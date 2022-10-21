News
St. Paul double-homicide suspect booked into jail; murder charges pending
St. Paul police have identified the murder suspect arrested Thursday shortly after two men were found killed in a home in the Payne-Phalen area.
Joseph Francis Sandoval, 32, of St. Paul, has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail on two counts of suspicion of murder in connection with the killings. He has yet to be charged.
Police said Friday the names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.
According to police, someone reported around 4:30 p.m. that two people were unresponsive and injured in the 1100 block of East Lawson Avenue. Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.
Officers took Sandoval into custody Thursday near the home, according to a jail booking report.
Police have not disclosed how the men were killed or the circumstances that led to their deaths.
Warning signs to watch out for – NBC Chicago
With RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise in the Chicago area, sending many children to the hospital, what are the warning signs parents should look out for if their child becomes ill?
The earlier than normal rise in cases has put hospitals on high alert as beds quickly fill up with children.
“The region is facing an increase in pediatric respiratory cases, leaving health care facilities, including Advocate Children’s Hospital, on high alert,” an Advocate Health Care spokesperson said in a statement. a statement. “Many sick children present with bronchiolitis, a lower respiratory tract disease commonly caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).”
In Cook County, experts have reported a similar situation.
“We have seen an upsurge in RSV infections in children, necessitating the admission of some of these children, especially younger ones, aged 6 months or younger,” said Dr. Rosibell Arcia-Diaz, pediatrician at the John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in Cook. County.
But when should parents see a doctor? Experts say there are “red flags” to look for.
“Younger children with difficulty breathing should definitely be seen by their pediatrician. Older children, the same. Any difficulty breathing, any decrease in activity, any decrease in oral intake,” Arcia-Diaz said. “Same for young children. Children can easily become dehydrated. So that’s one of the warning signs we give to parents. It’s, you know, if your child isn’t eating enough, not drinking business as usual – for example baby not taking bottles like before – as all of these will be what we call red flags and parents should draw attention if this is the case.”
The CDC says parents should contact their health care provider if their child “is having trouble breathing, not drinking enough fluids, or has worsening symptoms.”
Anyone who might question their child’s health should contact their doctor, officials said.
Read more: What is RSV and how long does it last? Symptoms to look out for when the virus surges in young children
According to the CDC, RSV causes approximately 58,000 annual hospitalizations and 100 to 300 deaths in children under age 5 each year in the United States.
Here’s what else you need to know:
What is RSV?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, as a “common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms.”
“Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and the elderly,” the CDC says.
The virus is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under 1 in the United States, data show.
In fact, the CDC reports that “almost all children will have had an RSV infection by their second birthday.”
What are the symptoms of RSV and how long can they last?
According to the CDC, people infected with RSV typically show symptoms within four to six days of infection.
“After a few days [from exposure]you can start to see some symptoms,” Arcia-Diaz said. “Every child is really different, but yeah, after exposure, most viruses tend to see symptoms within a few days.”
These symptoms can include:
- Runny nose
- Decreased appetite
- To cough
- To sneeze
- Fever
- Wheezing
These symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once, according to the CDC.
“RSV typically produces difficulty breathing in some children, especially those with baseline issues,” Arcia-Diaz said. “With asthma, those are actually more likely to have wheezing from RSV. So in some kids it’s going to be more like a urinary tract infection, just a runny nose, sneezing, but other children will have this difficulty breathing….younger children, as I said, they will be more prone to having this difficulty breathing.”
How long does it last?
According to Arcia-Diaz, RSV infections typically last about seven to 10 days.
“RSV is usually like a self-limited disease,” she said. “It’s going to take around seven to ten days for the child to fully recover. And we usually see a peak after a few days where children can get worse. So sometimes they can start with a very mild infection, the second or day three. they can peak, and then maybe they can look sicker. And if that’s the case, again, they should be seen by their pediatrician,” a- she declared.
Is it treatable?
According to the CDC, most RSV infections go away on their own.
There is currently no specific treatment or vaccine for the virus, although the CDC reports that researchers are working to develop some.
For those who are hospitalized, Arcia-Diaz said they receive supportive measures like supplemental oxygen or IV fluids for dehydration and nebulization.
What can parents do for a child with RSV?
The CDC says parents can work to relieve symptoms by offering children pain relievers or over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen, making sure children drink plenty of water, and communicating with health care providers. health about other medications that might help.
“For some kids, for example, if you see their intake go down or they don’t eat as much solid food as they used to, [parents] can try, for example, Pedialyte… Just keep the child hydrated, like really keeping the child hydrated, even if it’s with fluids, liquids, whatever the child is willing to take,” Arcia said. -Diaz. “It will be very important. Another thing will be temperature controlled. So if the child has a fever, he can try to give him… medicine for the fever. They’ll be like two very easy options for these kids to do.”
