Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on ‘Midnights’

By ELISE RYAN
Taylor Swift “Midnights,” (Republic Records)
“All of me changed like midnight,” Taylor Swift confesses halfway through her latest album, the aptly named and moody “Midnights.” It’s a moment on the electric “Midnight Rain” that finds lyricist Swift at her best, reminding you of her unparalleled ability to make any emotion feel universal.
The song’s chorus begins: “He was sunshine, I was midnight rain.” And continues: “He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain. He wanted a bride, I was making my own name. Chasing that fame. He stayed the same.” Then, that lyric: “All of me changed like midnight.” The sound feels experimental for Swift, opening with her own vocals artificially pitched down to an almost-unrecognizable tone. It’s among the album’s most sonically interesting, an indie-pop beat that feels reminiscent of her producer Jack Antonoff’s work on Lorde’s “Melodrama,” but also fresh and captivating.
The song’s words, by Swift and Antonoff, are steady and detailed, but not distracting — allowing you to sink into the rhythm, flowing and feeling it with her.
On the 13 tracks of “Midnights,” a self-aware Swift shows off her ability to evolve again. For her 10th original album, the 32-year-old pop star approaches the themes she’s grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame — with a maturity that comes through in sharpened vocals and lyrics focused more on her inner-life than external persona.
“Midnight Rain” could be a thesis statement for the project she’s described as songs written during “13 sleepless nights,” an appropriate approach to the concept album for someone who has long had a lyrical appreciation for late nights (think “Style”: “midnight, you come and pick me up, no headlights…”). Of course, she’s centered her work around themes before — on “Red,” an ode to the color and the emotions it stands for, “reputation,” a vindictive reconfiguring of her own, and most recently on “folklore” and “evermore,” quarantine albums that expressed vulnerability in ways only isolation could.
But Swift presents “Midnights” as something different: a collection of songs that don’t necessarily have to go together, but fit together because she has declared them products of late night inspiration. Positioning listeners situationally — in the quiet but thoughtful darkness of night — instead of thematically, feels like a natural creative experiment for a songwriter so prolific that her albums have become synonymous with the pop culture zeitgeist.
And with that, comes a tone that is just a little darker, a little more experimental, and always electric.
Track one, “Lavender Haze,” pairs a muffled club beat and high-pitched backing vocals from Antonoff with stand-out, beckoning melody from Swift. “Maroon” is a grown-up and weathered version of “Red,” a dive into lost love with rich descriptions of rust, spilled wine, red lipstick — images Swift is reconjuring with more bite.
“Labyrinth” makes clear she’s carried the best of her previous pop experiments with her — the synth of “1989” and the softer alternative sounds of “folklore” — as she admits as only a songwriter can that a heartbreak “only feels this raw right now, lost in the labyrinth of my mind,” on top of a track featuring Bon Iver-esque electronic trills.
Swift shines when she is able to marry her signature lyrical musings with this new arena of electronic beats. And while this isn’t another album of acoustic indie sounds like “folklore,” it is clear that Swift has taken a step forward in the indie-pop genre — even if it’s a step in a different direction.
The album’s weaker moments are the ones where that balance feels off. “Bejeweled” is a bit too candy sweet, with lyrics that feel like an updated, glittery take on “Me!” The much anticipated “Snow On The Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey, is poetic, pretty, and at times cheeky, but not as emotionally deep as the lyricists’ combined power suggests it could be.
Even in those moments, “Midnights” finds Swift comfortable in her musical skin, revealing the strengths of a sharp and ever-evolving artist who can wink through always-cryptic allusions to her very public life or subtle self-owns dispersed amidst lyrical confessions (see: “Anti-Hero” and “Mastermind”) and hook even the casual listener with an alluring, and maybe surprising, beat.
