Olympic champion’s coach injured by US-supplied weapons – media – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Famous judo coach Igor Romanov was among those recently mobilized by the Russian army
Russian judo coach Igor Romanov, whose protege Arsen Galstyan won Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games, was injured in a Ukrainian bombardment in the Zaporozhye region, media reported on Friday.
According to the Telegram Mash channel, the trainer was among those recruited as part of the partial mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.
Romanov reportedly underwent a week of training before being deployed to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian bombings and drone strikes in recent months. kyiv also tried to send sabotage teams to take control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, but these attacks were repelled.
The 47-year-old coach was injured after his unit came under Ukrainian fire with the use of US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, Mash claimed. No further details as to the exact location have been revealed.
Romanov was hospitalized with shrapnel to his back and other parts of his body, but his life is currently not in danger, said the head of his sports club, based in the city of Krasnodar, in southern Russia, to RBK media.
READ MORE:
Ukrainian attack on nuclear power plant repelled, Russian official says
Galstyan also confirmed that his coach was injured by Ukrainian forces. “The main thing is that he is alive. He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. Yes, he was taking part in the military operation and was injured by shrapnel,” the Olympic champion told Russian channel MatchTV.
The Zaporozhye region was officially incorporated into the Russian Federation in early October, along with the Kherson region and the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, after the population of these territories overwhelmingly supported the decision in referendums. kyiv and its Western supporters called the votes a “fake” and continue to consider the territories as part of Ukraine.
What’s in the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that could impact the whole country: NPR
Wilfredo Lee/AP
House Republicans have introduced legislation that some critics describe as a nationwide ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill – inspired by Florida’s controversial law that bans teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation to kindergarten through third grade.
If the federal bill becomes law, which is unlikely in the current Congress, its effects could be much wider, affecting not only teaching in schools, but also events and literature in any institution funded by the federal government.
Here’s what’s in the bill – and what people are saying about it.
The wording of the bill is broad and consequential
The measure was introduced Tuesday by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., and co-sponsored by 32 other Republicans.
“The Democratic Party and its cultural allies are on a misguided crusade to immerse young children in sexual imagery and radical gender ideology,” Johnson said in a statement, calling the bill “common sense.”
The bill, called the “Stopping the Sexualization of Children Act,” seeks “to prohibit the use of federal funds to develop, implement, facilitate, or fund any program, event, or literature of a sexual nature for children. children under the age of 10, and for other purposes.”
The wording of the bill groups together the topics of sexual orientation and gender identity, with sexual content like pornography and striptease.
This would prohibit federal funds from being used to support “sex-oriented” programs, events, and literature; prohibit federal facilities from hosting or promoting such events or publications; and allow parents and guardians to sue government officials, agencies, and private entities if a child under 10 is “exposed” to such materials.
Bill complains that some school districts have implemented sex education programs for children under 10, and that “[m]all newly implemented sex education programs encourage discussion of sexuality, sexual orientation, transgender and gender ideology starting in kindergarten. He also calls events such as the Library Drag Queen Story Hours, which he describes as “sexually oriented.”
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Bill follows GOP ‘parental rights’ measures in Florida and elsewhere
The proposed federal measure is framed in terms of parents’ rights, a right-wing rallying cry that over the past two years has included battles over school requirements for COVID-19 vaccines and fervent activism against the critical race theory in the classroom.
In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which prohibits public school staff from teaching in-class lessons about the child’s sexual orientation or gender identity. “kindergarten through 3rd grade or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
Critics of the measure have dubbed the Florida law “Don’t Say Gay” and argue that its intent is to marginalize LGBTQ people and their families. A cascade of other states soon introduced similar legislation, and Alabama passed its own version of the bill.
Among the bill’s proposed definition of “sexual material” that it would limit, it includes the depiction and depiction of sexual acts and the “lewd or lascivious depiction or depiction” of human genitalia.
But it also bans a whole range of topics related to the LGBTQ community — “gender identity, gender dysphoria, transgender, sexual orientation” — which are largely about identity.
