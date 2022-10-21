RALEIGH, North Carolina – The 15-year-old accused of shooting dead five people and injuring two others here last week was found by police in an apartment building with a gunshot wound and armed with a gun. a handgun, several types of ammunition and a knife scabbard, according to a report released by the city Thursday afternoon.
News
Oswald Peraza gets his first postseason start, rookie shortstop bats eighth in the order
HOUSTON — Oswald Peraza got his first playoff start on Thursday night. The shortstop made a pinch running appearance Wednesday, but he was the starting shortstop for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros.
“Yeah it was my toughest call,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of using the rookie instead of Isiah Kiner-Falefa Thursday night. “I ended Framber [Valdez] being so groundball heavy. Izzy faced him a lot, put it on the ground a lot against him. I just felt like Peraza’s got a little more chance of getting it in the air against him. So I thought Izzy looked good yesterday, so this is just a matchup thing.”
In 49 at-bats over 18 games, Peraza slashed .306/.404/.429 with an .832 OPS after being called up in September. He hit three doubles and a home run. He drew six walks and struck out nine times.
That and the way Peraza handled himself was enough to impress Boone.
“I was curious how he was going to be. I liked what I saw the whole time. He was just prepared and was good when he had his opportunities,” Boone said. “Whether that was not playing a handful of days, many get in there a couple of days in a row. Because work was really good. Nothing seemed to really overwhelm them. He impressed me and I was really excited to have him for that final month. I just thought it was good for him. To be in the environment, be around it. But not only did he play pretty well, but he yeah, I just liked everything about it. So, I feel good about putting them in there with infielders.”
Kiner-Falefa, who started Game 1, will be available on the bench as Peraza takes his spot Thursday night.
()
News
Rapper Future’s 10th Baby Mama, Krazy K, Says He Stopped Paying Child Support After She Stopped Eating His A-s Out
Rapper Future‘s 10th baby mama is called Krazy K and she’s a crazy b-tch! According to her, she has been eating Future’s a-s out throughout their relationship and when she stopped performing that disgusting act on him, he stopped paying child support. Krazy K says that she eats a-s and Future isn’t going to be… Read More »Rapper Future’s 10th Baby Mama, Krazy K, Says He Stopped Paying Child Support After She Stopped Eating His A-s Out
The post Rapper Future’s 10th Baby Mama, Krazy K, Says He Stopped Paying Child Support After She Stopped Eating His A-s Out appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Election 2022: Senate District 62 candidates
Election 2022: Senate District 62 candidates
Andrew Schmitz
- Age: 35
- What qualifies you to hold this position? The life experience of making a living in the private sector for most of my adult life and the desire to listen to constituents and serve Senate District 62 to the best of my ability.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Crime is out of Control! It hurts poor and minorities the most. People are being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight. I will support and fund law enforcement, not bash them on TV.
Education in Minnesota needs to be better. I support giving any family up to $7,000 to send their child to a school of their choice.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I will engage in good faith, and reach across the isle. We must negotiate and contend with our opposition, not seek to exterminate them. I will support civility in politics by opposing violence and support the norm that protests in front of the private residences of public officials and police is unacceptable and must be roundly condemned.
- Website or contact:
Omar Fateh (Candidate information not available)
News
The Raleigh shooter was shot and found with a handgun and a hunting knife
Police also found a shotgun and shells next to him, and a large hunting knife was outside the building.
“Certainly he had come with the intention of wreaking havoc, and he did,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.
Among the shooter’s alleged victims was his brother, James Thompson. The 16-year-old was found with gunshot and stab wounds, according to the report, and was the first victim. The report did not name the alleged shooter, who is hospitalized in critical condition, or this victim.
The Washington Post is not naming the 15-year-old suspect because he is a minor and has not yet been charged as an adult. On Friday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told the News and Observer in Raleigh that she plans to file a motion to transfer the case from juvenile court to Superior Court. The case could also be automatically sent to adult court if a judge deems it likely. cause of first degree murder.
Thompson’s death was followed by those of Nicole Connors, 52; policeman Gabriel Torres, 29; Marie Marshall, 35; and Susan Karnatz, 49. Marcille Gardner, 59, and Raleigh police officer Casey Clark, 33, were both shot but survived.
