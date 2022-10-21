Netflix Experiments With Knives Out Sequel, But Sticks To Limited Theater Tours

netflix retreated on advertisements. Should theatrical releases be next?

Some theater owners and industry analysts are wondering if the streaming giant will rethink its resistance to the traditional Hollywood movie release model as it looks for new ways to boost revenue.

This Thanksgiving, Netflix plans to release “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story,” the sequel to 2019 hit “Knives Out,” in select theaters for a week before rolling it out to subscribers a month later.

The streamer reportedly paid $400 million for the rights to two sequels after the original “Knives Out” grossed $312 million worldwide on a budget of just $40 million. The performance of the first film at the box office has in turn sparked questions about why Netflix limited the release of “Glass Onion” to a single week in just 600 theaters.

And with a slim pipeline of big movie releases this year, theater owners want more from Netflix.

“We’re glad they’re experimenting and giving us an exclusive time window,” said Brock Bagby, content and development manager for B&B Theaters, which has more than 50 locations in 14 states. “But we want it to be a longer race and we want it to be wider.”

Some Netflix executives reportedly pressured co-CEO Ted Sarandos earlier this year to consider longer stays in theaters and wider releases for some films, but Sarandos dismissed the idea. The company’s top brass have repeatedly said that the future of entertainment is streaming.

Netflix could benefit from a more flexible approach to movie releases, some on Wall Street say. This could help generate more box office revenue and attract filmmakers with the prestige that can come with theatrical releases.

“In fact, the last year has shown that Netflix is ​​open and needs new revenue streams,” said Mike Proulx, vice president and research director at Forrester. “Additional subscription revenue alone will not be enough to reduce them in the future.”

Read more: Netflix wants investors to focus on revenue, not subscriber count

That’s part of why Netflix is ​​adding an ad-supported tier to its service after so many years of resistance, he said.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said he understands Netflix doesn’t make movies to profit from theatrical releases, and that the company’s priority is to keep its members happy. “But that ignores the fact that movie makers strongly believe in theatrical exposure as a measure of success,” Pachter said.

Netflix executives stuck to their decision to show “Glass Onion” in just 600 theaters for one week. The company’s strategy in the past with limited theatrical releases — such as with Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” — has been to create buzz for subscribers when the film hits its service. That’s the game here, too, the company said during Tuesday’s earnings video.

“Our business is to entertain our members with Netflix movies on Netflix,” Sarandos said on the call.

He said Netflix brought movies to festivals and gave them limited theatrical runs because the filmmakers demanded it.

“The [are] all kinds of debates all the time, back and forth, but there’s no question internally that we make our movies for our members and we really want them to watch them on Netflix,” he said.

Netflix declined to comment further.