When is RSV season and what makes this outbreak different?
Although RSV season typically begins between mid-September and mid-November, the peak of the virus often only reaches between late December and mid-February, the data shows. This year, however, cases appear to be rising much earlier.
“We have observed an increase in RSV in several areas of the United States, and some areas are approaching seasonal peak levels,” a CDC spokesperson told NBC News.
Some experts say the COVID pandemic may have played a role in the earlier rise.
“One of the theories is like, you know, kids used to be home, wearing masks, not really like necessarily being outside, which we’re seeing more now. So, you know, over the last two years, when they were in their homes, like they weren’t really exposed to viruses,” Arcia-Diaz said. “So some, you know, children create immunity when they get these infections, and RSV, an infection that they usually get early in life, if those kids haven’t been exposed to RSV earlier because they wore masks or they didn’t go to school, etc., so now they are at risk of contracting the infection.”
“We see our children’s hospitals being quite full of children being admitted with RSV and, you know, other types of childhood viruses because for a few years when people were wearing masks and washing their hands and being very careful about cause of COVID, we’ve seen a lull in these other respiratory viruses,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “I really think the lull is over.”
In fact, the current outbreak has been accelerating for several weeks.
In September, NBC Chicago reported that hospitals were on high alert for an increase in respiratory viruses among children.
“We’re certainly seeing an earlier rise in the number of respiratory illnesses. Typically, this outbreak of respiratory illnesses in children actually occurs, you know, mid-autumn through late fall and winter, so the fact that it’s not even fall and there’s already an increase that’s different from the norm,” Dr. Silvia Ardila, a pediatric critical care physician at Cook County Health, said at the time.
Illinois isn’t alone in seeing such an early rise in cases.
NBC News recently interviewed doctors from five states — California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Rhode Island — who all reported that pediatric hospital bed capacity is under strain due to an influx of patients. with RSV.
“We really have a capacity issue like I’ve never seen before,” Dr. Charlotte Boney, chief pediatrician at Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts, told NBC News.
In the Chicago area, experts report that the surge looks slightly different from previous years in the age range of affected children.
“In the past, we tend to see mostly little kids, like I mentioned before, 6 months or younger or kids who have basic issues like asthma or whatever, you know, history prematurity, for example… Now we’re seeing some older kids, like, you know, 2, 3 year olds who are also being admitted, needing a bit more support and not really being able to treat the infection just at home,” Arcia-Diaz said.
Can adults get RSV?
According to the Mayo Clinic, RSV can also infect adults, but symptoms in healthy adults or older children are usually mild, often mimicking a cold.
What other viruses are circulating?
While other respiratory viruses are also circulating in children, Chicago-area doctors say the numbers are much lower than RSV.
“We were seeing other viruses but, you know, not really to the same degree as RSV,” Arcia-Diaz said, adding that Stroger Hospital has also seen cases of rhinovirus and influenza, but “the numbers don’t are not comparable”. at RSV.
She noted, however, that in many cases children are infected with multiple viruses.
“Another thing we see is, for example, children getting one infection, then a few days later they get another one, and then the parents are really worried because it seems like a never-ending story,” said said Arcia-Diaz. . “In particular, I see this in the clinic with kids going to daycare, for example, and then they can have a fever from this virus, you know, and then two days later, you know, three days later after they are much better then they start getting another virus.”
The surge comes ahead of what health experts believe will be a particularly difficult flu season, and amid fears of a possible winter COVID surge.
What preventive measures can you take?
Here are some preventative measures the CDC says you can take:
- Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or the top of your shirt sleeve, not your hands
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid close contact, such as kissing, handshakes, and sharing cups and cooking utensils, with others
- Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices
50 Cent Says He Stopped Paying $500K Child Support A Year To $80K For Marquise Jackson Due To His Baby Mama’s Greed
The “Power” creator, 50 Cent in an interview with The Breakfast Club disclosed that he used to pay $500K a year for his kid, Marquise Jackson‘s upkeep. But as Marquise’s mother Shaniqua Tompkins grew extremely rapacious, he opted for child support which decreased the amount drastically to $80K. Shaniqua this time refused to work and… Read More »50 Cent Says He Stopped Paying $500K Child Support A Year To $80K For Marquise Jackson Due To His Baby Mama’s Greed
The post 50 Cent Says He Stopped Paying $500K Child Support A Year To $80K For Marquise Jackson Due To His Baby Mama’s Greed appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Boris Johnson, ousted by scandal, eyes comeback as UK leader
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago — jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one of several contenders seeking to replace Liz Truss, whose rapid downfall threw the country’s leadership into disarray at a time of severe economic challenges.
