which could be a problem. One of the few questions facing these Timberwolves is whether they can still reach that level of energy they had last season without the likes of Vanderbilt on the floor. They did not rise to the challenge in Wednesday’s season opener, nearly losing to an inferior Oklahoma City Thunder team simply because they were so brutally out-worked — something that rarely occurred in Vanderbilt’s presence.
“The energy he brought every single game, it’s dope,” Nowell said.
It’s not easy to replace a guy like that.
“Not everybody plays with the energy, effort and passion that he does, so it’s kind of tough,” Jordan McLaughlin said. “But we’ve got a lot of guys in here that can get close to that.”
When asked who could step up in that department, Finch started to list through the entire roster. It needs to be a collective effort.
“They got to do it. If we want to go anywhere, we got to do it,” Finch said. “So, it’s about making yourselves uncomfortable and putting your body on the line.”
So, in other words, be like Jarred Vanderbilt.
“It’s cool to see those guys,” Towns said of former teammates Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro and Vanderbilt. “They gave a lot to this franchise and its history, so respect is earned to them on this side, and I hope the fans give them that respect they deserve.”
Kadarius Toney confident he can get healthy and become Giant playmaker
Kadarius Toney has no doubt that he’ll be back to make dynamic plays for the Giants.
“When I step back out there, I feel like I’m gonna be who I originally was,” Toney said Thursday.
The problem is Toney hasn’t stepped out there much due to injuries to both of his hamstrings. He is slated to miss his fifth straight game on Sunday in Jacksonville. He’s jogging on the side of Brian Daboll’s practices, cautiously rehabbing.
“I mean when you go hard, stuff happens,” Toney said, explaining his frequent injuries.
The potential of a Toney return keeps Giants fans on the edge of their seats, however infrequently he’s been able to suit up.
Fans can’t get Toney’s 10-catch, 189-yard Dallas performance from 2021 out of their heads.
One Giants fan in Manhattan on Tuesday, hovering around the NFL owners’ meetings, had one question for a Giants beat writer: ‘What’s with Toney? Is he coming back?’
Hypothetically, if Toney ever put it all together, the thinking is that he could supercharge Daboll’s offense and take the 5-1 Giants to new heights.
Unfortunately, the reality is Toney hasn’t been available since the Giants drafted him No. 20 overall in 2021.
He’s missed 11 of a possible 23 games in his first two NFL seasons so far due to numerous injuries. So it’s impossible to count on him.
Toney disagrees, of course. He said he doesn’t doubt himself a bit despite so many setbacks.
“Why would I doubt myself?” he said. “I mean, I know what I can do and what I can’t do. Everybody let one downfall or one mishap or one thing go[ing] wrong determine the outcome of how they feel or whatever. I really don’t care for that. I’m here to do one job, I’m here to play, be the best that I can be. I’m not here for all that. Come on.”
Toney, 23, is in a tough spot because he’s still trying to prove himself to this new Giants regime while also working to get healthy.
The Giants made calls looking to trade Toney in the spring after Joe Schoen and Daboll inherited the roster. The market didn’t develop. Toney missed all three preseason games with a hamstring injury.
Then Daboll only played Toney seven snaps in the Giants’ Week 1 win in Tennessee. He logged 28 snaps against Carolina in Week 2. And he hasn’t played since.
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. Returning to play could function as an audition for Toney, as well as a short-term boost for the Giants at the very least.
Asked if he receives feedback from the coaches and front office, Toney said: “I’m coming in, doing my job every day. I mean, I don’t hear nothing bad, so I guess I gotta be doing good.”
“Whatever happens, I’m getting ready like it’s a game,” he said of his weekly mindset. “I get feedback every now and again or whatever, I guess you could say. But I mean, I’m locked in. So I really don’t even care for too much words or nothing.”
Toney knows this situation gets fixed with action. He only has two catches for zero yards and two rushes for 23 yards so far in his second pro season.
Reinjuring the same hamstring cost Toney the Cowboys and Bears games in Weeks 3 and 4. Then Daboll said Toney tweaked the other, healthy hamstring on the indoor turf practice field leading up to the Week 5 Packers game in London.
Toney didn’t even make the trip with the team across the Atlantic Ocean. And he’s still on ice.
Asked how he hurt his other hamstring, Toney said: “I dunno. Running.”
The wide receiver admitted he “probably” tried to come back too quickly from his first injury. He said that’s part of the reason they’re “clearly” being conservative with this rehab.
