News
Liz Truss’ term as Prime Minister was the shortest in British history: NPR
Stephane Rousseau/AP
Liz Truss is expected to step down as Prime Minister of the UK in the coming days. This mandate, which will probably be less than 60 days, would give her the claim to be the shortest British Prime Minister. George Canning, who is generally considered to hold the record. served for 119 days in 1827 until his death from tuberculosis.
Truss had a turbulent time in charge. Just days after taking office, Queen Elizabeth II died after 70 years on the throne. Truss presided over a period of national mourning, speaking at the late monarch’s funeral, and she toured the country with the new King Charles III.
Soon after, Truss launched a “mini-budget” with his then finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng. The plan would cut income taxes for top earners and cut some other taxes, while increasing spending. This upset the markets as investors felt the plans were not credible, and it forced several U-turns after just a few days. First Kwarteng was evicted, and now Truss has been defenestrated.
While Canning is generally considered the shortest prime minister, others have had even shorter stints tied to the top job. William Pulteney was prime minister for only two days in February 1746, while James Waldegrave only lasted five days in 1757. However, as neither man ever formed a government to serve with him, those These are generally not considered true prime ministries.
The longest-serving Prime Minister was Robert Walpole, who held the post for 20 years and 315 days, from April 3, 1721 to February 11, 1742.
NPR News
News
Oswald Peraza gets first postseason start, rookie shortstop shines on defense but goes 0-for-3 at the plate
HOUSTON — Oswaldo Peraza was ready. The rookie shortstop made a tremendous diving stop and robbed Houston second baseman Jose Altuve of a hit in the very first defensive play of his first career postseason start.
“It’s one of those plays where everything happens pretty quickly,” Peraza said through Yankees translator Marlon Abreu. “At the same time, I just wanted to calm myself and understand that yeah, I can make this play. And it was fun.”
Peraza turned a solid double play as well, but also went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the Yankees 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was going back and forth on whether to put Peraza in on Thursday.
“Yeah it was my toughest call,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of using the rookie instead of Isiah Kiner-Falefa Thursday night. “I figured Framber (Valdez) being so ground ball heavy. Izzy faced him a lot, put it on the ground a lot against him. I just felt like Peraza’s got a little more chance of getting it in the air against him. So I thought Izzy looked good yesterday, so this is just a matchup thing.”
In 49 at-bats over 18 games, Peraza slashed .306/.404/.429 with an .832 OPS after being called up in September. He hit three doubles and a home run. He drew six walks and struck out nine times.
That and the way Peraza handled himself this season and Thursday night impressed Boone.
“I thought he was great. Obviously a great play right out of the chute there to his left,” Boone said. “And then that little slow roller that he makes the play on was really good. Thought he did really well. I thought he was one of the guys — I talked about early on with Framber, I thought he had a good at-bat against Valdez his first time. Got in a count and got a pitch that he almost clipped to center. He got the ball in the air. So I thought heart-beat wise and in the flow, no issue. He was fine.”
()
News
Elon Musk says a global recession could last until spring 2024
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, 29 August 2019.
Aly Song | Reuters
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk thinks the global economic decline may last for another year and a half.
In a Twitter exchange early Friday morning EST, the mercurial electric car executive and world’s richest man said a recession could continue “until spring 24”.
The remarks came in response to a tweet from Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the online name of Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who noted that current coronavirus numbers “are actually quite low.” [sic] I guess all we have to worry about now is the impending global recession and nuclear apocalypse.”
“It sure would be nice to have a year without a horrible world event,” Musk replied.
Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, a Twitter account with nearly 600,000 followers, then asked Musk how long he thought the recession would last, to which he replied, “I guess, but probably until Spring 24.”
Global GDP grew 6% in 2021 but is expected to slow to 3.2% this year and 2.7% in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund. That would mark the slowest pace of growth since 2021 outside of the 2008 financial crisis and the brief slump in the early days of the Covid pandemic. The Federal Reserve forecasts that GDP in the United States will grow only 0.2% this year and 1.2% in 2023.
Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy.
In a tweet Wednesday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said it was time to “batten down the hatches” in anticipation of the tough economic waters ahead. This tweet accompanied a video of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who said in an interview with CNBC that he thought there was a “good chance” of a recession in the United States.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also warned of economic turmoil ahead.
Musk’s comment also came amid a tough week for You’re here stock because the automaker missed revenue estimates and warned of a possible delivery shortfall this year.
On the analysts’ call, he expressed more confidence in the US economy than in other parts of the world. He noted the impact that interest rate increases have on the economy.
“The United States is actually — North America is pretty healthy,” he said. “A bit of that raises interest rates more than they should, but I think they will eventually realize that and bring them down, I think.”
