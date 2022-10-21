Kusama (KSM) Eyes To Replicate Aave’s Strength, Can Price Flip $45 Resistance?

- As the situation develops, the market will react strongly.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, has announced her resignation. Following her departure, Liz Truss will hold the record for becoming the shortest British prime minister ever. Members of the conservative party lost confidence in Truss’s ability to manage the UK economy, and she resigned as a result.
The government led by Truss, the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has been plagued by scandals ever since it took office. The worst, though, occurred when her mini-budget caused the UK economy to collapse. Unfunded tax cuts were included in the budget. The British pound plummeted as investors lost trust in its reliability. The market’s instability threatened many pension funds.
Effects of Economic Downturn
Former Finance Minister under Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng, was removed from office. But Conservative lawmakers had doubts about Truss’s ability to manage the ship through the rough economic waters. The fear of a recession was intensifying, and rising prices were not helping. Most of the measures included in former finance minister Eric Truss’s budget were reversed by Jeremy Hunt.
Conservative whips have recently suggested that a vote on fracking be treated as a vote of no confidence by members of Parliament. A junior minister, however, subsequently clarified that the vote had not been a confidence motion due to a technical error. Several members of parliament and Conservative Party officials were upset by this episode. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after this incident.
Truss’s departure is likely to cause significant fluctuations in the stock market. Investors are now waiting to see what the Conservative Party does next. Some members of the Conservative Party have expressed support for the call for early elections made by the Labor Party. As the situation develops, the market will react strongly.