The four-page report says the shooter’s motive is still unknown. It is unknown how and where he obtained the weapons, and the specific types he used.
Raleigh police will request the release of body camera footage, in accordance with North Carolina law, police department spokesman Jason Borneo said. The ministry declined to provide a timeline for the investigation or comment on the suspect’s condition.
Baldwin said the alleged shooter was shot in the head.
“We are trying to determine if this was self-inflicted,” the mayor said. “At this point they believe it, but again things are still up in the air.”
Terror in a Raleigh neighborhood extended from the first 911 call at 5:09 p.m. to the unnamed handcuffed suspect at 9:36 p.m., according to the report. Police said he was taken into custody after an hours-long search and firefight with multiple officers in and around an outhouse, the report said. Officers fired 23 rounds during that time, according to the report.
The department declined to explain why the standoff lasted nearly three hours before police entered the building and found the suspected shooter, saying the timing was part of the ongoing investigation.
“It was a clearly dangerous situation for our officers and the community. Preventing the shooter from taking more lives was the priority,” Borneo said, adding that the department does not comment on the specific tactics he uses.
The “report begins to piece together the events of that terrible night, and we know questions remain as the investigation continues,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said in a statement.
As the report was released, a few residents were seen crying and hugging outside the makeshift memorial in the Hedingham area where the shooting took place. Nestled between golf courses and a lush pedestrian and bike lane, the quiet neighborhood is dotted with classic suburban homes, including the shooter’s. By Thursday afternoon, the warning tape had been removed from his home.
Two doors down, neighbor Eileen Palmer was returning home after being absent during the shooting. The elderly woman with a mop of white hair said the Thompson family were “good people”. They helped her tie up her porch furniture during a storm, she said, and were quick to help her with groceries.
“You couldn’t have asked for better neighbors,” she said. There was no response to someone knocking on the door of the Thompson home.
In a statement earlier this week, Alan and Elise Thompson said their son “has inflicted immeasurable pain on our Raleigh community and we are overwhelmed with grief for the innocent lives lost.”
“There have never been any indications or warning signs that [he] was able to do something like that,” they said.
Following the shooting, the mayor offered his condolences to the family. “If you’re thinking about losing a child, it’s hard enough. If you think there’s a belief that the other kid did that, I can’t even imagine the depth of their emotion,” Baldwin said.
Others have asked how the suspected young shooter got access to the weapons.
“As a survivor of gun violence, I know these families must be feeling so much pain, anger and confusion right now. Our community is hurting and we want answers,” said Tony Cope, a volunteer with the North Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action. “There’s no reason a 15-year-old can get his hands on a gun.”
After the first call to 911 from a neighborhood resident who had heard multiple gunshots, another call came in at 5:12 p.m. from someone who spotted two injured bodies. They were Gardner, who was injured and lying in an alley, according to the report, and Connors, who was found shot dead on her porch, her dog shot and killed next to her. Connors died in hospital, while Gardner remains in critical but stable condition.
Shortly after that call, another came about Torres, who was shot in his personal vehicle and later died in hospital. He was not in uniform during the attack.
Then, at 5:21 p.m., police received a call about two other victims who had died in the nearby green lane: Marshall, who was walking his dog, and Karnatz, who was going for a run.
Police began probing the area, while search dogs were deployed and nearby schools, buildings and homes were confined.
At 6:42 p.m., police located the suspect in one of two barn-like structures. Two minutes later, Clark, the police officer, fell to the ground from a gunshot wound, according to the report.
Over the next few hours, officers “gave repeated orders to the suspect to come out with his hands up and surrender his weapons as part of their de-escalation efforts.” Eventually, they moved in and took him into custody, according to the report.
A memorial service for the shooter’s brother and victim, James Thompson, is being held Thursday evening. On Sunday, the city of Raleigh will hold a vigil to honor the five lives lost.