However, he said China was going through “a kind of recession” fueled by the property market, while Europe “is going through a kind of recession, fueled by energy”.
cnbc
News
Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 7 game between the Ravens (3-3) and Cleveland Browns (2-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 28, Browns 17: The Ravens have followed every win with a loss, and every loss with a win, so why should the pattern stop Sunday? A week ago, the biggest mismatch in this game seemed like it would be the Browns’ dominant running game against the Ravens’ weakened run defense. Now, with guard Wyatt Teller likely sidelined and the Ravens’ young defensive line stepping up, it’s no longer a one-sided matchup. Despite Lamar Jackson’s recent turnover struggles, the Ravens have the clear advantage at quarterback. If Rashod Bateman’s healthy, their passing game could have a big day.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 30, Browns 21: The Ravens need to make a statement after giving the game away last week against the Giants. Cleveland will provide a stiff challenge because the Browns are talented on the offensive and defensive lines, but the Ravens have a clear advantage at quarterback.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 30, Browns 20: The Ravens could enter full-on crisis mode if they lose to the floundering Browns at home. But they’re the better all-around team with the right offense to gash Cleveland’s tender middle and keep running back Nick Chubb off the field. For once, they will not have to sweat until the final seconds.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 28, Browns 14: After watching another double-digit lead fade away last week, the Ravens will bounce back in a major way. Baltimore’s success running the ball against the Giants will carry over into Sunday, while the defense will prevent Nick Chubb from making big plays. The Ravens are way better than their 3-3 record and they will be determined to prove that against Cleveland.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 30, Browns 23: The Ravens should be able to punish a Browns defense that ranks 31st in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe picked apart Cleveland’s secondary in a 38-15 win last week, so Lamar Jackson should have no trouble putting up big numbers. This sets up to be the perfect “get right” game for a Ravens team that needs something to celebrate.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 27, Browns 21: The Ravens are 3-3 but their play on the field should say otherwise. The Browns are still the Browns — they’ve lost three straight — and the Ravens are still a team to beat in the AFC. Lamar Jackson is a little beat up, as is Mark Andrews, but expect both to play and to be their usual dominant selves. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s return will be key with Andrews potentially limited, but the Ravens are way more talented than the Browns with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.
()
News
Yankees running out of time to find answers to their offensive woes in this ALCS vs. Astros
The scoreboard has indicated that the first two games of the American League Championship were close. But, during these familiar autumn nights at Minute Maid Park, things have never truly felt that close from a competitive standpoint. Sure, the Yankees were in both games (which they lost 4-2 and 3-2) but their plate appearances have not looked like a team deserving of a World Series berth.
The Yankees have received a taste of their own medicine, losing to a team that’s gotten six of its seven runs on the long ball and otherwise has not come up with any clutch hits. Houston is an unsightly 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, while their little brother is 1-for-8. The difference between the Astros and the Yankees — at least for the games in Houston — is that the home team has always felt one swing away from breaking things open, whereas the visiting team looks like they’re drowning at the plate. The Yankees have also missed a ton of candy-coated pitches, eliminating any slim chance of capitalizing on Houston’s rare mistakes.
Maybe that will change during the games at Yankee Stadium with a feverish crowd cheering the Bombers on. But on Wednesday and Thursday night, the juice box in southeast Texas turned the Yankees into pulp yet again. The Bombers don’t look like they’d be able to figure out Astro pitching even if they used some of their rival’s old trash can tricks.
If not for Framber Valdez gift-wrapping them a pair of runners in scoring position with his stumbling defensive error, the Yankees might not have scored at all in Game 2. Valdez spun the first no-earned run, no-walk start of his career and once again, the Yankees took turns whiffing all night. Valdez generated 25 laborious swings and misses from the Yankees, setting a career high.
A truly hard-to-believe 44% of Valdez’s 101 pitches went for a called strike or whiff, which is also the most from any outing of his ascending career. The 2022 league average for that metric was 27.5%. So, the Yankees can take a grain of solace in the fact that it took a pitcher’s best day ever to beat them, but also, they let a pitcher have his best day ever.
Valdez’s curveball — which was responsible for 16 whiffs on 24 swings — will be the lasting image from Game 2. Several Yankees looked like they had never seen a breaking pitch before, and even when they began to sit on it, they weren’t able to do anything of substance against it. Credit Valdez for having a weapons-grade left arm right now, which will earn him a top three spot in the Cy Young voting, but also bemoan the Yankees’ lineup for coming up short. Facing a starting lineup with just one lefty, Valdez was still on top of his game, despite owning a career opponents’ batting average that’s 30 points higher against righties than it is against lefties.