Prospects for bill dim as Democrats control White House and Senate
The bill would not pass the current Congress, given that such legislation is solely a Republican effort and Democrats have a functional majority in each chamber.
Depending on the results of the November elections, the composition of the House and the Senate could change. Still, it’s unclear how many Republicans would back the bill, even if it’s popular among a certain strain of the party.
Even if the bill were to pass a Republican-controlled House and Senate, President Biden would veto it. So don’t expect this bill to go anywhere, at least for a while.
LGBTQ groups condemn bill, warn of potential effects
The Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for the rights of LGBTQ people, denounced the bill.
“Extremist House Republicans like Mike Johnson continue their attack on the ability of LGBTQ+ Americans to live their lives openly and honestly. A federal “Don’t say gay or trans” bill … is their latest cruel attempt to stigmatize and marginalize the community. , not to try to solve real problems, but only to irritate their extremist base,” Human Rights Campaign Director of Government Affairs David Stacy said in a statement.
Activist Erin Reed, who follows anti-transgender legislation, argues that the comparison to a “Don’t Say Gay” bill understates the potential effects of this proposed law.
“Don’t Say Gay/Trans focused on ‘in-class teaching’, which was bad enough,” she wrote on Twitter. “It goes FAR beyond the classroom and FAR beyond ‘instruction’.”
NFL Week 7 Bettors Guide: Go with Zach Wilson and the Jets, won’t need many points to beat the Broncos
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
GIANTS at JAGUARS
1 p.m., Jaguars by 3, 42 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s an inviting line if you’re a big fan of the impressive 5-1 Giants but the bubble could burst here. The Jaguars’ defense is built to stop them. Its weakness is against the pass and the Giants have just been getting by there. But that defense is ranked third against the run with a defensive front that can stand up to the Giants’ emerging offensive line. The Jaguars are 2-16 ATS in their last 18 games against NFC teams. Their last win? Over the Giants. Brian Daboll’s team is good, just not 6-1 good, and the odds might catch up to them this week.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.
JETS at BRONCOS
4:05 p.m., Broncos by 2 ½, 40
HANK’S HONEYS: In a battle of Wilsons at QB, we’re taking Zach. Russell Wilson is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. His inability to create on the run as he once did in Seattle has been obvious and this won’t help him escape Quinnen Williams. We love the Jets’ energy so far as opposed to the malaise that is Denver’s. The Broncos may have a formidable defense but we like the young Jets’ stars to get enough things done. You don’t need many points to beat the Broncos. And that’s also a good reason to keep going under the total until they prove otherwise. Also note: the Jets are 3-0 ATS as an away team this season, totaling a league-high 12.8 over the number.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jets and the under.
SEAHAWKS at CHARGERS
4:25 p.m., Chargers by 6 ½, 51 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Seahawks can hang around in this one because they can run the ball and while the Chargers’ run defense has improved over last season, it has been giving up chunk plays to the tune of 5.6 yards per carry. Seattle has been a little hit or miss on offense and this feels like a hit week against a defense that allows 25.3 ppg. Justin Herbert hasn’t achieved any rhythm with his offense with Keenan Allen out of the lineup, and although Allen could return this week, his timing has to be off after five straight weeks on the sidelines. The Bolts are 1-2 ATS at home and are minus 11.3 points to the number, the worst mark in the league.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Seahawks and the under.
LIONS at COWBOYS
1 p.m., Cowboys by 7, 48
HANK’S HONEYS: Dak is back and he couldn’t name a better opponent for the occasion. Let’s put it this way. The Lions have a defense in name only. They can’t stop the run. They can’t stop the pass. They’re allowing 428.6 yards per game, for goodness sake. The Lions were rolling on offense until Bill Belichick’s boys figured them out two weeks ago. They’re coming off a bye but that’s not nearly enough time to fix their mess. This is still a very good Dallas D in spite of what happened in Philly last week and they should be all over Jared Goff here.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the over.
