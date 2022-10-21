News
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986.
The verdict in the civil trial came with lightning speed. Jurors at a federal court in New York deliberated for a little more than an hour before deciding that Rapp hadn’t proven his allegations.
When the verdict was read, Spacey dropped his head, then hugged his lawyers. He didn’t speak to reporters as he left the courthouse.
“We’re very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations,” said his attorney, Jennifer Keller.
“What’s next is Mr. Spacey is going to be proven that he’s innocent of anything he’s been accused of. That there was no truth to any of the allegations,” she added, a reference to other sexual misconduct claims against the actor, including criminal charges in England.
During the trial, Rapp testified that Spacey had invited him to his apartment for a party, then approached him in a bedroom after the other guests left. He said the actor, then 26, picked him up and briefly laid on top of him on a bed.
Rapp testified that he wriggled away and fled as an inebriated Spacey asked if he was sure he wanted to leave.
In his sometimes-tearful testimony, Spacey told the jury it never happened, and he would never have been attracted to someone who was 14.
The lawsuit sought $40 million in damages.
Rapp and his lawyers also left the courthouse without speaking to reporters. In his closing statements to the jury Thursday, Rapp’s lawyer, Richard Steigman, accused Spacey of lying on the witness stand.
“He lacks credibility,” Steigman said. “Sometimes the simple truth is the best. The simple truth is that this happened.”
Rapp, 50, and Spacey, 63, each testified over several days at the three-week trial.
Rapp’s claims, and those of others, abruptly interrupted what had been a soaring career for the two-time Academy Award winning actor, who lost his job on the Netflix series “House of Cards” and saw other opportunities dry up. Rapp is a regular on TV’s “Star Trek: Discovery” and was part of the original Broadway cast of “Rent.”
Spacey faced charges in Massachusetts that he groped a man at a bar — allegations that were later dropped by prosecutors.
Three months ago, he pleaded not guilty in London to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London.
A judge in Los Angeles this summer approved an arbitrator’s decision to order Spacey to pay $30.9 million to the makers of “House of Cards” for violating his contract by sexually harassing crew members.
The Associated Press does not usually name people alleging sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Rapp has done.
At the trial, Spacey testified that he was sure the encounter with Rapp never happened, in part because he was living in a studio apartment rather than the one bedroom that Rapp cited, and he never had a gathering beyond a housewarming party.
“I knew I wouldn’t have any sexual interest in Anthony Rapp or any child. That I knew,” he told jurors.
During her closing arguments to the jury, Keller suggested reasons Rapp imagined the encounter with Spacey or made it up.
It was possible, she said, that Rapp invented it based on his experience performing in “Precious Sons,” a play in which actor Ed Harris picks up Rapp’s character and lays on top of him, mistaking him briefly for his wife before discovering it is his son.
She also suggested that Rapp later grew jealous that Spacey became a megastar while Rapp had “smaller roles in small shows” after his breakthrough performance in Broadway’s “Rent.”
“So here we are today and Mr. Rapp is getting more attention from this trial than he has in his entire acting life,” Keller said.
During two days of testimony, Spacey expressed regret for a 2017 statement he issued when Rapp first went public, in which he said he didn’t recall the encounter, but if it happened “I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”
Dabbed his eyes with a tissue, Spacey said he’d been pressured by publicists and lawyers into issuing an empathetic statement at a time when the #MeToo movement made everyone in the industry nervous.
“I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something you didn’t do,” he said.
He also cried as he said he regretted revealing publicly that he was gay the same day Rapp’s accusations surfaced because some interpreted his announcement as an effort to change the subject or deflect from Rapp’s revelations.
Spacey had testified that he spoke at the trial about deeply personal matters, telling the jury his father was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi who berated him as gay because he liked the theater.
Spacey also gave courtroom spectators a brief taste of his acting chops when he briefly imitated his Broadway costar at the time, Jack Lemon. He had testified earlier that his ability at impressions aided him in his acting career.
___
This story has been updated to correct the day of the week in the lead paragraph to Thursday, not Tuesday.
Star Wars actor sent 500 drones to Ukraine — RT Games & Culture
Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the iconic Star Wars sci-fi film series, has revealed he sent more than 500 drones to Ukraine through the country’s United24 fundraising platform over the course of of the last month alone. In an interview Thursday on Bloomberg Radio, the actor insisted on Ukraine “necessary” Arms.
