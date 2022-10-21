Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 37B candidates

Newsletter Sign-Up
Policy
The Massachusetts general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022, when races for governor, secretary of state, and state auditor will be decided.
If you’re looking to fulfill your civic duty in the Bay State, here’s everything you need to know.
If you are a US citizen, at least 16 years old, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, you can register as a voter. There are in-person, online, and mail-in registration options. 16 and 17 year olds can pre-register to vote, while those 18 and older can vote in the next election.
The last day to register to vote in Massachusetts is October 29 — in any form. Registration by mail must be postmarked before this date. If you are registering in person at a local election office, the deadline is 5 p.m. The online deadline is 11:59 p.m. Unlike other states, you cannot register to vote on Election Day.
Can’t remember if you registered to vote? You can check your status here.
Each precinct in Massachusetts is assigned a specific polling location — you can find yours here. All polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, but some stations open as early as 5:45 a.m. If you’re still in line to vote at 8 p.m., don’t leave—all voters in line must be allowed to vote. Accessibility measures are also in place for voters with disabilities – for more information, click here.
For those looking to beat the crowds, Massachusetts offers early voting in person or by mail. This year, the early voting period runs from October 22 to November 4. Each city sets its own locations and times for early voting — the secretary of state suggests checking your local municipality’s websites for more information.
To vote by mail, you must submit a request virtually or physically to your local electoral office. Mail-in ballots must be requested by November 1 at 5 p.m. Once the ballot is completed, it can be returned in several ways; by mail (the state provides an envelope – no postage required), hand-delivered to a local election office or early voting location, or dropped off at a local ballot box. You can track the status of your mail-in ballot here.
Overseas citizens, as well as active duty military personnel and their families, are exempt from voter registration in Massachusetts. If you fall into one of these categories, you can submit a request to vote by mail using the Federal Postcard Request (FPCA).
The Secretary of State’s office has a comprehensive guide for new voters or those who might need a refresher. When you enter your polling place, line up to register. You will be asked for your name and address, and possibly an ID. Once you are registered, you can tag and vote. The check-out process is similar to check-in – you will again be asked for your name and address. If you are registered with a political party, this will also be requested upon check-in and check-out.
Identification is the only thing voters need – acceptable ID must show your name and the address you are registered to vote at. Some examples include a Mass. driver’s license, signed lease, or recent utility bill. If you are unable to present identification, you are still permitted to vote with a provisional ballot.
The Massachusetts general election is shaping up to be crucial for the state. The race to replace Charlie Baker as governor pits former Attorney General Maura Healey against Trump-backed Geoff Diehl. Other races to be determined on Nov. 8 include Lieutenant Governor, Commonwealth Secretary, State Auditor and Suffolk County Attorney.
Boston
HOUSTON — Aaron Judge ran up the first base line with his bat in his right hand in the eighth inning Thursday night, hoping he’d broken the spell. The Yankees slugger watched in almost disbelief as the fly ball he hit hard died just over the right-field warning track and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker ran back and easily grabbed it.
Minute Maid Park is seemingly where the Yankees bats have come to die. Framber Valdez was dominant, just like Justin Verlander the night before, as the Astros beat the Yankees 3-2 in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.
The Astros take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which heads back to the Bronx for Game 3 on Saturday. The Yankees have their ace Gerrit Cole set to start the critical tilt at Yankees Stadium. MLB teams taking a 2-0 series’ lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win in 74 of 88 (84.1%) series all-time. The Astros have now won eight of nine home playoff games all-time against the Yankees. The Astros pitching has limited the Bombers to just 13 runs across those eight losses.
In the first two games of this series, the home-run reliant Yankees’ offense has one homer, scored a total of four runs and struck out 30 times. They were 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position Thursday night and are 1-for-9 in the series.
Valdez was dealing Thursday. He held the Yankees to two runs, both unearned because of his own fielding and throwing errors, scattering four hits. The lefty did not walk a batter and struck out nine.
The Yankees scored their two runs with a little help from Valdez. Judge singled to lead off and Valdez’s fielding error allowed Giancarlo Stanton to reach and then when he threw wide of first base, it allowed Judge to take third. Judge scored on Anthony Rizzo’s ground out and Stanton on a Gleyber Torres single.
With Torres on, Josh Donaldson, hit doubled for his first extra-base hit since Oct. 1 earlier, struck out. It was Donaldson’s 11th strikeout in 24 postseason plate appearances.
The Bombers had the tying run on first in the ninth with two outs, when Donaldson worked a walk off Ryan Pressly.
It was a disappointing night for Luis Severino, who was very good. He held the Astros to three runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Severino, making his 11th postseason appearance, lost each of his two regular-season starts against Houston, allowing five earned runs in 12 combined innings for a 3.75 ERA. He lost those games by scores of 3-1 and 2-1.
He was 0-2, 4.15 ERA in three career playoff starts against them coming into Thursday night’s game. The Astros held the Yankees to just one run in all three of those games.
Minute Maid Park, where he has made six appearances in the playoffs, has always brought back some bad memories for him and the Yankees. They lost in the ALCS to the Astros in 2017 and 2019.
Severino had much better stuff than he did Saturday night in Cleveland. He ramped up his fastball to 99 miles an hour — to strike out Yordan Alvarez to end the fifth. He got 13 swings and misses, including 10 on that fastball.
He made one real mistake. Severino started out the bottom of the third by hitting Houston catcher Martin Maldanoado with a pitch. He struck out the struggling Jose Altuve, got another out on Yordan Alvarez’s fielder’s choice and then got ahead of Alex Bregman 1-2, before the Astros third baseman crushed a three-run homer on Severino’s 97-mile-an-hour fastball. He retired the next eight batters he faced, but when he gave up a one-out single to Kyle Tucker in the sixth, Aaron Boone quickly went out to get him.
Jonathan Loaisiga gave up a single to Yuli Gurriel and then coaxed a double-play grounder out of Aledmys Diaz.
“I think about our losses here, That’s the only thing that came to my mind,” Severino said. “I think all the guys that have been here since then have to remember that. They have to remember that feeling and try to not feel the same way this year, try to be better, try to go out there with that mentality and win games.”
An aerial view of shipping containers and freight trains ahead of a possible strike if there is no agreement with the railroad unions, at the BNSF Los Angeles Intermodal Facility rail yard in Los Angeles, California, September 15, 2022.
Bing Guan | Reuters
Logistics officials are dusting off plans for a possible railroad strike in November that could wreak havoc on the supply chain and cost the US economy up to $2 billion a day.
The National Carriers Conference Committee (NCCC), representing the nation’s freight railroads in national collective bargaining, briefed the Brotherhood on Wednesday on the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Division of Way Maintenance Employees ( BMWED) that the union’s latest proposal would not be accepted. . An agreement between the railroads and several major unions to avoid a strike, with recommendations from the Biden administration, was nearing completion before being rejected by the BMWED last week.
“Now is not the time to introduce new demands that rekindle the prospect of a railway strike,” the NCCC said in a statement.
Tom Nightingale, CEO of AFS Logistics, told CNBC that logistics managers are fielding calls from customers in anticipation of a possible strike.
“Careful shippers already had a plan in place a month ago, and most of those who didn’t have one have now stepped up their contingency planning after last month’s wake-up call,” Nightingale said. “Proactivity is the key to supply chain success.”
For many intermodal shipments — shipments that use multiple modes of transportation such as ocean, trucking and rail freight — it can take a week from when the cargo is picked up to when it arrives on the railroad tracks, according to Nightingale.
“This mismatch will compound the effects of delays and service disruptions, so effectively managing the risk of intermodal disruption means you need to plan early and often,” he said.
In anticipation of a strike in September, Norfolk Southern, Berkshire Hathaway BNSF subsidiary, CSXand Union Pacific all began cutting freight about five days before the strike date in an effort to move essential hazardous materials, such as chlorine and ethanol. This freight had priority over common freight.
