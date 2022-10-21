Stiff fear! Hilarious moment black Labrador freezes when surrounded by Halloween cat decorations

HOUSTON — Aaron Judge walked the first baseline with his bat in his right hand in the eighth inning Thursday night, hoping more than to believe he had finally broken through. The Yankees slugger saw the fly ball he hit 106 miles per hour die in the wind from an unusually open roof at Minute Maid Park.

It’s a place where the Yankees’ league-leading offense came to die. Still. Framber Valdez was brilliant, but the Bombers’ offense struggled for the second straight night Thursday as the Astros beat the Yankees 3-2 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

“Hard to tell, some guys are hitting balls straight at guys who are making big plays and in other cases they’re throwing and you just have to tip your cap,” Judge said when asked if the Bombers bats were silent. “It’s the playoffs, anything can happen and we just have to keep playing our game and we’ll be where we want to be.”

Right now, though, the Yankees find themselves in the hole.

The Astros take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which returns to the Bronx for Game 3 on Saturday. The Yankees have ace Gerrit Cole ready to start the critical game at Yankees Stadium. MLB teams taking a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have won 74 of 88 (84.1%) all-time series. The Yankees have overcome a 0-2 deficit six times before, most recently in the 2017 AL Division Series against the Guardians.

“I mean, we’ve been here before. We were two (games) behind in 2017 and won three games in New York,” Luis Severino said of the first ALCS they ultimately lost to the Astros. “So we have a good team, we’ll just go home and play baseball.”

The Astros have now won eight of nine all-time home playoff games against the Yankees. The Astros’ throw limited the Bombers to just 13 points in those eight losses.

And Houston’s throwing has pretty much stopped Yankees bats this year.

In the first two games of this series, the Yankees’ homerun-dependent offense has one homer, scored a total of four runs and struck out 30 strikes.

“I think we all have to make adjustments in the middle of the stick, in order to get the ball in play,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “The games are extremely fast and they read swings, read body language, you have to be able to counter that.”

Valdez was dominant. He held the Yankees to two runs, both unearned due to his own fielding and pitching errors, and scattered four hits. The southpaw didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine.

“He was using both sides of the plate and you know, he’s got a good lead, so it was tough for us to get the ball in the air and do some damage,” Stanton said.

The Yankees scored their two runs with a little help from Valdez. The judge picked a single to start and Valdez’s field error allowed Stanton to reach, then when he threw up first base it allowed the judge to take third. Judge scored on Anthony Rizzo’s field and Stanton on a Gleyber Torres single.

With Torres, Josh Donaldson, who had doubled earlier, retired.

That’s not usually how Yankees scoring works.

The Yankees scored 18 of their 22 playoff points via home run. The Bombers have not homered for the first time in their last 23 playoff games. They were 14-26 games in which they failed this season.

It was a disappointing evening for Severino, who was very good. He held the Astros to three runs on five hits in 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Severino started the bottom of the third by hitting Houston receiver Martin Maldanoado with a pitch. He struck out Jose Altuve, got another out on Yordan Alvarez’s outfielder pick, then outscored Alex Bregman 1-2, before the Astros’ third baseman smashed a three-run homer on Severino’s 97-mile-per-hour fastball.

A field that was perhaps as high in the zone as he would have liked and Severino fell to 0-4 in the playoffs during his career. The judge’s fly ball would have been a home run in only one stadium in the league — the one the Yankees and Astros are heading to. But with the day off Friday, they need to find a way to get their dominant offense back on track.

“We have to score. Swing and miss the idea isn’t just to hit it. You have to touch it in certain situations. We have to score,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “They’re about as tough as it gets to score against. But we have to find a way and that brings us all from a game plan perspective to just have every guy in this roster do their part to make things a little harder for them.

