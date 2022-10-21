She got a post-pandemic gut punch that is hitting renters across the nation this year. After landlords largely suspended rent hikes and federal assistance came during shutdowns, renters are now paying a steep price for that brief clemency. Nationwide, rents are up 11.3 percent this year, according to the real-estate-research firm CoStar Group. In some parts, like in Mallman’s working-class complex, the penalty … is weighing in at 25 percent.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 41A candidates
House District 41A
Pat Driscoll (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: DFL
- City: Cottage Grove
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-925-6481
Mark Wiens
- Age: 59
- Party: R
- City: Lake Elmo
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a retired military officer with decades of experience in leadership, policy making, and strategy, I know what it means to serve and work hard. My last decade of service was spent working with diverse groups of professionals and leaders from around the world to solve complex security and personnel issues. I am ready to work for Minnesota!
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Education-focus on academic excellence, preparing our children for life as responsible citizens, and building our future work-force. Safety-support law enforcement and first responders. Economy-stop taxing social security, reduce taxes, support businesses and focus government on partnering with businesses and championing Minnesota innovation.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? The Lord gave us two ears and one tongue, use them wisely. We should give thoughtful responses rather than reactive quips. Diligently engage in difficult conversations. Build relationships and strive to understand each other and find places where we can work together for the greater good. No one of good will should be left out of the conversation.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-283-3953
Companies push for amnesty for lame ducks
Business groups and their progressive allies are pushing Congress to further accelerate business migration in the lame post-election session.
Corporate pressure for cheap labor hides behind plaintive, media-amplified calls for amnesty for the “dreamers”. This term is used by advocates and the media to glorify an estimated three million young illegal immigrants who are staying in the United States by their calculating foreign parents.
President Joe Biden “needs to use his bully pulpit but also his political capital to make sure he measures up to young immigrants who have been here since they were kids,” said Marielena Hincapie, who leads the National Immigration Law Center. “There is no other time – let’s not wait for the Supreme Court to rule,” she told Politico.com on Oct. 20.
But the lobbying pressure is fueled by business groups that have far higher priorities than a “Dreamer” amnesty.
Those higher priorities include an amendment to the House’s must-have defense authorization bill that would allow corporations to dramatically step up their extraction of white-collar workers from poor foreign countries. If approved, the new migrants will help reduce the salaries paid to millions of American college graduates in debt and raising their families.
That amendment comes with a Senate amendment that could be added to any bill in motion, which is supported by Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Il) and Republican Mike Rounds (R-SD).
Bloomberg.com reported on October 11:
Senators introduced a slew of NDAA amendments on other immigration issues. Most will be ignored, but some might make them a bunch of bipartisan managers, and a few might get a vote in the Senate. Proponents will try to include many of these same proposals, along with others, in an omnibus spending bill, though the outlook remains uncertain.
Efforts include proposals to provide a pathway to citizenship for non-citizen military and veterans, recover unused family and work visas from years past, and restore diversity visas lost to bureaucratic delays and travel restrictions. of the Trump era.
Overall, business groups prefer reporters to focus on young migrants rather than replacement workers. For example, a West Coast investor advocacy group – FWD.us – touted a full-page advertisement advocating amnesty in the the wall street journal:
NEW TODAY—with full-page advertising in @WSJ & in the wake of the 5th Circuit’s illegal DACA ruling, more than 80 of the world’s largest corporations, trade associations and business leaders are calling on Congress to act to enact permanent bipartisan protections for DACA in the lame duck.
NBC History – pic.twitter.com/YkpfBbsbtX
— Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) October 20, 2022
Investor group FWD.us supports migration because it boosts their businesses with more workers cutting wages, more consumers, and more tenants. The founders are Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt and Mark and Priscilla Zuckerberg. It was established in 2013 to help pass the Cheap Labor and Amnesty Bill of 2013 from the “Gang of Eight”.
The staff of the FWD.us group tries to hide the identity of the wealthy investors who founded and financed the group. But copies exist on other sites.
FWD.us has long fueled the DACA debate to downplay media coverage and public acknowledgment of Fortune 500 migration.
