Lightfoot and federal officials in talks on environmental racism probe – NBC Chicago

“We need the state as a partner.” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks during a press conference in Clifford Park on Thursday. The mayor ended the briefing early as protesters interrupted him. The press conference then moved indoors. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday called on state leaders to create 1,000 new low-threshold housing units outside of Boston to help address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the city’s known neighborhood. under the name of “Mass. and Cass.

The press conference on the city’s efforts to address the confluence of addiction, mental health and homelessness crises came a day after the mayor acknowledged the city was unable to respond the increased need for services in the region.

The briefing was originally held at Clifford Park, which over the years has seen the effects of the crisis in the form of open drug use, children being jabbed by improperly discarded needles, public sex and human excrement.

But the press conference was cut short and moved indoors after being interrupted by protesters intervening and chanting “Shame on Wu”.

According to reporters at the scene, the protesters included members of the community who raised concerns about conditions at the park, as well as people opposed to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

“It’s hard to sit here and tell all of you about the progress we’ve made when I know I still feel like the city has so and so much visibility affected and shaken by the depth of the unrest over substance use and mental health and homelessness that we are still struggling to meet the demand to serve,” Wu said.

But the mayor touted the work the city has been doing since January, including calling for the creation of 192 low-threshold supportive housing units, saying there have been “amazing results”.

Nearly 400 people from Mass. and Cass were hooked up to low-threshold housing, she said.

“The percentage of people we see sticking to a treatment plan, getting to appointments, and even going from that kind of transition stage to permanent out-of-town housing has been, compared to what the percentages look like for someone living on the streets or in a tent, it’s night and day,” she says.

Generally, “low threshold” refers to placing minimum requirements on people seeking to access services, removing or reducing barriers such as a sobriety warrant, so that people receive harm reduction care or housing.

Sheila Dillon, the city’s housing chief, said as of Wednesday, 72 formerly homeless people from Mass. and Cass – who were originally brought to one of six low-threshold, medically supported sites that were set up earlier this year – now live in stable, permanent accommodation.

At least 65 of those people are in units outside the city, according to Wu.

Dillon said of the 188 people currently on one of the six sites, 150 have created a housing plan in conjunction with a housing professional and 112 have a housing resource in hand, such as waiting for an apartment or a source to pay. the rent. This means that they will soon be ready to move on, opening a place for new residents of Mass. and Cass, she said.

“I think that’s definitely a model that we can ask the state and other communities to replicate,” Dillon said.

Wu said now is the time for the state to step in.

Because while hundreds of people have been served by the city, moving through the housing and treatment pipeline, the mayor said “hundreds more” have arrived from other communities and states.

“We simply cannot maintain a model that we know works as a starting point and a stabilization point for services, to house the entire New England region,” she said. “And so we’re looking for that partnership with the state.”

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said that as of August, 50% of people housed under the city’s initiatives were taking drugs to treat drug use disorders. opioids, 64% were engaged in primary medical care. , and 30 percent were engaged in mental health care.

“We know it works to stabilize individuals, but at the city level, with the funding we have, with the resources we have as a municipality, [we] can’t do it alone,” Wu said. is that we need a partnership from the state. We need to create 1,000 new low-threshold supportive housing units and locate them outside of the city of Boston.

Wu said the city continues to work daily to identify more locations for units in the city, as well as expand emergency shelter space and case management as cold weather approaches.

“We will continue to do our part as a city that is a hub of services and welcoming to all, but to truly address the need and depth of the opioid crisis, confused and complicated with homelessness and mental health. , we need the state as a partner, as we do for every problem,” she said.

Overall, Wu and other city officials said the overall number of people gathering around Mass and Cass, as well as the number of tents in the area, had decreased.

Ojikutu said that on one day in October 2021, 262 people were walking around the Mass area. and Cass. On the same day this year, that number was 173.

For the same date last year, there were 90 tents in the area, she said, compared to 20 seen this year.

“We have made significant progress,” she said.

Citing a survey the city conducted over the past two weeks of 150 people around Mass. and Cass, Ojikutu said 47% said they had been coming to the area for a year or less.

“A lot of these people weren’t there in January 2022 when we did the first wave of housing,” she said.

Responding to concerns about discarded needles, a by-product of the drug abuse crisis, Ojikutu said that since January the city has collected more than 200,000 syringes compared to the 7,300 distributed by its harm reduction services.

Sue Sullivan, executive director of the Newmarket Business Association, told the press conference that it is true that business owners and neighbors in the area will tell you that the situation in the area is still “bad”.

“They’re not wrong,” she said. “But they’re wrong if someone says there’s no progress. They are wrong. They have very short memories.

She echoed city officials saying the only way to truly solve the long-term crisis is through a partnership with the state where other communities are also stepping up and expanding services locally.

“Boston is doing a pretty good job of solving their own problems, but you can’t take everyone,” she said. “So somewhere along the way, the state has to either incentivize or penalize other communities – can they just take a piece of it? Can they take a small processing center? Can they take three affordable transitional units? We’re not asking people to take over the world, we’re just asking everyone to do what’s right. »

In his appeal to the state, Wu stressed that the scale of investment in the model the city has put in place is paying off.

She also stressed that the city will continue to take all possible steps to make progress on the humanitarian crisis and its impacts, saying that she appreciates and respects the passion and emotion that those who have raised concerns about the approach of the city feel about it.

She acknowledged that Clifford Park, even with the “significant turnaround” with the measures taken by the city, is “nowhere near” where it should be in terms of impacts.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that all of our parks and public spaces are what our children deserve,” she said. “The reality of the situation is that we have to keep improving every day, and we’re not there yet, far from it.”

Watch the press conferences below: