Latest Cell Phones – Information and Different Ways to Buy Cheap Cell Phones

A well-produced online press release can increase an author’s public speaking engagements, improve book sales, and expose you and your book to the mass target audiences on the internet.

As an author, you need to prepare internet press releases because many print publications that include book reviews have become online publications as well; and many publications today are online only. Editors of neither of these publication formats will likely welcome traditional hard copy press releases as warmly as the editors of print-only publications did in the past.

In preparing press releases for online distribution, traditional press release preparation rules must still be followed if you intend to turn that publicity into a means of securing public speaking events. Editors are not interested in promoting an author’s latest book unless that book advances an innovative way of changing people’s lives for the better. In other words, be sure to market yourself and frame your message in a press release that makes you look newsworthy so that the editor will see it as interesting to a large number of his or her readers.online

So, as you can see, before your press release ever reaches the readers of the publication you are soliciting, your message must interest the editor. As you progress through your internet press release preparation, you must give the editor and the audience reasons to continue reading your press release. Good writing skills and knowing how to construct a press release are the first and most important ingredients to creating solid news, electronic or print.

Before you begin writing press releases, set yourself some standards: 1) make a list of the facts regarding the news you are releasing, 2) calculate how to present those facts to an editor, and 3) determine an effective method of framing what you have to say to the readers of the publication to which you are making your proposal. Continue to consult your standards as you write and produce your online press release.

Your lead into the press release should be a short statement of “what your news is.” For example, “Author’s new book illuminates old angles on historic photographic preservation.” Assuming the audience is comprised of photographers, the lead may interest them. In the second statement, give the author’s name and a brief summary of the book.

Now you must demonstrate to the editor your connection on a personal basis with the readers. Using the photographer’s hook, talk to the readers about historic family photographs. Most everyone has family photographs and hardly anyone knows what do with them or how to share them. You may connect with readers on whatever subject your book is exploring-fishing, cycling, relationships, children, stamp collecting or other topics. You can find a connection if you think about it. And finding the connection to readers is the first step to finding the connection to individuals in groups who will invite you to speak to their organizations about your book.

When traditional press release writing requirements are satisfied, then you may move on to online press release preparation. For those preparing electronically for print publications, there are a couple of rules. Submit text in a WORD document. To give the editor some choices, submit more than one clear, good-quality photograph in 300 dpi.jpeg format. Do not embed images in the text. Embedding images causes technical problems and we all know what happens to problem submissions. Send images and text in separate files, which can be done as attachments to an email.

If you have a web site or you are releasing articles to e-publications, you may want to investigate PDF (portable document file) or html formats. With PDF, you can design a self-contained document that can be uploaded to your website or emailed to your list. With html format, you can embed a video into your internet article, along with text and still images.

Remember, do not overwrite your text. Using too many descriptive words may add to the word count of your press release but will not add to its value. In most cases, adjectives and other flowery descriptions are throw-away words and phrases for editors. In addition, it is challenging for search engines to locate the keywords in your message. Take a look at Press Releases, SEO and Keywords for additional ideas.

The most basic rule of text preparation intended to secure public speaking engagements is to provide contact information-name, address, telephone, fax, email and web site address. Failure to observe this can land your electronic press release by the side of the cyber highway as unread litter where no group shops for public speakers.