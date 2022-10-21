News
Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 7 game between the Ravens (3-3) and Cleveland Browns (2-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 28, Browns 17: The Ravens have followed every win with a loss, and every loss with a win, so why should the pattern stop Sunday? A week ago, the biggest mismatch in this game seemed like it would be the Browns’ dominant running game against the Ravens’ weakened run defense. Now, with guard Wyatt Teller likely sidelined and the Ravens’ young defensive line stepping up, it’s no longer a one-sided matchup. Despite Lamar Jackson’s recent turnover struggles, the Ravens have the clear advantage at quarterback. If Rashod Bateman’s healthy, their passing game could have a big day.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 30, Browns 21: The Ravens need to make a statement after giving the game away last week against the Giants. Cleveland will provide a stiff challenge because the Browns are talented on the offensive and defensive lines, but the Ravens have a clear advantage at quarterback.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 30, Browns 20: The Ravens could enter full-on crisis mode if they lose to the floundering Browns at home. But they’re the better all-around team with the right offense to gash Cleveland’s tender middle and keep running back Nick Chubb off the field. For once, they will not have to sweat until the final seconds.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 28, Browns 14: After watching another double-digit lead fade away last week, the Ravens will bounce back in a major way. Baltimore’s success running the ball against the Giants will carry over into Sunday, while the defense will prevent Nick Chubb from making big plays. The Ravens are way better than their 3-3 record and they will be determined to prove that against Cleveland.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 30, Browns 23: The Ravens should be able to punish a Browns defense that ranks 31st in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe picked apart Cleveland’s secondary in a 38-15 win last week, so Lamar Jackson should have no trouble putting up big numbers. This sets up to be the perfect “get right” game for a Ravens team that needs something to celebrate.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 27, Browns 21: The Ravens are 3-3 but their play on the field should say otherwise. The Browns are still the Browns — they’ve lost three straight — and the Ravens are still a team to beat in the AFC. Lamar Jackson is a little beat up, as is Mark Andrews, but expect both to play and to be their usual dominant selves. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s return will be key with Andrews potentially limited, but the Ravens are way more talented than the Browns with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

News
Yankees running out of time to find answers to their offensive woes in this ALCS vs. Astros
The scoreboard has indicated that the first two games of the American League Championship were close. But, during these familiar autumn nights at Minute Maid Park, things have never truly felt that close from a competitive standpoint. Sure, the Yankees were in both games (which they lost 4-2 and 3-2) but their plate appearances have not looked like a team deserving of a World Series berth.
The Yankees have received a taste of their own medicine, losing to a team that’s gotten six of its seven runs on the long ball and otherwise has not come up with any clutch hits. Houston is an unsightly 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, while their little brother is 1-for-8. The difference between the Astros and the Yankees — at least for the games in Houston — is that the home team has always felt one swing away from breaking things open, whereas the visiting team looks like they’re drowning at the plate. The Yankees have also missed a ton of candy-coated pitches, eliminating any slim chance of capitalizing on Houston’s rare mistakes.
Maybe that will change during the games at Yankee Stadium with a feverish crowd cheering the Bombers on. But on Wednesday and Thursday night, the juice box in southeast Texas turned the Yankees into pulp yet again. The Bombers don’t look like they’d be able to figure out Astro pitching even if they used some of their rival’s old trash can tricks.
If not for Framber Valdez gift-wrapping them a pair of runners in scoring position with his stumbling defensive error, the Yankees might not have scored at all in Game 2. Valdez spun the first no-earned run, no-walk start of his career and once again, the Yankees took turns whiffing all night. Valdez generated 25 laborious swings and misses from the Yankees, setting a career high.
A truly hard-to-believe 44% of Valdez’s 101 pitches went for a called strike or whiff, which is also the most from any outing of his ascending career. The 2022 league average for that metric was 27.5%. So, the Yankees can take a grain of solace in the fact that it took a pitcher’s best day ever to beat them, but also, they let a pitcher have his best day ever.
Valdez’s curveball — which was responsible for 16 whiffs on 24 swings — will be the lasting image from Game 2. Several Yankees looked like they had never seen a breaking pitch before, and even when they began to sit on it, they weren’t able to do anything of substance against it. Credit Valdez for having a weapons-grade left arm right now, which will earn him a top three spot in the Cy Young voting, but also bemoan the Yankees’ lineup for coming up short. Facing a starting lineup with just one lefty, Valdez was still on top of his game, despite owning a career opponents’ batting average that’s 30 points higher against righties than it is against lefties.
The saving grace has been Harrison Bader, unquestionably the Yankees’ best player during the postseason. Here’s the thing, though. It’s pretty bad for Bader (targeted at the trade deadline because of his defense) to be the best postseason hitter on a team that has Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres. In an optimal world for the Yankees, Bader would be supporting them from the bottom of the order, not hitting leadoff and watching his high-profile teammates fail to knock him in. Judge tried with all his might in the top of the eighth, but when his opposite-field fly ball disappeared into Kyle Tucker’s leaping grasp instead of over the wall, the baseball world was given a perfect look at how things are going for these teams right now.
Houston has all the mojo, and they’re not sharing.
Take Alex Bregman’s three-run home run that ended up being the difference maker. The Yankees hit 14 balls harder than that — Bregman’s tater went 360 feet but moved at a very un-homer-like 91.6 mph — and ended with basically nothing to show for it. There was also the generous call that Astros’ reliever Bryan Abreu received on his 3-0 pitch to Stanton in the eighth inning, the game’s biggest at-bat. Had that pitch been correctly called a ball, Stanton takes first and likely gets replaced by Tim Locastro and his 99th percentile sprint speed, representing the go-ahead run. Instead, Abreu came back with two big boy pitches to strike Stanton out, again demonstrating that just about everything is going right for the Astros during these playoffs.
The list of things going wrong for the Yankees is both very concentrated and also not showing any signs of improvement. Their pitching has been outstanding throughout the Cleveland and Houston showdowns. There’s nothing to worry about on that side of the clubhouse. Their teammates holding the bats are getting flattened.
Some of the at-bats from the bottom of the order have been embarrassing. Josh Donaldson looks lost, and the problem is there’s nobody better on the bench. Matt Carpenter cannot be realistically asked to play third base — where Donaldson’s defense is a true strength — and the Astros have found the hole in Carpenter’s swing anyway, holding him down for five strikeouts in five tries.
The catchers are free outs. Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza, like Clarke Schmidt, have been put in an unfair situation. The kiddos have played hard and shown signs of why the Yankees are so enamored with them, but they should be gearing up for next year right now. Instead, because the front office passed on every shortstop on the free agent market and the one they traded for has been benched, Peraza is the best guy for the job right now. That’s a pretty clear organizational failure, made even worse by the fact that the Astros’ rookie shortstop is absolutely torching them.
Peraza has looked great defensively, but he needs more seasoning before becoming a main dish. Cabrera has definite value and a barrel of upside, but that stuff rarely becomes evident for a young guy in the small sample size of the postseason. They both need more reps in the regular season. Having to go to war in the playoffs is probably a little overwhelming for the two under-25 players, and it’s not much easier for the fans that would rather be watching veterans in those spots.
Staring at the herculean task of having to beat the Astros four times in five games, the biggest “what if” for the Yankees (outside of what it’d be like to have a proven shortstop) is what this series would look like if DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Benintendi were involved. The lineup would not only have real length, but decorated All-Stars with oodles of postseason experience are exactly the type of players that would make beating Houston seem less impossible.
Nobody wearing a Yankee uniform, obviously, views this series as impossible to win. What they should realize is that nothing has really worked so far, and given the current constraints of the roster, they’re also kind of out of ideas.

News
American Express, Verizon, Snap and others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
American Express (AXP) – The financial services firm reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its guidance for the full year, amid increased customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% pre-market.
Verizon (VZ) – Verizon earned an adjusted $1.32 for the third quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 3 cents, with revenue also better than expected. Verizon also reported fewer postpaid phone additions than expected, noting that it had anticipated a negative impact from the price increase.
Instantaneous (SNAP) – Snapchat’s parent company’s stock fell 28.2% in premarket after forecasting no revenue growth for the current quarter. The slowdown in the digital advertising market also sent shares of other companies dependent on advertising revenue down, with pinterest (PINS) slipping by 7.5%, Metaplatforms (META) lost 3.5%, Alphabet (GOOGL) by 1.7% and Twitter (TWTR) down 6.9%.
CSX (CSX) – Shares of the railroad operator rose 5.2% in premarket trading after better-than-expected third-quarter results, benefiting from higher shipment volumes and higher prices.
Health care principle (THC) – The hospital operator’s stock fell 18% in premarket stock after posting a weaker-than-expected outlook. Tenet said it was struggling to recover from a cyberattack earlier this year and a spike in Covid-19 among its employees.
Veris Residential (VRE) – The New Jersey rental apartment owner is the subject of an unsolicited takeover bid by rival Kushner Cos., according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal . The offer would be worth $16 per share, compared to yesterday’s closing price of $12.42. Veris grew 13.5% in premarket trading.
Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) – Holiday Inn’s parent company saw its stock plunge 4.2% pre-market after news broke that chief financial officer Paul Edgecliff-Johnson was leaving to join bookmaking firm Flutter Entertainment.
Tourbillon (WHR) – The appliance maker’s earnings and revenue for the latest quarter fell short of Wall Street forecasts. The company also gave a weaker-than-expected outlook amid weaker demand and reduced production. Whirlpool fell 4.4% in premarket action.
under protection (UAA) – The sportswear maker’s stock fell 2.6% pre-market after the Telsey Advisory Group downgraded it to market performance from outperform. Telsey is basing its call on high inventory levels at rivals like Nike (NKE) and Adidas, although he noted that Under Armor’s inventory is thinner than its competitors.
cnbc
News
Aaron Judge’s late blast falls just short as Yankees fall into 0-2 ALCS hole after 3-2 loss to Astros
HOUSTON — Aaron Judge ran up the first base line with his bat in his right hand in the eighth inning Thursday night, hoping more than believing he’d finally broken through. The Yankees slugger watched as the fly ball he hit 106 miles an hour off the bat died in the wind of an unusually opened roof at Minute Maid Park.
This is a place where the Yankees’ league-leading offense has come to die. Again. Framber Valdez was brilliant, but the Bombers offense struggled for the second-straight night Thursday as the Astros beat the Yankees 3-2 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.
“Tough to say, some guys hit balls right at guys that make great plays and in other instances they make their pitches and you just gotta tip your cap,” Judge said when asked about the Bombers’ bats going quiet. “It’s the postseason, anything can happen and we just have to keep playing our game and we’ll be where we want to be.”
Right now, however, the Yankees find themselves in the hole.
The Astros take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven games series, which heads back to the Bronx for Game 3 on Saturday. The Yankees have their ace Gerrit Cole set to start the critical game at Yankees Stadium. MLB teams taking a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win in 74 of 88 (84.1%) series all-time. The Yankees have overcome an 0-2 deficit six times previously, the last time in the 2017 AL Division Series against the Guardians.
“I mean, we’ve been here before. We were down two (games) in ‘17 and we won three games in New York,” Luis Severino said of the first ALCS they eventually lost to the Astros. “So, we’ve got a good team, we’re just gonna go home and play baseball.”
The Astros have now won eight of nine home playoff games all-time against the Yankees. The Astros pitching has limited the Bombers to just 13 runs across those eight losses.
And the Houston pitching has all but shut down the Yankees bats again this year.
In the first two games of this series, the home-run-reliant Yankees’ offense has one homer, scored a total of four runs and struck out 30 times.
“I think we all have to make mid at-bat adjustments, in order to put the ball in play,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “The games are extremely fast and they’re reading swings, reading body language, you have to be able to counteract that.”
Valdez was dominant. He held the Yankees to two runs, both unearned because of his own fielding and throwing errors, and scattered four hits. The lefty did not walk a batter and struck out nine.
“He was using both sides of the plate and you know, he’s got a good sinker so it was tough for us to get the ball in the air and do damage,” Stanton said.
The Yankees scored their two runs with a little help from Valdez. Judge singled to lead off and Valdez’s fielding error allowed Stanton to reach and then when he threw wide of first base, it allowed Judge to take third. Judge scored on Anthony Rizzo’s ground out and Stanton on a Gleyber Torres single.
With Torres on, Josh Donaldson, who had doubled earler, struck out.
That’s not usually how the Yankees score runs.
The Yankees have scored 18 of their 22 runs in this postseason via the home run. The Bombers did not homer for the first time in their last 23 postseason games. They were 14-26 games in which they did not homer this season.
It was a disappointing night for Severino, who was very good. He held the Astros to three runs on five hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Severino started out the bottom of the third by hitting Houston catcher Martin Maldanoado with a pitch. He struck out the struggling Jose Altuve, got another out on Yordan Alvarez’s fielder’s choice and then got ahead of Alex Bregman 1-2, before the Astros third baseman crushed a three-run homer on Severino’s 97-mile-an-hour fastball.
One pitch that maybe was as high up in the zone as he would have liked and Severino dropped to 0-4 in the postseason over his career. Judge’s fly ball would have been a home run in just one ballpark in the league — the one the Yankees and Astros are heading to. But with a day off on Friday, they have to figure out a way to get back their dominating offense back on track.
“We got to score. Swing and miss the idea ain’t just to touch it. You got to touch it in situations. We got to score,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “They’re about as tough as there is to score against. But we got to figure out a way and it takes all of us from a game plan standpoint to every guy in that lineup just doing their part to make it a little more difficult on ‘em.”