But like the love-soaked “Lover,” and intimate “folklore” and “evermore,” “Midnights” feels like both a confessional and a playground, crafted by all the versions of Taylor Swift we’ve gotten to know so far for a new Taylor Swift to shine. And like always, we’re just along for the thrilling late-night ride.
CLUTE, TX– Chris McLeod, a rocket engineering professor at Brazoswood High School, is one of three finalists for Texas High School Education of the Year. It teaches students in grades 10-12 how to build fully functional rockets. For him, launch day is the best day.
“The excitement of all that work culminating in a 10-second countdown is unlike anything else in your life,” McLeod said.
In June, its Rocketry III class set a high school hybrid rocket record for their Goddard Horizon 1 rocket during a launch in White Sands, New Mexico. Their rocket flew 45,482 feet in the air, breaking the previous record of 36,100 feet.
His classes are part of the professional and technical training program of Brazosport ISD. He says his teaching goes beyond learning science and math.
“It’s not really rocket science, yes we want to set records, yes we really want to get good engineering skills,” McLeod said, “but the real focus here is that we’re building collaborators, problem solvers problems and the world builders.”
A panel of judges will interview the finalists for State Teacher of the Year on October 20. Judges will choose two state-level winners, Elementary School Teacher of the Year and High School Teacher of the Year. They will select one to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program.
The Texas Association of School Administrators will announce all state award winners at a ceremony Oct. 21 in Round Rock.
After weeks of the NFL’s concussion protocol taking Miami Dolphins quarterbacks out of games, limiting what they can do in practice and even going through revisions because of Tua Tagovailoa’s two hits to the head in five days, it’s a fair question to ask.
Why is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, ahead of Sunday night’s game in Miami, accelerating through concussion protocol much more rapidly than Dolphins backup Teddy Bridgewater did?
Obviously, Tagovailoa’s journey through protocol was much different, so that wouldn’t be a comparison to make. He suffered a serious concussion on Sept. 29 against the Bengals in Cincinnati. It left him unconscious, as he recalled, and had him taken away on a stretcher, strapped to a backboard.
But Bridgewater entered protocol on Oct. 9 at the New York Jets only because a spotter at MetLife Stadium deemed he stumbled, a sign of ataxia, after taking a hit from New York cornerback Sauce Gardner on the opening offensive play, although no video confirms said stumble. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after that game Bridgewater didn’t show any concussion symptoms. Because of the league and Players Association’s update to concussion protocol a day earlier, Bridgewater had to be taken out of the game and be treated in protocol the following week as if he had a concussion.
That process saw Bridgewater restricted to conditioning work on the side of practice the Wednesday that followed, listed officially as a non-participant on the injury report. He then went through drills on a limited basis on Thursday before increasing his workload to full participation that Friday.
Pickett took a hit from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White on Sunday that caused his head to hit the ground from whiplash in the third quarter of the Steelers’ win. By Wednesday’s practice, the first of the week, he was already allowed to participate fully. It was expected after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that would be the case, and Pickett again practiced in full on Thursday.
Why the disparity?
“Each player and each concussion is unique, and there is no set time-frame for return to participation,” a league spokesperson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in an email. “Team medical staff consider the player’s current concussive injury, as well as past exposures and medical history, family history and future risk in managing a player’s care.”
Given the factors the league considers, one can surmise Bridgewater’s concussion history played a role in his longer timeline. Bridgewater’s Dec. 19 concussion last year with the Denver Broncos kept him out for the final three games of the season. He also sustained one earlier that season, which he returned from for the following week’s game. Bridgewater had one other concussion in his NFL career, in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings, also getting cleared to return the following week.
The league does not comment on specific players’ injuries and neither team will detail specifics of their quarterback’s recovery.
Bridgewater’s limitations in practice early last week were noted by McDaniel as the reason why he didn’t start over third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Bridgewater, while Tagovailoa was held out, still relieved Thompson when the rookie left with a thumb injury.