“Very simply: Ukraine needs drones. They define the outcome of war, they protect their land, their people, they guard the border, they are the eyes in the skyHamill told host Joe Mathieu, adding that the fundraising platform sends him several updates every week on their progress in getting the unmanned vehicles.
Hamill was named an ambassador for United24’s Army of Drones project last month. The project is one of many drone fundraising initiatives the Ukrainians have set up to bolster their aerial arsenal. Another, launched earlier this month, funded $9.6 million in just 24 hours to purchase suicide drones. Meanwhile, the United States has pledged more than $27 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the start of 2022.
READ MORE:
Star Wars actor asks to help Ukraine with drones
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky appears to be a Star Wars fan, referencing the film during a June tech investment call in which he appeared via a hologram, sporting a Star Wars-themed variation on his t-shirt usual olive green.
Hamill is far from the only Hollywood actor to lend his celebrity to the Ukrainian cause. From Benedict Cumberbatch promising to house refugees to Sean Penn meeting Zelensky and publicly reflecting “take up arms against Russiamovie stars seem to have an affinity for the actor-turned-politician in Kyiv.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
High school football: Harding/Humboldt’s strong season ends ahead of sections due to altercation in regular-season finale
Harding/Humboldt’s impressive football season has come to a disappointing conclusion, well ahead of schedule.
The KnightHawks were leading Johnson 35-22 late in their regular-season finale Wednesday afternoon, well on their way to another victory to move to 7-1 on the season when an altercation broke out, ending the game. Subsequent suspensions from the incident leave Harding/Humboldt, which would have been a top-three seed in Class 5A, Section 4, without enough players to compete in its first postseason game.
So the KnightHawks’ season is over, as is Johnson’s. The Governors will not compete in the Class 4A, Section 3 bracket.
“Due to the behavior and response of players and coaches in both programs, a significant number of ejections were made in Wednesday’s Harding/Humboldt versus Johnson football game,” St. Paul Public Schools said in a statement. “In coordination with the Minnesota State High School League, we determined multiple Code of Conduct violations occurred, resulting in suspensions that will prevent both teams from participating in postseason section play.”
The one-game suspensions will not impact athletes in winter competition.
“Our school communities, including principals, athletic directors and coaches, are committed to coming together to make this a teaching moment for our student-athletes and to model good sportsmanship moving forward,” the district said.
Class 6A football’s master playoff bracket is set to be revealed Friday, but many other classes released section brackets Thursday with playoff action set to begin Tuesday.
Notable area section seedings:
CLASS 5A
— St. Thomas Academy nabbed the top seed in Section 3, and will open the playoffs against the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 4 Apple Valley and No. 5 Bloomington Kennedy. Hastings grabbed the No. 3 seed, and could set up a semifinal date with No. 2 seed Bloomington Jefferson if the Raiders can top Two Rivers in the quarterfinals.
— Mahtomedi, the 2021 state runner-up, is the No. 1 seed in Section 4. The Zephyrs will meet the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 4 Tartan and No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall. Highland Park also received a bye as the No. 2 seed. Central is the No. 3 seed and will host sixth-seeded North St. Paul at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CLASS 3A
— St. Croix Lutheran will open Section 4 play as the No. 3 seed, traveling to No. 2 seed Minneapolis Henry on Oct. 28.
CLASS 2A
— St. Agnes received the No. 2 seed and has a date with No. 7 seed Maple Lake next Tuesday. The Aggies are likely set for a rematch with No. 3 seed Concordia Academy, which will play sixth-seeded Central Public Schools in the quarterfinals. The Aggies topped the Beacons last week. Minneapolis North is the No. 1 seed in that section.
Victor Oladipo again out Friday for Heat vs. Celtics, as watch with left knee continues
Day-to-day has turned into days-to-days when it comes to the season debut of Victor Oladipo, with the Heat listing the veteran guard as out for Friday night’s game against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena.
As was the case with Wednesday night’s season-opening loss to the Chicago Bulls, Oladipo continues to be listed with left-knee tendinosis, the opposite leg of the one that has limited him the past four seasons due to knee and quadriceps issues.
