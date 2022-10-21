News
Senate Democrats urge SEC chairman to slow down Wall Street rules
“It is critical that as the SEC moves through the rulemaking processes, there is sufficient time to evaluate each individual rule as well as how those rules interact with existing and proposed rules.” , the senators said, noting the “significant number of separate rules.” Proposed Regulations” on the SEC agenda.
A Tester spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter and its signatories. Tester, Warnock, Sinema and Warner are members of the Senate Banking Committee, which handles oversight of the SEC. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The September 13 letter, which has not been widely distributed but has begun circulating among lobbyists in recent days, underscores the growing tensions between Gensler and moderate Democrats on Capitol Hill at a particularly contentious time for the regulator, as the The agency’s upcoming rules face increasing risk. industry litigation as well as potential investigations by Republican lawmakers.
The letter touches on what has become a growing sore point for U.S. companies: the length of comment periods during which the agency allows the public to send in comments on proposed regulations.
Under Gensler, the SEC is increasingly offering rules with what critics say are unnecessarily tight public comment windows, like 30 or 45 days.
Republicans like Sens. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Thomas Tillis of North Carolina have previously criticized the SEC chief for the short comment periods. In April, nearly four dozen members of the House, including Democrats and Republicans, wrote to Gensler asking whether comment periods for certain rules aimed at the private equity industry “could impede the ability of the public to provide effective and meaningful input.” And SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, the agency’s top Republican official, said 30 days “is generally not enough time to get comments on a proposed rule “.
“The review and comment process is intended to be a dialogue,” Peirce said in December. “Analyzing a rule of several hundred pages in the context of complex markets and an already complicated set of securities and other relevant laws is no easy task.”
Should the SEC choose to allow more time for public comment, it would ultimately result in the proposed market safeguards taking longer to take effect, which could be good news for corporate executives hoping to wait. Gensler for a change of administration.
Gensler pushed back against those concerns, saying the law only requires the SEC to provide 30 days to comment. Even then, comment periods typically begin when the proposal is published on the Federal Register, which operates with a lag of several weeks. In the meantime, comments may still be submitted to the SEC.
The SEC chairman is not the first to face backlash during short comment periods. In the Trump administration, the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility and the Council of Institutional Investors urged then-SEC Chairman Jay Clayton for more than 60 days to comment on a series of rule changes relating to companies that advise shareholders on corporate governance issues.
Gensler has come under fire for the pace of rulemaking coming out of the agency, with critics saying it’s impractical to dissect the flood of new proposals in such a short time. Gensler pointed out that the number of proposals was broadly comparable to what past SEC chairmen like Clayton have done. The latest proposals have just been more clumped than in the past, Gensler said.
Team Biden’s “weak” army is not ready to take on China and Russia. America must act quickly on defense.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Over the past 20 months, the Biden administration has repeatedly demonstrated that it would rather revert to Obama’s foreign policy of leading from behind rather than leading from the front with force. This was on full display this week when the Chinese Communist Party, under Xi Jinping, made it clear that it was determined to “reunite” with Taiwan in a much faster timeframe, and potentially by military force. What was the Biden administration’s response? They just ignored it and moved on.
What did not happen was the announcement of real and concrete measures to counter the CCP’s ambitions. The Biden administration is compounding this mistake by sending dangerous signals to China and our other adversaries by letting our nation’s military readiness slip to dangerous levels.
This week, the Heritage Foundation released its Military Strength Index for 2023, rating our overall military strength as “weak”. That doesn’t mean our military is weak – it’s still the strongest in the world. Rather, the purpose of the report is to assess the extent to which our military can defend and protect our national interests.
A “low” rating means that we cannot effectively achieve our security objectives or credibly deter our adversaries. This report should be a much-needed wake-up call, as rebuilding our military to meet America’s security needs is both a short-term and long-term challenge.