“I know the community is hurting right now. We are a family and we have to stay together. We have to be strong,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said in an interview with The Post. She was standing in the neighborhood near a woman pushing a young girl on a swing. “We’re happy to see people getting back to their daily routines,” she said.
washingtonpost
News
Love & Hip Hop Miami Star, “Prince of South Beach”, Arrested Again For Domestic Abuse And Stealing $7K From His Girlfriend
After facing charges of domestic violence, battery, kidnapping, and disorderly conduct, Love & Hip Hop Miami Star Prince practically broke down during her bond court hearing back in 2021 and after paying $25K, he was set free. However, he never changed, barely a year after, the notorious singer is facing charges for the same set… Read More »Love & Hip Hop Miami Star, “Prince of South Beach”, Arrested Again For Domestic Abuse And Stealing $7K From His Girlfriend
The post Love & Hip Hop Miami Star, “Prince of South Beach”, Arrested Again For Domestic Abuse And Stealing $7K From His Girlfriend appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Harrison Bader gets nod to bat leadoff in Game 2, Aaron Judge not selected as Gold Glove finalist
MOVING UP
Harrison Bader has pushed his way into the top of the Yankees’ lineup. With four home runs in six playoff games, the “defensive” center fielder has made his bat a big part of the Yankees offense and Thursday night, for Game 2, the Bronxville native was leading off against the Astros.
“Lefty going obviously Framber…and yeah, just get another righty,” Aaron Boone said. “And obviously he’s playing really well and just gets us a little deeper in the middle of the order.”
It’s the 22nd time in his career that Bader has hit leadoff. A career .250 hitter with a .650 OPS, Bader has been able to “control his swing mechanics,” according to Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson.
“I think he’s always had that exit velo, at least the top end exit velo it’s been there,” Lawson said. “This year especially, it had been down. The average exit velo was and I think a lot of that has to do with [the plantar fasciitis that had him miss three months]. He’s fully healthy now. And it’s really, I think, a matter of him being able to control his swing mechanics. Really get a good pitch to hit and I mean he’s an amazing competitor. He has this ability to talk about what he wants to do, ‘the process’, and all these things in the cage and then when it’s time to step in the box, I mean, he loves when the lights are on.”
His first career postseason home run came in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Guardians. This is the first time in his career he has hit four homers in any six-game span. In fact, Bader had just 52 career homers in 1,516 at-bats when the Yankees acquired him from the Cardinals at the trade deadline this year.
TAINTED GOLD
The finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove were announced Thursday and the Yankees had five, but they also had one big, glaring omission. Aaron Judge did not get named.
“Part of that is obviously as many games as he had in center field. So had he played the whole year in right field, he’s probably a finalist in right field,” Boone said. “And maybe even the same can even be said for center so probably getting split up hurt him a little bit.
“And then [Josh] Donaldson not being a finalist to me, it’s a joke too,” Boone added. “It doesn’t take away from that. I think everyone realized what a good defender [Judge] is.”
Judge started 74 games in center and 73 at right this season.
()
News
Watch Live: Final debate for gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl
The two candidates for governor of Massachusetts, Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey, face off in their second and final debate Thursday night. Watch the hour-long debate, which starts at […]
The post Watch Live: Final Debate for Gubernatorial Candidates Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl appeared first on Boston.com.
Boston
Oswald Peraza gets his first postseason start, rookie shortstop bats eighth in the order
Rapper Future’s 10th Baby Mama, Krazy K, Says He Stopped Paying Child Support After She Stopped Eating His A-s Out
Election 2022: Senate District 62 candidates
The Raleigh shooter was shot and found with a handgun and a hunting knife
Love & Hip Hop Miami Star, “Prince of South Beach”, Arrested Again For Domestic Abuse And Stealing $7K From His Girlfriend
Harrison Bader gets nod to bat leadoff in Game 2, Aaron Judge not selected as Gold Glove finalist
Watch Live: Final debate for gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl
Kim Kardashian Livid After Her 2 Notorious Exes Kanye West Anf Ray J Hang Out Together
NFL Week 7 Thursday night Bettors Guide: Saints and Cardinals should put up some points
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Reportedly Set To Adopt A Child Since Willow Smith Isn’t Tolerating Their ‘BS’
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE