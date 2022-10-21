Oswald Peraza gets first postseason start, rookie shortstop shines on defense but goes 0-for-3 at the plate

A village pub owner has been forced to cancel his 12-year run of cut-price women’s nights out – after a disgruntled man said it was ‘discrimination’.

Owner Simon Skinner has ended the popular 50% food discounts female customers were entitled to on Monday nights at his pub The Star Inn in Lingfield, Surrey.

The beloved tradition, which started in 2010, will receive its last orders after October because an out-of-town punter threatened to report the pub for “discrimination”.

The campaign pub said on its Facebook page that the night, popular with both men and women, was touted as a way to ‘restore balance’ to gender inequality.

Regulars expressed shock and outrage, calling the complaint “ridiculous” and that “the world had gone mad”.

Sex discrimination: the Equality Act 2010 The Equality Act 2010 does not allow positive discrimination in favor of one sex. Under the 2010 law it is illegal to treat people in a certain way because of their ‘protected characteristics’ – these include sex. Gender discrimination can be alleged when goods and services are provided to men and women in different ways because of their gender. It also applies to scenarios including education, housing, employment and training. The activities of public authorities such as the NHS, government departments, local authorities, police and prisons are also taken into account under the law.

Other followers have suggested ways around the man’s complaint, with some offering a ‘men’s night’ on alternate weeks.

The 57-year-old owner said the complaint was the first time anyone had challenged Ladies’ Night in his 12 years at the helm of the Star Inn – and in his 26 years in the business providing the deal.

Mr Skinner, from Lindfield, West Sussex, said: “The guy who complained on Monday night refused to pay full price.

“He was traveling from out of town and staying at our hotel, we are a pub with rooms.

“At first he was doing it in a joking way, then he got serious. I thought ‘this could go further and create a lot of bad press’.

“This is the first time I have had a complaint. We had men joking “when are you going to have a guys night out?”

“But they don’t really mean it seriously. It’s the first time in 12 years that someone has seriously said “this is discrimination, it has to stop”.

“This man was threatening to go further. Many Facebook commenters saw the story as “What? Just a complaint from a man?”

“But it’s not that simple, it’s a serious complaint and you need to address it.”

Mr Skinner has held Ladies’ Nights at his previous establishments since the mid-1990s and had previously found it to be received positively by both men and women.

“I bought my first restaurant in 1996 and started doing Ladies Night there and spent eight successful years there, Ladies’ Night has always been great,” he said.

“I always knew deep down that it was a bit uncertain, but it was always done with the best of intentions.

“It was about giving back to women, who often don’t get a good deal.

“In total, I have been making this offer for 26 years. We had a very good run.

“After 26 years, I have spoken to a lot of people about that night. The vast majority of men and women are very satisfied with this offer.

“About 20% of people who show up on Monday nights will be men who bring their partners for what is actually a cheaper date.”

Mr Skinner says Ladies’ Night works because women are “more talkative” than men.

He said: “I think men know deep down that women like to have that space where they can chat with friends.

“When the women come on Monday evenings, they sit down and talk about all aspects of their lives for two hours.

“It just doesn’t happen with men. It’s mostly ‘how are you?’, ‘yeah, are you?’, ‘are you watching the game?’

“Women have this need to communicate, much more than men.

“I just think it gives women something special – and it’s a great opportunity to reunite with friends.”

‘Ladies’ Night works very well – the conversation is fluid.

“My wife invited a friend over the other day to watch something and they ended up talking for two hours.

“I don’t think men have so much to say to each other. I know it’s sexist.

“A lot of men have a lot to say, I know my friends and I can talk, but women can have those conversations with acquaintances and co-workers.”

“Unless the men are really close, I don’t think they have the same bond.”

Monday nights have been popular at the Star Inn for years, with places filling up weeks in advance.

Mr Skinner said: ‘Ladies’ Night will be fully booked two or three weeks in advance.

“We can accommodate around 120 people inside the pub and another 250 in the garden in the summer.

“From a commercial point of view, Ladies’ Night has certain advantages.

“With 50% off food, you don’t make a lot of money, but you make money on drinks.

“It’s a great start to the week and it’s also great communication because women will tell their friends about it.”

“If you get them on a Monday night, they’ll probably come later in the week with their family or partner.”

Now, Mr. Skinner is brainstorming ideas on how to keep the spirit of Ladies’ Night alive.

“I’m evaluating a few options for the future,” he said.

“Nothing is 100%. But the logical conclusion – and I haven’t announced it on Facebook yet – is that we will continue to call it Ladies’ Night, but doing 25% off for women and 25 % discount for men.

“Women will not benefit more than men, it will only be a name.

“That way, it keeps its identity but it will be fairer for everyone.”

Social media users flooded the Facebook post’s comments section.

One user wrote: “I think you should continue the ladies night but also a night specifically for the boys. Then they can’t complain. So no one misses.

Another commented: “And men like him are the reason we women like to get together on Monday nights!! Maybe keep him but change his name.

One wrote: ‘Love your pub and kudos for doing ladies night for 12 years, the fact that it was a man who ended it!’ Oh the irony.’

One husband commented: ‘Went down on a Monday night with my wife.

“I paid full price for my meal and never had a problem with it.

‘This village is becoming a sad place. It seems that some people complain about moaning just to moan.

“All I can say is keep going. I’m sure 99.9% of men won’t have a problem with this.

Others suggested ways the Star could accommodate all customers.

One wrote: ‘Why not rename it and give everyone 25% off food. In a world where we want equality, we must remember that men and women need the support of friends and groups.

“Men and women are going through difficult times mentally and financially. It doesn’t have to stop, it can become all inclusive.

Some commenters sided with the male complainant and questioned whether it was fair to exclude guys from the food discounts.

One wrote: “He’s right. Why should a group of male friends getting together for a catch-up charge more? It’s discrimination.

“Unfortunately the suicide rate among men is high, it’s not just women who need to talk with friends. Making male friendships seem less important is terrible.

Another remarked: “Reading the comments makes me laugh…imagine if this was a man’s night…the world would go crazy and instantly condemn the landlords for discrimination. FYI, I don’t mind…j ‘just had to comment.’