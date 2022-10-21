Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath lays the groundwork for a mega cable car project

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over the past 20 months, the Biden administration has repeatedly demonstrated that it would rather revert to Obama’s foreign policy of leading from behind rather than leading from the front with force. This was on full display this week when the Chinese Communist Party, under Xi Jinping, made it clear that it was determined to “reunite” with Taiwan in a much faster timeframe, and potentially by military force. What was the Biden administration’s response? They just ignored it and moved on.

What did not happen was the announcement of real and concrete measures to counter the CCP’s ambitions. The Biden administration is compounding this mistake by sending dangerous signals to China and our other adversaries by letting our nation’s military readiness slip to dangerous levels.

This week, the Heritage Foundation released its Military Strength Index for 2023, rating our overall military strength as “weak”. That doesn’t mean our military is weak – it’s still the strongest in the world. Rather, the purpose of the report is to assess the extent to which our military can defend and protect our national interests.

A “low” rating means that we cannot effectively achieve our security objectives or credibly deter our adversaries. This report should be a much-needed wake-up call, as rebuilding our military to meet America’s security needs is both a short-term and long-term challenge.

We can do a lot to achieve our long-term goals. In the Reagan years, when our military was strong enough to confront and deter the Soviet Union, we spent more than 5% of our GDP on defense each year.

Today, we only spend about 3%, which is not enough to meet our preparation needs. We must return to 5% spending levels if we are to confront and deter the Chinese Communist Party, as well as figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin. This does not mean raising taxes; it means redefining our federal spending priorities so that our government can adequately “provide for the common defence”; the first charge of our Constitution.

Our weapon development also needs to be reworked. Every branch of service is plagued by supply disasters, often brought about by political forces and lucrative motives that care little to build and deploy decisive weapons. This process must involve more directly the armed forces – which will use the weapons – and avoid the bloated bureaucracy of the Pentagon.

But our military also faces many short-term problems, and these problems are just as urgent to solve. Across all branches of our armed forces, the US military is facing a recruiting crisis. The army – in which I served during the last years of the Cold War – lost about 15,000 soldiers compared to its recruiting target. The Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps expect to miss or hit their recruiting targets, but only by tapping into their backlogs. This means that these branches will have a harder time reaching their numbers in the years to come.

What can explain this recruitment problem? The Biden administration’s tough COVID-19 policies have been a major factor. More than 1,700 sailors have been fired from the Navy for refusing to comply with Biden’s mandatory vaccination policy, signed into law in August 2021, and thousands more could be fired soon.

Army National Guard prepares to unload 14,000 soldiers over the next two years. Even though President Joe Biden declared “the pandemic is over” more than a month ago, his authoritarian COVID-19 mandates for the military remain in place. These have derailed the military careers of thousands of brave men and women and threaten to derail thousands more.

Then, of course, there are the woke policies and instructions instituted in our armed forces under the direction of Biden and his political underlings in the Pentagon. Air Force cadets are taught to avoid committing “microaggressions” by replacing terms such as “you guys”, “terrorists”, and “mom and dad” with terms deemed “less offensive”. Bright and brave young men and women sign up to fight and defend their country, and instead find themselves lectured about race and gender identity and pronouns.

This nonsense has no place in our military, but it now takes priority over military readiness and excellence. I can assure you that he has no place in the forces of Russia and China. To push back against this trend, I have launched a national campaign to stop the spread of killer readiness in our military.

The greatest and surest check on the CCP’s ambitions, or Putin’s aggression, is the strength of the US military. If we allow our armed forces to stagnate, if we cannot meet the challenges posed by our adversaries, we lose our ability to deter them.

Our lack of preparedness and strength under Biden puts Americans and the world at risk of catastrophic war and devastating conflict.