Regardless of factors in play, Pickett’s rapid return is still alarming. According to Dr. David Chao, via Pittsburgh sports talk radio station 93.7 The Fan, of 39 concussions in the NFL this year, Pickett is the first player to return to full practice three days later. Some speculate the rookie quarterback didn’t actually sustain a concussion against the Buccaneers, but the Steelers announced he did Sunday.
NFL players clearing concussion protocol go through a five-step process to return to action. Clearance for full participation in practice, the fifth and final phase, is subject to the same approval by an unaffiliated doctor that has been heavily noted in all concussion protocol conversations in recent weeks.
“If, as part of a player’s progress through the five-step process, he is cleared for full participation by his club physician, he then must be seen by an Independent Neurological Consultant (INC), jointly approved by the NFL and NFLPA,” the league spokesperson wrote to the Sentinel. “If the INC confirms the club physician’s conclusion that the player’s concussion has resolved, he may return to contact practice or play in an NFL game.”
Bridgewater, last Sunday, refused to answer whether he experienced concussion symptoms on or following Oct. 9 against the Jets, but McDaniel, speaking at MetLife Stadium that day, said he did not. He nonetheless went through protocol because of the revision made the day before the game.
The five-phase protocol goes as follows with the player gradually increasing his activity: symptom-limited activity, aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, club-based non-contact training drills, full football activity/clearance. Clubs generally don’t detail the specific step a player is in. Presumably, being listed on the injury report as a full practice participant means the player reached Phase 5, but a potential inconsistency with quarterbacks as opposed to other positions is they aren’t contacted in practice anyway, wearing red jerseys to remind teammates not to hit them.
Bridgewater cleared protocol from his unique situation on Oct. 15, six days from entering it. Tagovailoa was cleared the same day, so it took him 16 days from the Sept. 29 concussion that sent him to the hospital. Again, different players recover differently. Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter suffered a concussion in the Sept. 11 opener on a kickoff collision. He did not return to practice in any capacity in four weeks that followed and, ultimately, was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 8, putting him out at least another four weeks from that point.
The protocol change by the league and union was sparked by Tagovailoa’s injury scare on Sept. 25 against the Buffalo Bills, days before the ugly scene in Cincinnati. That Sunday, he took a similar but lighter hit to the head against the ground. Tagovailoa grabbed at his helmet, shook off the cobwebs and stumbled upon getting up to walk it off just ahead of the first half’s two-minute warning.
While he cleared concussion protocol at halftime to return for the second half — and correctly, under the letter of the law, according to the Players Association investigation — the union’s ruling was that his clearance did not match the intent of the regulations.
If a similar stumble was exhibited now, Tagovailoa, like Bridgewater was against the Jets, would automatically be ruled out of a game and enter protocol. A turnaround from entering protocol on a Sunday to clearing it entirely for a Thursday night game would not occur — even in Pickett’s acceleration through protocol, which he still has not cleared fully as of Friday morning.
Tomlin has said he plans to play Pickett, if cleared, on Sunday against the Dolphins.
CNN
—
When Amber Sizemore and her family headed out of state to celebrate her birthday last week, she had hoped her baby girl, Raegan, would try swimming. But the normally energetic and adventurous 15-month-old was not herself on Saturday.
“She hated it and she normally likes the water,” Sizemore said.
On Sunday, as the family returned to Ohio, the little girl was “coughing like crazy.”
“She coughed so hard she threw up,” Sizemore said. Raegan also stopped eating and developed a fever.
When Tylenol didn’t help, Sizemore rushed her to urgent care and told them that RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, a cold-like virus, was circulating at Raegan’s daycare center, where Sizemore also works.
The test came back positive and Raegan’s vital signs prompted emergency care staff to tell Sizemore to take her daughter to the hospital.
As soon as they saw his vital signs, staff at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland knew they had to admit Raegan, his mother said. She needed oxygen.
