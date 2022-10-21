Mn Gains 4,200 Jobs In September, Better Than August; Unemployment At 2%

The “Pillars of Creation” are located 6,500 light years from Earth.

Washington:

The James Webb Space Telescope captured the iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’, huge structures of gas and dust teeming with stars, NASA said on Wednesday, and the image is as majestic as one could get. to hope.

The twinkling of thousands of stars illuminates the telescope’s first shot of the gigantic columns of gold, copper and brown that stand in the middle of the cosmos.

At the ends of several pillars are bright red spots resembling lava. “These are ejections from stars that are still forming,” only a few hundred thousand years old, NASA said in a statement.

These “young stars periodically launch supersonic jets that collide with clouds of material, like these thick pillars,” the US space agency added.

The “Pillars of Creation” are located 6,500 light years from Earth, in the Eagle Nebula of our galaxy, the Milky Way.

The pillars were made famous by the Hubble Space Telescope, which first captured them in 1995 and again in 2014.

But thanks to Webb’s infrared capabilities, the new telescope – launched into space less than a year ago – can peer through the opacity of the pillars, revealing the formation of many new stars.

“By popular demand, we had to do the Pillars of Creation” with Webb, Klaus Pontoppidan, science program manager at the Space Telescope Science Institute, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

STScI operates Webb from Baltimore, Maryland.

“There are so many stars!” Pontopidan added.

NASA astrophysicist Amber Straughn summed it up: “The universe is beautiful!” she wrote on Twitter.

The image, covering an area of ​​about eight light-years, was taken by Webb’s NIRCam primary imager, which captures near-infrared wavelengths invisible to the human eye.

The colors in the image have been “translated” into visible light.

According to NASA, the new image “will help researchers revamp their star formation models by identifying a much more precise number of newly formed stars, as well as the amounts of gas and dust in the region.”

Operational since July, Webb is the most powerful space telescope ever built and has already released an unprecedented series of data. Scientists hope this will herald a new era of discovery.

One of the main goals of the $10 billion telescope is to study the life cycle of stars. Another main line of research concerns exoplanets, planets outside the Earth’s solar system.