The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to install a new prime minister within a week. The leadership uncertainty comes at a time of weak economic growth and as millions struggle with higher borrowing costs and rising prices for groceries, fuel and other basics. A growing wave of strikes by train and postal workers, lawyers and others has revealed mounting discontent as a recession looms.
Johnson has not even declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites to win the contest — reflecting the scale of division and disarray in the party as it picks its third prime minister this year. It would be an astonishing recovery for a polarizing figure forced out by a welter of ethics scandals.
Truss quit on Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she had to abandon after it caused turmoil in financial markets.
House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first candidate to declare she is running to replace Truss, saying in a tweet that she represented “a fresh start.” The straight-talking 49-year-old Royal Navy reservist, who briefly served as U.K. defense secretary in 2019, is bookies’ third favorite. Relatively little known to the public, outside Conservative circles she remains best known for appearing on the 2014 reality TV diving show “Splash!”
Leading the pack in lawmakers’ support, though yet to declare, is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who was previously runner-up to Truss. Sunak, 42, had repeatedly warned Conservatives that Truss’ tax-cutting plans would be disastrous — as proved to be the case. The former hedge-fund manager’s supporters consider him a steady hand for an ailing economy.
Popular Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who was touted as a possible contender, ruled himself out of the race on Friday.
The wild card is Johnson, who was forced from office in July and still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.
He has not said whether he will run, but his allies in Parliament are working to gather support for an “I’m Backing Boris” campaign. Johnson is expected to return shortly from a Caribbean vacation.
Johnson, 58, is still adored by some Conservatives as a vote winner with a rare common touch who led the party to a big election victory in 2019. He is more popular with the party’s grassroots than with lawmakers — and he is reviled by some for the chaos and scandal that marred his term in office.
“Having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive,” Johnson ally Nadine Dorries told Sky News.
Johnson was able to shrug off lapses that would have sunk many politicians. He survived even after he was fined by police for attending one of a series of illegal parties in government buildings while the U.K. was under lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.
He finally resigned after one scandal too many. That incident involved his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct, sparking an exodus of dozens of members of his government.
He left reluctantly, calling the decision to oust him “eccentric” and ending his final appearance in Parliament with the words: “Hasta la vista, baby.”
Former Conservative leader Michael Howard implored the party not to return to the “psychodrama” of the Johnson era.
“He’s had his chance, and it didn’t work,” Howard said. Some Conservative legislators have even threatened to leave the party if Johnson returns as leader.
Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, said Conservatives who thought Johnson could solve their problems “don’t live in a reality-based community.”
He warned that the electorate at large has not forgotten Johnson’s many scandals — and he no longer has the appeal he once did.
“We know the public don’t like him, he can’t govern, he definitely can’t unify his party. It will be a disaster. It will fail,” Ford said.
Nominations for a new leader will close on Monday afternoon, and candidates will need the signatures of at least 100 of the 357 Conservative lawmakers, meaning a maximum field of three. If three meet that threshold, lawmakers will vote to knock out one and then hold an indicative vote on the final two. The party’s 172,000 members will then get to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader is due to be selected by Oct. 28.
Truss quit after her brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics. Her proposal for aggressive tax cuts that would be paid for through government borrowing pummeled the value of the pound. Investors showed little tolerance for her plan at a time when the British economy is still grappling with its exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Her package of unfunded tax cuts drove up the cost of government borrowing and home mortgages, and forced emergency Bank of England intervention. Truss executed a series of U-turns and replaced her Treasury chief but faced rebellion from lawmakers in her party that obliterated her authority.
Truss admitted Thursday that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”
The Conservative Party turmoil is fueling demands for a national election. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, there does not need to be one until the end of 2024, though the government has the power to call one sooner.
Currently that looks unlikely. Opinion polls say an election would spell disaster for the Conservatives, with the left-of-center Labour Party winning a large majority.
Still, opposition politicians say the recent tumult — and the decision by Truss to rip up many of the policies on which Johnson was elected — means the government lacks democratic legitimacy.
Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of presiding over a “revolving door of chaos.”
“This is doing huge damage to our economy and the reputation of our country,” he said. “We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election — now.”
___
Follow AP’s coverage of British politics at
UCLA doctor James Heaps found guilty of sexually abusing his patients : NPR
Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP
A former obstetrician-gynecologist who spent more than three decades working for the University of California, Los Angeles, has been convicted of sexually abusing his patients.