“They were great here and took good care of her, but the scariest thing is that if I hadn’t already known she was exposed to RSV, I might have left her coughing” , said Sizemore. “I’m glad I didn’t wait.”
There is now an “unprecedented” increase in RSV cases among children in the United States, some doctors have told CNN.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t track hospitalizations or deaths for RSV like it does for the flu, but it said on Thursday there has been an increase in RSV cases in many regions of the country.
Several children’s hospitals told CNN they have been “overwhelmed” with patients at a time of year when it is unusual to have a surge of RSV patients.
And overall, pediatric hospital beds are fuller now than they have been in the past two years, according to federal data.
The US Department of Health and Human Services does not specify the reason for the hospitalization, but about three-quarters of available pediatric hospital beds nationwide are currently in use. By comparison, pediatric hospital beds were about two-thirds full on an average day for the past two years.
With the push of RSV, UH Rainbow Babies a had so many patients, he was diverted for a few days in early October, meaning he couldn’t accept external ER admissions. He’s taking patients again now, but he’s still plagued with cases of RSV.
There has been such a dramatic increase in cases in Connecticut that Connecticut Children’s Hospital has coordinated with the governor and public health commissioner to determine whether to call in the National Guard to expand its ability to care for these young patients.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve been at Connecticut Children’s for 25 years and I’ve never seen this level of flare-up specifically for RSV coming into our hospital,” Dr. Juan Salazar, the hospital’s executive vice president and chief medical officer, told CNN. .
In Texas, where RSV cases typically spike in December or January, Cook Children’s Emergency Department in Fort Worth and its urgent care see significant numbers of RSV cases. Nearly half of the intensive care unit is filled with RSV cases, hospital spokesperson Kim Brown said; between October 2 and 8, there were 210 cases of RSV at Cook Children’s; a week later there were 288.
Lindy, 4-month-old daughter of Jeff and Zoey Green, was admitted to Cook on Sunday.
At the hospital, Lindy’s fever was so high at one point that they said they used ice packs to cool her down.
“I don’t know how, but she slept with those ice packs on her,” said Zoey Green, holding an exhausted Lindy in the hospital. She said they were trying to keep her hydrated so she didn’t have to go back to an IV.
“We want her to be better, that’s for sure.”
Dr. Mallory Davis, an infection control specialist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is also seeing an early rise.
“We are very comprehensive and our census numbers are quite high as we sort of figure out how to accommodate all the sick children in the community,” she said.
Colorado Children’s Hospital has seen an early increase in RSV hospitalizations and is beginning to see the first flu cases of the season, said Dr. the University of Colorado.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of patients since late summer, which started with rhinoviruses and enteroviruses when the children returned to school, and which is now being driven by RSV and parainfluenza,” said he declared. “With flu season rapidly approaching with what appears to be an early start, we are concerned about the steady increase in the number of sick children requiring hospitalization.”
At UH Rainbow Babies, the staff are hoping things won’t get much worse. “I mean, hopefully we’re peaking right now, because if we’re not, then damn it,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director for pediatric infection control.
RSV cases can often fill hospitals, even during regular seasons, because there aren’t many treatments and it can take several days of supportive care in severe cases, Edwards said.
Sick children “need that oxygen support, so they can’t stay home,” she said.
Experts believe cases in the United States may be increasing now due to the phase of the Covid-19 pandemic we find ourselves in.
When everyone stayed home in 2020 and 2021 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it seemed to change the typical RSV season. The number of cases was low, which created an “immunity hole”.
Children who would normally have caught the virus in those years are now catching it.
The CDC says most children will catch RSV at some point before age 2. It is a highly contagious virus that often does not cause serious illness except in adults who are older or have chronic heart or lung disease or weakened immune systems, and in some infants and children.
There is no specific treatment for RSV and no vaccine. Symptoms usually last a week or two and go away with plenty of fluids and rest.
