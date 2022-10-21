Princess Love Admits To Having Threes*mes To Please Ray J And To Keep Him From Cheating

Comment this story Comment

RALEIGH, North Carolina – The 15-year-old accused of shooting dead five people and injuring two others here last week was found by police in an apartment building with a gunshot wound and armed with a gun. a handgun, several types of ammunition and a knife scabbard, according to a report released by the city Thursday afternoon.

Police also found a shotgun and shells next to him, and a large hunting knife was outside the building.

“Certainly he had come with the intention of wreaking havoc, and he did,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

Among the shooter’s alleged victims was his brother, James Thompson. The 16-year-old was found with gunshot and stab wounds, according to the report, and was the first victim. The report did not name the alleged shooter, who is hospitalized in critical condition, or this victim.

The Washington Post is not naming the 15-year-old suspect because he is a minor and has not yet been charged as an adult. On Friday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told the News and Observer in Raleigh that she plans to file a motion to transfer the case from juvenile court to Superior Court. The case could also be automatically sent to adult court if a judge deems it likely. cause of first degree murder.

Thompson’s death was followed by those of Nicole Connors, 52; policeman Gabriel Torres, 29; Marie Marshall, 35; and Susan Karnatz, 49. Marcille Gardner, 59, and Raleigh police officer Casey Clark, 33, were both shot but survived.

The four-page report says the shooter’s motive is still unknown. It is unknown how and where he obtained the weapons, and the specific types he used.

Raleigh police will request the release of body camera footage, in accordance with North Carolina law, police department spokesman Jason Borneo said. The ministry declined to provide a timeline for the investigation or comment on the suspect’s condition.

Baldwin said the alleged shooter was shot in the head.

“We are trying to determine if this was self-inflicted,” the mayor said. “At this point they believe it, but again things are still up in the air.”

Terror in a Raleigh neighborhood extended from the first 911 call at 5:09 p.m. to the unnamed handcuffed suspect at 9:36 p.m., according to the report. Police said he was taken into custody after an hours-long search and firefight with multiple officers in and around an outhouse, the report said. Officers fired 23 rounds during that time, according to the report.

The department declined to explain why the standoff lasted nearly three hours before police entered the building and found the suspected shooter, saying the timing was part of the ongoing investigation.

“It was a clearly dangerous situation for our officers and the community. Preventing the shooter from taking more lives was the priority,” Borneo said, adding that the department does not comment on the specific tactics he uses.

The “report begins to piece together the events of that terrible night, and we know questions remain as the investigation continues,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said in a statement.

As the report was released, a few residents were seen crying and hugging outside the makeshift memorial in the Hedingham area where the shooting took place. Nestled between golf courses and a lush pedestrian and bike lane, the quiet neighborhood is dotted with classic suburban homes, including the shooter’s. By Thursday afternoon, the warning tape had been removed from his home.

Two doors down, neighbor Eileen Palmer was returning home after being absent during the shooting. The elderly woman with a mop of white hair said the Thompson family were “good people”. They helped her tie up her porch furniture during a storm, she said, and were quick to help her with groceries.

“You couldn’t have asked for better neighbors,” she said. There was no response to someone knocking on the door of the Thompson home.

In a statement earlier this week, Alan and Elise Thompson said their son “has inflicted immeasurable pain on our Raleigh community and we are overwhelmed with grief for the innocent lives lost.”

“There have never been any indications or warning signs that [he] was able to do something like that,” they said.

Following the shooting, the mayor offered his condolences to the family. “If you’re thinking about losing a child, it’s hard enough. If you think there’s a belief that the other kid did that, I can’t even imagine the depth of their emotion,” Baldwin said.

Others have asked how the suspected young shooter got access to the weapons.

“As a survivor of gun violence, I know these families must be feeling so much pain, anger and confusion right now. Our community is hurting and we want answers,” said Tony Cope, a volunteer with the North Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action. “There’s no reason a 15-year-old can get his hands on a gun.”

After the first call to 911 from a neighborhood resident who had heard multiple gunshots, another call came in at 5:12 p.m. from someone who spotted two injured bodies. They were Gardner, who was injured and lying in an alley, according to the report, and Connors, who was found shot dead on her porch, her dog shot and killed next to her. Connors died in hospital, while Gardner remains in critical but stable condition.

Shortly after that call, another came about Torres, who was shot in his personal vehicle and later died in hospital. He was not in uniform during the attack.

Then, at 5:21 p.m., police received a call about two other victims who had died in the nearby green lane: Marshall, who was walking his dog, and Karnatz, who was going for a run.

Police began probing the area, while search dogs were deployed and nearby schools, buildings and homes were confined.

At 6:42 p.m., police located the suspect in one of two barn-like structures. Two minutes later, Clark, the police officer, fell to the ground from a gunshot wound, according to the report.

Over the next few hours, officers “gave repeated orders to the suspect to come out with his hands up and surrender his weapons as part of their de-escalation efforts.” Eventually, they moved in and took him into custody, according to the report.

A memorial service for the shooter’s brother and victim, James Thompson, is being held Thursday evening. On Sunday, the city of Raleigh will hold a vigil to honor the five lives lost.