Manchester: Chinese consulate says pulling Hong Kong protester’s hair was ‘my duty’



hong kong

CNN

—



A Chinese diplomat who was filmed pulling the hair of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester on the grounds of his consulate in Manchester, England, has defended his actions – saying it was his ‘duty’ to maintain the dignity of China.

“Any diplomat” would have done the same, Chinese Consul General Zheng Xiyuan said on Wednesday when asked about video footage of a group of men assaulting the protester.

The confrontation took place on Sunday, when a group of pro-democracy protesters showed up at the consulate with banners displaying satirical images of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The protest coincided with the start of a key week-long meeting of Chinese Communist Party elites in Beijing, where Xi is expected to secure a groundbreaking third term as leader.

Video footage shows one of the pro-democracy protesters – since identified as Bob Chan – being dragged through the gate into the consulate compound and beaten by the group of men. It also shows Manchester police entering the consulate compound to end the violence.

In an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, Zheng defended his actions and those of his staff, saying pro-democracy protesters had incited violence with “crude banners”.

“I didn’t beat anyone. I didn’t let my people beat anyone. The fact is that the so-called protesters beat my people,” Zheng said.

However, when the Sky News interviewer asked about an image showing him pulling Chan’s hair, Zheng seemed to admit he had been involved, saying, “Yeah, the man abused him. my country, my leader. I think it’s my duty.

“To pull his hair? asked the interviewer – to which Zheng replied, “Yeah!”

He added that he maintained the dignity of China and its people, and that “any diplomat” would have done the same in such a situation.

In a letter to Manchester police on Thursday, Zheng insisted the consulate had been “respectful of the right to protest” and claimed the consular grounds had been “mobbed” by protesters.

China’s Foreign Ministry was quick to defend Zheng, describing the protesters as “harassers” who illegally entered the Chinese consulate, “endangering the security of Chinese diplomatic premises”.

The incident now threatens to further damage UK-China relations, which have soured in recent years with disagreements over Hong Kong, a former British colony, a major point of contention.

On Tuesday, Britain’s foreign secretary summoned China’s second-most senior diplomat to Britain, Chargé d’Affaires Yang Xiaoguang, to demand an explanation and express deep concern over the incident.

Manchester Police have opened an investigation into the assault but said on Wednesday there had been no arrests so far, calling it a “complex and sensitive investigation” which will take time.

Speaking publicly at a press conference on Wednesday, Bob Chan said he now feared for his safety and that of his family – echoing fears expressed by other members of the British diaspora in Hong Kong.

He claimed he tried to stop consular staff from tearing down the protest banners when they started assaulting him.

“I clung to the door where I was kicked and punched. I couldn’t hold out for long and was eventually dragged into the consulate compound,” Chan said.

“My hair was pulled and I felt punches and kicks from several men,” he said, adding that the assault only stopped when a police officer took him out. through the door of the consulate.

He showed photos of his injuries, saying he had bruises on his head, neck, back and around his eyes. “I fear being silenced by the powers that be. I fear for the safety of my family,” he continued. “I am shocked because I never thought something like this could arrive in the UK.”

Britain is home to large numbers of Hong Kongers, many of whom left the city after Beijing introduced a sweeping national security law in 2020. Under the law, protesters and activists have been jailed, halls of newsrooms closed, civil society dismantled and an effective formal political opposition. annihilated.

Hong Kong’s leaders have repeatedly asserted that the city’s freedoms remain intact and that the law has restored order and stability after massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.

But the combination of China’s tightening grip on the city and its tough Covid-19 restrictions has prompted an exodus from the city in recent years.

In August, Hong Kong recorded its biggest population decline since official records began in 1961.

As the size of Hong Kong’s diaspora has grown and Beijing has become more assertive on the world stage, relations between the UK and China have also deteriorated – with British public sentiment also worsening. deteriorated, experts say.

“The Manchester incident reflects the hardening of the UK’s attitude towards China since the 2019 protests in Hong Kong and the resulting chill in UK-China relations,” Chi said. -kwan Mark, senior lecturer in international history at the University of London, adding that this partly reflected “the intensification of the ideological clash between China and the West”.

And it has become a bipartisan issue, with members of Britain’s Conservative and Labor parties backing “a hardline approach to China”, he said.

In remarks to the UK House of Commons on Tuesday, Conservative lawmaker Alicia Kearns called the incident a “frightening escalation”, a sentiment echoed by Labor lawmaker Afzal Khan, who said: “The aggressive and intimidating acts of the Chinese Communist Party have no place on the streets of my city or my country.

“The British government … is under pressure to do something about China and to defend Hong Kong,” Mark said – although he added that these authorities are now in the difficult position of having to “strike a balance between confrontation and engagement with China.”