With the game against Boston opening a back-to-back set that concludes with a Saturday visit by the Toronto Raptors, it appears Oladipo, 30, will miss at least the first week of the season. The next question could be whether he travels for the Heat’s trip next week to Portland, Golden State and Sacramento.
The Heat struggled in Oladipo’s absence to create offense with the second unit in their season opening 116-108 loss to the Bulls, with 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro moving into the starting lineup.
Gabe Vincent, who took Oladipo’s minutes, closed with two points on 1-of-4 shooting in 16:03. The Heat’s only sustained perimeter offense in reserve were the 22 points of Max Strus, with 15 of those coming on 3-pointers.
Oladipo had his moments against the Celtics in last season’s Eastern Conference finals, when both Kyle Lowry and Herro were dealing with injuries. He scored 14 points in Game 2 and 23 in Game 4, before shooting 4 of 12 in the Heat’s Game 7 loss that sent Boston to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Backup center Omer Yurtseven, sidelined since the preseason opener, also remains out, with what the Heat are listing as a left-ankle impingement. Oladipo and Yurtseven are the lone Heat players on the injury report.
The Celtics also list two players out: center Robert Williams, due to recovery from surgery on his left knee, and forward Danilo Gallinari, who is expected to miss the season due to a torn ACL.
Earning a spot
Strus’ 22 points Wednesday were the third most by a Heat reserve on an opening night in the franchise’s 35 seasons, behind only the 27 by Herro in last season’s opener and 25 by Willie Burton in the 1990 opener.
“We’re still trying to figure out things,” Strus said of where and how the Heat will find offense this season, with Wednesday his 11th career 20-point game.
With Strus, Jimmy Butler (24) and Herro (23) leading the offense Wednesday, it was the sixth time the Heat had three 20-point scorers on an opening night.
The Heat also did it last year with Herro (27), Butler (21) and Bam Adebayo (20). The first time the Heat did it was in 1990, with Burton (25), Rony Seikaly (22) and Sherman Douglas (21).
As it was, Wednesday was the first time the Heat lost a season opener at home since falling 91-80 to the Detroit Pistons in 2007.
Shooting, scoring
In closing 4 of 8 from beyond the arc Wednesday, Herro became the 12th player in franchise history to reach 400 3-pointers, doing it with his second conversion.
In addition, he joined Duncan Robinson, Wayne Ellington, Tim Hardaway, Eddie Jones and Josh Richardson as the only Heat players with 400 3-pointers within their first four Heat seasons. . . .
With his 37 points for the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan became the fourth opponent to score at least 37 against the Heat on opening night, and the first since Grant Hill scored 41 for the Pistons on Nov. 2, 1999.
Also with 37 or more on opening night against the Heat were a pair of Orlando Magic players Nick Anderson (42 on Nov. 6, 1992) and Shaquille O’Neal (42 on Nov, 5, 1993). . . .
With his 15 points and 17 rebounds Wednesday, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic recorded his 22nd career double-double against the Heat. The only opponents with more are Dwight Howard (36), Patrick Ewing (31) and Tim Duncan (31).
()
Lightfoot and federal officials in talks on environmental racism probe – NBC Chicago
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration is negotiating with President Joe Biden’s housing officials over possible city reforms after federal investigators accused Chicago of racist zoning and land use practices.
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development has delayed officially declaring the next steps in a civil rights investigation for nearly two years. The federal government could force the city to make significant and permanent changes to its planning processes or risk losing millions of federal dollars. After Lightfoot just months ago appeared to be gearing up for a fight, HUD said in a statement Thursday to the Chicago Sun-Times that the two sides are now in talks.
“The department is seeking voluntary resolution of issues throughout an investigation and has suspended enforcement processes to advance negotiations,” HUD said in its statement.
City hall officials declined to comment.
In August, lawyers for the Lightfoot administration sent HUD a letter asking it to reconsider the findings of the investigation that accused the city of moving polluters to black and brown communities. The investigation was sparked by plans to relocate the General Iron metal grinder from white and affluent Lincoln Park to a predominantly Southeastern Latino community surrounded by black neighborhoods – an area already overburdened by air pollution.
The letter called the accusation “absolutely absurd,” but HUD confirmed to the Sun-Times last month that the department would not hesitate to initiate formal proceedings or even refer the case to the U.S. Department of Justice. for application. At stake is the tens of millions of dollars of federal money that flow into Chicago each year — funding that provides essential programs and services to some of the city’s most vulnerable people.