BLINKEN SAYS CHINA IS MOVING ON “A MUCH FASTER TIMETABLE” TO TAKE TAIWAN
We can do a lot to achieve our long-term goals. In the Reagan years, when our military was strong enough to confront and deter the Soviet Union, we spent more than 5% of our GDP on defense each year.
Today, we only spend about 3%, which is not enough to meet our preparation needs. We must return to 5% spending levels if we are to confront and deter the Chinese Communist Party, as well as figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin. This does not mean raising taxes; it means redefining our federal spending priorities so that our government can adequately “provide for the common defence”; the first charge of our Constitution.
Our weapon development also needs to be reworked. Every branch of service is plagued by supply disasters, often brought about by political forces and lucrative motives that care little to build and deploy decisive weapons. This process must involve more directly the armed forces – which will use the weapons – and avoid the bloated bureaucracy of the Pentagon.
But our military also faces many short-term problems, and these problems are just as urgent to solve. Across all branches of our armed forces, the US military is facing a recruiting crisis. The army – in which I served during the last years of the Cold War – lost about 15,000 soldiers compared to its recruiting target. The Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps expect to miss or hit their recruiting targets, but only by tapping into their backlogs. This means that these branches will have a harder time reaching their numbers in the years to come.
What can explain this recruitment problem? The Biden administration’s tough COVID-19 policies have been a major factor. More than 1,700 sailors have been fired from the Navy for refusing to comply with Biden’s mandatory vaccination policy, signed into law in August 2021, and thousands more could be fired soon.
Army National Guard prepares to unload 14,000 soldiers over the next two years. Even though President Joe Biden declared “the pandemic is over” more than a month ago, his authoritarian COVID-19 mandates for the military remain in place. These have derailed the military careers of thousands of brave men and women and threaten to derail thousands more.
Then, of course, there are the woke policies and instructions instituted in our armed forces under the direction of Biden and his political underlings in the Pentagon. Air Force cadets are taught to avoid committing “microaggressions” by replacing terms such as “you guys”, “terrorists”, and “mom and dad” with terms deemed “less offensive”. Bright and brave young men and women sign up to fight and defend their country, and instead find themselves lectured about race and gender identity and pronouns.
This nonsense has no place in our military, but it now takes priority over military readiness and excellence. I can assure you that he has no place in the forces of Russia and China. To push back against this trend, I have launched a national campaign to stop the spread of killer readiness in our military.
The greatest and surest check on the CCP’s ambitions, or Putin’s aggression, is the strength of the US military. If we allow our armed forces to stagnate, if we cannot meet the challenges posed by our adversaries, we lose our ability to deter them.
Our lack of preparedness and strength under Biden puts Americans and the world at risk of catastrophic war and devastating conflict.
Former Rangers manager David Quinn booed despite past contributions
David Quinn walked into Madison Square Garden Thursday night for the first time since the Rangers fired him from his first NHL head coaching job nearly a year and a half ago.
It wasn’t appreciation or cheers that greeted him from the fans of the team he helped shape, it was startling boos.
As the Sharks’ new bench boss, Quinn now finds himself in a similar position to where he was in May 2018, when Rangers first hired the former Boston University coach just months away. after sending “The Letter” which announced their reconstruction plans. . Quinn was expected to bring his touch of development to New York, and the same can be said for San Jose.
The Sharks are young, just like the Rangers were (and still are). San Jose hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since the 2018-19 season, similar to how the Rangers finished in the basement of the Metropolitan Division the season before Quinn arrived. And his new organization is in the middle of a transition, just like the Rangers were.
“Just patience,” Quinn said of what he learned from his experience with Rangers and can now apply with the Sharks. “I know it doesn’t look like it, but you’re sitting here watching the games on our side and you’re around our group, we’re a bit shaky at the moment. When you don’t win quickly and you’ve kind of gone through what we’ve been through for the last three years, you don’t feel good about yourself.
“But we’re not that far away right now. We are in games. All of a sudden we give up on a goal and because of our mental state things kind of get out of hand, and we have to have the ability to stop that.