The the wall street journal the ad was sponsored by a spin-off from FWD.us, the Coalition for the American Dream. He stated :
The labor shortage will worsen in the United States if hundreds of thousands of critical workers [the ‘DACA” recipients of illegally-awarded work permits) are stripped of their legal ability to support themselves and their families. That is the situation we currently face if this ruling becomes final, and it is the reason for our request today.
Given that DACA applications and renewals were granted on a rolling basis, the end to this program means that an estimated 22,000 jobs would be lost every month for two years. That is roughly 1,000 job losses per business day at a time when the U.S. economy already faces significant workforce shortages.
When the last DACA recipient’s work permit expires, the U.S. will have lost more than 500,000 jobs, and the U.S. economy will lose as much as $11.7 billion annually – or roughly $1 billion monthly – in wages from previously employed DACA recipients. (To put this into perspective, in Texas alone, 400 healthcare workers and 300 teachers will be forced out of their jobs each month.)
“It is, first and foremost, a humanitarian issue, but the broken system is also harming manufacturers’ competitiveness,” said Jay Timmons, CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers.
“Our communities, businesses, and economy have all benefitted from the contributions of these young men and women,” claimed Matthew Shay, CEO of the National Retail Federation. “It is time to provide them with a pathway to lawful permanent residence and ultimately American citizenship.”
The business groups also paid for similar ads in the Dallas Morning News and the Charlotte Observer to pressure Sen. John Coryn (R-Tx) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).
Of course, any reduction in the number of illegal foreign workers is a boon to more than 100 million Americans who have lost wages and affordable housing because the establishment has pumped millions of cheap, submissive, and hard-working migrants into Americans’ workplaces.
Since January 2021, Biden has allowed roughly four million illegal migrants, visa workers, and legal immigrants into the United States, alongside many foreigners who take jobs after getting tourist visas. That mass inflow damaged Americans’ salaries by flooding the labor market and helped to spike inflation and housing prices.
The migrants are extracted from poor countries with the goal of diverting a larger share of the nation’s income toward investors and Wall Street.
The damage is exemplified by Julia Mallman, a single, childless, 42-year-old kindergarten teacher in Fairfax, Va. Her monthly rents jumped by 25 percent as Joe Biden’s migrants rented spaces in her apartment complex, she told the October 20 Washington Post:
“So many emotions when I saw that,” Mallman said. “I was furious. And disappointed. And demoralized.”
“Who can afford this?” she asked, showing me the contract she decided to sign after all, on the day it was due. “The prices are pretty much the same everywhere I look.”
The federal government’s Extraction Migration economy strategy is hidden from the public behind a screen of ineffective border defenses, pro-migration media coverage, official lies, and complex laws.
Even a New York Times writer recognized the scam in an October 20 op-ed:
The border, I think, is imperfect by design: Porous enough to ensure that some people will inevitably manage to get through, delivering a steady supply of cheap and under-the-table labor. Closed enough to prevent a glut of newcomers. Lenient at times because we are a land of immigrants, but punctuated with attention-grabbing crackdowns to dissuade too many people from trying their luck.
The GOP legislators in the House and Senate recognize their voters’ deep opposition to the wealth-shifting migration. So they are zig-zagging away from their donors’ demands before the election. NBC News reported on October 20:
A Republican aide said the “business community always underestimates how hard it is to get legislation through on this topic and tends to misread the political environment.”
Even Democrats doubt Republicans will OK the amnesty, NBC reported:
“From what I’m seeing and hearing, Republicans are not budging on this,” the Democratic aide said. “I’m glad these companies are doing this now, but they’re only as effective as their outreach.”
But the progressive groups keep pushing, amid much damage to Americans.
“It’s clear that the ball is in President Biden’s hands,” Greisa Martínez Rosas, the director of the donor-backed United We Dream group, told Politico.
“He needs to say that it’s his number one priority … He needs to say that clearly, publicly and many times. I think that he can use his bipartisan experience to bring Republicans to the negotiating table,” she told Politico.