News
Pub cancels Ladies’ Night after man threatens to report owner for sex discrimination
A village pub owner has been forced to cancel his 12-year run of cut-price women’s nights out – after a disgruntled man said it was ‘discrimination’.
Owner Simon Skinner has ended the popular 50% food discounts female customers were entitled to on Monday nights at his pub The Star Inn in Lingfield, Surrey.
The beloved tradition, which started in 2010, will receive its last orders after October because an out-of-town punter threatened to report the pub for “discrimination”.
The campaign pub said on its Facebook page that the night, popular with both men and women, was touted as a way to ‘restore balance’ to gender inequality.
Regulars expressed shock and outrage, calling the complaint “ridiculous” and that “the world had gone mad”.
Landlord Simon Skinner (pictured) has ended the pub’s 12-year run of cut-price women’s nights out – after a disgruntled man said it was ‘discrimination’
Sex discrimination: the Equality Act 2010
The Equality Act 2010 does not allow positive discrimination in favor of one sex.
Under the 2010 law it is illegal to treat people in a certain way because of their ‘protected characteristics’ – these include sex.
Gender discrimination can be alleged when goods and services are provided to men and women in different ways because of their gender.
It also applies to scenarios including education, housing, employment and training.
The activities of public authorities such as the NHS, government departments, local authorities, police and prisons are also taken into account under the law.
Other followers have suggested ways around the man’s complaint, with some offering a ‘men’s night’ on alternate weeks.
The 57-year-old owner said the complaint was the first time anyone had challenged Ladies’ Night in his 12 years at the helm of the Star Inn – and in his 26 years in the business providing the deal.
Mr Skinner, from Lindfield, West Sussex, said: “The guy who complained on Monday night refused to pay full price.
“He was traveling from out of town and staying at our hotel, we are a pub with rooms.
“At first he was doing it in a joking way, then he got serious. I thought ‘this could go further and create a lot of bad press’.
“This is the first time I have had a complaint. We had men joking “when are you going to have a guys night out?”
“But they don’t really mean it seriously. It’s the first time in 12 years that someone has seriously said “this is discrimination, it has to stop”.
“This man was threatening to go further. Many Facebook commenters saw the story as “What? Just a complaint from a man?”
“But it’s not that simple, it’s a serious complaint and you need to address it.”
Mr Skinner has held Ladies’ Nights at his previous establishments since the mid-1990s and had previously found it to be received positively by both men and women.
The 57-year-old owner posted the announcement on the pub’s Facebook page with the image above
“I bought my first restaurant in 1996 and started doing Ladies Night there and spent eight successful years there, Ladies’ Night has always been great,” he said.
“I always knew deep down that it was a bit uncertain, but it was always done with the best of intentions.
“It was about giving back to women, who often don’t get a good deal.
“In total, I have been making this offer for 26 years. We had a very good run.
“After 26 years, I have spoken to a lot of people about that night. The vast majority of men and women are very satisfied with this offer.
“About 20% of people who show up on Monday nights will be men who bring their partners for what is actually a cheaper date.”
Mr Skinner says Ladies’ Night works because women are “more talkative” than men.
The beloved Star Inn tradition, which sees ladies get 50% off their meal on Mondays, will receive its last orders after October
He said: “I think men know deep down that women like to have that space where they can chat with friends.
“When the women come on Monday evenings, they sit down and talk about all aspects of their lives for two hours.
“It just doesn’t happen with men. It’s mostly ‘how are you?’, ‘yeah, are you?’, ‘are you watching the game?’
“Women have this need to communicate, much more than men.
“I just think it gives women something special – and it’s a great opportunity to reunite with friends.”
‘Ladies’ Night works very well – the conversation is fluid.
“My wife invited a friend over the other day to watch something and they ended up talking for two hours.
“I don’t think men have so much to say to each other. I know it’s sexist.
Social media users flooded the comments section of the pub’s Facebook post
“A lot of men have a lot to say, I know my friends and I can talk, but women can have those conversations with acquaintances and co-workers.”
“Unless the men are really close, I don’t think they have the same bond.”
Monday nights have been popular at the Star Inn for years, with places filling up weeks in advance.
Mr Skinner said: ‘Ladies’ Night will be fully booked two or three weeks in advance.
“We can accommodate around 120 people inside the pub and another 250 in the garden in the summer.
“From a commercial point of view, Ladies’ Night has certain advantages.
“With 50% off food, you don’t make a lot of money, but you make money on drinks.
“End of an Era” for The Star Inn
The Star Inn Facebook post in full:
‘The end of an era!
“We’ve been doing Ladies Night for twelve years, with 50% off food for all your lovely ladies. We are fully booked every week, often weeks in advance, and this is used as a great catch-up by many women in the area.