Despite a chilly reception from the Garden crowd on Thursday night, Quinn picked up his first win as Sharks head coach — a 3-2 overtime win over his former team — six games into their season. It’s certainly not how Quinn envisioned his debut with his second NHL team, but the lessons he learned with the Rangers prepared the 56-year-old for those kinds of situations.
Quinn has repeatedly acknowledged that he could have done things differently in his final year with Rangers when there was seemingly a disconnect between him and the team, especially the veteran players. He noted that coaching the 2022 United States Men’s National Team at the World Championship last May allowed him to return to “who I had been for most of my coaching career.”
Still, Quinn helped usher in a new era for Rangers that showcased young talent. Players like Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière, Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren and K’Andre Miller got their feet wet, which has now seen the Blueshirts babies dive headfirst into the deep end this season. Rangers’ success last season didn’t surprise Quinn. He basically said everything went according to plan.
“When I took the job, it was clear from a timeline perspective that year four was going to be the year we might be able to make big [headway] because of our ceiling situation,” said Quinn, who amassed a 96-87-25 record with the Rangers. “My last year in New York, we had $18.5 million in dead money. We just didn’t have the depth. We were building in that direction. When COVID hit, I felt and we felt as an organization, we felt really good where we were. We were two points away from a playoff spot. We were playing really good hockey.
I don’t know how far we were from what was happening last year at this point. Obviously, they were able to make great additions. Chris [Drury] did a great job. Gerard [Gallant] did a hell of a job coaching this group. And they keep moving forward. I wasn’t surprised what they did last year.
They have stars everywhere. They’ve got stars in net, they’ve got stars on the blue line, they’ve got stars up front and they’ve been playing together for a long time. … They’re a legitimate Stanley Cup team that can win anything, and that doesn’t surprise me at all.
Ron DeSantis promises there will be no COVID vaccination mandate for children to go to school in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed his state will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for children, a day after a panel at the The CDC voted to make the vaccine officially recommended for all children six months and older.
Speaking at a press conference for Hurricane Ian relief measures, DeSantis took some time speaking to reporters on Hurricane Ian relief measures to loudly voice his position on the childhood vaccine.
“As long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID shooting warrants for your kids,” DeSantis said. “It’s your decision to make as a parent.”
The CDC’s recommendation does not constitute a mandate for children to obtain, but opponents argue that it opens the door for them.
DeSantis — seen by many as a possible challenger to Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential ticket — has been a staunch opponent of any COVID-related mandate, refusing throughout the pandemic to impose on Floridians many of the restrictive measures that have become common practice across the country. .
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed his state will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for children, a day after a CDC panel voted the vaccine should be officially recommended for all children aged six. months and more.
CDC’s recommendation isn’t a mandate for kids to get, but opponents argue it opens the door for them
DeSantis said since the CDC’s recommendation, he’s received many inquiries about whether Florida children should be vaccinated to attend school.
He also balked at comparisons between the COVID-19 vaccine and standard vaccines required for schoolchildren, saying the COVID vaccine was still brand new.
“I have fun when people compare it (measles, mumps and rubella vaccines) and things that have been around for decades and decades,” DeSantis said.
“Parents, on the whole, most parents in Florida have chosen not to do these booster shots, especially for young children.”
“These are new shots,” he added. “Basically his reason for it is that there hasn’t been a proven benefit for it.”
DeSantis isn’t the only conservative to take a preemptive stance against childhood vaccination mandates.
Rep. Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie said that the committee’s decision “will precipitate [Covid] vax requires attending schools and playing sports in many states.”
Meanwhile, Dr Margery Smelkinson, an infectious disease specialist at the National Institutes of Health, said“Anyone who says this won’t lead to a warrant hasn’t been paying attention.”
While it is common for schools to require vaccinations before a child can attend, states themselves choose to make certain vaccinations mandatory.