High school football: In true Centennial style, Cougars march to win over Woodbury
There’s little mystery as to what teams are going to get when they step on the football field against Centennial. And Thursday night, Woodbury got exactly what it expected. In a game where possessions were at a premium, so were points, and the Cougars ground out a 17-14 win over the Royals in their regular-season finale at Royal Stadium.
Both teams finished the regular season 6-2, with Centennial avenging a 37-20 loss to Woodbury to conclude last year’s regular season. Both could contend for top seeds in their section tournaments; seedings will be announced Friday.
After keeping Woodbury off the scoreboard through three quarters, the Cougars and Royals traded scores off lengthy drives to begin the fourth. Woodbury closed to 10-7 only to see Centennial drive the length of the field and re-establish a 10-point advantage.
The Royals answered on quarterback George Bjellos’ second scoring pass of the quarter, but Centennial recovered Woodbury’s onside kick attempt at midfield with 4½ minutes left in the game, and the Royals never saw the ball again. The Cougars pounded their way down the field 4, 5 and 6 yards at a time, with Woodbury unable to get the stop it needed for one final possession.
“That’s who we are,” said Centennial head coach Mike Diggins. “We’ve been in (tight games) all year, but we really needed to get this one.”
It’s not always fancy, but it has been effective for Centennial, which has found comfort in these situations all season. The Cougars won 8-7 over Minnetonka last week. They defeated Totino-Grace 3-0 earlier in the season. In eight regular-season games, the Cougars scored more than 18 points just twice.
“We get in that position a lot at the end of games, and that’s when we’re just going to put our big dogs in and pound the ball,” said Centennial quarterback Daylen Cummings. “It’s fun.”
After forcing Woodbury to burn two of its timeouts during its game-clinching drive, Centennial was facing a third-and-1. Cummings raced around the right side of the Royals defense with what looked like a clear path to the end zone. Instead, the junior showed the poise of a veteran, sliding down in bounds and preserving the ability to burn the remainder of the clock.
Cummings finished the game with 66 rushing yards on 12 carries. Seven Cougars toted the ball at least once as Centennial rolled up 263 rushing yards.
“Our offense, we’re gonna ground and pound. We’re gonna punch you in the mouth,” Cummings said. “That’s our game. We’re physical.”
The only scoring of the first half came at the end of a lengthy Cougar drive that stalled inside the Woodbury 5-yard line. Kicker Eli Nowacki drilled a 25-yard field goal to give Centennial a 3-0 lead at the break.
Centennial made it 10-0 on the opening drive of the second half when Marcus Whiting scored from a yard out. That was the score until a minute and a half into the fourth, when Bjellos connected on a 16-yard scoring strike to receiver Jason Kauck.
Cummings answered with a touchdown on a 3-yard keeper to make it 17-7 before Bjellos connected with Quentin Cobb-Butler from 5 yards out to give the Royals a glimmer of hope.
“Against good teams you have to put points on the board. We knew we weren’t going to have a lot of possessions, so when you advance (into the red zone), you have to score, and we didn’t,” said Woodbury head coach Andy Hill. “Then when we finally did, it was too little, too late and we couldn’t stop them.”
Liz Truss’ fall as UK Prime Minister, explained
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London. AFP
As Liz Truss walked away from the lectern outside 10 Downing Street after stepping down as leader of her party, it probably occurred to her that her time as Prime Minister will only have lasted the length of the leadership campaign that got her there.
When Boris Johnson left No 10, the UK felt the time had come for stability, competence and the benefits of a boring politician who could stabilize the ship of state. Truss’ sea leg proved to be remarkably fragile. She pulled off arguably the greatest coup in British political history by making Johnson’s term in office boring by comparison.
Truss started as prime minister in September, proposing a sweeping program that she said was designed to revive economic growth. But she had to go back to those plans almost immediately after the polar opposite happened. Her proposals triggered an immediate economic collapse from which she never recovered.
The brevity of his tenure at least makes it relatively easy to summarize where it all went wrong. Here are the five key elements at play in its rise and fall.