“If you ask anybody, the best doctor or whatever, hamstrings are very tricky,” Toney said. “So if you feel like your hamstring is better, it might not be. You never know. It’s all about how you feel, I guess you could say.”
Toney said he’s been getting “better.” He said he’s sprinting and cutting already on the field.
“Oh yeah, I’m cool,” he said. “I’m good, yeah.”
He had a couple of entertaining, snappy one-liners about his health status during a cordial yet combative interview session.
On his timetable for a return: “I’m not an information giver.”
On the percentage his hamstring is healthy: “I don’t know no percentages. I didn’t know your body had percentages like that.”
Asked about how often he reacts on social media to critics, Toney quipped: “What you mean? I could post what I want, man. What you talking about? [laughs] Y’all wild.”
And regardless of how many people have counted him out, Toney said it doesn’t matter.
“I really don’t care,” he said. “I been going against odds all my life. Why would it be different now?”
Liz Truss quits: How she became Britain’s shortest prime minister
Liz Truss, once a triumphalist, resigned in humiliation on Thursday, after 45 days in office, becoming not a modern Tory icon but the shortest prime minister in British history.
Truss was bowled over by what is widely seen as her incompetence, her inability to sell her vision – not just to lawmakers in her Conservative party and the small number of conservatives in the backcountry, but to the wider electorate and to currency and bond traders in London.
His ousting also reflects a lingering identity crisis among Tories – a fragmentation that has led to the agonizing experience of Brexit and leaves open the question of not just who will lead the country, but in which direction.
Britain is adrift on its place in the world and its relationship with Europe, on how to deal with soaring inflation and an anticipated recession, and on the way forward. track on issues ranging from immigration to climate change.
Truss has been quick to flip herself and her growth plan on the supply side, swiftly jettisoning key ministers and eviscerating her signature policy, with her tax cuts for high earners, investors and companies, financed in the short term by more borrowing and debt.
Boris Johnson idolized Churchill. Britain’s next leader could turn to Thatcher.
The U-turn helped calm bond traders momentarily and boosted the British currency. But that was not enough to save her politically.
“Given the situation, I cannot deliver the term for which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she said Thursday outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Downing Street. “So I spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him of my resignation.”
Tory power brokers are bitterly divided over who should lead their party next and become Britain’s third prime minister in eight weeks.
The Conservative Party plans to choose a new leader by October 28, after party lawmakers vote in Parliament and an online vote involving the party’s paying members – less than 0.3% of the UK population. Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee, the Conservative Party’s parliamentary caucus, has announced a sweeping change to the rules, truncating what is usually a two-month process.
Any Tory lawmaker can put their name forward, provided they have the support of at least 100 colleagues from their party in parliament – a pretty high bar.
Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer who twice tried to become Prime Minister, quickly ruled himself out.
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss’ main rival in the last leadership race, warned that his economic policies would end in disaster – a “never land” as he called it.
There’s also Penny Mordaunt, the current leader of the House of Commons, who came third in the last contest and is popular with Conservative Party loyalists – although in a snap poll of the general public, most respondents couldn’t name her when shown a photo.
Penny Mordaunt could be Britain’s next prime minister. Few know who she is.
Another option: The return of Boris Johnson. Rumors are swirling that he could mount a boost for the rare role of former and future prime minister.
His allies told British newspapers he believed it was in the “national interest” for him to stage a return.
Many voters might not want Johnson or his party to try again. The Conservatives have been in power for 12 years and millions of bad headlines. If there were a general election now, they would almost certainly be wiped out. The Labor Party, the opposition party, gained 30 points in the polls.
Labor leader Keir Starmer, who didn’t have to do much more than sit back and watch his rivals implode, called for general elections “now”.
“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by once again snapping their fingers and shuffling people at the top without the consent of the British people,” Starmer said in a statement after Truss’ announcement. “They don’t have a mandate to subject the country to a new experience; Britain is not their personal fiefdom to rule as they wish.
What future for Boris Johnson? Books, chronicles, speeches, a return?
But because the Johnson-led Tories won the general election in 2019, they don’t have to go to another vote until 2024. A motion to call a snap election would require at least two-thirds of the vote in parliament. That would only be possible if the Conservatives supported the measure, which they would be loath to do so long as they are so low in the polls.
Truss herself should have been safe from another leadership challenge for at least a year. But conservatives are notorious for ruthlessly rejecting their leaders. David Cameron has come out for opposing Brexit. Theresa May is out for failing to get Brexit done. Johnson is out for a pile of scandals and for misleading members of his own party, who have declared him unfit to govern.