Flu and HPV vaccines, for example, are on the CDC’s curriculum but are not required in all public schools for attendance.
The committee that organized the vote meets annually to review and update the immunization schedule, which is intended to help clinicians determine when a child should receive different vaccines for preventable diseases such as polio and measles.
Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said the CDC committee’s decision “will precipitate [Covid] vax mandates to attend schools and play sports in many states’
Dr Margery Smelkinson, an infectious disease scientist at the National Institutes of Health, said: ‘Anyone who says this won’t lead to a warrant hasn’t been paying attention’
ACIP members were aware of criticisms similar to those of Rep Massie during Thursday’s discussion.
“We recognize that there are concerns about this, but moving Covid to the recommended vaccination schedule does not impact the vaccines required for school entry, if any,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, ACIP member and director of the Maine Center for Disease Control. and Prevention.
The threat of a mutant strain of Covid looms
The concerning new strain, XBB, is another spin-off from omicron.
It has sent cases skyrocketing to Singapore where cases have doubled in the past two weeks.
The strain is able to resist some protection conferred by vaccines.
It has accumulated mutations in its receptor-binding domain, a key part of the spike protein where antibodies dock and block infections.
It is not known if the strain is more virulent or likely to cause serious illness or death.
Children are generally at a much lower risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 compared to older adults and have so far not been prioritized for vaccines.
The relatively low risk that Covid-19 poses to children has convinced some infectious disease experts that vaccines are not necessary to protect otherwise healthy children.
Vaccine makers have yet to present in-depth real-world evidence indicating the performance of pediatric vaccines.
“This vaccine has (a) no convincing evidence that it helps the 86% of children who have already had covid and (b) no evidence that it will help children in 2027 against any new strain that comes along,” said Dr. Vinay Prasad, hematologist-oncologist and health researcher at the University of California, San Francisco.
Another elected official, the Republican representative of Texas Chip Roy, also called the vaccine “unnecessary” for healthy children, “especially when there are REAL concerns about the risks of vaccination”.
Roy argued the risk of adverse events such as myocarditis, a rare but serious condition that causes inflammation of the heart muscle that can cause chest pain and shortness of breath.
Most cases of myocarditis following vaccination have occurred in young men, and adolescents were generally mild.
The committee’s unanimous vote on Thursday follows the CDC’s decision last week to allow bivalent booster shots for children as young as 5 years old.
Uptake of booster shots remains low among younger children, who are less vulnerable to serious infections than older Americans. The CDC recommends that children as young as five get a booster shot.
CDC tracking shows demand for vaccines is low across all age groups
The updated plans were designed specifically to target the Omicron variant and its offshoots.
But the use of bivalent recall remains low in all age groups. Less than half of eligible Americans five and older haven’t even received a first booster shot yet.
Booster absorption last year swelled amid fears of a growing wave of omicron, but has since leveled off.
Ronaldo reacts after Man Utd punishment – RT Sport News
The striker won’t be in the squad for the game against Chelsea this weekend
Cristiano Ronaldo said he played in the “fire of action” after his early departure from the touchline against Tottenham Hotspur, the striker was let go by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
Ronaldo stormed through the Old Trafford tunnel before the full-time whistle as United beat Premier League rivals Spurs 2-0 on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old started the game on the substitutes’ bench and reports claimed the striker refused to step onto the pitch when he was called up by Ten Hag in the 87th minute.
Ronaldo left the touchline shortly after and reportedly left the United dressing room before his teammates returned to celebrate their victory.
Ten Hag said after the match that he “treat with” the incident, and the club confirmed on Thursday that Ronaldo will not be in the squad for the Premier League tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
The striker would not be with the Carrington first-team as they prepare for the match, but will still be present at United’s training base.
Ronaldo addressed the line in a message to his 490 million Instagram followers later Thursday, writing: “As I have always done throughout my career, I try to live and play with respect for my colleagues, my opponents and my coaches. That hasn’t changed.