“Shippers were very sensitive to the potential railroad strike,” Nightingale said. “No shipper wants to lose their job or risk losing a customer when they have been warned so far in advance of an impending disruption.”
As a result, AFS has seen a significant increase in the number of customers looking to move loads from intermodal to other modes like full truckload and even full truckload (LTL).
“Shippers don’t want goods with a limited shelf life in a yard, especially things like chemicals and refrigerated food and beverages,” he said.
Under the Railway Labor Act, Congress has the power to impose Biden’s Emergency Presidential Council resolution or order trains to operate as usual with an extension of negotiations. November 19 is the first that railway unions can strike.
“While it is premature to make any predictions about what may happen in the negotiations, the railways will take all necessary and prudent steps to ensure the safety and security of the system and the communities we serve,” said a spokesperson for the Association of American Railroads in a statement. email to CNBC. “The rail network does not turn on and off like a light switch and advanced asset planning and positioning takes time. If uncertainty persists before the status quo expires with BMWED, past action is a good indicator of how these operational plans are being executed, and specific timing decisions will be made as events require.”
“If you’re in logistics and you’re not already planning a scenario for a possible work stoppage, you may be behind the times right now,” said Brian Bourke, chief growth officer of SEKO Logistics. “Everyone is waiting after the election for any movement or additional news, but now is the time to start planning.”
On October 18, the BMWED posted on its website a letter that members could use to send to their representatives in Congress covering quality of life and benefits issues, which have been a major sticking point in negotiations. on a new contract. One of the main points of contention is that the BMWED is seeking more paid time off, especially when sick.
“The push for paid sick leave could potentially lead to congressional action,” the letter said. “While we hope carriers will recognize their employees’ concerns and negotiate with us, it is important that we are prepared for their reluctance to address quality of life concerns.”
“The railroads consistently underestimate the frustration and anger of workers. Workers can’t take it anymore,” Richard Edelman, BMWED attorney and chief collective bargaining spokesperson, told CNBC. “The decision of the Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) is only a recommendation. It is not a cap. The carriers have decided not to make more than the net equivalent of the PEB.”
Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz told CNBC during an interview on “Squawk on the Street” Thursday morning, “We have negotiations to do with this union and we’ve agreed to the status quo, we’re in the status quo while we’ I’m confident that we’ll find a way to draft an agreement that can be withdrawn for ratification. That doesn’t mean a strike isn’t possible, it just means that in my opinion, I don’t think it’s likely. We have plenty of leads to figure it out.”
On September 15, ahead of the deadline for the previous nationwide strike, an agreement was announced by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh between the two largest unions, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Workers (BLET) and the Transportation Division of Sheet Metal Workers (SMART-TD) and the National Carriers Conference Committee. BMWED is the third largest union with 23,900 members.
“Railroads have earned billions from their workers,” Edelman said. “These are incredibly skilled jobs where fancy equipment is used. The workers don’t feel valued.”
One of the worries among logistics experts is workers quitting, but the AAR spokesperson told CNBC that the train and motor department’s workforce rose 7.4% in September from to January. Fritz told CNBC that UP’s attrition rate was close to its historic norm this year and its hiring plan was on target, with no indication of a “big quit” at the rail carrier.
“These new employees came on board for the same reason that most railroad workers stay on for life – railroading is a career that allows you to both support a family and take deep pride in your work,” the AAR spokesperson said.
“Workers must be able to leave when they are sick. Under current policy, workers are penalized. Railroad executives are so deep in their own bubbles that they think this is all okay,” said Edelman.
The AAR told CNBC that it updated the furlough policy explainer last week.
Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean claimed on MSNBC’s “The Beat” Thursday that Democrats will increase their majorities in the U.S. Senate and House in November’s midterm elections.
Dean said: ‘I’m going to make that prediction right now, we’ll take two to three in the Senate and take the House. We will win seats in the House and we will not lose them. I think we will take two more than today in the House. It’s just because when you see those early turnout numbers, and you better be one of them if you watch this, that’s a really good thing for people who are mad, and the people who are really angry right now are the Democrats.