For some children, however, it can be a much more serious illness. RSV can be especially dangerous for premature infants, newborns, children with weakened immune systems or neuromuscular disorders, and those under age 2 with chronic lung and heart conditions, according to the CDC.
RSV can turn into bronchiolitis, in which the small airways can become inflamed and congested, or pneumonia. A child may need to stay in the hospital so they can get extra oxygen or even mechanical ventilation to help them breathe.
An infected person can transmit RSV by coughing or sneezing. If the respiratory droplets land on a surface like a doorknob or desk and someone else touches her and then touches her face, she can get sick.
RSV symptoms
It’s usually such a mild condition that adults often don’t realize they have it, or think it’s just a cold or allergies and continue to interact with others .
“It’s not a tiresome virus like the flu or Covid, so you feel really good,” Edwards said. “And then what happens is your neighbor has this beautiful baby, and you bring a pan, and you kiss this little baby because you feel good. You don’t feel sick. And unfortunately, you pass it on to them, and sometimes they end up in the hospital.
Older siblings can also transmit the virus to younger ones.
“Babies drool on toys and each other and everything, so daycare centers pass that on too,” Edwards said.
If your child is coughing or lethargic, or just doesn’t seem like himself, it’s a good idea to take him to his pediatrician. The doctor’s office will have the tests to determine if it is RSV, the flu, Covid-19 or strep.
Pediatricians say a trip to the emergency room may be necessary if a baby is dehydrated; if they have difficult, labored, shallow or rapid breathing; if they have a high fever or bluish skin; or if they stop responding. The CDC says most improve with supportive care and can often go home after a few days.
Doctors say the best way to prevent RSV infections is to teach children to cough and sneeze into a tissue or their elbows rather than their hands. Also try to keep frequently touched surfaces clean.
“Hand hygiene is the single most important thing we can do to keep ourselves and others safe,” said Davis, of Grand Rapids Children’s Hospital. She tells people never to touch their face unless they have recently washed their hands.
When children or adults are sick, they should do one thing and one thing only, she said: “Stay home when you are sick so you don’t spread the respiratory disease you have.
Sizemore, whose daughter is still in hospital with RSV but appears to be getting better, also advises people to take the virus seriously.
“I would like other parents to know that they should not monitor their child’s cough lightly and take the symptoms seriously,” she said. “It could have been a much worse situation if we hadn’t gotten Raegan’s help.”
With the focus on Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin moving into the Miami Heat’s starting lineup, Max Strus finds himself involved with Part B of that equation.
A starter in each of his 18 playoff appearances last season, as well as the final six games of the regular season, it’s back to the reserve life for Strus, in a reconfigured Erik Spoelstra bench.
“I think what I do kind of fits in with any lineup,” Strus said, with the Heat facing the Boston Celtics on Friday night at FTX Arena. “So it’s not really hard to adjust to playing a certain way. I think that’s one of my strengths, is just kind of get in where you fit in.
“So I’m just trying to do a good job of that and letting our main guys do their thing and provide spacing. And when I’m open, shoot the ball.”
On opening night, in the Heat’s loss to the visiting Chicago Bulls, Strus not only contributed with his 22 points, but also grabbed seven of the 14 rebounds secured by Heat reserves.
“We’re playing a little smaller,” Strus said, with one set in that game leaving him at power forward and Jimmy Butler at center. “There’s going to be smaller guys down there that are going to have to rebound. We need our guards to step up and rebound.
“I’m capable of doing that. So I’m more than willing to get down there and bang with the bigs and help out on the boards.”
All of that after Strus said he arrived to camp in the leanest shape of his NBA career, formally listed at 6 feet 5, 220 pounds.
“I’m the lightest I’ve ever been and probably the strongest I’ve been,” he had said ahead of training camp.
“I’m probably like eight pounds lighter, which doesn’t sound like much, but it is a lot. I’m more lean mass. So that was my plan. And I think it’s going to help me be more explosive and less wear and tear on my body.”