“I started very young, the examples of the older and more experienced players have always been very important to me. So later on I always tried to set an example myself for the young people who grew up in all the teams I have represented.
“I have always tried to set an example myself for the youngsters who have grown up in all the teams I have represented.
“Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the better of us. Right now I just feel like I have to keep working hard at Carrington, supporting my team-mates and being ready for anything in no any game.
“Yielding to pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and we have to stick together. Soon we will be together again.
Reports on Friday indicated that Ten Hag has repeated that he would be willing to allow Ronaldo to leave the club in the January transfer window – a position which enjoys crucial support from sections of the club’s hierarchy.
The striker’s relationship is said to be severed with some members of the coaching staff as he has minimal communication with them.
Ronaldo had tried to force a transfer from Old Trafford before the season, desperate to pursue Champions League football.
However, agent Jorge Mendes was unable to find a suitable landing spot after advances were turned down by the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea.
Finding a potential buyer may also prove problematic in January, if Ronaldo’s current considerable weekly salary of around £500,000 ($560,000) is not reduced.
Ronaldo finished as United’s top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions, after returning to his former club from Italian giants Juventus. He is in the final year of a two-contract deal, but with the option of a one-year extension.
After United failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League and Ten Hag was appointed as their new manager, questions immediately arose over Ronaldo’s future.
The Dutch coach has used Ronaldo sparingly so far, with doubts over how the striker can fit into his high-energy and pressing style of play.
Ronaldo has two goals and one assist in 12 appearances this campaign, playing eight times in the Premier League but only once playing the full game, in the humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford in August.
Pelsoi, Hoyer plead for House Dems to pour cash to counter GOP fundraising juggernaut
Top Democrats are pushing their members to donate more money to the official campaign arm of the party to combat the large fundraising advantage held by GOP-aligned groups ahead of Election Day.
The Republican National Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s main campaign arm, started October with $92.3 million available, compared to just $59.2 million for the Democrats.
That advantage, combined with a recent Fox News poll showing Republicans passing Democrats on the generic congressional ballot among likely voters, has Democrats scrambling to find more money.
This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer urged members to pay their dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).
HOUSE GOP CRUSHES DEMOCRATS IN AHEAD OF MID-TERM DONATIONS, RAISING $73M
Hoyer, D-Md., sent a letter to House Democrats Thursday urging members of safe Democratic districts to pony up or risk losing the House.
“Having traveled to fifty-seven districts in twenty-six states so far this election cycle, I have witnessed the determination and energy of our frontline incumbents and our red to blue candidates,” Hoyer wrote in the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by Fox News Digital. “They can win, but only if they have the resources to do so.”
Pelosi, D-Calif., is trying to inspire members to do their part by pledging to match all dues paid to the DCCC throughout October. The speaker has already raised nearly $37.8 million this cycle for Democrats through her campaign and PAC leadership. An additional $22.2 million was raised through a joint fundraising committee to benefit Pelosi and the DCCC.
NANCY PELOSI REJECTS POLLS, INSISTS DEMOCRATS ‘IN GREAT SHAPE’ FOR HALF TERMS
But Democrats’ money doesn’t go far enough in this cycle. Democrats are struggling to protect a slender five-seat majority amid 40-year high inflation and a low jobs approval rating for President Biden.
“Even a slight Democratic advantage in the wildcard ballot is still likely to yield modest Republican House seat gains,” said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the Fox News poll with Democrat Chris Anderson. “These results indicate a close battle for control of the lower house, but there is still a month to go, and a late break one way or the other could have a major impact.”
While the DCCC has raised more money than the NRCC in the past three months, groups outside the GOP are ahead overall.
The Congressional Leadership Fund, the chief super PAC working to overthrow the House of Republicans, raised $73 million between July and the end of September. CLF’s sum, which brings the group’s total to $220 million for this round, was significantly higher than the $55 million raised by its Democratic counterpart, House Majority PAC.