The saving grace has been Harrison Bader, unquestionably the Yankees’ best player during the postseason. Here’s the thing, though. It’s pretty bad for Bader (targeted at the trade deadline because of his defense) to be the best postseason hitter on a team that has Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres. In an optimal world for the Yankees, Bader would be supporting them from the bottom of the order, not hitting leadoff and watching his high-profile teammates fail to knock him in. Judge tried with all his might in the top of the eighth, but when his opposite-field fly ball disappeared into Kyle Tucker’s leaping grasp instead of over the wall, the baseball world was given a perfect look at how things are going for these teams right now.
Houston has all the mojo, and they’re not sharing.
Take Alex Bregman’s three-run home run that ended up being the difference maker. The Yankees hit 14 balls harder than that — Bregman’s tater went 360 feet but moved at a very un-homer-like 91.6 mph — and ended with basically nothing to show for it. There was also the generous call that Astros’ reliever Bryan Abreu received on his 3-0 pitch to Stanton in the eighth inning, the game’s biggest at-bat. Had that pitch been correctly called a ball, Stanton takes first and likely gets replaced by Tim Locastro and his 99th percentile sprint speed, representing the go-ahead run. Instead, Abreu came back with two big boy pitches to strike Stanton out, again demonstrating that just about everything is going right for the Astros during these playoffs.
The list of things going wrong for the Yankees is both very concentrated and also not showing any signs of improvement. Their pitching has been outstanding throughout the Cleveland and Houston showdowns. There’s nothing to worry about on that side of the clubhouse. Their teammates holding the bats are getting flattened.
Some of the at-bats from the bottom of the order have been embarrassing. Josh Donaldson looks lost, and the problem is there’s nobody better on the bench. Matt Carpenter cannot be realistically asked to play third base — where Donaldson’s defense is a true strength — and the Astros have found the hole in Carpenter’s swing anyway, holding him down for five strikeouts in five tries.
The catchers are free outs. Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza, like Clarke Schmidt, have been put in an unfair situation. The kiddos have played hard and shown signs of why the Yankees are so enamored with them, but they should be gearing up for next year right now. Instead, because the front office passed on every shortstop on the free agent market and the one they traded for has been benched, Peraza is the best guy for the job right now. That’s a pretty clear organizational failure, made even worse by the fact that the Astros’ rookie shortstop is absolutely torching them.
Peraza has looked great defensively, but he needs more seasoning before becoming a main dish. Cabrera has definite value and a barrel of upside, but that stuff rarely becomes evident for a young guy in the small sample size of the postseason. They both need more reps in the regular season. Having to go to war in the playoffs is probably a little overwhelming for the two under-25 players, and it’s not much easier for the fans that would rather be watching veterans in those spots.
Staring at the herculean task of having to beat the Astros four times in five games, the biggest “what if” for the Yankees (outside of what it’d be like to have a proven shortstop) is what this series would look like if DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Benintendi were involved. The lineup would not only have real length, but decorated All-Stars with oodles of postseason experience are exactly the type of players that would make beating Houston seem less impossible.
Nobody wearing a Yankee uniform, obviously, views this series as impossible to win. What they should realize is that nothing has really worked so far, and given the current constraints of the roster, they’re also kind of out of ideas.
()
News
American Express, Verizon, Snap and others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
American Express (AXP) – The financial services firm reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its guidance for the full year, amid increased customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% pre-market.
Verizon (VZ) – Verizon earned an adjusted $1.32 for the third quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 3 cents, with revenue also better than expected. Verizon also reported fewer postpaid phone additions than expected, noting that it had anticipated a negative impact from the price increase.
Instantaneous (SNAP) – Snapchat’s parent company’s stock fell 28.2% in premarket after forecasting no revenue growth for the current quarter. The slowdown in the digital advertising market also sent shares of other companies dependent on advertising revenue down, with pinterest (PINS) slipping by 7.5%, Metaplatforms (META) lost 3.5%, Alphabet (GOOGL) by 1.7% and Twitter (TWTR) down 6.9%.
CSX (CSX) – Shares of the railroad operator rose 5.2% in premarket trading after better-than-expected third-quarter results, benefiting from higher shipment volumes and higher prices.
Health care principle (THC) – The hospital operator’s stock fell 18% in premarket stock after posting a weaker-than-expected outlook. Tenet said it was struggling to recover from a cyberattack earlier this year and a spike in Covid-19 among its employees.
Veris Residential (VRE) – The New Jersey rental apartment owner is the subject of an unsolicited takeover bid by rival Kushner Cos., according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal . The offer would be worth $16 per share, compared to yesterday’s closing price of $12.42. Veris grew 13.5% in premarket trading.
Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) – Holiday Inn’s parent company saw its stock plunge 4.2% pre-market after news broke that chief financial officer Paul Edgecliff-Johnson was leaving to join bookmaking firm Flutter Entertainment.