For Strus, the approach is to accept that a new season brings new challenges. And even though the Heat return 13 players from last season’s roster, he said the remix of the rotation is leading to new combinations.
“We’re still trying to figure out things,” he said, with the Heat in the midst of a four-game opening homestand that continues Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors.
“And even though we’re returning a lot of guys, it’s still different lineups, different guys playing together, getting to know each other again. So it’ll take a little bit of time. But it’ll click faster once we start playing more games.”
Among a seeming signature of the reconfigured second unit is a variety of 3-pointing, from Strus to Duncan Robinson to Gabe Vincent.
But against the Bulls, the Heat only attempted 28 3-point shots. The Heat averaged 35.8 last season, ranking in the middle of the league.
“Spo will figure it out,” Strus said. “He’ll get us organized and get us taking more threes and play the way we want to play.”
For now, it appears Spoelstra will continue to ride the revised lineup, including Martin at power forward.
Spoelstra said Martin played as advertised in the opener.
“I thought he brought some really good things, his energy and his versatility on both sides of the floor,” he said. “That’s something that we’ll definitely be able to build on.”
But if called upon, as he was at times Wednesday night, Strus said he is ready and willing at power forward.
“I think I can guard the fours in the league, and a lot of guys don’t post up anymore,” he said. “So in that aspect, I’ll be ready. So I think the biggest thing is the rebounding.”
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros got off to a perfect start to the playoffs.
Taking the formula that got them 106 games in the regular season — solid pitchers and home runs — the Astros kept rolling against the New York Yankees.
Bregman connected for a first three-run homer, Valdez threw seven solid innings and the Astros edged the Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.
The Astros improved to 5-0 in the playoffs after a sweep to start this game best-of-seven.
“We had some hot guys. We’d like everyone to be warm before it’s over,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge narrowly missed a two-run homer in the eighth when his drive was caught just outside the short wall by right fielder Kyle Tucker. The ball would have landed on the short right-field porch of Yankee Stadium, Statcast showed – with the roof open at Minute Maid Park, the wind could have knocked down Judge’s offer.
“I think the open top kind of killed us,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, later adding, “I didn’t think he smoked it like he had no doubts, but it was as if his circuits were on the right.”
A night after Justin Verlander whipped up 11 in a 4-2 Game 1 victory, Valdez put in another strong pitching performance and Bregman’s third-inning homer was all Houston needed.
“They’ve got a really tough pitching staff there,” Bregman said. “They are really good. So just try to scratch and claw and fight and try to fight.
Valdez allowed just four hits, scored none and struck out nine. The only runs New York mustered were unearned, coming in fourth after a pissed off Valdez made two errors on the same play.
But he quickly got past the gaffe and stopped the mighty Yankees lineup for the rest of the way. Valdez allowed just one base runner after that inning on a two-out single to Harrison Bader in the fifth and struck out the last seven batters he faced, capped by outs to the side in the seventh.
Valdez, who often talks about his maturation, said he would have been undone by his fourth-inning errors a few years ago.
“In 2019 I would probably be done with the game,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “I probably would have lost all focus there at that point. But those are all things we are working on and keep working hard on so we can focus better and get better in the game.”
With a mix of throws, Valdez had 25 swings and misses. He also helped end the Yankees’ record streak of 23 straight playoff games with a home run.
Bryan Abreu threw a scoreless eighth. Ryan Pressly scored on a scoreless ninth, striking out three for his second save of the series.
There was a slight delay before Pressly threw out his first pitch after a fan entered the field and appeared to try to kiss Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and take a selfie with him. Security and police officers quickly descended on the man and pulled him away from Altuve before tackling him to the ground, handcuffing him and escorting him off the field.
The series moves to New York for Game 3 on Saturday where the Yankees will try to pull themselves out of a hole to avoid being knocked out by Houston in the ALCS for the third time in six years. Former Houston ace Gerrit Cole will leave for New York.