CLF is not sitting on the money. The super PAC has invested $200 million to boost Republican candidates and attack Democrats. Its most recent ad campaign is spread across 16 congressional districts and includes $4 million against DCCC Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York.
“The palpable energy we’ve seen all cycle behind the fight for a new majority is only intensifying down the stretch,” said super PAC chairman Dan Conston.
Democrats are hoping they can close the fundraising gap and undermine a GOP surge in November by getting the incumbents of the Safe House seats to stand up.
“If, for example, all of our non-frontline members contributed 10% of their cash on hand, that would represent almost an additional $23 million that we could use to protect and expand our majority,” wrote Hoyer, who transfers 100 000 dollars to the DCCC as a sign of support.
Democrat PA Fetterman attacks Oz over NJ Home, but his wife lived there
Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for the US Senate, John Fetterman, tried to take advantage of Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz’s New Jersey home, but the Democrat’s wife was living in New Jersey when they first met.
Gisele Fetterman, who was an undocumented immigrant from Brazil until 2004 when she received a green card, was living in Newark, New Jersey, when she first made contact with the mayor of Braddock , John Fetterman, reported CNN. The New Jersey resident wrote a letter that “found its way” to Fetterman in 2007.
“She wanted to learn more about the town, which had a declining population of about 2,000 at the time, and to learn about efforts to revitalize the community,” wrote Elliot McLaughlin of the outlet more. early this month. “After her future husband answered her, she made her first of many visits to town.”
CNN reports that they married in 2008 and Gisele became a citizen that year, but Fetterman’s campaign page says she wasn’t a U.S. citizen until 2009, after they were married.
While Gisele went public with her previous residence in New Jersey, her “Meet Gisele” on her husband’s campaign page fails to mention that she lived in the Garden State, a fact that is now making rounds on Twitter.
Fun fact I just learned: Gisele Fetterman, the wife of John Fetterman who blocked me on Twitter tonight, grew up in Newark, New Jersey and still has a Jersey area code on her phone as they attack Dr. Oz for once living in New Jersey. She’s a 201 girl!
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2022
“Fun fact I just learned: Gisele Fetterman, the wife of John Fetterman who blocked me on Twitter tonight, grew up in Newark, New Jersey and still has a Jersey area code on her phone as they attack Dr. Oz for once living in New Jersey. She’s a 201 girl! tweeted Greg Price of the conservative consultancy group X Strategies.
Wow. How much the @JohnFetterman country? he attacked @Dr Oz for previously living in New Jersey, while married in Jersey Shore @giselefetterman. Ouch!
— Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 20, 2022
“Wow. How bad the @JohnFetterman country? he attacked @Dr Oz for previously living in New Jersey, while married in Jersey Shore @giselefetterman. Ouch! tweeted X Strategies CEO Alex Brusewitz.
Wow. How much the @JohnFetterman country? he attacked @Dr Oz for previously living in New Jersey, while married in Jersey Shore @giselefetterman. Ouch!
— Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 20, 2022
Fetterman shot Oz multiple times throughout his campaign to own a home in New Jersey. In one such instance over the summer, Fetterman sought out MTV Show fame Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Jerseyshore, on the Cameo website, where users can pay to have a celebrity video-record a message for another person. In the video that Fetterman tweeted, Polizzi wished the recipient “Mehmet” “good luck” because she “heard [he] moved from Jersey to Pennsylvania to seek new employment.
Gisèle retweeted the post with a caption, “As a former Jersey Girl, I approve of this message.
As a former Jersey Girl, I approve of this post ❤️
— Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) July 14, 2022
Oz told the Philadelphia radio host Dom Giordano that Fetterman’s campaign”[took] advantage” of Polizzi, who did not know that she was being used for a political stunt, vanity lounge reported. Oz resided in Bryn Athyn, PA, since late 2020, ABC News noted. He was also married and went to medical school in Keystone State.