Melber asked, “You’re saying the early surge you think is the product of galvanizing and Democratic mobilization?”
Dean said: “Obviously young people and women are incredibly engaged in this election, and we need to get young people to the polls because they are the most reluctant group to go. But I think a lot of that is about Trump. Every time Trump opens his mouth, it helps us. You have people like JD Vance, who is a pretty bright guy, but he looks like Trump. The numbers in Ohio are incredible. At the last poll, I saw that Ryan was in the lead.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support to troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal, according to a new department policy released Thursday. The military will also increase privacy protections for those seeking care.
The order issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin outlines the rights and protections service members and their dependents will enjoy regardless of where they live, which was a major concern for the troops after the Court supreme overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Access to abortion has become a central issue in the midterm elections. President Joe Biden promised this week that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be the one that enshrines abortion protections in law if Democrats control enough congressional seats for the adopt.
Roe v. Wade has been canceled, so what happens now? The doors to thousands of abortion clinics are now closed, but the impacts of this landmark ruling go far beyond access to abortion services. LX News visual storyteller Jalyn Henderson breaks down the legal, social, and economics we can say as we continue to live in a post-Roe America.
And he said, in a forum with NowThis News, that he would support a federal fund to reimburse certain expenses for those who must travel for the procedure.
“I support this, and I have publicly urged companies to do so,” he said. “I publicly urged them as President of the United States saying, ‘That’s what you should do.’”
The High Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson removed constitutional protections for women in abortion and left it up to states to determine whether the procedure is legal within their borders. In the months since abortion was banned or severely restricted in more than a dozen states.
The new military policy establishes guidelines so that local commanders are not allowed to influence whether service members access care or experience a culture where they or their dependents do not come forward for fear of repercussion. It builds on an initial Pentagon reaction in June, when, days after the Supreme Court ruling, the Pentagon said it would continue to allow medical leave for service members who were required to travel out of state. to have an abortion, but noted that he needed to review the court’s decision and subsequent state laws to see if additional guidance would be needed.
Austin ordered the services to implement the new policy by the end of this calendar year.
The Pentagon was also concerned that the Dobbs decision would affect recruitment and retention, as service members or potential recruits weighed the risk of being posted to states where abortions are illegal. Many of the Pentagon’s major military bases are located in states like Texas and Florida, where anti-abortion laws are now in place.
The new guidelines also direct each military base to publicly display reproductive health care support available to service members and their dependents, extend the time in which a service member must report a pregnancy to commanders to 20 weeks and provide additional defense health care protections. providers who provide abortion services.
Under federal law, the Pentagon’s health system can only offer abortions in cases of rape or incest or when the mother’s life is in danger. This does not change under the new policy. The funds the army would provide to the military would only cover transportation; they would not pay for abortion services that are not covered by federal law.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to make it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to access the procedure.
Attorney Natalie Khawam, who represented the family of slain US soldier Vanessa Guillén, whose body was found outside Fort Hood, Texas last year, said the policy was part of a the Pentagon’s ongoing effort to combat a military culture that has not supported female service members. Guillén’s death led to sweeping changes in the way sexual harassment and assault are handled in the military.
“When you protect a woman, you protect a family, you protect everyone in her connection. It could be her children, it could be her parents, it could be her spouse or her siblings, and you are definitely protecting the country because it serves the country,” Khawam said.
Associated Press writer Lolita Baldor contributed to this report
What is revealed there is revealing, if not surprising. Although we know that Loeffler and other Republicans faced explicit pressure from Donald Trump to support his false claims about the election results, the posts suggest that Loeffler and his team were also heavily influenced by the implicit power wielded by Trump’s angry support base. Which, of course, has been a vital undercurrent of Trump’s time in politics.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
The messages include a request from an attorney named Daryl Moody, who had helped Loeffler’s campaign and who was asked to be on Trump’s fake voters list of Georgia voters on Dec. 14, 2020. Loeffler offered no objection. (The Washington Post has not independently confirmed the accuracy of the messages, although the Journal-Constitution has.) There is also a message from the wife of Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R ) in which she excoriates Loeffler for his unfounded criticism of the way the election was administered.