Truss was thrown under the bus for gross mismanagement of the economy, but also because it quickly became apparent that she was not helping her party win back voters’ trust. YouGov said she was the most unpopular prime minister the organization had ever tracked.
On Thursday, a day after telling parliament she was a ‘fighter, not a quitter’, Truss met the powerful chairman of the 1922 committee, who reportedly knew exactly how many Tory MPs had issued secret letters of no confidence. in his direction.
At least 16 Tory lawmakers had formally called for his resignation, after a chaotic and confusing 24 hours, which saw allegations of intimidation in Parliament and the resignation of the Home Secretary and may have been the final straw for the left.
Among the disgruntled was the Tory lawmaker Gary Rueterwho tweeted: ‘Sadly it looks like we need to change leaders BUT even though the angel Gabriel now takes over, the parliamentary party urgently needs to rediscover discipline, mutual respect and teamwork if we are to (i) to govern the United Kingdom well and (ii) to avoid the massacre at the next election.
In a heated interview Wednesday night, lawmaker Charles Walker spoke candidly about his frustrations. “I am livid,” he said. “I really shouldn’t say this, but I hope all those people who put Liz Truss in number 10, I hope it was worth it… because the damage they did to our party is extraordinary.”
Truss can be held liable for six weeks of damages. The previous record holder for prime minister with the shortest term was George Canning, who lasted 119 days – from April 12, 1827 until his death on August 8, 1827.
In the end, Liz Truss didn’t survive a wilted lettuce
‘Our lettuce wins as Liz Truss quits,’ said the tabloid Daily Star, which last week, when things looked perilous for the leader, began live-streaming a photo of the Prime Minister next to a head of wilted lettuce with shelf life. only 10 days.
News of Truss’s resignation stole the show at the opening of a European Union summit in Brussels, as leaders entering the meetings were asked to weigh in on Britain’s political crisis. There were glimpses of schadenfreude and sly smiles from leaders who sat on the other side of the Brexit negotiations. But the leaders mostly kept it classy, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying he hoped Britain would “return to political stability very quickly”.
Emily Rauhala in Brussels contributed to this report.
Twins have three Gold Glove finalists: Carlos Correa, Luis Arraez and Max Kepler
Three Twins were honored for their defense on Thursday, named Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists. The winners will be revealed on Nov. 1 during a special edition of Baseball Tonight on ESPN.
Shortstop Carlos Correa, who won both the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove last season, is one of three nominees at his position, along with Jeremy Peña, his replacement in Houston, and Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
Correa also won the Diamond Award for the Twins’ Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.
Luis Arraez, whom the Twins converted into a first baseman this season, was nominated at his new position, along with Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays). Arraez played 65 games at first base this season, as well as 41 at second, seven at third and 38 as the team’s designated hitter.
Twins right fielder Max Kepler was nominated at his position, along with Jackie Bradley Jr. (Red Sox, Blue Jays) and Kyle Tucker (Astros). Kepler’s 11 Outs Above Average, per Statcast, tied for 17th in Major League Baseball.
Gold Glove winners are voted on by managers and coaches. Rawlings also takes into account the SABR Defensive Index, which comprises about 25 percent of the vote.
US doctor removes 23 contact lenses stuck in eye like a ‘stack of pancakes’ | California
An ophthalmologist in California says an elderly patient who complained of blurry vision ended up having 23 disposable contact lenses in her eye.
“To this day, she herself doesn’t understand how it happened,” Newport Beach ophthalmologist Dr. Katerina Kurteeva told a local news channel. “She’s still baffled by it all.”
Photographs and a video of a cascade of contact lenses being removed from a woman’s eye have since gone viral on Kurteeva’s Instagram page and sparked a flurry of horrified media coverage.
The patient, who is 70, was avoiding regular visits to her eye doctor because she was afraid of being infected with Covid-19, Kurteeva told the Today Show. When she finally entered Kurteeva’s office in early September, the woman said she felt something strange in her right eye.
After retrieving a few contact lenses from her eye and spotting others, Kurteeva asked her assistant to record the removal on her phone. “I thought this might be my Guinness Book of World Records moment,” the doctor told Insider.com.
Finding a patient with 23 disposable contact lenses in one eye is not a record number, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. In 2017, doctors preparing a 67-year-old British woman for cataract surgery found 27 contact lenses in her eye.
Dr. Thomas Steinemann, clinical spokesperson for the academy, called the situation “actually not that rare” and said patients wearing contact lenses in their eyes might experience a burning sensation “like an eye dry”.
