Kirill Kaprizov scores in OT to lift Wild to 4-3 win over Canucks
Leave it to Kirill Kaprizov to bust the Wild out of their slump.
In the midst of a marathon shift on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center, Kaprizov banked a puck into the back of the net to lift the Wild to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. He let out a roar after scoring the goal and slammed the glass in celebration.
That gave the Wild their first win of the season, something they had been searching for amid a 0-3-0 start.
In the hours leading up to the game, coach Dean Evason preached the importance of coming out desperate against the Canucks.
That’s exactly what the Wild did on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center, dominating early on, and getting a goal from Mats Zuccarello to go up 1-0. It was their first lead so far this season.
That lead only lasted a few minutes, though, as the Canucks tied the game at 1-1 when center Bo Horvat slipped past the defense and finished off an easy goal.
That was a sign of things to come. Let’s just say the Wild didn’t do Marc-Andre Fleury any favors.
As much as Fleury has had his issues this season, which he’s willingly owned up to, the Wild have left him hung out to dry far too often.
That was the case on Horvat’s goal as Matt Dumba got lost on the backside. That was also the case roughly 10 minutes later as center Nils Aman skated right past Ryan Hartman and made it 2-1 in favor of the Canucks.
Luckily for the Wild, they managed to tie the game at 2-2 late in the first period when Sam Steel hammered home pretty pass from Kirill Kaprizov.
It was a back-and-forth second period with neither the Wild nor the Canucks able to get much going on offense. Until midway through the frame when winger Dakota Joshua found some open ice and made 3-2 in favor of the Canucks. It was a similar script to the other goals against as the Wild lost their man in front.
That score held until midway through the third period when Zuccarello scored on a pretty deflection from from Kaprizov to help the Wild pull even at 3-3.
With the game tied late, and the Wild unable to clear their own zone, Fleury made a couple of big saves on the penalty kill to force overtime.
That set the stage for Kaprizov to play hero in overtime.
Now the Wild are staring down a 10-day road trip with games against the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and Chicago Blackhawks.
Some of those matchups might look favorable on paper. Perhaps a chance for the Wild to get back on track.
John Stamos reveals the Ryan Murphy project he turned down
Same ryan murphy having a bad day at the office.
The TV mega-producer responsible for recent hits like Netflix’s The Observer and DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Storyonce tried to run John Stamos on a prospective project that, well, made for a very awkward lunch, according to the Full house star.
In the late ’90s, Murphy met the actor at famed Los Angeles dining institution The Ivy, where Stamos said he was started on a very unique premise.
“He’s like, ‘Well, you’re playing a male prostitute,’” Stamos recalled on The Jess Cagle Show October 19. “‘You sleep with the husband, you sleep with the wife and you kind of work on their marriage. Plus you have a really cute black guy and there’s a cute blonde guy. You’re like charlie’s angelsbut you are prostitutes. Charlie’s Harlots.’”
Stamos was less than impressed, recalling “the appetizer was served and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I have to sit with this guy for another hour.’”
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce: report
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk plans to lay off most Twitter employees if he takes ownership of the social media company, according to a report published Thursday by The Washington Post.
Musk told potential investors during his Twitter buyout that he planned to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, leaving the company with a small team, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.
San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
While job cuts were expected regardless of the sale, the scale of the job cuts planned by Musk is far more extreme than anything Twitter predicted. Musk himself has alluded to the need to eliminate some company personnel in the past, but he hasn’t given a specific number — at least not publicly.
“A 75% reduction in headcount would indicate, at least initially, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to participate in the deal,” said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush. “That said, you can’t make your way to growth.”
Ives added that such a drastic downsizing of Twitter would likely set the company back years.
Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter staff have warned that withdrawing investments in content moderation and data security could harm Twitter and its users. With such a drastic reduction as Musk might foresee, the platform could quickly be overrun with harmful content and spam – the latter of which the Tesla CEO himself has said he would deal with if he became business owner.
After his initial $44 billion bid in April to buy Twitter, Musk backed out of the deal, saying Twitter misrepresented the number of fake “spam bot” accounts on its platform. Twitter sued and a Delaware judge gave both sides until October 28 to work out the details. If not, there will be a trial in November.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 44A candidates
House District 44A
Peter Fischer
- Age: 64
- Party: DFL
- City: Maplewood
- What qualifies you to hold this position? 40 years of finance experience in the business and nonprofit world and 24 years of work on volunteer local commissions have taught me how to work with others, given me the finance expertise, skills and compassion to move our State forward. I chaired the Behavioral Health Division the last 2 years successful working across the aisle passing bills.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Establishing policy that will help protect and use our water in a sustainable way to meet the needs of our future generations. Funding our transportation and transit needs for the long term. Increasing pay for Personal Care Attendants. Funding housing and support services for those with mental health issues.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Work respectfully with my colleagues. Listening to them with an open mind and engaging in thoughtful dialogue. I used this method the last two years as Chair of the Behavioral Health Division and when the bills left us they had 100% support from division members on both sides of the aisle.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-307-1625
Alex Pinkney (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: R
- City: Little Canada
- Website or contact: a[email protected]; 612-990-3737
Judge dismisses GOP states’ lawsuit challenging Biden’s student debt relief
The decision came hours after Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an emergency request to halt the debt relief plan in a separate lawsuit filed by a conservative group from Wisconsin.