“We always knew it was a bit uncertain because we were actually discriminating against men, but in a world that is clearly biased against women, it was our little way to redress the balance.
“Unfortunately, following a complaint from a man who visited us on Monday evening, we will no longer be able to continue with this offer in its current form after the end of October.
“We would all like to thank you for your great support over the years and please watch out for an announcement on how we can continue some kind of ladies night in the future!”
“It’s a great start to the week and it’s also great communication because women will tell their friends about it.”
“If you get them on a Monday night, they’ll probably come later in the week with their family or partner.”
Now, Mr. Skinner is brainstorming ideas on how to keep the spirit of Ladies’ Night alive.
“I’m evaluating a few options for the future,” he said.
“Nothing is 100%. But the logical conclusion – and I haven’t announced it on Facebook yet – is that we will continue to call it Ladies’ Night, but doing 25% off for women and 25 % discount for men.
“Women will not benefit more than men, it will only be a name.
“That way, it keeps its identity but it will be fairer for everyone.”
Social media users flooded the Facebook post’s comments section.
One user wrote: “I think you should continue the ladies night but also a night specifically for the boys. Then they can’t complain. So no one misses.
Another commented: “And men like him are the reason we women like to get together on Monday nights!! Maybe keep him but change his name.
One wrote: ‘Love your pub and kudos for doing ladies night for 12 years, the fact that it was a man who ended it!’ Oh the irony.’
One husband commented: ‘Went down on a Monday night with my wife.
“I paid full price for my meal and never had a problem with it.
‘This village is becoming a sad place. It seems that some people complain about moaning just to moan.
“All I can say is keep going. I’m sure 99.9% of men won’t have a problem with this.
Others suggested ways the Star could accommodate all customers.
One wrote: ‘Why not rename it and give everyone 25% off food. In a world where we want equality, we must remember that men and women need the support of friends and groups.
“Men and women are going through difficult times mentally and financially. It doesn’t have to stop, it can become all inclusive.
Some commenters sided with the male complainant and questioned whether it was fair to exclude guys from the food discounts.
One wrote: “He’s right. Why should a group of male friends getting together for a catch-up charge more? It’s discrimination.
“Unfortunately the suicide rate among men is high, it’s not just women who need to talk with friends. Making male friendships seem less important is terrible.
Another remarked: “Reading the comments makes me laugh…imagine if this was a man’s night…the world would go crazy and instantly condemn the landlords for discrimination. FYI, I don’t mind…j ‘just had to comment.’
dailymail us
News
Olympic champion’s coach injured by US-supplied weapons – media – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Famous judo coach Igor Romanov was among those recently mobilized by the Russian army
Russian judo coach Igor Romanov, whose protege Arsen Galstyan won Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games, was injured in a Ukrainian bombardment in the Zaporozhye region, media reported on Friday.
According to the Telegram Mash channel, the trainer was among those recruited as part of the partial mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.
Romanov reportedly underwent a week of training before being deployed to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian bombings and drone strikes in recent months. kyiv also tried to send sabotage teams to take control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, but these attacks were repelled.
The 47-year-old coach was injured after his unit came under Ukrainian fire with the use of US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, Mash claimed. No further details as to the exact location have been revealed.
Romanov was hospitalized with shrapnel to his back and other parts of his body, but his life is currently not in danger, said the head of his sports club, based in the city of Krasnodar, in southern Russia, to RBK media.
READ MORE:
Ukrainian attack on nuclear power plant repelled, Russian official says
Galstyan also confirmed that his coach was injured by Ukrainian forces. “The main thing is that he is alive. He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. Yes, he was taking part in the military operation and was injured by shrapnel,” the Olympic champion told Russian channel MatchTV.
The Zaporozhye region was officially incorporated into the Russian Federation in early October, along with the Kherson region and the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, after the population of these territories overwhelmingly supported the decision in referendums. kyiv and its Western supporters called the votes a “fake” and continue to consider the territories as part of Ukraine.
RT
News
Get Cozy For Fall With The Best Shackle Deals
We’ve independently selected these offers and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
Don’t know what to wear? I feel you on it. It’s that confusing time of year between seasons. Am I going to shiver or sweat? This can easily change in the blink of an eye in the fall. That’s why I always make sure I have a shirt with me. The jacket/shirt combo is just what I need this time of year. it gives me enough warmth in cool weather, but when temperatures rise it’s not bulky enough to be bulky. Depending on where you live, it’s time to shop for this fall staple.
Trust me when I say you need multiple rounds in your life. Here are some of the best shacket deals right now from Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Windsor and Lulus.