Decades of contact lens wear can desensitize the eyes, making it less likely for people to experience missing contact lenses, even if they’re trapped inside the eye, Kurteeva said.
Also, as people get older, “the upper eyelid cavity gets very deep,” Kurteeva told ABC7. “In her case, all those contact lenses were able to hide like a stack of pancakes very deep inside in the least sensitive part of her eye.”
Kurteeva told the media that her patient wanted to remain anonymous, but had returned for a follow-up visit and had already started wearing her contact lenses again, despite the doctor’s suggestion that she try to give her a break. their eyes.
“She was really lucky in that situation,” Kurteeva told ABC7. “It doesn’t always end so well.”
Dolphins cornerbacks epitomizing ‘next man up’ out of necessity — and looking for interceptions
The phrase “next man up” is commonly used in sports circles, and the Miami Dolphins cornerbacks have come to embody that saying.
It was known Miami’s depth at the position would be tested from the start, when Byron Jones remained on the physically-unable-to-perform list due to offseason surgery on his lower left leg. Then, the injuries began mounting, and in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, those “next men” that were up extended further down the depth chart.
Nik Needham was carted off the Hard Rock Stadium field Sunday, lost for the season to an Achilles injury. Keion Crossen exited with a knee injury, and Kader Kohou was already out with an oblique injury. So third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene received significant snaps for the second consecutive game, and special teamer Justin Bethel was even called upon to play defense for the first time all season.
“What we have on the roster is what we have on the roster. We always say, ‘Next man up,’” said defensive backs coach Sam Madison on Thursday, as the Dolphins have not opted to sign a free-agent cornerback ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “These guys are doing an unbelievable job of understanding what we’re trying to get done. … We have guys that, just in case [they] need to go in there and get things done, we’ll plug and play.”
The Dolphins, while fortunate that All-Pro Xavien Howard’s groin injuries no longer appear to be a concern, could face another week when they dig deep at cornerback. Jones doesn’t have an imminent return in sight. Needham’s out for the year. Crossen missed Wednesday and Thursday practices, and Kohou’s oblique is limiting him in the undrafted rookie’s hope for a return.
“I didn’t even know what my oblique was until they told me I injured it,” said Kohou, noting various movements the pain affects. “You use it for like everything.”
Igbinoghene is bound to be targeted heavily Sunday as Howard likely takes one of Pittsburgh’s top three receivers in Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Chase Claypool. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins made that clear last week when he threw for receiver Adam Thielen on back-to-back passes when covered by Igbinoghene.
But Igbinoghene held his own, deflecting both of those. Outside of the pass-interference penalty late in the first half, he had a solid showing in his 31 defensive snaps.
“He’s kind of risen to the challenge,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said. “He’s been very competitive. He’s been good at the line of scrimmage, and like all of our guys, we’re striving for consistency play in and play out.”
Said Madison: “He’s one of those guys that’s going to go out there and give it his all. He’s still learning the position, and I’m trying to give him all the little tools that he can to go out there and be — not perfect — but be in a position to make plays.”
Of Bethel’s first 13 defensive snaps as a Dolphin on Sunday, Madison said: “He’s a professional. He’s been in this league. He’s been around it for a very long time. A majority of his career, he’s a special teams guy, but he understands everything that we want him to get done.”
Miami had 11 three-and-outs defensively against Minnesota as the Vikings were held to 234 total yards of offense.
But the Dolphins haven’t forced any turnovers in their three-game losing streak and haven’t had an interception, specifically, since the opening defensive series of the season against the New England Patriots, when Howard tipped a pass to the end zone for a pick from safety Jevon Holland. Miami has four takeaways on the season and just one since the opener.
“Are we making attempts at turnovers? Are we punching at the ball? Are those things happening? Are we getting enough people to the ball?” Boyer poses as questions he asks his defenders to increase turnover production. “I would say we’ve had our opportunities where we’ve been in position to catch the ball. We got to make those plays.
“Whether you bat balls at the line of scrimmage, you defend balls on a pass and you have other people running to the ball that have an opportunity for that tip ball, then that increases your odds. Those are things that we’re working on. … As long as we continue to do that, sooner or later, they’ll come.”
Kohou mentioned that defensive backs can’t get overly eager looking for interceptions, either, and have to stick to playing within the scheme. Madison noted he’s getting his cornerbacks to turn their head around and attack the football when the ball is in the air.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown four interceptions in his 83 pass attempts this season, so facing the rookie passer could present an opportunity.
With the revolving door at cornerback, the safety combination of Holland and Brandon Jones has had to stay in two-high coverage more than it has in the past under Boyer.
