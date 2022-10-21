Star Wars actor sent 500 drones to Ukraine — RT Games & Culture

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead participated in practice for the first time in more than a month at the team’s Thursday drills, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins also returned from a one-practice absence ahead of the Dolphins’ Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was Armstead’s first practice since Sept. 16, the Friday before Miami’s Week 2 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Armstead went through limited practices that Friday and Thursday but has been held out of drills since.

“It was great being back out there. It’s what I do for a living,” said Armstead on Thursday, adding he fine-tuned techniques in his limited participation, according to the injury report. “I need to practice as much as possible.”

Despite the weeks without practicing because of his lingering toe injury, Armstead still played the Dolphins’ Sept. 25 win against the Buffalo Bills, Sept. 29 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals and the start of the Oct. 9 loss at the New York Jets. Against the Jets, he exited eight offensive plays into the action, and missed last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

While not getting specific about the toe, Armstead called the ailment “unique.”

“It’s painful, for sure,” he said. “It kind of started to be a little more than that, a little lack of function. Made it hard to do my job.”

After Sunday’s game, coach Mike McDaniel said Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson, who has been on injured reserve for the past five weeks with an ankle injury, were close to returning. On Monday, he called Armstead day-to-day after saying he felt good about the point he reached by Sunday, despite not playing against the Vikings.

After exiting the loss to the Jets, Armstead stayed back in New York to meet with Dr. Martin O’Malley, a noted foot specialist.

“Got a lot of information,” Armstead said. “We took a lot of steps to move forward. It’s getting better, improving. Just go out, play football, you deal with it, so it’s been a challenge.”

Jackson, meanwhile, who started a 21-day clock to return from IR when he began practicing again on Oct. 12, missed a third consecutive practice Thursday. He participated in Wednesday and Thursday drills last week before missing Friday and not practicing so far this week. McDaniel, though, on Monday, said the right tackle has not had a setback.

The Dolphins could use at least one of their starting tackles in Sunday’s game after the combination of backups Greg Little and Brandon Shell have struggled in the past two games.

“If I can play, I’m playing,” Armstead said.

While Wilkins’ return, officially a limited one on the injury report, from a hand injury that kept him off the practice field Wednesday was a welcome sight, the Dolphins still didn’t have defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah participating due to his back injury.

Ogbah was seen working out on the side of practice out of uniform. Cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (illness) did not practice Thursday.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who remained limited on Thursday due to his shoulder injury, was wearing a red, non-contact jersey.

Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was upgraded to full participation from being limited Wednesday, and tackle Greg Little (Achilles), a full participant Wednesday, was downgraded to limited Thursday.

Others limited were linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb).

The Steelers had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick among a number of players to increase their practice workload from limited to full on their injury report. Veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward had a rest day. Wide receiver and return specialist Steven Sims missed a second straight practice due to a hamstring injury, and cornerback James Pierre (hip), a former Deerfield Beach High and FAU player, popped up on Pittsburgh’s injury report as limited Thursday.

Welker vs. Madison

Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker can be seen getting after it at team practices. The former standout wideout might run quick sprints, like he’s working on the release on a route or even act as a stand-in cornerback for his receivers

“That’s just for me,” Welker said Thursday. “I’m trying to not get too old, trying to stretch out, move around a little bit. So, if anything, that’s more for myself and just trying to get my energy going and try not to look like a guy — ‘Oh, he used to play,’ not ‘Oh, he used to play?’”

Welker’s not the only former player on Miami’s coaching staff that still has the competitive drive in him. His teammate on the 2004 Dolphins, defensive backs coach Sam Madison, didn’t let a reporter finish as he was about to ask what would happen if the two lined up against each other in practice.

“You already know what the answer is. And he knows the answer, as well. Ain’t nothing changed,” Madison started.

Then, he pointed to his cleats that he wears, even inside the building before heading out for practice.

“I keep these on. I stay strapped,” Madison said. “He might be in a little better shape, but he still can get these hands.”

