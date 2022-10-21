RALEIGH, North Carolina – The 15-year-old accused of shooting dead five people and injuring two others here last week was found by police in an apartment building with a gunshot wound and armed with a gun. a handgun, several types of ammunition and a knife scabbard, according to a report released by the city Thursday afternoon.
MN gains 4,200 jobs in September, better than August; unemployment at 2%
Minnesota gained a net 4,200 jobs in September, up 0.1% from August, the state Department of Employment and Economic Development said Thursday. The private sector led the hiring, with 8,500 jobs gained.
Minnesota’s September unemployment rate remained low at 2%, up one-tenth of a point from August and compared with a national rate of 3.5%. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth of a point to 68.1%, compared with the national rate of 62.3%; this measures the percentage of the state population that is working or actively looking for work and is used to calculate the main unemployment rate.
The state’s job growth in September follows the revised addition of 1,200 jobs in August, up from a previously reported loss of 3,100 jobs. Private sector job growth in the state was up 0.3%, month-to-month. Government lost 4,300 jobs, down 1%.
The U.S. gained 578,000 jobs in September, up 0.4% from August, with the private sector adding 563,000 jobs, up 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Minnesota employment has grown 2.4% since January 2022 while the U.S. has grown 2.2%, DEED said. For 12 straight months, Minnesota has gained jobs.
“Our nation-leading unemployment rate continues to reveal a market full of opportunity — we’re committed to driving innovative approaches to help Minnesota businesses find the workers they need,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove in a news release.
Wages grew even faster in Minnesota in September than in August, up 5.7% overall, though still slower than inflation, with the consumer price index at 8.2% year-on-year in September.
Looking at the state’s alternative measures of unemployment, the broadest measure, called the U6, was 4.9% in September. This includes in its count workers who are involuntarily part time and people who have stopped actively seeking work.
‘The Pillars of Creation’, 6,500 light years away, captured in stunning detail
Washington:
The James Webb Space Telescope captured the iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’, huge structures of gas and dust teeming with stars, NASA said on Wednesday, and the image is as majestic as one could get. to hope.
The twinkling of thousands of stars illuminates the telescope’s first shot of the gigantic columns of gold, copper and brown that stand in the middle of the cosmos.
At the ends of several pillars are bright red spots resembling lava. “These are ejections from stars that are still forming,” only a few hundred thousand years old, NASA said in a statement.
These “young stars periodically launch supersonic jets that collide with clouds of material, like these thick pillars,” the US space agency added.
The “Pillars of Creation” are located 6,500 light years from Earth, in the Eagle Nebula of our galaxy, the Milky Way.
The pillars were made famous by the Hubble Space Telescope, which first captured them in 1995 and again in 2014.
But thanks to Webb’s infrared capabilities, the new telescope – launched into space less than a year ago – can peer through the opacity of the pillars, revealing the formation of many new stars.
“By popular demand, we had to do the Pillars of Creation” with Webb, Klaus Pontoppidan, science program manager at the Space Telescope Science Institute, said on Twitter on Wednesday.
STScI operates Webb from Baltimore, Maryland.
“There are so many stars!” Pontopidan added.
NASA astrophysicist Amber Straughn summed it up: “The universe is beautiful!” she wrote on Twitter.
The image, covering an area of about eight light-years, was taken by Webb’s NIRCam primary imager, which captures near-infrared wavelengths invisible to the human eye.
The colors in the image have been “translated” into visible light.
According to NASA, the new image “will help researchers revamp their star formation models by identifying a much more precise number of newly formed stars, as well as the amounts of gas and dust in the region.”
Operational since July, Webb is the most powerful space telescope ever built and has already released an unprecedented series of data. Scientists hope this will herald a new era of discovery.
One of the main goals of the $10 billion telescope is to study the life cycle of stars. Another main line of research concerns exoplanets, planets outside the Earth’s solar system.
Oswald Peraza gets his first postseason start, rookie shortstop bats eighth in the order
HOUSTON — Oswald Peraza got his first playoff start on Thursday night. The shortstop made a pinch running appearance Wednesday, but he was the starting shortstop for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros.
“Yeah it was my toughest call,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of using the rookie instead of Isiah Kiner-Falefa Thursday night. “I ended Framber [Valdez] being so groundball heavy. Izzy faced him a lot, put it on the ground a lot against him. I just felt like Peraza’s got a little more chance of getting it in the air against him. So I thought Izzy looked good yesterday, so this is just a matchup thing.”
In 49 at-bats over 18 games, Peraza slashed .306/.404/.429 with an .832 OPS after being called up in September. He hit three doubles and a home run. He drew six walks and struck out nine times.
That and the way Peraza handled himself was enough to impress Boone.
“I was curious how he was going to be. I liked what I saw the whole time. He was just prepared and was good when he had his opportunities,” Boone said. “Whether that was not playing a handful of days, many get in there a couple of days in a row. Because work was really good. Nothing seemed to really overwhelm them. He impressed me and I was really excited to have him for that final month. I just thought it was good for him. To be in the environment, be around it. But not only did he play pretty well, but he yeah, I just liked everything about it. So, I feel good about putting them in there with infielders.”
Kiner-Falefa, who started Game 1, will be available on the bench as Peraza takes his spot Thursday night.
Election 2022: Senate District 62 candidates
Election 2022: Senate District 62 candidates
Andrew Schmitz
- Age: 35
- What qualifies you to hold this position? The life experience of making a living in the private sector for most of my adult life and the desire to listen to constituents and serve Senate District 62 to the best of my ability.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Crime is out of Control! It hurts poor and minorities the most. People are being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight. I will support and fund law enforcement, not bash them on TV.
Education in Minnesota needs to be better. I support giving any family up to $7,000 to send their child to a school of their choice.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I will engage in good faith, and reach across the isle. We must negotiate and contend with our opposition, not seek to exterminate them. I will support civility in politics by opposing violence and support the norm that protests in front of the private residences of public officials and police is unacceptable and must be roundly condemned.
- Website or contact:
Omar Fateh (Candidate information not available)
The Raleigh shooter was shot and found with a handgun and a hunting knife
Police also found a shotgun and shells next to him, and a large hunting knife was outside the building.
“Certainly he had come with the intention of wreaking havoc, and he did,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.
Among the shooter’s alleged victims was his brother, James Thompson. The 16-year-old was found with gunshot and stab wounds, according to the report, and was the first victim. The report did not name the alleged shooter, who is hospitalized in critical condition, or this victim.
The Washington Post is not naming the 15-year-old suspect because he is a minor and has not yet been charged as an adult. On Friday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told the News and Observer in Raleigh that she plans to file a motion to transfer the case from juvenile court to Superior Court. The case could also be automatically sent to adult court if a judge deems it likely. cause of first degree murder.
Thompson’s death was followed by those of Nicole Connors, 52; policeman Gabriel Torres, 29; Marie Marshall, 35; and Susan Karnatz, 49. Marcille Gardner, 59, and Raleigh police officer Casey Clark, 33, were both shot but survived.
The four-page report says the shooter’s motive is still unknown. It is unknown how and where he obtained the weapons, and the specific types he used.
Raleigh police will request the release of body camera footage, in accordance with North Carolina law, police department spokesman Jason Borneo said. The ministry declined to provide a timeline for the investigation or comment on the suspect’s condition.
Baldwin said the alleged shooter was shot in the head.
“We are trying to determine if this was self-inflicted,” the mayor said. “At this point they believe it, but again things are still up in the air.”
Terror in a Raleigh neighborhood extended from the first 911 call at 5:09 p.m. to the unnamed handcuffed suspect at 9:36 p.m., according to the report. Police said he was taken into custody after an hours-long search and firefight with multiple officers in and around an outhouse, the report said. Officers fired 23 rounds during that time, according to the report.
The department declined to explain why the standoff lasted nearly three hours before police entered the building and found the suspected shooter, saying the timing was part of the ongoing investigation.
“It was a clearly dangerous situation for our officers and the community. Preventing the shooter from taking more lives was the priority,” Borneo said, adding that the department does not comment on the specific tactics he uses.
The “report begins to piece together the events of that terrible night, and we know questions remain as the investigation continues,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said in a statement.
As the report was released, a few residents were seen crying and hugging outside the makeshift memorial in the Hedingham area where the shooting took place. Nestled between golf courses and a lush pedestrian and bike lane, the quiet neighborhood is dotted with classic suburban homes, including the shooter’s. By Thursday afternoon, the warning tape had been removed from his home.
Two doors down, neighbor Eileen Palmer was returning home after being absent during the shooting. The elderly woman with a mop of white hair said the Thompson family were “good people”. They helped her tie up her porch furniture during a storm, she said, and were quick to help her with groceries.
“You couldn’t have asked for better neighbors,” she said. There was no response to someone knocking on the door of the Thompson home.
In a statement earlier this week, Alan and Elise Thompson said their son “has inflicted immeasurable pain on our Raleigh community and we are overwhelmed with grief for the innocent lives lost.”
“There have never been any indications or warning signs that [he] was able to do something like that,” they said.
Following the shooting, the mayor offered his condolences to the family. “If you’re thinking about losing a child, it’s hard enough. If you think there’s a belief that the other kid did that, I can’t even imagine the depth of their emotion,” Baldwin said.
Others have asked how the suspected young shooter got access to the weapons.
“As a survivor of gun violence, I know these families must be feeling so much pain, anger and confusion right now. Our community is hurting and we want answers,” said Tony Cope, a volunteer with the North Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action. “There’s no reason a 15-year-old can get his hands on a gun.”
After the first call to 911 from a neighborhood resident who had heard multiple gunshots, another call came in at 5:12 p.m. from someone who spotted two injured bodies. They were Gardner, who was injured and lying in an alley, according to the report, and Connors, who was found shot dead on her porch, her dog shot and killed next to her. Connors died in hospital, while Gardner remains in critical but stable condition.
Shortly after that call, another came about Torres, who was shot in his personal vehicle and later died in hospital. He was not in uniform during the attack.
Then, at 5:21 p.m., police received a call about two other victims who had died in the nearby green lane: Marshall, who was walking his dog, and Karnatz, who was going for a run.
Police began probing the area, while search dogs were deployed and nearby schools, buildings and homes were confined.
At 6:42 p.m., police located the suspect in one of two barn-like structures. Two minutes later, Clark, the police officer, fell to the ground from a gunshot wound, according to the report.
Over the next few hours, officers “gave repeated orders to the suspect to come out with his hands up and surrender his weapons as part of their de-escalation efforts.” Eventually, they moved in and took him into custody, according to the report.
A memorial service for the shooter’s brother and victim, James Thompson, is being held Thursday evening. On Sunday, the city of Raleigh will hold a vigil to honor the five lives lost.
“I know the community is hurting right now. We are a family and we have to stay together. We have to be strong,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said in an interview with The Post. She was standing in the neighborhood near a woman pushing a young girl on a swing. “We’re happy to see people getting back to their daily routines,” she said.