“Helping those guys, helping them understand what we’re doing and calming them down and making them feel comfortable and play at a high level,” said safeties coach Steve Gregory of what his unit can do to help. “We just got to work together, communicate together and help each other out as best we can.”
Madison said Needham had surgery on his torn Achilles on Wednesday. The fourth-year cornerback told his position coach that he wants to remain involved in meetings throughout the season.
“He was a guy that could go and play corner, he could play star, he could play safety,” Madison said, “and he’s going to be one of those pieces that we’re really going to miss.”
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986.
The verdict in the civil trial came with lightning speed. Jurors at a federal court in New York deliberated for a little more than an hour before deciding that Rapp hadn’t proven his allegations.
When the verdict was read, Spacey dropped his head, then hugged his lawyers. He didn’t speak to reporters as he left the courthouse.
“We’re very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” said his attorney, Jennifer Keller.
“What’s next is Mr. Spacey is going to be proven that he’s innocent of anything he’s been accused of. That there was no truth to any of the allegations,” she added, a reference to other sexual misconduct claims against the actor, including criminal charges in England.
During the trial, Rapp testified that Spacey had invited him to his apartment for a party, then approached him in a bedroom after the other guests left. He said the actor, then 26, picked him up and briefly laid on top of him on a bed.
Rapp testified that he wriggled away and fled as an inebriated Spacey asked if he was sure he wanted to leave.
In his sometimes-tearful testimony, Spacey told the jury it never happened, and he would never have been attracted to someone who was 14.
The lawsuit sought $40 million in damages.
Rapp and his lawyers also left the courthouse without speaking to reporters. In his closing statements to the jury Thursday, Rapp’s lawyer, Richard Steigman, accused Spacey of lying on the witness stand.
“He lacks credibility,” Steigman said. “Sometimes the simple truth is the best. The simple truth is that this happened.”
Rapp, 50, and Spacey, 63, each testified over several days at the three-week trial.
Rapp’s claims, and those of others, abruptly interrupted what had been a soaring career for the two-time Academy Award winning actor, who lost his job on the Netflix series “House of Cards” and saw other opportunities dry up. Rapp is a regular on TV’s “Star Trek: Discovery” and was part of the original Broadway cast of “Rent.”
Spacey faced charges in Massachusetts that he groped a man at a bar — allegations that were later dropped by prosecutors.
Three months ago, he pleaded not guilty in London to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London.
A judge in Los Angeles this summer approved an arbitrator’s decision to order Spacey to pay $30.9 million to the makers of “House of Cards” for violating his contract by sexually harassing crew members.
The Associated Press does not usually name people alleging sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Rapp has done.
At the trial, Spacey testified that he was sure the encounter with Rapp never happened, in part because he was living in a studio apartment rather than the one bedroom that Rapp cited, and he never had a gathering beyond a housewarming party.
“I knew I wouldn’t have any sexual interest in Anthony Rapp or any child. That I knew,” he told jurors.
During her closing arguments to the jury, Keller suggested reasons Rapp imagined the encounter with Spacey or made it up.
It was possible, she said, that Rapp invented it based on his experience performing in “Precious Sons,” a play in which actor Ed Harris picks up Rapp’s character and lays on top of him, mistaking him briefly for his wife before discovering it is his son.
She also suggested that Rapp later grew jealous that Spacey became a megastar while Rapp had “smaller roles in small shows” after his breakthrough performance in Broadway’s “Rent.”
“So here we are today and Mr. Rapp is getting more attention from this trial than he has in his entire acting life,” Keller said.
During two days of testimony, Spacey expressed regret for a 2017 statement he issued when Rapp first went public, in which he said he didn’t recall the encounter, but if it happened “I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”
Dabbed his eyes with a tissue, Spacey said he’d been pressured by publicists and lawyers into issuing an empathetic statement at a time when the #MeToo movement made everyone in the industry nervous.
“I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something you didn’t do,” he said.
He also cried as he said he regretted revealing publicly that he was gay the same day Rapp’s accusations surfaced because some interpreted his announcement as an effort to change the subject or deflect from Rapp’s revelations.
Spacey had testified that he spoke at the trial about deeply personal matters, telling the jury his father was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi who berated him as gay because he liked the theater.
Spacey also gave courtroom spectators a brief taste of his acting chops when he briefly imitated his Broadway costar at the time, Jack Lemon. He had testified earlier that his ability at impressions aided him in his acting career.
___
This story has been updated to correct the day of the week in the lead paragraph to Thursday, not Tuesday.