Tourbillon (WHR) – The appliance maker’s earnings and revenue for the latest quarter fell short of Wall Street forecasts. The company also gave a weaker-than-expected outlook amid weaker demand and reduced production. Whirlpool fell 4.4% in premarket action.
under protection (UAA) – The sportswear maker’s stock fell 2.6% pre-market after the Telsey Advisory Group downgraded it to market performance from outperform. Telsey is basing its call on high inventory levels at rivals like Nike (NKE) and Adidas, although he noted that Under Armor’s inventory is thinner than its competitors.
cnbc
News
Aaron Judge’s late blast falls just short as Yankees fall into 0-2 ALCS hole after 3-2 loss to Astros
HOUSTON — Aaron Judge ran up the first base line with his bat in his right hand in the eighth inning Thursday night, hoping more than believing he’d finally broken through. The Yankees slugger watched as the fly ball he hit 106 miles an hour off the bat died in the wind of an unusually opened roof at Minute Maid Park.
This is a place where the Yankees’ league-leading offense has come to die. Again. Framber Valdez was brilliant, but the Bombers offense struggled for the second-straight night Thursday as the Astros beat the Yankees 3-2 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.
“Tough to say, some guys hit balls right at guys that make great plays and in other instances they make their pitches and you just gotta tip your cap,” Judge said when asked about the Bombers’ bats going quiet. “It’s the postseason, anything can happen and we just have to keep playing our game and we’ll be where we want to be.”
Right now, however, the Yankees find themselves in the hole.
The Astros take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven games series, which heads back to the Bronx for Game 3 on Saturday. The Yankees have their ace Gerrit Cole set to start the critical game at Yankees Stadium. MLB teams taking a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win in 74 of 88 (84.1%) series all-time. The Yankees have overcome an 0-2 deficit six times previously, the last time in the 2017 AL Division Series against the Guardians.
“I mean, we’ve been here before. We were down two (games) in ‘17 and we won three games in New York,” Luis Severino said of the first ALCS they eventually lost to the Astros. “So, we’ve got a good team, we’re just gonna go home and play baseball.”
The Astros have now won eight of nine home playoff games all-time against the Yankees. The Astros pitching has limited the Bombers to just 13 runs across those eight losses.
And the Houston pitching has all but shut down the Yankees bats again this year.
In the first two games of this series, the home-run-reliant Yankees’ offense has one homer, scored a total of four runs and struck out 30 times.
“I think we all have to make mid at-bat adjustments, in order to put the ball in play,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “The games are extremely fast and they’re reading swings, reading body language, you have to be able to counteract that.”
Valdez was dominant. He held the Yankees to two runs, both unearned because of his own fielding and throwing errors, and scattered four hits. The lefty did not walk a batter and struck out nine.
“He was using both sides of the plate and you know, he’s got a good sinker so it was tough for us to get the ball in the air and do damage,” Stanton said.
The Yankees scored their two runs with a little help from Valdez. Judge singled to lead off and Valdez’s fielding error allowed Stanton to reach and then when he threw wide of first base, it allowed Judge to take third. Judge scored on Anthony Rizzo’s ground out and Stanton on a Gleyber Torres single.
With Torres on, Josh Donaldson, who had doubled earler, struck out.
That’s not usually how the Yankees score runs.
The Yankees have scored 18 of their 22 runs in this postseason via the home run. The Bombers did not homer for the first time in their last 23 postseason games. They were 14-26 games in which they did not homer this season.
It was a disappointing night for Severino, who was very good. He held the Astros to three runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Severino started out the bottom of the third by hitting Houston catcher Martin Maldanoado with a pitch. He struck out the struggling Jose Altuve, got another out on Yordan Alvarez’s fielder’s choice and then got ahead of Alex Bregman 1-2, before the Astros third baseman crushed a three-run homer on Severino’s 97-mile-an-hour fastball.
One pitch that maybe was as high up in the zone as he would have liked and Severino dropped to 0-4 in the postseason over his career. Judge’s fly ball would have been a home run in just one ballpark in the league — the one the Yankees and Astros are heading to. But with a day off on Friday, they have to figure out a way to get back their dominating offense back on track.
“We got to score. Swing and miss the idea ain’t just to touch it. You got to touch it in situations. We got to score,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “They’re about as tough as there is to score against. But we got to figure out a way and it takes all of us from a game plan standpoint to every guy in that lineup just doing their part to make it a little more difficult on ‘em.”
()
Liz Truss’ term as Prime Minister was the shortest in British history: NPR
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Its Social Dominance Improves
Marketing Strategies: Increasing Your Business Profits
Cutting Agents for Cocaine
Oswald Peraza gets first postseason start, rookie shortstop shines on defense but goes 0-for-3 at the plate
EURS and the State of the Stablecoin Race
Speed Reading Tactics – Speed Reading is Not Merely About Skimming, Scanning or Key Wording
Elon Musk says a global recession could last until spring 2024
BPA: A Real Life Case Study
Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love