COLTS at TITANS
1 p.m., Titans by 2 ½, 43 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Colts — and especially Matt Ryan — are playing much better than they were when they suffered a touchdown defeat to the Titans and are now on a 3-1 ATS run with the lone defeat coming in that game. Ryan threw for 356 yards that day but was undone by turnovers. The rematch comes against the 32nd-ranked Titans pass defense, which has allowed four straight opposing QBs to surpass 300 yards. Jonathan Taylor is expected to return to lend balance. Plus, Indy can’t afford to lose this one or it will fall 1 ½ games back in the division. We look for things to even out.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Colts and the over.
BUCS at PANTHERS
1 p.m., Bucs by 10 ½, 40 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Something’s not right with the Bucs and it’s quite possible that this whole Tom Brady melodrama has been a drain on the team. Even with Brady and his offense in synch, the Bucs weren’t covering big spreads, especially on the road. Going back to the start of their Super Bowl year, the Bucs are just 11-12 overall ATS away from Tampa. Yes, the Panthers stink and they couldn’t move the ball whatsoever against the Rams last week. But their defense isn’t half-bad. Grumpy Tom’s offense has barely averaged 20 ppg and that shouldn’t be enough to cover here. That also makes the under bet a sensible hedge.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Panthers and the under.
CHIEFS at 49ERS
4:25 p.m., Chiefs by 3, 48 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The 49ers are missing the core of their defense with injury, which isn’t good for a team that is carried by its defense. They couldn’t handle Marcus Mariota’s running last week and now face one of the best running QBs in history, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes still hasn’t gotten into a rhythm with his new wide receivers but that could happen this week. Jimmy G hasn’t been the answer for a low-scoring 49ers offense that might be forced into a shootout. The 49ers are a running team first and the Chiefs are ranked fourth against the run.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chiefs and the over.
STEELERS at DOLPHINS
8:20 p.m., Dolphins by 7, 44 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Tua Tagovailoa’s prime-time return after a three-game losing streak should have the Dolphins re-energized and motivated. The difference before and after has been eye-opening. Somehow the Steelers’ injured defense played way over its head against the Brady Bunch but even with Minkah Fitzpatrick set to return, the secondary is still banged up and will have problems with Miami’s speed. Mike Tomlin is going back to Kenny Pickett, as long as he passes concussion protocol, even after Mitch Trubisky played his best football off the bench last week. It’s still a tough spot for either QB, however.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Dolphins and the under.
BROWNS at RAVENS
1 p.m., Ravens by 6 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Browns are in the doldrums that even playing against a divisional rival might not cure. Their defense has been getting ravaged and it’s become a lot easier to limit their bruising run game as the Pats did last week. RG Wyatt Teller’s continued absence won’t help. Everything else is slow and plodding. While the Ravens’ defense has been substandard for the franchise, take away the fourth quarter and the Ravens would be among the top teams in the league. That trend’s not going to continue for long. We think the league’s fifth-highest-scoring team figures it out.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Ravens and the over.
BEARS at PATRIOTS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Pats by 7 ½, 39 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Patriots have found their identity for the season and it’s working. Consider that Bailey Zappe leads the NFL with a 111.4 passer rating because of the Pats’ complimentary running game. Similar to last week against the Browns, Bill Belichick will take away the Bears’ strong suit, their running game, and put everything on Justin Fields’ shoulders. It’s a recipe for interceptions — perhaps a defensive score — and a double-digit win. The Bears are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five road games if that matters. The Patriots don’t lose to bad teams and certainly not at home.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the under.
* * *
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
FALCONS at BENGALS
1 p.m., Bengals by 6 ½, 47 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Do you want to step in front of a Falcons train that has steamrolled the spread in all six of their games this season? Or do you believe that the Bengals, with four straight wins ATS, are returning to their Super Bowl ways? It all depends on which offense sets the tone. The Falcons are hard to play against with Marcus Mariota using so much RPO and with Cincy struggling to stop the run, that’s a big issue. On the other hand, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, et al., seem to be rounding back into form and they will be up against a pass defense ranked 31st out of 32 teams.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Falcons and the over.
* * *
BEST OF THE REST
TEXANS at RAIDERS
4:05 p.m., Raiders by 7, 45 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Raiders and the over.
PACKERS at COMMANDERS
1 p.m., Packers by 5 ½, 41 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Commanders and the over.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Jets. Receipt please.