A jury on Thursday found Dr James Heaps guilty on five counts, including three counts of sexual assault by fraud and two counts of sexually penetrating an unconscious person, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office.
Heaps’ 2019 arrest led to thousands of women claiming sexual abuse from the doctor, and to date UCLA has spent approximately $700 million in lawsuit settlements for his alleged role in covering up the abuse.
LA jurors were hanged on nine counts
A 2020 UCLA special investigative report alleged that Heaps used painful vaginal examination techniques, unnecessarily groped and touched patients during exams, and made inappropriate sexual comments to patients and staff.
Heaps faced 21 counts in total.
He was acquitted of three counts of sexual assault by fraud, three counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and one count of sexual exploitation of a patient.
Jurors were unable to rule on nine other counts, including three counts of sexual assault by fraud, four counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and two counts of sexual exploitation of a patient.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement he was “obviously disappointed” with the acquitted counts, but thanked the jurors for bringing “some measure of accountability to Dr. Heaps”. .
Gascón’s office said it has not yet decided whether to retry the suspended accounts.
“The trauma Dr. Heaps inflicted on the very people he was sworn to care for is immeasurable,” Gascón said.
Heaps’ sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
UCLA agreed to pay more than $700 million in lawsuits
Defense attorney Lenny Levine argued that Heaps’ actions were medically appropriate and conducted in the presence of female personnel, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“He’s either a doctor doing his job or a freak sex maniac seeking sex whenever he can,” Levine said during oral argument. “Those are your two choices.”
The charges against Heaps all relate to incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2018, a period that falls within the statute of limitations for criminal charges.
Since Heaps’ arrest in 2019, thousands of women have come forward to claim he abused them through legal action.
College medical abuse represents the latest wave of the #MeToo movement
For one such lawsuit, settled in 2020 for $73 million, UCLA agreed to set up a fund to pay more than 5,500 victims participating in a class action lawsuit. Payments to individual accusers would range from $2,500 to $250,000.
The women alleged in the lawsuit that the university ignored decades of complaints and intentionally covered up the abuse before it began investigating Heaps in 2018.
A state investigation and subsequent UCLA internal review both reported that the university repeatedly failed to investigate the allegations, allowing Heaps to continue practicing.
Hundreds of women who allege doctors sexually assaulted them have also filed lawsuits against the University of Michigan, University of Southern California, Michigan State University, Ohio State University, Johns Hopkins University and Columbia University.
Allegations of sexual misconduct in college doctors’ offices have been touted as the latest wave in the #MeToo movement, which started five years ago this month and continues to spread around the world.
Twins hope (and need) to have Byron Buxton back in center field to start next season
Can you guess who played the most games in center field for the Twins in 2022?
All due respect to Gilberto Celestino, the answer was not the guy the Twins were hoping it would be. In the first year of Byron Buxton’s seven-year, $100 million deal, the 23-year-old Celestino finished the season with 90 games in center field to Buxton’s 57.
But when Buxton was on the field — and in the lineup — he put up all-star numbers. But once again his season was cut short by injury.
2022 RECAP
Buxton, 28, provided his fair share of highlight-reel plays in 2022 — from a walk-off home run off White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to a pivotal home run at the All-Star Game to help lift the American League to victory to a starting an 8-5 triple play, the first of its kind in Major League Baseball history.
But Buxton’s season was disrupted by knee pain — the Twins called it a severe case of tendinitis — that bothered him from the beginning. To help him cope with it, the Twins carefully managed his workload, giving him days off and days where he served as the team’s designated hitter to lighten the stress on his knee.
While Buxton said he would spend hours — sometimes as many as 4 1/2 — in the training room and doing other things to prepare him to play, that plan did succeed at keeping him on the field until August, when a hip strain forced him to the injured list for the first time all season.
Buxton played in 92 games, falling just shy of reaching the 100-game mark for the second time in his eight-year career. During those games, he posted a .833 OPS and hit a career-high 28 home runs. Of his 76 hits, 44 went for extra-bases. In the process, he earned his first all-star nod. He also posted a 4.0 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Reference), which was third on the team despite the amount of time he missed.
The Twins finally placed Buxton on the injured list on Aug. 23 and he never returned, missing a crucial month of September that spiraled away from the Twins. Buxton’s season ended with an arthroscopic clean-up surgery in his right knee that the Twins hope will eliminate the issues moving forward.
In his absence, Celestino primarily handled center field duties. While he took a step forward from his 23-game 2021 season, Celestino made his fair share of mental mistakes, especially on the basepaths. One even earned him a benching from manager Rocco Baldelli, a drastic measure that the manager typically does not resort to.