The first court victories for Biden’s debt relief policy come as millions of Americans flood the Department of Education with requests to join the policy. Department officials said in court filings that they will not settle any debts until next Sunday.
Several other lawsuits are still pending in various courts across the country.
The legal challenge brought by six Republican states – Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina – will likely be appealed. It is widely regarded by supporters and critics of the debt relief plan as one of the most serious and credible challenges.
GOP state attorneys general had argued that Biden’s student loan policy was illegal, unconstitutional and should be stopped.
They argued that the actions of the Biden administration would cause them economic harm through lost tax revenue as well as other losses resulting from federal student loans that state-related entities manage, own, or invest. But Justice Autrey ruled Thursday that many of those harms were “simply speculative” or at least not imminent.
Furthermore, he rejected Missouri’s argument that he could claim any losses suffered by a quasi-state entity – the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, known as MOHELA – as his own.
MOHELA, which owns and manages federal student loans, was not a named plaintiff in the lawsuit. And Autrey wrote that the organization’s finances were too far removed from the state of Missouri for officials to pursue the lawsuit on MOHELA’s behalf.
The decision was, in part, a vindication of the Biden administration’s legal strategy to suddenly cut its debt relief package without warning in September, which angered many borrowers and some progressives.
In a reversal, the Department of Education announced Sept. 29 that it would no longer allow borrowers with federal loans held by private entities to convert their loans in a way that qualifies them for the relief program.
Several of the GOP-led states had argued that canceling these private federal student loans would hurt the state-related organizations that own or invest in them.
But Autrey ruled on Thursday that the policy change removed a “continuing injury” to two of the states, Arkansas and Nebraska, meaning they no longer have standing to challenge the entire policy.
Raleigh police place two officers on administrative leave after teenager suspected of killing five people
The Raleigh Police Department placed two of its officers on administrative leave after a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people on October 13.
Austin Thompson, 15, allegedly killed five people in a shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh, including his 16-year-old brother and an off-duty police officer on his way to work. Two other people were also injured in the shooting.
Justin Thompson died after sustaining both “an apparent gunshot wound and stab wounds,” according to a preliminary police report released Thursday. Austin Thompson, the suspect, is in critical condition.
Austin Thompson reportedly exchanged gunfire with two police officers.
RALEIGH TEEN SHOOTER GUNFIRE EXCHANGE WITH OFFICERS, STABED AND SHOT BROTHER: PRELIMINARY REPORT
A Raleigh Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Sergeant KM Smithey and Officer DM Garner have been placed on administrative leave.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told Fox News Digital earlier that she plans to charge the 15-year-old as an adult, “assuming he recovers.”
Off-duty police officer Gabriel Torres, 29; Nicole Connors, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; and Mary Marshall, 35; are among those who died in the shooting.
A second Raleigh police officer was also released from hospital in the days following the shooting. Marcille Lynn Gardner, 59, is in critical condition after being shot days before she turned 60.
Police said the first 911 call about the shooting was made at 5:09 p.m., followed by another at 5:14 p.m. about two people who were down after shots were fired.
The first three victims were Justin Thompson, Gardner and Connors. Police were later informed that Constable Torres had been shot by a man dressed in camouflage and in possession of a shotgun.
WHO IS THE SUSPECT OF RALEIGH’S MASS SHOOTING? ALL ABOUT AUSTIN THOMPSON
Police also say a preliminary investigation finds no connection between the victims and the 15-year-old suspect besides living in the same neighborhood.
“As the search area has expanded, several nearby buildings to include schools and assisted living facilities have initiated lockdown protocols,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said in the statement. report.
Officers found Thompson at 6:42 p.m. in an area around McConnell Oliver Drive containing two “barn-like” buildings.
RALEIGH SHOOTING VICTIMS: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE DEAD IN A TEENAGE DEATH RAMPAGE
Officers fired a total of approximately 23 rounds in the direction of Thompson after responding to the area, but tactical officers did not enter one of the buildings until 9:34 p.m. when they found the suspect in 15 years old with a single gunshot wound.
“At the time, he was wearing camouflage clothing and a backpack, and a handgun was in his belt. The backpack contained various items, including several types of shotgun/rifle ammunition. A sheath for a large knife was found attached to his belt, and a large hunting knife was found in the front of the outhouse. A shotgun and shotgun shells were lying on the floor near it,” Patterson wrote in the report.
Thompson was handcuffed by officers at 9:36 p.m.
RALEIGH MASS SHOOTING: 911 CALL AUDIO REVEALS HORRIFYING MOMENTS TEEN GUNMAN OPENS FIRE
According to the report, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the two officers who allegedly exchanged gunfire with the 15-year-old.
Alan and Elise Thompson, the suspect’s parents, released a public statement on Tuesday, saying they were “overwhelmed with grief.”
“Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and grief,” the parents wrote in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “Our son Austin has inflicted immeasurable pain on the community of Raleigh, and we are overwhelmed with grief for the innocent lives lost.”