This post, in fact, gives insight into the undercurrent of Loeffler’s decision-making. Why did Loeffler and his then-senator colleague. Did David Perdue (R-Ga.) rush to issue a statement condemning Raffensperger — even before the state election was called? The answer, it seems clear, is that Loeffler and Perdue had been pushed into the second round of elections to take their seats, elections that would be held in early January 2021. And since the energy within their own party was very focused on the preservation of Trump’s presidency, they moved with him.
On Dec. 2, Loeffler received a tell-all message from Rep-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R).
“I need to tell you about a plan we are making on how to vote in the Electoral College votes on January 6. I need a senator! Greene wrote. “And I think that’s a major help for you to win the 5!!”
This idea, opposing voters submitted by several states during the official counting of the votes on January 6, was just beginning to bubble on Capitol Hill and had been reported by Politico a few days before. For this to work, however, a senator had to join in with the objections of the House and, at the time of the message, there were none. But note the leverage Greene deploys: it can help you keep your seat.
In late December, Greene and Trump had their senator: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced he would oppose voters submitted by Pennsylvania. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), ever ready to compete for the attention of right-wing voters, quickly outpaced him, rallying a group of senators to jointly announce a plan delaying electoral vote certification. (It’s no coincidence, of course, that Hawley and Cruz are supposed to have higher ambitions in the Republican Party.) Before Cruz released his statement, he reached out, hoping Loeffler would join them.
In text messages, opinions among Loeffler staff are divided. One of them told her that he thought she “couldn’t afford not to participate”. Another pointed out that the risk of joining the effort was higher for her than for others: Existing signatories “all have years to send in that vote” – given that they will not face voters before 2022 at the earliest, when “we have hours”.
It wasn’t just Cruz, of course. Trump was creating “a hostage situation every day,” according to a Republican consultant familiar with Loeffler’s campaign, insisting that Perdue and Loeffler join in his efforts to retain power. The alternative? Ask Trump to completely abandon their runoff elections.
The president appeared at a rally in Georgia the day before the Jan. 5 runoff. He didn’t want to go, as was reported at the time. That Loeffler and Perdue announced on the same day as the rally that they would oppose voters submitting on Jan. 6 was no coincidence; the Journal-Constitution reports that the rally depended on it.
“Please make sure Trump RT my statement so I don’t get booed off the stage!!” Loeffler wrote in a text message to a staff member.
It is certain that elected officials must listen to their constituents. But what the text messages reveal is something slightly different: a response to how Loeffler expected Georgian voters, especially Republicans, need to behave. Trump’s election in 2016 has been consistently and rightly attributed to his getting voters to vote who were otherwise unenthusiastic about voting. For a senator seeking to retain her seat in a special election, the idea that the base could turn against her – and not just not vote for her but actively oppose her – must have been particularly worrisome.
Shortly before her tweet, she received a text message from Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.).
“I think a lot of Trump voters on the sidelines will be watching tonight and we need a strong turnout in North Georgia on Election Day,” he told Loeffler. “You might consider an announcement when you speak tonight that you will stand up and oppose Georgian voters on behalf of all Georgians who voted legally.” She was already ahead of him on this point.
What these messages show is how Trump and his allies relied not on facts to get his party to accede to his demands, but on political power, on the perception that he could make or break their fortunes. It’s a summary of how Trump governed, of course; he has always used grassroots perceptions as a cudgel against other Republicans. And in the post-election period in Georgia, Loeffler’s hesitations on the subject were resolved for fear of what Trump supporters might do.
In the end, she did not accept the effort to reject the submitted electoral votes. In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, she was in a small minority of senators to reverse their positions on the issue.
Of course, by then she had already lost her electoral candidacy anyway.