2023 OUTLOOK
The recovery process for his surgery, Buxton said before undergoing the knife, was expected to be about six to eight weeks, and at this point, it has been about a month since he had his surgery.
Buxton said he was anticipating a relatively normal offseason, and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said some of the reason they did the surgery when they did was so they would have more time to assess Buxton’s running gait and style to see if there was anything they could potential adjust to prevent further injury.
The hope is that when Buxton reports to camp in February, his knee issue is behind him.
Celestino and even Nick Gordon can spell Buxton when he needs time off, but the Twins could also opt to search for another outfielder whom they feel comfortable plugging in if Buxton misses a prolonged again period of time next year.
Yankees need to know it’s not the wind making them come up short
The Yankees come home now after scoring just two earned runs in two games at Minute Maid Park, then talking afterward about the roof being open and a mean old wind blowing through there on Thursday night, allegedly helping the Astros and hurting them because Aaron Judge’s ball wasn’t a Yankee Stadium home run in the 8th inning. It was determined afterward that Judge’s ball would have been a homer only at the Stadium, and only at the Stadium. Maybe so. Maybe he’ll hit them far enough at the Stadium this weekend and look like the home run king of baseball and keep the Yankees from getting rolled by the Astros again.
Here is the chance for the Yankees to prove, once and for all, that the Astros simply aren’t better than they are. Better, deeper, more talented.
Five years ago, the Yankees came home after losing the first two in Houston and won three straight on 161st St., coming as close to making it to the World Series as they have since 2009. Now they have to get at least two, with their two best pitchers going, to change the narrative with the Astros once and for all. Or they go home again being not good enough to beat Houston, and not good enough to make it to the Series, and just plain not good enough, period.
By the time the weekend is over we will know if these Yankees are something more than the champs of being pretty good, of only being able to dominate the American League Central at this time of year; if they’re about fall short of the Fall Classic. Again.
This much, though, we know already: When you don’t hit, you’re not supposed to leave town giving a weather report. Maybe this is the weekend when the Yankees look like a more complete team than the Astros, who have become the kind of perennial contender the Yankees ought to be.
“Who would have thought, I think the roof open kind of killed us,” Aaron Boone said when it was over, for now and maybe for good, in Houston. “I think it’s a 390[-foot] home ball [that Judge hit] … I didn’t think he smoked it like a no-doubter, but it felt like his homers to right.”
So Judge didn’t get a Yankee Stadium home run in Houston on Thursday. Giancarlo Stanton just missed one Wednesday. Now they all get the chance to change things around with their season on the line. They get the chance to win tough games at home the way the Astros just did. But they sure can’t do it sounding like Al Roker with their post-game analysis. What they need to show, truly, is that they can hit Astros pitching when these games are on the line.
Five years ago, even after they won three straight at the Stadium and everything felt like a Yankee October rising again, they went back to Houston and scored one run over the last two games. They went back to Houston this week and scored just four runs in two games because Framber Valdez gifted them with a couple of runs on a ball hit back to him that he turned into Great Adventure.
The Astros weren’t great in Houston. They weren’t. The Astros got to pitch their ace, Justin Verlander, in Game 1 and the Yankees had to wait for Gerrit Cole to pitch Game 3. But the Astros hit three homers in Game 1 and Alex Bregman made the biggest swing of the series so far with his three-run shot off Luis Severino. Valdez and the Astros’ bullpen did the rest. And the Yankees left Houston, for now, acting as if the answers they needed were somehow blowing in the wind.
As well as the Guardians played against the Yankees in the division round, the way they pushed the Yankees to five games, it is clear that the Yankees are up against the varsity now, not just the best team in their league this season but, over time, the best team in the league for a long time, whether they stole signs or not. And by the way? It’s probably past time for Yankee fans to stop litigating the past with the Astros, because they’ve got their hands full right now, needing to get a couple of games and four out five against Houston if they want to make it to their second World Series in the past 19 seasons.
The Astros? They’re trying to make it two in a row and four over the last six seasons. For now, all the Astros have done is win two close games at home. They’ve been better so far, by just enough. Now the Yankees throw their ace at them, and another guy – Nestor Cortes – who looked more like their ace across much of this season. They won three in a row, Games 3 and 4 and 5, five years ago. They can do it again.
Once and for all, they get their chance to show that the Astros aren’t better, and not just at this time of year. There’s no roof at Yankee Stadium. But if the Yankees do fall short again, in a season that began 64-28, then there will still be the idea that the roof has come crashing down on them again in the baseball month they owned for most of the last century.
You want to finally be better than the other guys? Be better now. Or never.