LAST WEEK: 5-9 ATS, 7-7 OVER/UNDER
OVERALL: 41-52-1 ATS, 46-47-1 OVER/UNDER
BEST BETS: 3-3
Man killed in Spring Valley fight; another man detained
A fight in the La Presa neighborhood of Spring Valley left a 31-year-old man dead Thursday, sheriff’s officials said.
The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. on Jamacha Boulevard, also known as National Road 54 in this area, near National Road 125, officials said. When deputies arrived, they found the injured man lying on the ground in the overflow parking lot at the Spring Valley Swap Meet. He had a head trauma.
Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died, said Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen. The man’s name has not been released, pending notification from his family.
Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man who was seen fighting with the man, Steffen said.
“We are still determining this man’s level of involvement in this incident,” Steffen said in a statement. It is not known whether the man was questioned and released or arrested.
Steffen added that the circumstances and motive are under investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
Maternal mortality review finds most pregnancy-related deaths are preventable: Gunshots
Half Point Images/Getty Images
Several weeks a year, the work of nurse midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is like detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators from the North Carolina Department of Public Health are going through hospital records and coroner’s reports of new moms who died after giving birth.
These maternal mortality review boards are looking for clues about what contributed to the deaths — unfilled prescriptions, missed postnatal appointments, signs of problems that doctors overlooked — to determine how many of them could have been prevented. and how.
The committees are at work in nearly 40 US states and in the latest and largest compilation of such data, released in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 84% of pregnancy-related deaths were deemed preventable. .
What is even more striking for nurse detectives like Sheffield-Abdullah is that 53% of deaths occurred long after the women left hospital, between seven days and a year after giving birth.
“We’re so focused on the babies,” she says. “Once the baby is there, it’s almost like the mom is thrown away. Like a cup of Reese’s peanut butter. The mom is the wrapper and the baby is the candy. Once you pull the packaging, you just throw the packaging away. And what we really need to think about is this fourth quarter, this moment after the baby was born.”
Mental health issues were the leading underlying cause of maternal deaths between 2017 and 2019, with white and Hispanic women most likely to die from suicide or drug overdose, while heart issues were the leading cause of death among black women. Both conditions disproportionately occur later in the postpartum period, according to the CDC report.
What it means to focus on the “fourth trimester”
The data highlights multiple weaknesses in the care system for new mothers, from obstetricians who aren’t trained (or paid) to look for signs of mental illness or addiction, to policies that deny women medical coverage shortly after giving birth.
Problem number one, according to Sheffield-Abdullah, is that the typical six-week postnatal checkup is way too late. In the North Carolina data, new moms who died later often missed that appointment, she said, usually because they had to return to work or had other dependent children.
“We really need to stay connected while they’re in the hospital,” Sheffield-Abdullah says, and then make sure patients are referred to appropriate follow-up care “within one to two weeks of delivery.” .
Increased screening for postpartum depression and anxiety, beginning at the first prenatal visit and continuing throughout the year after birth, is another CDC recommendation, as is better coordination of care between medical and social services,” says David Goodman, who leads the maternal mortality prevention team. to the CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health, which released the report.
A common crisis point in the months following childbirth is when a parent’s substance abuse problem becomes so severe that child protective services take the baby away, precipitating an accidental or intentional overdose by the mother. Having access to treatment and ensuring regular child visits could be key to preventing such deaths, Goodman says.
The most significant policy change highlighted by the data, he says, was the expansion of free medical coverage through Medicaid. Until recently, pregnancy-related Medicaid coverage typically expired two months after giving birth, forcing women to stop taking medication or seeing a therapist or doctor because they couldn’t afford the cost of their poached.
Today, 36 states have extended or plan to extend Medicaid coverage to a full year postpartum, in part in response to early work by maternal mortality review committees. For years, data has shown that about a third of pregnancy-related deaths occur a year after giving birth, but in this report they jumped to more than half, Goodman says, making it even more the importance of longer-term coverage is urgent.
