Liz Truss’ fall as UK Prime Minister, explained

As Liz Truss walked away from the lectern outside 10 Downing Street after stepping down as leader of her party, it probably occurred to her that her time as Prime Minister will only have lasted the length of the leadership campaign that got her there.

When Boris Johnson left No 10, the UK felt the time had come for stability, competence and the benefits of a boring politician who could stabilize the ship of state. Truss’ sea leg proved to be remarkably fragile. She pulled off arguably the greatest coup in British political history by making Johnson’s term in office boring by comparison.

Truss started as prime minister in September, proposing a sweeping program that she said was designed to revive economic growth. But she had to go back to those plans almost immediately after the polar opposite happened. Her proposals triggered an immediate economic collapse from which she never recovered.

The brevity of his tenure at least makes it relatively easy to summarize where it all went wrong. Here are the five key elements at play in its rise and fall.

Poor politics

Truss practiced the wrong policy from the start of his term. She declined to name anyone in government who had not supported her campaign, leaving her with a limited pool of talent. His stance that you were either friend or foe (and the enemies were out) gave him a reputation for vengeance. Not a good start. There was a clear lack of talent in his Cabinet and after less than two months in office, Truss had to sack his Chancellor and Home Secretary – the two highest government posts under the Prime Minister.

Bad party process

But the cracks were showing even before Truss took office as a direct result of how the Conservative Party elects its leaders. Truss found herself in the final round of the contest as much by default as anything else and did not enjoy the enthusiastic support of her parliamentary party. In order to win the leadership election, she sold herself to grassroots party members by offering tax policies that were entirely tailored to their needs rather than reflecting the needs or priorities of the country as a whole.

She adopted an awkward Thatcherite persona in terms of presentation and a “red meat” strategy in political terms. The overall effect was a new prime minister who was misaligned with both the public and his parliamentary party.

bad policy

The level of misalignment was clear from the minute Truss’ self-harming mini-budget was announced. Removing barriers on bankers’ bonuses and cutting business taxes were never going to land well in the midst of a cost of living crisis. The optics were all wrong, as any freshman politics student would know.

Bad presentation

Politics is, ultimately, a people business. You need to be able to communicate, resonate, connect, and empathize. The most important form of intelligence for a Prime Minister is therefore not intellectual (we have experts) or financial (they have advisers) but emotional. The simple fact is that Truss never seemed to be able to relate or relax. The interview responses were always too mechanical, the body language too cardboard.

Bad positioning

If Truss’ troubles reveal one thing, it’s most likely the dangers of the British constitution. It remains a power-hoarding constitution where an incredibly small number of people can make massive decisions with very little, if any, control. His removal from the Office of Budget Responsibility is a good example.

“Poor, poor, poor” might just provide an apt epitaph for Truss’ time at the office, but I can’t help but wonder if his experience is symptomatic of a much larger issue. Is it too easy to blame Truss? If anything, the past month has revealed a void at the center of British politics in terms of ambition, imagination and vision. There really isn’t.

In a post-Brexit context, filling this void must be at the heart of the concerns of whoever then decides to accept the keys to No. 10.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