Poor politics
Truss practiced the wrong policy from the start of his term. She declined to name anyone in government who had not supported her campaign, leaving her with a limited pool of talent. His stance that you were either friend or foe (and the enemies were out) gave him a reputation for vengeance. Not a good start. There was a clear lack of talent in his Cabinet and after less than two months in office, Truss had to sack his Chancellor and Home Secretary – the two highest government posts under the Prime Minister.
Bad party process
But the cracks were showing even before Truss took office as a direct result of how the Conservative Party elects its leaders. Truss found herself in the final round of the contest as much by default as anything else and did not enjoy the enthusiastic support of her parliamentary party. In order to win the leadership election, she sold herself to grassroots party members by offering tax policies that were entirely tailored to their needs rather than reflecting the needs or priorities of the country as a whole.
She adopted an awkward Thatcherite persona in terms of presentation and a “red meat” strategy in political terms. The overall effect was a new prime minister who was misaligned with both the public and his parliamentary party.
bad policy
The level of misalignment was clear from the minute Truss’ self-harming mini-budget was announced. Removing barriers on bankers’ bonuses and cutting business taxes were never going to land well in the midst of a cost of living crisis. The optics were all wrong, as any freshman politics student would know.
Bad presentation
Politics is, ultimately, a people business. You need to be able to communicate, resonate, connect, and empathize. The most important form of intelligence for a Prime Minister is therefore not intellectual (we have experts) or financial (they have advisers) but emotional. The simple fact is that Truss never seemed to be able to relate or relax. The interview responses were always too mechanical, the body language too cardboard.
Bad positioning
If Truss’ troubles reveal one thing, it’s most likely the dangers of the British constitution. It remains a power-hoarding constitution where an incredibly small number of people can make massive decisions with very little, if any, control. His removal from the Office of Budget Responsibility is a good example.
“Poor, poor, poor” might just provide an apt epitaph for Truss’ time at the office, but I can’t help but wonder if his experience is symptomatic of a much larger issue. Is it too easy to blame Truss? If anything, the past month has revealed a void at the center of British politics in terms of ambition, imagination and vision. There really isn’t.
In a post-Brexit context, filling this void must be at the heart of the concerns of whoever then decides to accept the keys to No. 10.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Oswald Peraza is Yankees’ best shortstop option going forward
The Yankees might have solved their shortstop problem with Oswald Peraza. In his limited postseason appearances, the rookie has proven to be an above-average defensive shortstop. He’s no longer the shortstop of the future, he’s the shortstop of now.
Never was that more apparent than in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. In the first inning, Peraza made a dazzling defensive play to rob Jose Altuve of a hit. In the seventh, he made a play to get Chas McCormick out and aided Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo with an inning-ending double play. Altuve hit a screamer to Torres, who fielded it from the ground and flipped it to Peraza. He made an off-balance, spinning throw to Rizzo and the first baseman made a fantastic pick to complete the double play and keep the Yankees within striking distance down just one run.
Defense has to be prioritized with the Yankees down 0-2 to Houston in the series.
For the last two years — if not longer — we’ve heard about the Yankees’ two stud shortstop prospects, Peraza and Anthony Volpe. The club has been so high on them that they stayed away from making any deals for a middle infielder in free agency last winter, despite the fact that it was a historically good shortstop class. Instead, the Yankees traded for Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a deal with the Minnesota Twins that included third baseman Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt. This was a stop-gap measure, addressing the present with an eye toward the future.
Offensively, Kiner-Falefa was fine. Defensively, he seemed to develop a case of the yips in high-pressure situations. Still, the Yankees preferred to play the 27-year-old over Peraza in the final month of the season for his experience. Kiner-Falefa was also the preferred shortstop in the ALDS against the Guardians, but after failing to convert grounders into outs in Game 3 he was benched in favor of Peraza.
It proved to be the correct decision with tight scores in Games 4 and 5 and the margin for error is just as thin — if not thinner — against the Astros. Manager Aaron Boone went back to Kiner-Falefa in Game 1 because of the matchup against Verlander and said he would continue to go day-by-day with two depending on the pitching.
