Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher

Temperate rainforest, which has been decimated for thousands of years, has the potential to be restored across a fifth of Britain, a new map reveals.

Atlantic temperate rainforest once covered most of the western coasts of Britain and Ireland, thriving in the humid and mild conditions of the archipelago, which is home to rainforest indicator species such as lichens, mosses and liverworts. Today it covers less than 1% of the land, having been cleared for thousands of years by humans and found only in isolated pockets, such as the waterfalls area in the Brecon Beacons and Ausewell Wood in Dartmoor.

Two maps published by Lost Rainforests of Britain, and shared exclusively with the Guardian, show both what exists today and what could be revived in the future. The map showing the remaining fragments of rainforest in England, Wales and Scotland was compiled with help from the public, scientists and geolocation specialists.

A map showing temperate rainforest could be restored to a fifth of Britain

The second map shows that more than half of Wales and almost all of western Scotland – as well as large parts of Cornwall, the Lake District and other pockets north of Manchester – have climates suitable for temperate rainforest.

Guy Shrubsole, an environmental campaigner who leads the Lost Rainforests of Britain campaign, said the 18,870 hectares (46,628 acres) that survive in England could double in size within a generation if allowed to regenerate naturally, spread by ecosystem engineers such as jays, which have been shown to promote forest regeneration.

“I think the map gives a sense of hope that 20% of Britain has the right climate for temperate rainforest,” Shrubsole said. “It is very likely that this area would have been covered in rainforest thousands of years ago. Ultimately, I think it’s something we need to take inspiration from and look to the past to think about what we need to bring back in the future.

“I don’t necessarily think we could cover all 20%. But I think we could allow these existing fragments that we’ve identified to expand in size.

The organization commissioned a YouGov poll, which found that 93% of the British public support the protection of the country’s rainforest, while 85% support its expansion and 80% believe public funding should support its restoration.

Conservationists say invasive species, pollution and cattle grazing have damaged temperate rainforest in the UK, but substantial protection and careful tree planting could see rare ecosystems generate naturally.

The Celtic Forest near Snowdonia, Wales. Photograph: National Images/Alamy

A previous analysis by Lost Rainforests of Britain found that 73% of the remaining fragments of England’s temperate rainforest are not designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest, despite their importance for biodiversity. Shrubsole encouraged members of the public to help him identify and map the remaining fragments of rainforest.

The RSPB, Wildlife Trusts, National Trust and Woodland Trust have backed Shrubsole’s campaign, writing to new environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena last month urging him to better protect what remains and expand the rare habitat, which is also found in Chilean Patagonia, Alaska and Japan.

In the letter, seen by the Guardian, leading wildlife NGOs urged the government to ensure all of England’s rainforests are protected to help support its pledge to protect 30% of the country, a plan by key objective for an international agreement on biodiversity to be negotiated in December at COP15 in Montreal.

It also calls on the government to adopt a specific rainforest strategy to protect England’s ancient forests, working with landowners and farmers to help regenerate areas naturally in line with the latest scientific knowledge.

In addition to Shrubsole, the letter was signed by Ian Dunn, managing director of Plantlife; Katie-Jo Luxton, Global Director of Conservation at the RSPB; Rosie Hails, Director of Nature and Science at the National Trust; Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts; and Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project.

The government has previously said much of the country’s temperate rainforest is protected and is committed to safeguarding it.