Houston is 7-2 overall against the Yankees this year.
Yankees starter Luis Severino hit Martín Maldonado on the left forearm to start Houston’s third before the plummeting Altuve struck. Jeremy Peña singled down the center before Yordan Alvarez found himself in a forced out at second.
Bregman then hit a fastball past the wall into left field for his second playoff homer to make it 3-0. It was his 14th career playoff homer to pass Justin Turner for most home runs by a third baseman in MLB history.
It was a little windy at Minute Maid Park in a rare game where the retractable roof was open, and it was unclear how much of an impact the conditions were having on the flyballs. Judge, who set an AL record with 62 home runs during the regular season, gave Houston fans his drive which Tucker grabbed before hitting the wall.
The Yankees are averaging .138 in two games against the Astros and have struck out 30 to Houston’s eight. The Astros hit three homers in Game 1.
The Astros, who swept Seattle in the AL Division Series, won without any help on offense from Altuve, long a playoff powerhouse.
The three-time batting champion went 0-for-4 on Thursday to fall to 0-for-23 in the postseason this year, which is the longest no-hitter streak to start a postseason in MLB history. He passed Dal Maxvill, who went 0 for 22 in the 1968 World Series for the Cardinals.
“I woke up today and my goal was to win the game, and we did that, and that’s the only thing on my mind right now,” Altuve said.
Judge got his first hit of the series with a single to get things going for the Yankees in the fourth.
Then came a nightmare of a play for Valdez where he made both a face-off and a throwing error. Giancarlo Stanton hit a chopper towards Valdez, and he caught it, maybe in time to start a double play, but then let it go.
Valdez picked up the ball but fell backwards to the ground as he threw first. His throw was off the line, allowing the judge to advance to third and Stanton to reach second on the play.
Valdez lay on his back on the grass for a few seconds after watching the ball pass past first base and put a hand to his face and shook his head before gathering himself and returning to the mound.
Anthony Rizzo followed with a groundout that scored Judge to make it 3-1.
A Gleyber Torres single sent Stanton home to bring the Yankees up 3-2. But Valdez took out Josh Donaldson and Kyle Higashioka to limit the damage.
Severino allowed five hits and three runs with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Cole (2-0, 2.03 ERA this playoff), who helped the Astros to the 2019 World Series before signing with the Yankees, will start for New York in Game 3 on Friday. Houston has yet to name its starter, but it will likely be Lance McCullers.
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after being convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents.
Prosecutors have asked the judge in his case to impose a hefty sentence of six months in jail, while Bannon’s lawyers have argued their client deserves a sentence of probation. The statutes for contempt of Congress each carry a minimum sentence of 30 days behind bars, but Bannon’s lawyers argue the judge could just sentence him to probation and not send him to jail.
The House committee had sought Bannon’s testimony over his involvement in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Bannon has yet to testify or provide any documents to the committee, prosecutors wrote.
Prosecutors argued Bannon, 68, deserved the longer sentence because he had pursued a “bad faith strategy” and his public statements disparaging the committee itself made it clear he wanted to undermine their effort to get to the bottom of the violent attack and keep anything like it from happening again.
The defense, meanwhile, said he wasn’t acting in bad faith, but trying to avoid running afoul of executive privilege objections Trump had raised when Bannon was first served with a committee subpoena last year. The onetime presidential adviser said he wanted to a Trump lawyer in the room, but the committee wouldn’t allow it.
Many other former White House aides have testified with only their own counsel. Bannon had been fired from the White House in 2017 and was a private citizen when he was consulting with the then-president before the riot.
Bannon also pointed out that he had offered to testify after Trump waived executive privilege. But that was after the contempt charges were filed, and prosecutors say he would only agree to give the deposition if the case was dropped.
Prosecutors have pushed for the maximum fine, saying Bannon refused to answer routine questions about his income and insisted he could pay whatever the judge imposed.