In July, and again last month, it emerged that Lightfoot was looking for a fight with Biden. “The city is confident that it would prevail against the execution in any legal proceeding,” the August letter told HUD.
Community and civil rights advocates said the posture was a gamble and the mayor should come to the table with the federal government, which she now appears to be doing.
“It would be a stupid thing if they didn’t negotiate,” said Cheryl Johnson, executive director of People for Community Recovery. Johnson’s organization was one of the community groups that filed a complaint with HUD in 2020.
General Iron’s proposed move to the southeast side was ultimately rejected by Lightfoot earlier this year, but the community groups who filed the civil rights complaint argued that the historic policies and practices that set that plan in motion market showed the need for reform.
The owner of General Iron is currently going through a process of administrative hearings in hopes of overturning the city’s decision to deny a final permit needed to operate. The owner was so confident he would get the permit, based on a two-page deal with the Lightfoot administration, that he built a new shredding operation at East 116th Street along the Calumet River.
Lightfoot’s denial of the permit followed numerous protests and even a month-long hunger strike, events that brought a number of health care advocates into the debate. Residents on the southeast side argued they couldn’t tolerate more pollution in a community surrounded by filthy industries and already suffering from poor air quality and health issues among residents.
Community groups whose HUD complaint initiated the investigation, including the Southeast Environmental Task Force, said not only should reforms be put in place by the city, but that the car and metal shredding operation built at East 116th is set to be dismantled.
“It must be deconstructed and we must make fundamental reforms to the racist systems that have allowed toxic polluters to accumulate in neighborhoods like ours,” the groups said in a statement.
NBC Chicago
Dolphins’ Terron Armstead, with ‘unique’ toe injury, practices for first time in more than a month
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead participated in practice for the first time in more than a month at the team’s Thursday drills, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins also returned from a one-practice absence ahead of the Dolphins’ Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It was Armstead’s first practice since Sept. 16, the Friday before Miami’s Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Armstead went through limited practices that Friday and Thursday but has been held out of drills since.
“It was great being back out there. It’s what I do for a living,” said Armstead on Thursday, adding he fine-tuned techniques in his limited participation, according to the injury report. “I need to practice as much as possible.”
Despite the weeks without practicing because of his lingering toe injury, Armstead still played the Dolphins’ Sept. 25 win against the Buffalo Bills, Sept. 29 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals and the start of the Oct. 9 loss at the New York Jets. Against the Jets, he exited eight offensive plays into the action, and missed last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
While not getting specific about the toe, Armstead called the ailment “unique.”
“It’s painful, for sure,” he said. “It kind of started to be a little more than that, a little lack of function. Made it hard to do my job.”
After Sunday’s game, coach Mike McDaniel said Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson, who has been on injured reserve for the past five weeks with an ankle injury, were close to returning. On Monday, he called Armstead day-to-day after saying he felt good about the point he reached by Sunday, despite not playing against the Vikings.
After exiting the loss to the Jets, Armstead stayed back in New York to meet with Dr. Martin O’Malley, a noted foot specialist.
“Got a lot of information,” Armstead said. “We took a lot of steps to move forward. It’s getting better, improving. Just go out, play football, you deal with it, so it’s been a challenge.”
Jackson, meanwhile, who started a 21-day clock to return from IR when he began practicing again on Oct. 12, missed a third consecutive practice Thursday. He participated in Wednesday and Thursday drills last week before missing Friday and not practicing so far this week. McDaniel, though, on Monday, said the right tackle has not had a setback.
The Dolphins could use at least one of their starting tackles in Sunday’s game after the combination of backups Greg Little and Brandon Shell have struggled in the past two games.
“If I can play, I’m playing,” Armstead said.
While Wilkins’ return, officially a limited one on the injury report, from a hand injury that kept him off the practice field Wednesday was a welcome sight, the Dolphins still didn’t have defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah participating due to his back injury.
Ogbah was seen working out on the side of practice out of uniform. Cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (illness) did not practice Thursday.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who remained limited on Thursday due to his shoulder injury, was wearing a red, non-contact jersey.
Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was upgraded to full participation from being limited Wednesday, and tackle Greg Little (Achilles), a full participant Wednesday, was downgraded to limited Thursday.