“If that’s not a call to action, I don’t know what is,” says Adrienne Griffen, executive director of the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, a national policy-focused nonprofit. . “We’ve known for a long time that mental health issues are the most common complication of pregnancy and childbirth. We just haven’t had the willpower to do anything about it.”
Will abortion decisions further threaten maternal mortality?
The CDC’s latest study from September analyzed 1,018 deaths in 36 states, nearly double the 14 states that participated in the previous report. The CDC is providing even more funding for maternal mortality reviews, Goodman says, in hopes of bringing more comprehensive data from more states in the future.
Lawyers and doctors have been encouraged by increased awareness and attention to maternal mortality, especially efforts to address racial disparities: Black women are three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related complications than women white.
But many of those same advocates for better mothering care say they are appalled by the recent US Supreme Court decision to strike down the federal right to abortion; restrictions around reproductive health care, they say, will erode gains.
Since states like Texas have started banning abortions earlier in pregnancy and making fewer exceptions for cases where the pregnant person’s health is at risk, some women are finding it harder to get medical care. emergency in case of miscarriage. States also prohibit abortion — even in cases of rape or incest — among young girls, who run a much higher risk of complications or death from carrying a pregnancy to term.
“More and more women and others who are giving birth are getting messages saying, ‘You don’t own your body,’” says Jameta Nicole Barlow, assistant professor of writing, health policy and management at George Washington University. “Whether it’s through politics, whether it’s through your doctor who has to adhere to politics, whether it’s through your day-to-day work experience, there’s this recognition that ‘I don’t own my body’.”
This will only exacerbate the mental health issues women experience around pregnancy, Barlow says, especially black women who also face the long, intergenerational history of slavery and forced pregnancy. She suspects maternal mortality figures will get worse before they get better, due to the way politics, politics and psychology are intertwined.
“Until we address what is happening politically,” she says, “we are not going to help what is happening psychologically.”
Other voices: Steve Bannon deserves jail for contempt
Of all the ominous trends that have been normalized in the Trump era, nose-thumbing at congressional subpoenas is among the most disturbing. Congressional subpoena power is there for a reason, and ignoring such orders to provide records or testimony undermines not just the investigation at hand but the very concept of separate branches of government with sovereign authority.
Federal prosecutors are now urging a court to make Donald Trump’s former presidential adviser, Steve Bannon, the first person in more than half a century to do time for contempt of Congress for his refusal to provide information related to the House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. It’s difficult to think of a better figure to make an example of. And with Trump himself now under subpoena, it would be a timely example, indeed.
During Trump’s time in office, as in the almost two years since, he has consistently shown that he not only believes himself to be above the law but also that he thinks he can extend that shield over others of his choosing. During various congressional probes during his presidency, including urgent investigations into the administration’s handling of the pandemic, Trump instructed underlings to ignore congressional subpoenas, invoking iffy claims of executive privilege. If that justification was weak while he was president, it’s nonexistent now — yet Trump’s former underlings and allies continue to invoke that and other lame excuses for simply ignoring legally issued subpoenas from Congress.
Bannon was a major factor in whipping up Trump loyalists before the insurrection, participating in a meeting at Washington’s Willard Hotel at which plans to overturn the 2020 election were discussed, and saying publicly that “all hell” was going to break loose when Congress met on Jan. 6 to certify the results. That and Bannon’s significant place in Trump’s inner circle made it not merely understandable but necessary that the House Select Committee investigating the attack would subpoena him.
Bannon’s defiant refusal to comply, effectively putting loyalty to Trump over adherence to the law, could not be ignored, which is why the Justice Department sought and won a contempt conviction against him. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols will decide the sentence on Friday. Prosecutors are asking for the maximum of six months incarceration and a $200,000 fine. They argue that Bannon “exacerbated” the assault “by flouting the Select Committee’s subpoena and its authority.”
There’s virtually no debate about that.
And Bannon’s defense that he is protected by executive privilege extended by a former president whose administration Bannon left five years ago is legalistic gobbledygook.
As Trump ponders whether he will himself ignore the committee’s subpoena, the sight of one of his closest cronies doing the perp walk might prove a useful incentive to get the former president to finally begin showing some respect for the rule of law.