However, Peraza has yet to get a hit in the postseason. He went 0-for-3 on Thursday. The Yankees had a chance to get his bat ready in the regular season but they gave the starts to Kiner-Falefa. This decision will undoubtedly be rehashed at a later date, but for now, it’s clear that Peraza is the best option at shortstop.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 37B candidates
House District 37B
Kristin Bahner (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: DFL
- City: Maple Grove
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-260-4110
John Bristol
- Age: 61
- Party: R
- City: Maple Grove
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Learning my father’s work ethic, teamwork lessons from my time in the military, 30+ years working in the business world, my graduate school work, having raised my family in Maple Grove over the past 19 years, and my faith combine to shape my ability to listen, lead, inspire and to forge workable, ethical consensus.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? We must do all we can for families by getting prices and rates under control. As the MPPOA endorsed candidate in my district, I will support our police and first responders to ensure that our prosecutors and judges work to get violent offenders off the street. We must also improve student skills in reading, math and science in our public schools.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? We must stop treating politics like a team sport, with a focus on partisan wins and losses. Winning only happens when work gets done on behalf of our citizens. I will work to engage with colleagues respectfully in creative conflict, with the hope that the results of those debates forge better solutions than opposing sides could create on their own.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 763-898-6193
Everything you need to know about voting at Mass.
From registration to voting, here’s all the information voters need.
The Massachusetts general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022, when races for governor, secretary of state, and state auditor will be decided.
If you’re looking to fulfill your civic duty in the Bay State, here’s everything you need to know.
Voting register
If you are a US citizen, at least 16 years old, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, you can register as a voter. There are in-person, online, and mail-in registration options. 16 and 17 year olds can pre-register to vote, while those 18 and older can vote in the next election.
Registration deadlines
The last day to register to vote in Massachusetts is October 29 — in any form. Registration by mail must be postmarked before this date. If you are registering in person at a local election office, the deadline is 5 p.m. The online deadline is 11:59 p.m. Unlike other states, you cannot register to vote on Election Day.
Can’t remember if you registered to vote? You can check your status here.
Voting in person
Each precinct in Massachusetts is assigned a specific polling location — you can find yours here. All polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, but some stations open as early as 5:45 a.m. If you’re still in line to vote at 8 p.m., don’t leave—all voters in line must be allowed to vote. Accessibility measures are also in place for voters with disabilities – for more information, click here.
Early voting
For those looking to beat the crowds, Massachusetts offers early voting in person or by mail. This year, the early voting period runs from October 22 to November 4. Each city sets its own locations and times for early voting — the secretary of state suggests checking your local municipality’s websites for more information.
Postal voting
To vote by mail, you must submit a request virtually or physically to your local electoral office. Mail-in ballots must be requested by November 1 at 5 p.m. Once the ballot is completed, it can be returned in several ways; by mail (the state provides an envelope – no postage required), hand-delivered to a local election office or early voting location, or dropped off at a local ballot box. You can track the status of your mail-in ballot here.
Military and Overseas Voting
Overseas citizens, as well as active duty military personnel and their families, are exempt from voter registration in Massachusetts. If you fall into one of these categories, you can submit a request to vote by mail using the Federal Postcard Request (FPCA).
How to vote
The Secretary of State’s office has a comprehensive guide for new voters or those who might need a refresher. When you enter your polling place, line up to register. You will be asked for your name and address, and possibly an ID. Once you are registered, you can tag and vote. The check-out process is similar to check-in – you will again be asked for your name and address. If you are registered with a political party, this will also be requested upon check-in and check-out.
What to bring
Identification is the only thing voters need – acceptable ID must show your name and the address you are registered to vote at. Some examples include a Mass. driver’s license, signed lease, or recent utility bill. If you are unable to present identification, you are still permitted to vote with a provisional ballot.
What’s on the ballot
The Massachusetts general election is shaping up to be crucial for the state. The race to replace Charlie Baker as governor pits former Attorney General Maura Healey against Trump-backed Geoff Diehl. Other races to be determined on Nov. 8 include Lieutenant Governor, Commonwealth Secretary, State Auditor and Suffolk County Attorney.