Others limited were linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb).
The Steelers had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick among a number of players to increase their practice workload from limited to full on their injury report. Veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward had a rest day. Wide receiver and return specialist Steven Sims missed a second straight practice due to a hamstring injury, and cornerback James Pierre (hip), a former Deerfield Beach High and FAU player, popped up on Pittsburgh’s injury report as limited Thursday.
Welker vs. Madison
Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker can be seen getting after it at team practices. The former standout wideout might run quick sprints, like he’s working on the release on a route or even act as a stand-in cornerback for his receivers
“That’s just for me,” Welker said Thursday. “I’m trying to not get too old, trying to stretch out, move around a little bit. So, if anything, that’s more for myself and just trying to get my energy going and try not to look like a guy — ‘Oh, he used to play,’ not ‘Oh, he used to play?’”
Welker’s not the only former player on Miami’s coaching staff that still has the competitive drive in him. His teammate on the 2004 Dolphins, defensive backs coach Sam Madison, didn’t let a reporter finish as he was about to ask what would happen if the two lined up against each other in practice.
“You already know what the answer is. And he knows the answer, as well. Ain’t nothing changed,” Madison started.
Then, he pointed to his cleats that he wears, even inside the building before heading out for practice.
“I keep these on. I stay strapped,” Madison said. “He might be in a little better shape, but he still can get these hands.”
()
For Gophers men’s hockey, ‘different type of intensity this week’ with North Dakota in town
There is no videotape available from the two men’s hockey games Minnesota and North Dakota played in Minneapolis on Jan. 23-24, 1948 — a split between the Gophers and an upstart program then called the Fighting Sioux. But if current Gophers coach Bob Motzko was able to watch those games, he has a good idea of what he would see.
“Like (assistant coach Steve Miller) says, ‘I haven’t had to watch film on North Dakota in years. I start watching and I can stop in five minutes.’ It’s the same North Dakota team,” Motzko said this week when previewing a renewal of one of the oldest rivalries in college hockey. “Their bread and butter is how hard they play, how hard they forecheck, and it’s North Dakota.”
In the style of folks at Ohio State who refer to arch-rival Michigan as “that team up north,” Motzko didn’t use the words “North Dakota” often this week, instead talking about, “that green team.” With both games expected to be sellouts, and plenty of North Dakota alumni in the Twin Cities and willing to make the drive from the Red River Valley, there are sure to be lots of fans of “that green team” inside 3M Arena at Mariucci.
The Gophers and North Dakota have not shared a conference in a decade, and play each other twice a year now — three times at most, if they meet in the NCAA tournament. They have two games scheduled in Grand Forks next season, then the rivalry may take a year off, although Motzko offered assurances that they will keep playing, even if there is a pause.
Still, for many of the Gophers, the rivalry with North Dakota overshadows many of their Big Ten foes, even with no conference standing points on the line.
“Whenever it’s North Dakota week, that’s something you dream of as a kid. All of us dreamed of being Gopher hockey players and we’re all here, and the games you dream of are the Gophers beating North Dakota,” team captain Brock Faber said. “There’s been a different type of intensity this week, and obviously we’re looking forward to getting this place rocking on Friday and Saturday night, and hopefully come out with two wins.”
The Gophers were off last weekend and spent equal amounts of time at the rink and getting their minds off hockey. They are coming off a 3-2 loss at Minnesota State Mankato in their last outing — a game in which the Mavericks’ physical play was an eye-opener. Star freshman forward Logan Cooley had to be helped from the ice after a hard collision but finished the game and appears to be healthy.
Perhaps cognizant of the need for some size to shield Cooley and fellow freshman Jimmy Snuggerud, Motzko had Matthew Knies skating with the two prized rookies in practice and may present a different line chart on Friday.
The Gophers are ranked atop the national polls, while North Dakota dropped four spots after a home tie and loss to Quinnipiac last week. Motzko joked that “the green team” would likely be an ornery bunch upon arrival in Minneapolis, coming off a loss.
One notable Fighting Hawk that the Gophers do not need to study video from is goalie Drew DeRidder, who will be very familiar with the rink if he plays in Minneapolis this weekend, having transferred to North Dakota after four years at Michigan State.