Alan and Elise Thompson said they “have so many unanswered questions”.
“There were never any indications or warning signs that Austin was capable of doing something like this,” the Thompsons wrote. “Our family will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and will do everything in their power to help them understand why and how this happened.”
Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said the crime scene extended “over 2 miles”.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 919-996-1193.
Russia and China should build a common semiconductor industry
The only way to escape the pressure of US tech sanctions is to pool expertise and resources, without limits
The United States recently imposed some of the toughest semiconductor-related sanctions it has ever imposed on China. By using the “foreign direct proceeds rule, which prohibits the use of technology of American origin to the sanctioned party, even for third countries, the White House has banned the entire Chinese semiconductor industry from using chip manufacturing equipment led by the United States, with the aim of slowing the rise of chip technology. It’s the same move the US used against Huawei two years ago, but on a larger scale, and demonstrates President Joe Biden’s willingness to double down on the confrontation with Beijing, forcing him to pursue a path of autonomy in semiconductors.
US foreign policy is to actively destroy globalization in an effort to consolidate unilateral US dominance and undermine competing states. Although the United States once believed that globalization served American goals and interests, the history of American politics since Donald Trump became president has been that the mutual integration of American allies and rivals, through trade and investment, is wrong and contrary to American interests. Therefore, the United States strives to create a global political confrontation in order to maintain its critical strategic advantages and to divide the world again into respective blocs, so that it can legitimize its position through ideology.
Read more
While Trump only cared about China, Biden escalated this to a whole new level and unleashed a double-deal against Moscow and Beijing, heating conflict and tensions to levels never seen in the original Cold War. This means, like it or not, that China and Russia will continue to be each other’s strategic partners amid the aggression shown by the United States via NATO and the Ukraine, as well as with regard to Taiwan. While China has long been risk averse, advocated stability and strived to integrate more with the West, being cautious in its actions, the latest US moves show that whatever Beijing does, Washington will continue. to continue decoupling more and more, and the world is not going to go back to how it was. Therefore, China cannot depend on the West to achieve its economic and technological goals.
In this case, China should, regardless of Western sanctions, take a long-term perspective and recognize that deeper economic integration with Russia is a necessity, not a low priority accessory. China’s attempt to strengthen its economic relationship with the wider West has been sabotaged by the United States, which, as the above shows, is deliberately initiating a geopolitical confrontation to force its allies to comply, as is saw it with NATO and Ukraine. What happened to the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) between China and the EU? It was undermined by the United States, which used the Xinjiang issue to launch give and take sanctions to sabotage it. What happens now to China’s attempts to better integrate with its neighbors in Southeast Asia? The United States is again trying to create tension in Taiwan to foster uncertainty and force countries to take sides.
As this happens, the United States is taking more and more steps to officially exclude China from the global semiconductor supply chain. He also did the same in Russia. As the US technology window closes, Russia and Moscow need to step up the scope of their cooperation, innovation and joint investment in semiconductors. The United States is already building a new supply chain around itself. As he imposes sanctions on Beijing, he has heavily armed dozens of semiconductor companies to build new capabilities in the United States and approved massive subsidies aimed at establishing a “America first” global chip supply chain from which rival countries are excluded. China has long invested billions in its own path to self-sufficiency, but it should not try to do so alone, or for that matter without its most critical strategic partner, who is in the same boat.
Russia and China are perfectly complementary in this endeavor. First, China has excess capital, expertise and other resources, with an increasingly educated workforce that excels in scientific fields. On the other hand, Russia has the essential natural materials needed to manufacture semiconductors. Domestically, Russia has struggled to establish a chip industry and has made limited progress since the end of the Cold War. In the face of Western sanctions and technology embargoes, Russia’s strategy should be to seek Chinese investment in its chip sector, increase the number of educational and scientific exchanges with Beijing on this issue, and strategically prioritize the necessary materials. to chip manufacturing both domestically and in trade with other countries. . This will of course be a long and difficult task, given that the priority must be to build an entirely new supply chain and fundamental technology from scratch. The United States strives to use its “bottlenecks” in key technologies to squeeze China, which means that these technologies must be recreated again or in new forms.
Read more
The original Cold War was about two competing military and technological blocs. The United States is deliberately reshaping the world in this way, whether we like it or not. China clearly prioritizes its economic growth and development and does not want bloc confrontation. It has done well in this area, but it must no longer have any illusions about the world it lives in and must strive to pool its enormous resources, population and expertise to help other countries as well. .
The United States believes that its foreign policy can both cripple Russia and stifle China. In that case, Beijing must be prepared not to rely on rapidly evaporating Western goodwill, but to engineer new markets and opportunities and build a new coalition to retaliate against the US semiconductor strategy before it is not too late. The United States has crossed a line by cutting off an entire sector of the Chinese economy from its exports, without any provocation. If so, Beijing shouldn’t try to appease the demands of the ultra-hawks in Washington demanding its compliance with Ukraine while slamming more sanctions, and partner with Moscow. “No limits”. It must not be allowed to crumble in the face of American bullying.
